Best Estrogen Blocker: Most Effective Natural Estrogen Blocking Supplements Over the Counter

If you are male and concerned about high levels for female hormones, using an effective estrogen blocking supplement should be considered essential. We have reviewed, compared and rated the best estrogen blockers and listed the results below.

Best Estrogen Blocker - Quick Look

Dim3X(Best Estrogen Blocker Overall) Testo Prime (Best for Increasing Testosterone, Vitality and Libido) Gynectrol (Best for Reducing Body Fat and Man Boobs) Testonine (Best for Muscle Growth and Physique) Prime Male (Best to Increase Testosterone Levels in Older Men)

The above products are available either over the counter or online directly from the manufacturers website or store. The above products can also be stacked - i.e. used in combination for greater effect. The ideal testosterone increase and estrogen inhibiting stack would be Dim3X, Testo Prime and Gynectrol.

What are Estrogen Blocker Supplements?

Estrogen blocking supplements are pills that provide natural ingredients that counter the effects of too much estrogen.

Although there are products that have this as a primary aim, some of the best estrogen blockers are testosterone boosters. Their ability to lower estrogen is a complimentary benefit that prevents high estrogen from throwing a spanner into the works, rendering them less effective.

Estrogen is the female sex hormone. Although it's normal for men to produce small quantities of it, if estrogen levels become too high it can cause a lot of problems.

Testosterone is the main sex hormone in men. It helps men gain and maintain male characteristics and supports fertility, libido, and sexual potency.

Testosterone is also an important steroid that's necessary for muscle growth and strong bones. You could see estrogen as testosterone's nemesis because it has an opposing effect that can rob men of many of the benefits testosterone normally provides.

Estrogen blockers (and testosterone boosters designed to lower estrogen) are very popular with men from all walks of life.

Bodybuilders use them because they don't want high estrogen interfering with their ability to gain muscle. Aging males use them to protect or reclaim their fertility and/or sexual prowess. Other men favor using this type of supplement as a way of beating fatigue and reclaiming lost vitality.

Good estrogen-blocking pills offer many benefits. Unfortunately, finding the best estrogen blockers can be a very trying task. There are some very poor products for sale over the counter and online, many of which have the benefit of incredibly good marketing.

But don't worry. We’ve evaluated all the most popular options and put together a list of the best estrogen blockers - ones that actually work.

Best Estrogen Blocking Supplements

Now we've introduced you to some of the best natural ingredients for lowering estrogen, it's time to take a look at the top estrogen blocking pills.

Although all five of the supplements that passed our evaluation block estrogen, certain options may be better for some men than others. You will get a better idea of what we mean as you read our product overviews.

#1. Dim3X (Best Estrogen Blocker Overall)

We are ranking Dim3X #1 because inhibiting estrogen production is its primary purpose. Any increases in testosterone men experience while using this product will be almost solely due to its ability to inhibit estrogen production from the equation.

Dim3X is powered by a pretty simple formulation that only has four ingredients but one of them is DIM. Our research suggests DIM is the best estrogen-blocking ingredient you can get, so we could do no other than rate this product so highly. [3]

However, the formulation also contains AstraGin and Bioperine. Both are powerful helper ingredients that increase the bioavailability of other ingredients. In a nutshell, their presence in the Dim3X formulation will improve DIM absorption, helping it to be even more powerful.

The final ingredient is Vitamin E. Among other things, it supports testosterone production. It's not one of the "power ingredients" in this regard but its presence in the formulation can only be seen as helpful.

Dim3X Pros and Cons

Pros

Contains a powerful estrogen blocker

Provides AstraGin and Bioperine to enhance DIM absorption

Fortified with vitamin E

Excellent customer reviews

67-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available from the official website

#2. Testo Prime (Effective Estrogen Blocker for Restoring Vitality and Libido)

Although we have placed Testo Prime in the #2 spot, if you are struggling with fatigue, mental fog, loss of libido, or your sexual prowess has recently taken a nose dive, this is probably the best option to choose.

Testo Prime is primarily designed to function as a testosterone booster. However, thanks to the inclusion of pomegranate and green tea, it's also more than capable of keeping unruly estrogen levels under control. [6, 8]. Testo Prime is arguably the best testosterone supplement for men over 40 as it addresses lots of issues with the andropause.

Testo Prime also provides several proven ingredients that increase testosterone levels including Panax ginseng, D-aspartic acid, and fenugreek.

In addition to being a proven ingredient to raise natural testosterone levels , all of them boost energy and vitality and ginseng's credentials as an aphrodisiac and fertility booster are first-rate.

Testo Prime Pros and Cons

Pros

Contains 2 proven estrogen blockers

Has Bioperine to improve ingredient absorption

Can reduce excess body fat and increase muscle mass

Provides several testosterone boosters/fertility enhancers

Includes ingredients to prevent erectile dysfunction

Excellent customer reviews

Lifetime money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available from the official website

#3. Gynectrol (Natural Estrogen Blocker for Man Boobs)

Although Gynectrol is #3 on our list of best estrogen blockers, if you struggling with unsightly man boobs, it's the #1 choice.

Specially formulated to deliver rapid relief from gynecomastia, Gynectrol harnesses the estrogen-lowering abilities of green tea and cocoa. [8, 12]

But that's only half the story. The formulation also provides ingredients that support improvements in lipolysis and fat burning. In doing so, it hits those naughty man boobs from all sides.

Green tea is one of the most respected natural fat burners in the world, so it's a doubly useful inclusion but it is not going it alone. The formulation also harnesses the abilities of chromium and evodiamine.

Evoidamine's main value is as a lipolysis enhancer. That's a fancy way of saying it improves your body's ability to break down fat and release the energy stored inside.

Gynectrol Pros and Cons

Pros

Contains two powerful estrogen blockers

Enhances lipolysis and fat burning

Specially designed to provide rapid relief from man boobs

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available from the manufacturer's website

#4. Testonine (Top Estrogen Blocker for Muscle Growth and Physique)

If you are very focused on building a phenomenal physique and fear high estrogen is holding you back, make Testonine your #1 choice.

Like Testo Prime, Testonine is first and foremost a supplement for boosting testosterone. However, thanks to the inclusion of licorice, nettle leaf, and Tongkat ali Testonine is one of the best estrogen-blocking pills as well. [9, 10, 13]

The formulation contains several of the best testosterone-boosting ingredients including oyster extract, zinc, maca, and Tribulus terrestris.

In addition to controlling estrogen and boosting testosterone, this option also delivers improvements in energy and stamina to help you train harder.

Testonine Pros and Cons

Pros

Provides three of the best estrogen blocking ingredients

Boosts testosterone levels

Enhances training capability and muscle growth

100-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available from the official website

#5. Prime Male (Great Estrogen Blocker for Aging Males)

Prime Male is another high-quality supplement that's an estrogen blocker and safe testosterone booster rolled into one.It is better suiter for men over 40 going through the andropause.

As with similar products though, Prime Male's main focus is encouraging the release of extra testosterone.

Somewhat of a mix between a bodybuilding aid, a male enhancement product, and a health and wellness supplement, Prime Male offers the most value to men who are middle-aged and older. If you are concerned about your sexual function, hormone balance and muscle gains this coils be the product for you.

After the age of 40, many men find their quality of life is winding down. This is usually the result of changes in estrogen and testosterone levels. Prime Male was created for men who are not going to take these things lying down and fight the so-called andropause.

Martial arts expert and Hollywood action man, Dolph Lundgren is such a big fan of Prime Male he became a product ambassador.

With more than three decades in the movie business and over 60 years on the clock, Dolph admits continuing to look good for the camera and doing his own stunts has become harder. He is very praising of the supplement's ability to boost testosterone, increase libido, and help put extra intensity into his workouts.

Prime Male's ability to block estrogen comes courtesy of nettle root extract and luteolin. [10, 11]

Its prowess as a testosterone booster is largely due to D-aspartic acid, Korean ginseng, ashwagandha, and boron. However, it provides several additional natural testosterone boosters as well, along with some B vitamins to enhance energy metabolism.

Prime Male Pros and Cons

Pros

Provides two of the best natural estrogen blockers

Also contains several testosterone boosters

Enhances energy metabolism and stamina

Boosts libido

Compensates for the hormonal imbalances that occur after middle age

Credible celebrity endorsement (by Dolph Lundgren)

Cons

You can only buy it via the official website

Prime Male does not have a money-back guarantee

How we Ranked the Best Estrogen Blocking Supplements

We selected our five best estrogen blockers based solely on their ability to control male estrogen levels. As far as we are concerned, any additional benefits they offer are only a bonus.

As you can see, each one is useful in additional areas. The only exception is Dim3X, which is above all else an estrogen blocker. Thanks to the inclusion of DIM, along with two of the best bioavailability enhancers, Dim3X is also the most potent estrogen blocker on the market today.

In ranking these products, we also followed the science. We didn't just want to hear people saying the ingredients are good, we needed to see plenty of proof from clinical trials as well.

We don't expect you to take our word about the quality of the ingredients either. That's why we have provided links to some of the most important studies at the bottom of this page. If you want to do some checks of your own, all the information is there.

High Estrogen in Men: Why It's Bad

We already mentioned high estrogen levels can lower testosterone. Although that's a major problem in itself, it's not the only problem and one of the results of high estrogen in men is easily visible to the human eye.

Excess estrogen can cause gynecomastia. That's the scientific name for man boobs.

Gynecomastia is an increase in breast gland tissue. Although it's more common in men, boys can be afflicted with this problem too

Gynecomastia has become somewhat of an umbrella term people use to describe man breasts. However, true gynecomastia only occurs in the glandular tissue. Sometimes man breasts are built solely from fat. This condition, which doesn't tend to be talked about much is called pseudogynecomastia and, although it may be entirely diet-related, it too can often be influenced by estrogen.

Regardless of the way they are constructed, man boobs never look good and, in many cases, they may be due to both excess glandular tissue and fat. [1]

High estrogen can also make men more prone to store fat elsewhere, especially around their mid-sections.

Belly fat is dangerous for men. It presents more risks than fat that builds elsewhere in their bodies.

Among other things, excess belly fat increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, and cancer of the colon.

The other big problem with belly fat, and fat in general, is it can convert testosterone to estrogen. [2]

So, not only can unexpected weight gain be the result of high estrogen it can also contribute to obesity as an ongoing problem. All the best estrogen blockers can tackle this problem but, if you want to tackle the problem head-on, it's a very good idea to use them alongside diet and exercise.

Due to its ability to lower testosterone, excess estrogen can weaken men's bones, cause them to lose interest in sex, and may even curse them with fertility problems and ED.

Most Effective Best Estrogen Blocking Ingredients

Before we introduce the best estrogen-blocking pills, it may be helpful if we provide some information about the top estrogen-blocking ingredients. All the top options contain one or more of each of them. That's why they have a track record of delivering such superior results.

When we say "the best estrogen-blocking ingredients," we mean the ones that have plenty of science behind them. Ones that have been studied in clinical trials and proven to be effective for controlling estrogen.

DIM

DIM (Diindolylmethane/3,3′-Diindolylmethane) is one of the best natural estrogen blockers. It's naturally occurring in cruciferous vegetables such as cauliflower, broccoli, kale, and Brussels sprouts.

DIM is a well-studied ingredient. Scientists appear to be especially interested in its estrogen-reducing abilities because high estrogen has been linked to dangerous health issues in women and may increase susceptibility to breast cancer.

Thyroid cancer is also more prevalent in women than it is in men. Again, there are indications high estrogen is a possible cause. So, perhaps not surprisingly, most of the clinical trials that support using DIM to lower estrogen were conducted on women, not men.

One study was conducted on women suffering from thyroid proliferative disease (TPD). It ran for two weeks. During that time, the researchers gave the women daily doses of DIM.

Subsequent urine sampling showed DIM was successful in lowering estrogen metabolism.

Thyroid tissue sampling provided additional data showing the ingredient's value. Based on the data they collected, the researchers endorsed the potential value of DIM as an antiestrogenic in supplements. [3]

Although DIM's estrogen lowering capabilities are useful to both sexes, the compound offers additional value for men.

Research conducted on men with high-grade prostatic intraepithelial neoplasia (PIN), suggests DIM may also be good for the prostate. [4]

Many men suffer from prostate enlargement when they get older and often worry about the risk of prostate cancer. This condition affects 13 out of every 100 American men and kills around 2 to 3 of those who are affected. [5]

As with many of the problems men face, including high estrogen, the risks of prostate problems increase with age. DIM is a very guy-friendly ingredient that can lower estrogen in men while also helping to provide extra peace of mind.

Pomegranate

Pomegranate fruit and its extracts provide antioxidants and other beneficial compounds that support good health in numerous ways.

Among other things, pomegranate can help clear the arteries of plaque and support good cardiac health.

Research shows pomegranate is also a selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM). Putting it in simple speak, pomegranate provides compounds that bind with estrogen receptor ligands in certain types of tissue.

When SERMs get there first, estrogen cannot bind with these receptors. So even when circulating estrogen levels are high, the hormone cannot influence the tissue that is bound with the SERM. [6, 7]

Green Tea

Green tea is a very popular supplement ingredient that's present in natural products of all types including sports supplements and weight loss pills. Due to its profusion of antioxidants, called catechins, green tea is one of the most healthful supplement ingredients in the world.

Research shows the polyphenols in green tea also inhibit aromatase. It's green tea's abilities as an aromatase inhibitor that make it such a good inclusion for estrogen-blocking pills.

Aromatase is an enzyme the body utilizes during estrogen production. By inhibiting its ability, the polyphenols in green tea severely hinder the body's ability to produce the female sex hormone. [8]

Licorice

Licorice is so good at lowering estrogen some experts say women are best avoiding it. Severe drops in estrogen can be as harmful to the female physique as low testosterone is to men.

Nevertheless, some women use licorice to control hot flashes and other symptoms of menopause.

Licorice provides a compound called isoliquiritigenin. It's this that provides it with its powerful estrogen-blocking ability. Some research suggests the isoliquiritigenin licorice provides can reduce aromatase gene expression by at least 50%. [9]

Nettle

The common stinging nettle (Urtica dioica) has value both as an estrogen blocker and as a testosterone booster. Its value as an ingredient in estrogen-blocking pills is due to a compound called hydroxy-10,12-octadecadienoic acid.

Hydroxy-10,12-octadecadienoic acid is an aromatase inhibitor so, like the polyphenols in green tea, it cuts estrogen production off at the source.

Nettle also provides compounds that prevent free testosterone from binding with sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG).

When testosterone binds with SHBG, it is no longer available to bind with the androgen receptors in the muscle and other body tissues. That means that even though circulating testosterone levels may be high, the hormone is no longer available to support muscle growth or any other biological function.

Many of the best estrogen blockers also testosterone boosters so, whenever nettle extracts are present, they offer double the value.

Luteolin

Luteolin is a flavonoid that's present in many fruits, vegetables, and medicinal herbs. It's known to be good for reducing inflammation, supporting cardiovascular health, and may also offer protection against tumor growth.

Research shows luteolin can also lower estrogen by inhibiting aromatase. [11]

Cocoa

Cocoa is another powerful natural estrogen blocker. The way it works is not easy to explain but research shows an ability to affect estrogen receptors and endogenous genes. [12]

Tongkat Ali

Tongkat Ali (Eurycoma longifolia) is a herb that's present in many testosterone-boosting formulations and there is plenty of research to support using it in this way.

We are giving it an honorable mention here because rat-based research suggests it may also be a good herb for reversing the effects of estrogen. [13]

Research Sources

Estrogen Blockers for Men - The Bottom Line

Estrogen is the female sex hormone. Men produce it in their bodies as well but in much lesser amounts. Unfortunately, issues such as aging and obesity can cause too much estrogen.

High estrogen can result in low testosterone. It can also cause other problems such as man boobs and erectile dysfunction. Using a high-quality estrogen blocker supplement is one of the best ways for men to gain a healthy hormonal balance and reduce body fat, increase lean muscle mass and treat erectile dysfunction.

We have provided information about the five most effective estrogen blockers available over the counter. We also provide guidance on choosing the most appropriate estrogen blocking supplement based on your present needs or dilemmas be they loss of muscle mass, growth hormone or man boobs.

However, if your main worry is high primary female sex hormone and you are still unsure which Estrogen blocker supplements to choose, we suggest you go with Dim3X because its ability to block estrogen is second to none.