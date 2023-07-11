Best Expanded Metal Manufacturers: Top Industry Leaders Reviewed

Expanded metal manufacturing is a diverse and rapidly growing industry that supplies high-quality metal products to various sectors, including construction, automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications. As the demand for expanded metal products increases, so too does the need for reliable and innovative manufacturers who can provide versatile and economical solutions. This article will provide an overview of some of the best expanded metal manufacturers that have made a name for themselves in this competitive market.

One notable player in this industry is AMICO Expanded Metal, which specializes in manufacturing security fencing and related products. They service original equipment manufacturer (OEM) accounts through a nationwide distribution network and provide customized stocking programs for mill buyers. Another established manufacturer in the United States is Wallner Expac, known for its commitment to technology, innovation, and employee ownership. Winning readers' choice awards from Metal Construction News, Wallner Expac is well-regarded for its high-quality expanded metals.

In addition to these companies, Direct Metals is an expanded metal supplier offering a range of materials, such as aluminum, carbon steel, galvanized steel, and stainless steel. Their expanded metal sheets come in various sizes, openings, and material types to cater to different customer needs. With an extensive range of expanded metal products on the market, businesses and industries can be confident that they are using high-quality materials from established manufacturers, contributing to success in various applications.

Top Tier Manufacturers

Amico Global

Amico Global is a leading steel-expanded metal supplier known for providing high-quality products in stainless steel, carbon steel, and other materials. Their offerings cater to various industries like medical, aerospace, consumer products, marine, commercial, military, and automotive sectors. The company allows customers to choose the design, pattern, open area, and thickness required for their specific projects.

Expanded Metal Manufacturers Association (EMMA)

The Expanded Metal Manufacturers Association (EMMA) is a professional organization representing companies in the expanded metal industry, striving for product excellence, innovation, and adherence to industry standards. EMMA promotes the interests of its member companies and provides support to manufacturers to assure quality production in the expanded metal sector.

Company Profiles

Xometry Inc.: Headquartered in Derwood, MD, Xometry is a leader in metal manufacturing and fabricating services. Their online sheet metal fabrication services offer a fast and cost-effective solution for parts made from 3D CAD files. They have partner manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S. and globally.

Metalex: Metalex has the widest range of expanded metal products in the industry. It supplies versatile materials available in various ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as an extensive array of mesh sizes.

Thin Metal Sales, Inc.: Founded in 1972 and based in Chino, CA, Thin Metal Sales is a distribution company offering thin-gage metals for industries like medical, aerospace, consumer products, marine, commercial, military, and automotive.

Commercial Metal Exchange: This distributor specializes in metals such as alloys, bronze, and aluminum, catering to the needs of various industries.

Manufacturing Capabilities

Top tier expanded metal manufacturers possess advanced manufacturing capabilities, including:

Cutting-edge equipment and machinery for precision cutting, punching, and forming techniques.

The ability to work with a variety of material types, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, aluminum, and alloys.

Strong manufacturing capacity, ensuring quick and efficient production of products in large volumes.

Customization options, enabling manufacturers to create tailor-made, application-specific expanded metal products.

Compliance with industry standards and regulations, ensuring product quality and consistency.

These capabilities allow top manufacturers to cater to the specific demands of numerous industries and produce high-quality expanded metal products.

Materials and Techniques

Steel Options

Expanded metal manufacturers offer a wide variety of steel options for their products. This includes materials such as aluminum, carbon steel, galvanized steel, and stainless steel, each with unique properties and applications. For example, aluminum is lightweight and corrosion-resistant, making it suitable for use in the automotive and aerospace industries. Carbon steel offers a balance between strength and ductility, making it a popular choice for construction and heavy industry applications. Stainless steel is known for its exceptional corrosion resistance and longevity, making it suitable for use in the harshest environments.

Galvanization Processes

To enhance the durability and corrosion resistance of expanded metal products, manufacturers often use galvanization processes. Galvanization is a method that coats the metal with a thin layer of zinc, which protects the underlying material from rust and corrosion. There are two primary methods of galvanization:

Hot-Dip Galvanizing - This process involves immersing the expanded metal into a bath of molten zinc, forming a metallurgical bond between the zinc and the base metal. This method is ideal for heavy-duty applications where the metal will be exposed to rough environments. Electro-galvanizing - This technique uses an electric current to deposit a thin layer of zinc onto the surface of the expanded metal. This process provides a uniform and smooth coating, making it suitable for use in applications where aesthetics are important.

Expanded metal manufacturers have the expertise and equipment to create products using various materials and techniques, ensuring they can meet the diverse demands of various industries. By considering the needs of specific applications and the properties of different steel options and galvanization processes, customers can select the most suitable expanded metal product for their requirements.

Quality Standards and Certifications

In the expanded metal manufacturing industry, adherence to strict quality standards and certifications is of utmost importance. This ensures that the end products are of high quality and meet or exceed customer requirements. Two of the most significant quality standards and certifications in the industry are the ISO and ASTM.

ISO

Many expanded metal manufacturers strive to be ISO 9001:2015 certified. This certification, developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization, demonstrates a commitment to providing top-notch products and services. For example, Spantek 1 and NEW METALS INC. 2 are both ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturers of expanded metal. By achieving this certification, these manufacturers guarantee a Quality Assurance System capable of consistently meeting or exceeding customer expectations.

ASTM

The American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) sets industry-wide standards for expanded metal products. The Expanded Metal Manufacturers Association (EMMA) 3 provides a detailed guide—EMMA 557-20— for the use of expanded metal products, which adheres to the ASTM standards. This guide covers product selection considerations, terminology, manufacturing tolerances, manufacturing processes, and expanded metal applications. By following the ASTM standards, manufacturers can ensure the consistent quality and performance of their products.

Applications and Industries

Expanded metal is a versatile material used in various applications and industries due to its unique properties and advantages. This section focuses on three primary industries that benefit from expanded metal: Architectural, Automotive, and Aerospace.

Architectural

In architecture, expanded metal serves as an ideal solution for a wide range of applications, including:

Facades: Expanded metal mesh provides an attractive and functional screen for building facades, offering enhanced aesthetics, improved air circulation, and sun shading.

Interior Design: The unique patterns created by expanded metal can be incorporated into interior design elements, such as room dividers, decorative walls, and ceiling accents.

Walkways and Staircases: The non-slip surface of expanded metal makes it an excellent choice for walkways, staircases, and other high-traffic areas.

Fencing and Barriers: Durable and cost-effective, expanded metal is often utilized for fencing or barrier systems in both commercial and residential settings.

Automotive

The automotive industry benefits significantly from the use of expanded metal in various applications, such as:

Heat Shields: Expanded metal is an effective material for heat shields in automobiles, protecting components from high temperatures while allowing adequate airflow.

Filter Elements: Air and oil filters made from expanded metal mesh provide superior filtration capacity and increased durability compared to traditional materials.

Reinforcement and Strengthening: Expanded metal can be incorporated into various parts of a vehicle to provide additional strength and reinforcement without adding excessive weight.

Aerospace

In the aerospace industry, expanded metal is essential for achieving high performance and safety standards. Some common aerospace applications include:

Component Enclosures: Expanded metal enclosures protect sensitive components while allowing for optimal airflow and heat dissipation.

Air Filter Elements: Just like in the automotive industry, expanded metal mesh is used in aerospace applications for air filtration, ensuring clean air supply to jet engines and cabin areas.

EMI Shielding: Expanded metal screens can be used to shield electronic components from electromagnetic interference (EMI), a critical factor in aerospace electronics.

Overall, expanded metal benefits a diverse range of industries, with the versatility to meet the requirements of various applications. Its unique properties such as expanded surface area, lightweight, and durability make it a popular choice in various markets.

Choosing the Right Manufacturer

When selecting the best expanded metal manufacturer for your needs, it's important to consider several key factors. In this section, we will discuss three critical aspects to keep in mind: experience, location, and pricing.

Experience

A company with a proven track record in the expanded metal industry is more likely to provide high-quality products and reliable service. Look for manufacturers with substantial experience, such as Metalex, which has been in the industry for over five decades. Experienced manufacturers typically have a wide range of products, which may include light and small mesh, intermediate mesh, micro mesh, and large, heavy, and grating mesh types.

Location

The location of a manufacturer can significantly impact lead times, shipping costs, and overall convenience when collaborating on custom projects. Evaluate manufacturers with nationwide distribution networks or those operating in close proximity to your location. For example, AMICO Expanded Metal services OEM accounts through its nationwide network, offering advantages for mill buyers in need of a customized stocking program.

Pricing

While pricing should not be the only deciding factor, it's important to find a manufacturer that offers competitive rates for their expanded metal products and services. Request quotes from multiple manufacturers to better understand their pricing structures. Keep in mind that factors like material type (aluminum, carbon steel, stainless steel, or galvanized steel), customization requirements, and turnaround time can greatly influence the final cost.

Take the time to assess each manufacturer's experience, location, and pricing, as well as other relevant factors, to make an informed decision.

Check out our other precious metals posts such as:

Augusta Precious Metals

Precious Metals IRA

Convert 401k to Phyiscal Gold