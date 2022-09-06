Best Free Background Check Services To Find Public & Criminal Records

In the past, background checks were mostly limited to employers looking to hire the right personnel for their companies. These days, however, the scope has extended to ordinary people like you and me.

Every once in a while, we would need to do a background check on nearly everyone to have peace of mind, mainly because there is a lot of rot in society, and you cannot rely on trust.

A background check will typically show you an individual's personal and legal history, such as employment history, educational history, criminal record, etc.

With such Information, you will know how to interact with various people, be it the new neighbor who just moved into your block or the 'perfect' stranger you met online via social media or an online dating site.

Best 6 Free Background Check Services Of 2022:

In this article, we aimed to review some of the best online background check sites in the hope that we will help you understand more about this service.

We reviewed over 20 companies based in the U.S. that provide these services to help us determine the best options.

In the long run, we ended up with a list of the four best background checking sites available on the market, which we did an in-depth review of.

They include:

TruthFinder - Overall Best Background Check Services To Check Criminal Records Intelius - Reliable For Up-To-Date Background Information InstantCheckmate – Convenient For Public Records Background Checks USSearch – Affordable People Search Services To Get Background Checks Done

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

#1. TruthFinder - Overall Best Background Check Services To Check Criminal Records

There are many reasons why you would want to look someone up online. Perhaps it's a long-lost friend, a new date, reconnecting with family members, or maybe you are curious to know what Information about yourself is in the public domain.

As such, you will need the services of a trusted and reliable background checking site, and TruthFinder is your site.

The company is a California-based business established in 2014. Over the years, they have built a good rapport with their clients making it the most reliable, easy-to-read, free background checking site.

From their services, it is easy to find contact information, home, and work addresses, public reports, etc. of thousands of people residing in the U.S. They source their data from state and federal databases and social network data.

Highlights

Fast and Convenient Services

You can bet on truthfinder.com to offer you fast and efficient services. Ideally, you will often get reports within ten minutes of hitting the search button. Similarly, their reports are straight up and hence very easy to read.

The site has a mobile app that is compatible with most, if not all, handheld devices – this offers great convenience to their clients as they can carry out background checks on the go at any time and anywhere as long as they have mobile data.

Efficient Services

As mentioned, turthfinder.com uses data from public and private databases to provide Information; hence, they are often very thorough.

From a standard report, you can expect to find so much information, including and not limited to:

A user's first and last name

Date of birth

Phone numbers

Email address

Their known aliases

Criminal records

Social media profiles

Nearby sex offenders

High school and college records

Traffic offenders

People on the government watch list

People with weapon permits

Businesses

And a whole lot of other helpful information.

Membership

TruthFinder is always true to its word – they deliver results. It, therefore, does not come as a surprise that they charge a small fee to their clients to access data. The data is often retrieved from private and public databases and hence very reliable.

The paid membership plan at TruthFinder is $29 per month, which is considerably lower than other similar sites. In addition, as part of their 'welcome' package, they offer a 20% discount for the first two months to their first-time clients.

Other additional costs include a $2 fee for every PDF report you want to download and a $5 fee to unlock the reverse-phone-lookup tool, which is ideal if you are searching for a person using a phone number.

Customer Care Excellence

The site has an excellent and professional customer care team who are always willing to help. In case you encounter any challenges when using the site, you can always reach them through the help box on their website, via email, or by calling the toll-free number provided on the website.

Pros

The company has a mobile app version that users can download on their android or iOS devices.

They have access to public and private databases and are very reliable and up to date.

It is possible to do a background check on yourself.

They have a paid membership option to access more site features.

It has an advanced filter option to help you refine your search.

They provide a social media and dark web scan to help you know if your information is compromised.

Cons

You need to pay $2 to download a PDF of your report.

It is impossible to do a single search; you must pay a monthly subscription.

Database search is only eligible for people residing in the U.S.

Several pop-up ads can be very annoying.

#2. Intelius - Reliable For Up-To-Date Background Information

Coming in at #2 is Intelius, yet another very reliable background check service. The company was founded in 2003, making it one of the longest-serving background check companies in the market.

The site is ideal for anyone looking to do a background check on literally anyone who resides in the U.S.

You can trust this site to give you exclusive reports containing phone numbers, date of birth, email addresses, address history, criminal records, etc.

Their reports are often comprehensive and up-to-date and hence very reliable since they source Information from public databases such as the federal, state, and local government agencies as well as from private databases such as social media platforms and private companies.

You can choose intelius as your trusted partner when tracking down long-lost friends, reconnecting with family members, or even vetting someone you have recently met on an online dating app.

Highlights

Free trial

Intelius is a paid membership platform. However, they do allow users one free trial search, which is often not very extensive as it will only give back basic Information on a person – which might not be very helpful.

Reliability and Transparency

Intelius have disclosed that they use public and private companies' databases to retrieve Information on any person who resides in the U.S.

A single search often takes about 10-20 minutes to bring up results, which is ideal since they offer exclusive results that you would otherwise not have access to.

Or it would take several weeks or even months to find out on your own. So, why go through trouble when you have a reliable solution?

Credibility

Intelius is 100% legit. The company is fully accredited and highly ranked by Better Business Bureau.

The company provides its services following the Fair Crediting Report Act (FCRA), a federal law governing consumer data use. To avoid getting in trouble for this, they have a clear disclaimer on their site, which is against using their services for illegal purposes.

People Search

The company's people search feature is probably their most unique selling point. Intelius has a high-tech and powerful search engine that helps to retrieve data from several databases on any person residing in the U.S.

To get the information, all you need to do is type the person's name on the search bar, and you will get a full report on the person with detailed information, including:

Full names

Date of birth

Address history

Known aliases

Education History

Employment history

Phone numbers

Social media accounts etc.

An in-depth background search on an individual will go beyond this to provide you with more detailed information after doing a full background check on their personal and legal history – this will include information such as:

Arrest warrants and records

Marriage and divorce records

Bankruptcies

Felony convictions and misdemeanors etc.

Paid Membership Pricing

The pricing plans are not easy to come by; however, we did the work for you, and here is all you need to know about their membership plans.

The site offers monthly subscription options to its clients, which include:

1 month subscription (unlimited reports) - $22.86

2 months subscription (unlimited reports) - $38.86

Premium Plus subscription - $29.95, but you will pay $14.95 for the first month.

Pros

Reputable and reliable background check Service Company.

They offer up-to-date data on a person's personal and legal history.

They have a user-friendly website design that is easy to use.

They have a mobile app that is compatible with android or iOS devices.

You can access unlimited reports with their paid membership plans.

Cons

Unreliable trial offer.

The pricing information is not easy to come by.

Membership auto-renews after every month

#3. InstantCheckmate – Convenient For Public Records Background Checks

From our research, we were pleased to discover this site as one of the most reliable background check services. Online reviews show that their clients have nothing but positive remarks for their services which most term 'invaluable.'

Hence, we were curious and did a deep dive to find out what they offer that is unique from other background check companies.

InstantChekmate.com is a background check service that allows people to perform a search on individuals residing in the U.S. and receive a detailed report. The company is a sister company to an earlier mentioned site, TruthFinder; hence you can trust them to be very reliable.

Instant Checkmate is quick to note that they only get their data from public databases such as public repositories, social media websites, public information released by private companies, etc.

The company is ideal for people searching for long-lost friends and family, vetting a new neighbor or tenant, or for doing a background check on an online date.

Highlights

How it Works

InstantCheckmate is a people search website that retrieves and collects Information from public records such as local, state, and federal public records, commercial businesses, census information, social media websites, crime data, etc.

One can access the information they provide from other sources, such as courthouses and police stations. However, this might take longer than needed hence how the site comes to the rescue. Ideally, a single search takes 20 minutes to retrieve results.

Credibility

InstantCheckmate is 100% legit, although they have a prior legal record with the Fair-Trade Commission (FTC) which in 2014 sued the company for not complying with the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). The case was for illegal use of Information such as employment and tenant screening.

Regardless, the company has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Reliable and Up-to-date Information

A simple background check on a person often retrieves an extensive personal and legal background report. To search, you must key in the person's name and approximate location, city, and state.

The report received often contains the following Information:

Full names

Age and Date of birth

Email Address

Address history

Known aliases

Phone numbers

Social Media Accounts

Education History

Employment history etc.

Additionally, they have a criminal record search which provides detailed criminal records attributed to the person in question. It is by far the best feature of this site.

It often includes Information such as:

Arrest records and warrants

Felony convictions

Court records

Traffic offenses etc.

Complimentary Features

On top of the regular background check services, InstantCheckmate offers various additional features for their clients – but you have to pay a small fee to access these services.

Additional features offered by the site include:

Sex offender watch list

Dark web scan

Reverse phone lookup

PDF copies of background reports

An option is to have your report removed from their database.

Membership Pricing

Unlike most would have believed, InstantCheckmate is not a free online resource.

They do charge a monthly subscription fee for their services which includes:

One-month subscription with unlimited reports - $34.78

Three months subscription with unlimited reports -$83.46 ($27.82 per month)

And for an extra $3, you can download a PDF report of your search results.

Pros

Most ideal background checks for criminal records

Highly reputable company

They offer a detailed background check report

Offer fast search results hence very convenient

Excellent and professional customer support system

Cons

Their subscription fee is relatively higher than with other similar sites.

#4. US Search – Affordable People Search Services To Get Background Checks Done

Last but not least is ussearch. Not only do they offer reliable, comprehensive, and well-organized reports, but this company is also the most affordable and the longest serving. USSearch is a people's choice for several reasons, as we will find out in this in-depth review.

USSearch is a Washington-based people search services company. The company has been in business for over two decades – since 1994; hence they are very reliable and trustworthy even though they are not Better Business Bureau accredited.

They have, over the years, built a good rapport with their clients and came highly recommended to anyone looking for up-to-date, well-organized, and affordable pricing.

But this is just the tip of the iceberg. Below are some of the noteworthy highlights of the company.

Highlights

Ease of Use

USSearch features a straightforward and easy-to-use website interface. However, although it has a modern and attractive look, we could not help but notice that the design is a bit too dull for our liking.

To start using their services, you must create an account and log in. Then, from their menu bar, you will see all the possible background checks you can run with their services. Choose the most appropriate for your search and sit back as the magic happens.

Ideally, it should only take ten minutes to have the complete reports of your search.

How It Works

USSearch offers seven types of searches, each with a different price range. Therefore, make sure you choose the one best suited for your needs.

Here is a brief rundown of all the seven services:

People Search by Name

This feature will search for a person by name, city, and state of residence. Their search engine will look into all possible outcomes while asking you additional questions to help narrow down the search.

The final report will have individuals' contact details, known aliases, phone numbers, email addresses, and other essential information. You can then pick one that you think might be the correct one.

Social Network Search

This feature collects an individual's report from various social media platforms they are registered on, such as LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, etc.

Reverse Phone Lookup

Do you ever get those persistent unknown numbers that keep calling your phone? Well, with USSearch, you can look up the owner of the number and decide whether or not to call them back.

Reverse Email Lookup

This feature is similar to the reverse phone lookup. All you need to do is enter the unknown email address on the search bar and let their search engine do the rest. You will know the general Information of the owner's email from the results.

Reverse Address Lookup

The reverse address lookup is one of their best and top-rated features. This service relies on property records to provide updated Information about the current owner. With this report, you can also find Information about the current market value of the property and other similar properties that compare in price within the same neighborhood.

Criminal Background Check

A criminal background check on this site obtains Information from local, state, and federal criminal databases. They offer an up-to-date, elaborate, and extensive criminal record report to help put people's minds at ease with everyday strangers who can either be a new neighbor, a person you have met online, etc.

Complete Background Report

A complete background check offers detailed and extensive personal and legal reports of an individual. This type of report will often have Information such as business affiliations, marital history, bankruptcy, arrests, warrants, etc.

Membership Pricing

Let us clear the air by stating that USSearch does not offer free trials. They, however, have a unique A la Carte service feature, which allows you to pay for a single search report. It is pretty convenient, especially if you are doing a one-off search.

The A la Carte pricing plan for each of the services they offer are:

$2.45 for People search

$19.95 for a Social Media Report

$39.95 for a complete background report

$11.95 for a Property Record Report

$14.95 for one state criminal search

$24.95 for Instant Criminal Search

Pros

Well-designed website interface that is simple and easy to use

Affordable one-off search plans

Unlimited background checks

Variety of background search options

Cons

The website is a bit too dull.

How We Made The List Of Best Background Checks Sites To Find Public Record:

One can use several online platforms to run a background check on themselves or another person. However, you need to be aware that not all of these are credible and reliable; hence you need to be extra careful when making your decision.

With the many options, we know that it can be very overwhelming to make a decision, hence why we decide to curate a list of some of the most reliable and up-to-date brands we found to be.

As expected, we had to make a difficult decision as we would be narrowing down our list to the top 4 companies from a list of over 20 companies offering background checking services. For this, we came up with criteria that would help us with our elimination process.

Some of the factors we considered during this elimination process include:

Brand credibility was the first factor to consider and for a good reason. For starters, doing a background check costs money; hence you need to be sure that the results you will gather are truthful, reliable, and up to date.

Hence to determine a brand's credibility, we first looked into how long the company has been in business. We gave preference to companies that have been around for a long time; some have even decades of experience doing business, which only shows they are reliable; otherwise, they would have collapsed a long time ago.

Second, we looked into customer reviews. As usual, you know you can trust customer reviews to be truthful and reliable. Hence, we were keen to see if they had positive or negative remarks about the services offered.

Variety: with background checks, there are about seven different types of background checks you can run on an individual depending on your needs and purpose for the check. Hence, when doing our elimination, we preferred companies that offered these options under one roof. Not only is it convenient, but it is also cost-effective and saves time.

Results accuracy: There are many reasons one would want to do a background check on an individual, and most often than not, it is for a valid and essential reason. Hence, you have to use services you can trust to be reliable and up to date to avoid passing unfair judgment.

When doing our elimination, we double-checked the results offered by each of these services to determine their eligibility. As such, we only prefer companies with a reputation for offering the most reliable, accurate, and up-to-date data on an individual.

Company credibility: A brand's credibility is also another way of determining if they are legit or not. When curating our list, we checked to see which of the companies we had enlisted was accredited by a recognized body. Some relevant accreditation bodies include the Better Business Bureau and the National Association of Background Screeners.

A recognized body fully accredits the four companies we have on our list; hence they are 100% legit and reliable.

Turnaround time: One of the most significant advantages of modern technology is that it offers immediate solutions to problems with a click of a button. As such, we expect every company providing modern solutions to be convenient and reliable. Furthermore, as a client, you would expect prompt results for services such as online background checking, which is why we considered this an essential factor.

When curating our list, we considered each company's turnaround time. We considered those that were prompt at offering reports – ideally, any turnaround time with a maximum of 15-20 minutes was impressive.

What You Need To Know Before Conducting a Background Check:

Benefits of a Background Check

Most often than not, background checks are done on prospective employees. However, with the rising cases of insecurities, it has become the norm for people like you and me to conduct background checks on specific individuals.

Thankfully we have technology geared towards making these background checks as simple and convenient as possible at a small fee.

From our research, we found that there are a lot of benefits to doing a background check, and here are some:

It helps to foster safety and security; hence people live in perfect harmony.

Employers will have less turnover as you will only hire competent employees.

It helps to reunite long-lost family members and friends.

Effective tool at helping you figure out who a person is since people can lie about themselves.

A personal background check will help you to verify your information to avoid unpleasant situations in the future, perhaps with a potential employer.

Maximize Background Checks

Several checks are available online– you choose solely depending on your needs and purpose. Some of the most common background checks available include criminal record, people search, reverse phone call, reverse email search, property search, complete background search, social media search, etc.

As you select the platform you will use for your background search; you must find one with all these varieties, which will help you get more detailed reports.

How Far Back the Report Goes

It is not enough to get a background report; you also need to consider how far back the report dates. Without this, then the report is not entirely reliable.

Generally, there is no limit on how far back a background report can go. Hence, with some of these platforms, you can tell a person's history from 20 years back, while some can only give you Information dating back five or fewer years.

Keep in mind, however, that these limits can also differ depending on the laws within your area of residency. For example, states such as California, New York, Texas, Nevada, and Washington have a limit of seven years.

Another factor that influences the limit of reports is the type of employment, depending on the salary earned. Higher salaried positions often allow employers to get reports of up to 10 years or more.

Accuracy And Reliability

When choosing a company to run a background check with, it is essential to determine if they offer reliable and up-to-date information. One way to ensure you get reliable Information is by only choosing to work with a reputable brand.

How Can You Know If a Brand Is Reliable?

The first and easiest way is to check customer reviews. Customer feedback is often honest and unfiltered and hence very reliable. The next tell-tale sign of a reputable brand is determining how long they have been in business.

Pro tip: Always go for the companies that have been key players in the industry for a long time and are still among the leading in the business. It can only be possible if a brand lives up to its promises and customer expectations.

Results Waiting Period

Although this might not be a requirement for all, it does help if you can get your search results within a short time. We live in the digital age of convenience and fast solutions.

Therefore, waiting several hours or even days to get a background report is not something most people would fancy. Hence, when doing your research, it is essential to consider the speed at which results are offered.

FAQs Regarding Background Checks:

What is a background check?

Simply put, a background check is a process of retrieving Information from various sources to verify a person is who they claim to be.

These records can be obtained from public and private databases and include an individual's personal and legal records, obviously within the legal scope.

Background checks are often standard in employment, especially for people meant to work with children or the elderly and those occupying high management positions in companies.

What Information Can Be Included in a Background Check Report?

Information contained in a background check will often depend on the type of search you run. There are more than seven types of searches; hence you only have to choose one best suited for your needs.

For personal reports, the Information you might find on a report includes individuals:

Full names

Age and date of birth

Known aliases

Email address

Phone numbers

High school and College history

Employment history

Address history etc.

For legal reports, the Information you will likely get from a background check includes:

Arrests and warrants

Felony and misdemeanor charges

Court records

Traffic offenses

Marriage history and divorce

Bankruptcies

Which Information may not be found in a background check?

Medical records

Unless for employment purposes where the individual's medical history can directly impact their ability to perform their job to satisfaction.

Credit checks

According to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, one can only obtain an individual's credit report without written consent.

Protected Information

According to the Civil Rights Act, certain protected Information about an individual should never be included in a background check. Examples of this information include an individual's age, race, religion, nationality, disability status, marital status, etc.

Asking for such Information during a background check is considered illegal.

How long will a criminal record show up in my background check?

It often differs by state and the type of clearance needed for the purpose intended with a background check. However, according to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, a criminal record can be dated seven years after being released, with the exception of sexual offenders.

Do I have to undergo a background check to apply for a job?

Specific state and federal laws require an individual to consent to a background check either through a written or electronic consent letter before the screening. It also depends on the type of Information the employer wants to gather.

Familiarize yourself with the Fair Credit Reporting Act to know all about consent and the legal nature of background checks.

What kind of background check delivers the best results?

As mentioned before, there are over seven types of background checks you can run on an individual. Which one you choose depends on your needs and the purpose of the check.

However, we recommend you opt for a complete background check if you want one comprehensive check. This check will often give you reliable and up-to-date personal and legal reports on an individual.

What Information do I need for a complete and thorough background check?

For an accurate background check, you only need either of the three vital pieces of Information; or all three.

They include:

An individual's full government name (first and last name)

Date of birth

Social Security Number

Can I run a background check on myself?

Yes, not only is this possible, but it is also essential. Running a background check on yourself will help you verify if the Information available in the public domain is accurate about yourself.

If it is inaccurate, you get a chance to rectify it before it has severe implications on your life, such as with a current or future employer.

Concluding - Best Background Check Companies with Updated Softwares For Criminal Record Checks:

There you have it!

We hope you have gained some insightful information about background checks. We recommend you try using any of the sites mentioned in this review and give us your feedback. We would love to hear from you.

In the meantime, stay safe.