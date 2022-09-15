Best Free Psychic Readings in 2022: Top 5 Psychic Sites for Real Reading

Psychic readings have proved beneficial for people around the globe. This practice stays intact today because it is highly accurate and offers the utmost guidance. Psychic readings do not carry any harm, so you should go for one, especially if your life is a mess.

Fortunately, you can get a free psychic reading from the most renowned readers around the world. A free psychic reading will not just offer clarity but will also be light on the pocket. However, you have to be mindful while going for a free psychic reading.

Most are not accurate because the reader just wants to do a mediocre job. Therefore, we have picked five platforms that offer accurate and trustworthy free psychic readings. You should carefully visit the websites of the brands mentioned and choose the one that suits your needs.

5 Free Psychic Reading Online 2022

Purple Garden – Overall Best Psychic Reading Website (Editor’s Choice) Kasamba – Most Recommended Site for Tarot Reading Keen – Premium Choice for Online Psychic Session Mysticsense – Accurate Virtual Medium Psychic Readings PsychicOz – Popular Fortune Teller

#1. Purple Garden – Overall Best Psychic Reading Website (Editor’s Choice)

Purple Garden is one of the most popular online psychic reading websites. The platform is comparatively newer but has a huge customer base that is catered by its top-notch psychic readers. Purple Garden aims to help users navigate through tough phases of life without losing vision.

Purple Garden employs psychic readers after they pass the strict screening process, ensuring they are pros at their job. Moreover, the brand completely opposes bots, so there is no way a reader will offer pre-written answers to questions.

The company offers free psychic readings, where users get the first three minutes free. These free minutes not only help customers get an idea of what they are like, but it also allows them to finalize the reader of their liking.

The free psychic reading feature is outstanding because it helps you understand the workings of psychic reading before investing in it.

Purple Garden offers different forms of psychic readings, including love and relationship advice, tarot readings, angel insights, dream analysis, horoscope readings, astrology readings, career-related advice, etc.

The good part is that the psychics at Purple Garden offer readings through phone, video calls, and chat. This feature, in particular, makes Purple Garden stand out from its competitors because not all brands offer such vast communication methods.

The availability of different communication channels ensures users get what they are comfortable with. You can go for a video call if you want to connect with the psychic. In contrast, you can opt for message if you want to revisit the chat and take notes from the session.

Moreover, Purple Garden’s website has an interactive design, which helps users find readers easily. The website features a psychic’s profile section, where you can check their experience, per-minute rate, reviews, and specialties.

Fortunately, the search filter allows you to customize results based on your preferences. You can filter results based on specialty, per-minute rate, availability, and language.

The website also has details on psychic readings and why they are important. You can go in-depth to learn about psychic readings if you are a beginner. Similarly, you can visit the customer reviews section to get an idea about the quality of services offered at Purple Garden.

Purple Garden ensures to protect its customers’ personal information at all costs, which is why all psychics have an obligation to respect the anonymity of customers. Moreover, the website says there is no judgment, so you can share life events without feeling threatened.

Highlights

Popular psychic reading website

Free minutes

Employs professional readers from around the world

Number of communication methods

Highly interactive website

Pros

Readings via phone call, live chat, or video

First three minutes are free

Anonymity ensured

Informative website

Detailed psychic profiles

Screened and verified psychics

Cons

Website can be overwhelming for beginners

Customer Reviews

Many reviews mentioned that readers at Purple Garden are highly authentic and trustworthy. They have the capability of making you feel comfortable and allowing you to share more. However, some reviews mentioned that it is difficult to find the right reader from the pool of so many.

#2. Kasamba – Most Recommended Site for Tarot Reading

Kasamba has become a household name because of the experience it enjoys. The brand was established in 1999 and had been producing authentic tarot and horoscope readings since. The company brags that it has catered to over three million customers, so it should be everyone's go-to psychic reading website.

Kasamba offers email and chat options, so you can comfortably read what your psychic has for you. The platform has psychics with different specialties, so you can go for love and relationship advice, money-related advice, astronomy readings, horoscope readings, tarot cards, etc.

Moreover, Kasamba’s website has an elaborate section for psychic's profiles. This section helps users choose the psychic that suits them the most, as they can check different profiles with just a swipe. In addition, you can look for price per minute, experience, specialty, customer reviews, etc.

The good part is that the website shows whether the psychic is online or not. So, if you urgently want a reading, you can choose a psychic who is currently available on the website. Kasamba hires renowned psychics from different parts of the world, making it easier for you to get a high-quality reading in the comfort of your home at any time.

Kasamba promotes free psychic readings by offering three free minutes to beginners. Moreover, you get a 50% discount on the first reading after the free minutes are over. This is a great deal because it helps users save money on the first reading.

Kasamba believes that free psychic readings allow the company to build trust with its customers. These free minutes help users decide if the psychic is worth the money and effort.

Luckily, the registration process is very straightforward, requiring a nickname, email, and password. The website lets you sign up with Google or Facebook if you do not want to start from scratch.

Moreover, the brand uses high-end encryption to secure the private information of users. So, your email and password are safe from online hackers. Moreover, readers at Kasamba are bound to maintain anonymity, which means your information will stay secure.

The brand’s website is full of customer reviews, making it easier for beginners to make a decision. You can read reviews concerning the overall brand or a certain reader. So, make sure you go through the reviews first and book a session later.

Highlights

Operating since 1999

Many customer reviews

Easy sign-up process

Hires readers from all over the world

Live customer support service

Pros

Free psychic reading for beginners

Satisfaction guarantee

Readings through chat or email

Get readings on different topics

Informative website

Cons

No option for video calls

Customer Reviews

Customers are obsessed with Kasamba and its service quality. Many reviews mentioned that Kasamba has managed to stay at the top because it hires top-notch psychic readers, ensures high-end security and privacy, offers convenience, and is affordable. Some reviews also praised the brand's customer service, which is available 24/7.

#3. Keen – Premium Choice for Online Psychic Session

Keen has been around for more than 20 years, so it is a pro at psychic readings. The company is famous for offering high-quality psychic readings at affordable rates. So, if you do not want a psychic reading that is costly, then Keen should be your preferred platform.

The brand runs amazing introductory offers where you can get a ten-minute reading for only $1.99. This is a steal considering Keen only hires realistic and authentic psychic readers.

Keen has been featured in big publications, including Cosmopolitan, Bustle, and Women's Health. These features speak volumes regarding the company's efficiency. There is no way psychics at Keen will scam you because they are answerable to a massive audience.

Keen offers psychic readings via call, chat, and email. You can select the chat option if you are an introvert who does not prefer talking. In contrast, a call should be your go-to if you want immediate answers to your questions.

Keen has more than 1,700 psychics available, making it easier for you to find the appropriate psychic. Yes, there are plenty of psychics, but the website ensures you find the desired one without wasting time.

They do this by allowing you to filter results based on specialty, experience, timing, price per minute, and communication mode used. The website has a detailed section for psychic readers, so you can read their profiles and see if they click with you.

You must know that the 1,700 psychics possess different skills. Some of them are great at tarot readings, whereas others do numerology readings, dream analysis, angel insights, and career insights. You can choose the specialty according to your need at the time.

Moreover, Keen has a mobile app, which makes it easier for users to get a reading. You can book a session and connect with your reader on the go. The mobile app works on Android and iOS, so install it now to ease up your life.

Keen offers free psychic readings for the first three minutes. You can choose the reader and get a free reading in your first session. Then, you can continue with the reader if you like their style of reading and think they are genuine.

You have nothing to lose in the first three minutes, so you should take a step further and book a session. You can always cancel it if you do not find it legitimate.

Keen's website has an abundance of customer reviews, so you can go through them to gain clarity. These reviews talk about website ease of use, customer service, reading sessions, and the skills of readers. So, make sure you go through these reviews to get a better understanding of Keen.

Highlights

More than 20 years of experience

Amazing introductory offers

Free psychic reading for beginners

Plenty of customer reviews and feedback

Featured in big publications

Pros

1,700 psychic readers

User-friendly website

Highly descriptive psychic profiles

FAQs and customer reviews provided

Affordable

Emphasizes anonymity

Readings via call and chat

Cons

No video call option

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews at Keen are nothing less than a treat. The reviews talk highly about the website design and how easy it is to find the perfect psychic reader. Moreover, many reviews appreciated Keen’s effort to launch packages that are light on the pocket.

#4. Mysticsense – Accurate Virtual Medium Psychic Readings

Mysticsense is all about top-rated psychic readers, convenience, and affordability. The platform was introduced to help people stuck in a dark tunnel of life. You can rely on psychics at Mysticsense to offer guidance and clarity on your life.

Mysticsense has a variety of readers, each with something unique to offer. Each reader has their own forte, so you can choose the psychic based on their specialty. The readers at this website offer spiritual readings, fortune telling, dream analysis, tarot readings, career-related advice, and love and relationship advice.

Mysticsense undertakes a strict selection process while hiring psychics for the website.

Additionally, the website has a search filter that helps users make the most out of their time on the platform. You can filter search results based on different reading themes such as love, money, career, relationship, family, and friendship.

Make sure you are honest with the reader so they can produce accurate readings. You should not hesitate while sharing important information because all readers at Mysticsense are bound to stick by anonymity.

A unique feature of Mysticsense is that it allows users to choose readers based on their tone and nature. So, you can choose a reader who has a wiser and more sympathetic tone over someone with a contemplative tone.

Psychics at Mysticsense are very understanding, so they fully explain their readings. This saves you from misinterpreting information and making wrong decisions. Moreover, you are free to ask as many questions as you want.

Interestingly, psychics at Mysticsense use different tools to produce readings. Some of the common tools used are crystals, cards, runes, etc., which make them highly attractive and help them stand out from others. So, if you want to experience something new, you should give Mysticsense a try.

Lastly, Mysticsense’s website has a lot of customer reviews that cover different areas of business. You should read the reviews to get an idea about the quality of readings and whether they are worth the investment or not.

Highlights

Hundreds of psychic readers

100% satisfaction guarantee

Psychic readings via different communication modes

Highly reputable

Free psychic reading for beginners

Pros

Highly informative website

Readers have different specialties

Highly transparent

Many customer reviews

First five minutes are free

Cons

No mobile app

Customer Reviews

Mysticsense has loyal customers because it gives them convenience and pleasure. The website has all the advanced features that keep users hooked and stops them from going elsewhere. Most reviews applauded the first free five minutes and 100% satisfaction guarantee. In addition, people love that Mysticsense’s customer support is highly responsive not only through email but on social media too. Lastly, some reviews said that Mysticsense should have a mobile app to add a layer of convenience.

#5. PsychicOz – Popular Fortune Teller

PsychicOz was established in 1989, and its outstanding experience has allowed the brand to grow bigger and better. The client satisfaction at PsychicOz is like no other, so you should definitely give it a try. PsychicOz offers psychic readings via chat, phone calls, and email. Unfortunately, the feature for a video call is not available, but its absence does not hamper the reading quality.

Psychics at PsychicOz set their own rates, but there are no hidden charges; so, you are protected financially. All prices are presented before the customer, so it is your call whether you want to book the session or not.

PsychicOz has an easy-to-navigate website that helps users search for different psychics. Moreover, the website has a filter function that customers can use to find the perfect fit. The filter allows users to customize results based on price per minute, type of reading, and how the reading will take place.

The best part is that the website has tools to match users with psychic readers. The tool asks certain questions, such as your need and what specialty you are looking for, and it will connect you to the reader in less than a minute.

PsychicOz runs a guarantee that all transactions carried out on the website are protected and verified. Furthermore, it has a strict privacy policy, so readers have to maintain the anonymity of users at all times.

The brand has been in the limelight for its strict hiring process. The process allows PsychicOz to only pick knowledgeable and accurate readers who are the best in their fields. PsychicOz has fewer readers compared to other websites, but it has the best ones.

PsychicOz not only offers valuable readings but a collection of psychic-related information such as how to spot frauds, etc. The website has a number of articles on psychic readings, so you can read them to learn more.

Currently, PsychicOz is running a promotion where you get $10 worth of credit upon signing up. These credits will help you find the right psychic reader without spending anything at all. So, it is safe to say that PsychicOz has taken free psychic reading to another level.

Highlights

Highly experienced

Many customer reviews

Strict hiring process

Verifies all financial transactions

Introductory offers for beginners

Pros

Well-designed website

Educational tools available

Get connected in less than one minute

$10 worth of credit upon signing up

Skilled and qualified readers

Highly transparent

Cons

No satisfaction guarantee

Customer Reviews

PsychicOz is a platform that helps customers deal with relationship issues, money-related issues, career-related issues, etc. Many users said they could easily find a reader without putting in time or effort.

Things to Consider When Choosing an Online Psychic Reading Platform

Choosing a free online psychic reading platform is not always easy. Many people fall prey to unprofessional readings because they are free of cost, which results in inaccurate readings and poor decisions.

You should not make an impulse decision because it might ruin your life. Therefore, you should be picky when it comes to free psychic readings.

We have picked five platforms that offer high-quality and the best online psychic readings. To choose the platforms, we considered different factors that you should also look into. They include:

Communication Methods

Various websites provide a variety of communication channels. Some offer call, chat, and email reading options. Others, in comparison, provide you with the choice to have psychic readings through video calls. Therefore, you must pick a website that provides your preferred method of contact.

You must choose an email or chat if you wish to ask follow-up questions and evaluate your psychic's responses before making a choice. But, you should choose phone call readings if you enjoy speaking with people on the phone.

Similar to this, if you believe that a video call improves your ability to connect, you should unquestionably pick a platform that provides readings via video conference.

Overall, you should select a communication method that feels natural to you, and do not go for one that does not make you feel comfortable.

Experience

The majority of the websites on this list have been around for more than 20 years. This information provides a sense of security because the experience enhances the reliability of a website offering the best online psychic readings. You should choose experienced platforms over inexperienced ones because experience safeguards you against scams.

Along with this, you should check the reader’s experience before booking an appointment with them. Remember that an experienced reader is more likely to offer accurate readings. Moreover, an experienced reader will be able to make you feel comfortable, so you can share necessary information.

Ease of Use

You do not want to spend hours on a psychic reading website because its algorithm is too difficult to understand. Therefore, it is important to check the ease of use of every best psychic reading website. Just because the reading is free does not mean it has to come at the cost of convenience or time.

Moreover, you should check to see if the website has prompt customer service. So, you should check the ease of use, availability of customer service, and policies before going for a reading.

Availability of Readers

The advantage of online psychics is that you can get readings from qualified professionals that are hundreds of miles away. Online psychic readings have the edge over in-person readings due to the availability of thousands of readers.

This could not be possible, though, if the website you chose does not draw many visitors. Therefore, you should examine the readership reach of each website. Finally, you should pick websites that give users a variety of possibilities, as this ensures you will not be constrained by a modest readership.

Customer Opinions

Customer reviews allow prospective clients to get an idea about the company's reality, as these are authentic and true. They speak the truth about a brand, and they also help us determine the cost- and time-effectiveness of it.

So, you should examine user reviews on each website to have an understanding of people's experiences.

Reputation

You should never settle for unknown websites offering free psychic readings. This comes with a lot of risks, so it is better to dodge not-so-famous psychic reading platforms.

You should always check the brand’s reputation before giving in. You must remember that not every platform deserves your time. So, you must check the company’s years of experience, customer reviews, specialist reviews, and the popularity of the brand.

Online vs. Offline Psychic Readings

Both in-person psychics and online psychic reading websites have advantages and disadvantages. However, getting a psychic reading online has several more advantages over getting a reading in person.

First, you can obtain a reading from anybody you choose when you do readings online. Without having to worry about availability, you can select a reader who is located hundreds of miles away. In contrast, you can only choose readers who reside in your immediate area for in-person readings.

This limits your ability to get a psychic reading from the best reader out there. Therefore, it is a good choice to opt for free psychic readings online.

Moreover, psychic readers do not sit in their offices all day waiting for people to arrive. You have to make an appointment and wait if there is a line of customers. The waiting and time constraints make in-person readings slightly undesirable.

On the contrary, you can get online even when it is a holiday, raining, dark at night, etc. Websites on this list have readers who invest a good amount of time with their customers. Moreover, these websites have readers from different time zones, so you will always find someone online to help you out.

Along with this, online psychic readings come with many options regarding communication methods. You can choose from live chat, phone call, video call, and email. This allows introverts to choose a comfortable communication mode and helps extroverts interact with readers on a video.

Also, the variety offered in the communication method ensures you are not forced to sit in front of your reader. This helps users feel comfortable and share insights more easily. So, in our opinion, the pros of online psychic readings outweigh the pros of in-person readings.

However, there is no hard and fast rule. You should use the mode that gives you comfort and a sense of belonging and helps you make the most out of the reading.

FAQs: Free Online Psychic Reading

Q1. How Do Free Psychic Readings Work?

A free psychic reading is not always completely free. So, you should not think that you can get a reading free of cost. Instead, many businesses offer free minutes to new customers to help them choose the best online tarot reading sites. These minutes are offered on your first session at the website so you can get familiar with psychic readings and make the right decision.

Once the free session is over, you have to pay for a psychic session with your chosen reader. The terms and conditions of each website vary, making it viable for you to check the free reading policy before jumping to reading sessions.

Q2. How Can I Spot a Fake Online Tarot Reading?

Many businesses deceive clients by claiming to be the best while delivering subpar outcomes. To draw clients, they advertise heavily and make grand promises. However, you should be careful because getting the reading wrong can be very expensive.

The reader's years of experience should be checked first. You should confirm their credentials and the number of raving client evaluations. Furthermore, since nobody can improve your life, you should avoid falling for websites that make bold promises.

Online tarot reading services that claim to improve your life are typically con artists. No one can fully change your life, so you should avoid platforms or readers that promise this and more.

Q3. Are There Reliable Online Psychics?

Because there is a chance the reader might not be genuine, many people are hesitant to get connected with online psychics. To make sure the website you choose for your online psychic reading is reliable and honest, you must conduct extensive research.

You should check what clients think about the brand, read client testimonials, read specialist reviews, etc.

You can trust the websites on our list because they are all genuine psychic reading websites. They hire expert readers, have simple rules, and charge a reasonable rate each minute.

Q4. What Can I Anticipate from a Psychic Reading?

Psychic readings provide information and future forecasts about the subject. You can pay for a variety of psychic readings, including astrology, love and relationship counseling, career guidance, palmistry, and dream interpretation.

Because each type serves a different set of requirements, you should pick the suitable one for you.

The online psychic reading sites inquire about pertinent matters and provide advice based on your current circumstances. Because it is not their responsibility to do so, you should not expect the reader to transform your life.

As already mentioned, a psychic reading will not turn your life upside down. But, it may offer clarity to you, so you can take the needed steps to go in the right direction. You should expect a lot of insights from a psychic reading if you go to a renowned psychic reader.

Q5. What Kind of Information Do Psychic Readings Offer?

A psychic reading primarily predicts your future and answers questions concerning your future. There are no preset rules as to what a psychic reading should offer. You can ask questions regarding your life, and a capable psychic reader should be able to answer them.

Other psychic readers pull out tarot cards to determine your fate. The cards have pictures portraying a message, so they help readers make a judgment.

Q6. Can I Trust Free Psychic Readings?

You can trust a free psychic reading if it is coming from an experienced and trustworthy psychic. Many renowned psychics understand the importance of good reading, so they do not produce fake results, no matter the price.

However, fraudulent psychic readers make up stories to gather more audience. They offer free readings to build a customer base that they can scam later. So, you should not book a session with a psychic reader who is not famous for their work.

Make sure you check the psychic’s profile, reviews, and experience.

Conclusion: Free Online Psychic Reading

Free psychic readings help people choose the best psychic readers without spending a large chunk of money. Moreover, free psychic readings are a great start for people skeptical of readings.

However, you should not opt for below-par free psychic readings that do no good. You can trust the brands in this list because they offer the most accurate and honest readings. These brands constantly check feedback and appraise readers to ensure high quality.

A good-quality free psychic reading is just a click away. Visit one of the brands offering free psychic readings, and you will understand why people spend their hard-earned money on them.