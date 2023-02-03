Best Greens Powder 2023 - Best Super Greens Powders Supplements Reviews and Comparisons

If you are looking for the ultimate health supplement, greens powders are arguably the most beneficial to human health. There are many greens powders brands on the market to choose from though. This article reviews and compares the best greens powders supplements to buy in 2023 and justifies the choices.

Best Greens Powders for 2023 - Summary

Here are the greens powders that made our top 4:

Fruits and vegetables provide important nutrients, antioxidants, and dietary fiber. All these things are necessary for good health.

Most people are aware of this. It's hard not to be with so many health experts advising us to consume more of these foods.

The 2020–2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans state adults should consume 1.5–2 cup-equivalents of fruits and 2–3 cup-equivalents of vegetables each day.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows 88% of US adults still fail to meet the recommended daily requirements. [1]

Although there is no substitute for the "real thing" , consuming greens powders is one of the best ways to compensate for dietary failings and help fill in the nutritional blanks.

Also known as super greens powders and superfood powders, greens powders have become very popular supplements in recent years but finding the ones that work best is no easy task.

There is an ever-growing number of options available and not every pick meets the same quality standards. Certain greens powders are very poor but avoiding them is not easy because they are often marketed with deceptive claims that are very convincing. It's easy to get caught out.

Don't worry. There is no need to try and find a good greens powder via a process of trial and error. We have analyzed and reviewed all the most popular superfood supplements and put together a list of the best greens powders for 2023.

Best Greens Powder Supplement for 2023

Now the introductions are out of the way, we will provide some supplement details to help explain why these four greens powders are so good.

#1. Supergreen Tonik

Some supplements are developed by big companies that want to cash in on lucrative health and wellness markets. Others are created by people who are trying to solve a personal problem. Supplements that originated in this way are fewer in number but Supergreen Tonik is one of them.

Easily the best super greens powder supplement we have reviewed, Supergreen Tonik is the creation of a keen triathlete who had to stop competing due to Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. His name is Adam Wright and he created Supergreen Tonik to reclaim his life.

Several years on, thousands of other people are using his creation too including the Olympic coach Tom Downs who says his daily servings of Supergreen Tonik make him feel fresher and healthier and help him to sleep better too.

Each scoop of Supergreen Tonik provides 17 plant extracts. The formulation is 100% natural and, thanks to full disclosure labeling when you use this greens powder it's easy to see what you are getting and the quantities involved. Nothing is hidden or made complicated by proprietary blends.

The inclusion rates are very generous too, with all the ingredients being provided in doses that are clinically proven to be effective. There has been no scrimping and the formulation has not been polluted with any unnecessary ingredients or cheap fillers.

The doses are not the only generous thing about Supergreen Tonik. The money-back guarantee is too. It's good for a year.

Key Ingredients of Supergreen Tonik

Each scoop of Supergreen Tonik provides 17 ingredients. It's beyond the scope of this article to detail them all so we will concentrate on a few of the key players.

Spirulina Powder

You may have heard of spirulina because it's pretty famous for its health-boosting benefits. It is contained in many greens powders.

Spirulina is blue-green algae that's incredibly nutritious and could be said to be NASA-endorsed because American astronauts have eaten it in space.

A true superfood, spirulina is bursting with vitamins, minerals, and other important nutrients. Believe it or not, spirulina is around 57% protein. That's roughly twice as much protein as you would get from eating most types of meat or fish.

In addition to being nutritious, spirulina also has anti-inflammatory abilities. It lowers cholesterol and boosts immune function too. Research shows this seawater wonder may also have anti-cancer capabilities. [2]

Not surprisingly, a lot of greens powders have spirulina in them. However, in many cases, the dose is too low or not revealed because the manufacturer has included spirulina as part of a proprietary blend.

Supergreen Tonik provides a full two grams of spirulina per dose. That's a decent helping and the generous size of the dose no doubt plays an important role in the supplement's ongoing success.

Collard Leaf Powder

Collard is a loose-leafed green that provides many important nutrients including vitamins A, C, and K.

Vitamin C is one of the best vitamins for boosting immunity. Vitamin A is another immune system booster. It also helps the heart, lungs and other major organs to work efficiently.

An important fat-soluble nutrient, vitamin K supports bone health by aiding calcium absorption.

Collard provides Vitamin B6 as well, along with several minerals. Calcium is one of them. Magnesium and iron are two more.

Magnesium serves many crucial roles in the body including supporting nerve and muscle function. It aids energy production too.

Vitamin B6 is another energy-boosting nutrient. A key ingredient in Red Bull and similar drinks, vitamin B6 supports red blood cell production as well. Iron does this too. That's why collard is one of the best vegetables for warding off fatigue and anemia.

Spinach

Another leafy green that boasts superfood status, spinach had a reputation for supporting good health long before the name "superfood" was invented.

Rich in iron, magnesium, potassium, and vitamins C and E, spinach boosts immunity, aids digestion, and has been linked to many health benefits including asthma management, strong bones, and cancer prevention. It may even provide healthier-looking skin and hair. [3]

Chlorella

Like spirulina, chlorella is a species of algae that boasts a high nutritional content. It's not as popular as spirulina because it's harder to cultivate. That's a pity. Chlorella is a slightly better source of vitamins and minerals and also provides Omega-3.

However, in the case of Supergreen Tonik, it's not a case of "either or" because this greens powder contains both and it's interesting to note researchers are presently keen to explore the value of using both species of algae as supplements for improving exercise performance. [4]

Olive Leaf

Like the oil that comes from the fruit of olive trees, olive leaves provide compounds that help keep the heart healthy.

Barley Grass

Barley grass is present in many of the best super greens supplements. It's a good source of vitamin C and antioxidants.

As you may be aware antioxidants help fight disease by ridding the body of free radical toxins. By preventing a condition known as oxidative stress, they can help prevent early aging too.

Barley grass also contains prebiotic fiber. This type of fiber offers no direct value because the human digestive organs cannot process it. However, prebiotic fiber supports good health indirectly by nourishing the probiotic bacteria that live in the gut. [5]

Garlic

The fact that garlic helps control blood pressure is no secret. Its ability to support immune system activity is equally well known.

Most of the benefits garlic provides are due to a compound called allicin. It's a natural antibiotic and antiviral agent. Allicin also has anti-fungal capabilities.

So, although garlic does not improve your breath, it has the potential to greatly improve your health.

Rhodiola Rosea

Rhodiola rosea is an adaptogen herb that's good for reducing anxiety and stress.

A popular green powder supplement ingredient, Rhodiola rosea has value in many areas and is often used as a performance enhancer and for fighting fatigue.

Given the origin of Supergreen Tonik, there is no mystery about why this herb is included in the formulation but you don't need to be a triathlete to appreciate something that reduces fatigue.

Ashwagandha

A medicinal herb of Indian origin, ashwagandha is renowned for its ability to enhance strength and vitality.

Like Rhodiola rosea, ashwagandha is an adaptogen that is often included in natural remedies for stress and anxiety.

Men sometimes take ashwagandha because it boosts testosterone. [6]

It offers much value to women too and can help control the symptoms of menopause. [7]

Black Pepper

Black pepper provides an alkaloid called piperine. Although piperine offers many health benefits, it's mainly used in supplements because it enhances ingredient absorption. [8]

Supergreen Tonik Pros and Cons

Positives

Full ingredient disclosure

Measuring scoop provided

Provides the best greens powder ingredients in effective doses

Comes in a choice of two flavors (Berry + MInt)

Best tasting greens powder

Used and endorsed by credible athletes

365-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Negatives

You can only buy it from the manufacturer's website

#2. SaladPower

SaladPower is a pre-mixed supergreens drink in a pouch. Each pouch provides double the daily serving of vegetables recommended by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture).

SaladPower is super nutritious and, with less than 100 calories per serving, it's as kind to your waistline as it is to your health.

One of the best things about the SaladPower greens supplement is it's so quick and easy to use. There is no mixing required or any need for a glass. You just remove the cap and drink from the spout at the top of the pouch.

The pouches do not require refrigeration so it's easy to pop them into a lunchbox or bag and consume all that green goodness any time you want.

Although some people like to top up with greens first thing in the morning or last thing at night, others prefer to have a green pick-me-up in the middle of the day. SaladPower makes this ultra-easy to do. It is best taken in combination with a healthy diet.

Key Ingredients of SaladPower

The SaladPower supergreens formulation contains a combination of four vegetables and two fruits. There are no other ingredients in this unique fruit and vegetable blend.

6 x Spinach Leaves

Spinach is a very popular greens powder ingredient and also one of the best. It's packed full of nutrients and antioxidants to help boost immunity and general well-being.

The nutrients and antioxidants in spinach don't just help keep you healthy, they have the potential to allow you to look better too by helping to provide healthier-looking skin and hair. [3]

12 x Kale Leaves

Another one of the best greens powder ingredients, Kale is high in fiber and an excellent source of many vital nutrients including calcium, potassium, and vitamins A, C, and K.

Kale also provides alpha-linolenic acid. Never heard of it? Don't worry. Many other people are in the same boat.

Alpha-linolenic acid is an omega-3 fatty acid that supports growth and development and is good for the heart.

5 x Carrots

One of the sweeter-tasting vegetables, carrots are a good source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They are particularly high in potassium and Vitamin K.

Although carrots offer numerous health benefits people tend to mostly associate them with good eyesight. You may be aware of the old wives' tale about carrots helping people to see in the dark.

Can carrots really give you super-vision? That's unlikely but they are certainly capable of supporting good eyesight. [9]

Carrots' orange color is due to a pigment called beta carotene. After ingestion, the body converts beta-carotene to vitamin A.

In addition to being one of the top vitamins for supporting good eye health, vitamin A also supports immune function.

4 x Broccoli Heads

Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable that provides many nutrients including beta-carotene. Although many people do not like its taste, broccoli has always been considered one of the most healthy vegetables to eat.

In common with other cruciferous vegetables, broccoli provides glucosinolates. These sulfur-containing plant chemicals are responsible for the flavor some people find so objectionable.

However, during cooking and digestion, glucosinolates break down to form indoles, isothiocyanates, nitriles, thiocyanates, and other biologically active compounds.

Indoles and isothiocyanates are particularly noteworthy broccoli compounds because research suggests they may provide many benefits including inhibiting tumor formation and cancer. [10]

1/2 Apple

Apple is a healthy fruit option that's rich in vitamin C and provides many other nutrients as well as a dietary fiber called pectin.

Among other things, pectin lowers blood sugar and cholesterol. It also improves blood-sugar-related hormone activity. This gives it potential value in treating type-2 diabetes.

Research suggests pectin in dietary supplements may also offer weight management benefits.

However, despite the many ways apples can support good health, this ingredient is mainly included in SaladPower to improve the taste.

1/4 Lemon

One of the best natural sources of vitamin C, lemon is a key ingredient in many over the counter (OTC) cold and flu remedies.

Lemon's distinctly tart taste is due to the presence of citric acid, which is believed to lower the risk of kidney stones.

As with apples, though, lemon is mainly included in SaladPower to help with the flavor.

SaladPower Pros and Cons

Pros

Shipped in pre-mixed pouches that are quick and easy to use

Each pouch provides double the USDA recommendation for vegetables

Cons

Only one flavor

Costs more than the other top greens powders

Only available from the manufacturer's website

#3. Macro Greens

Macro Greens is a greens powder that's enriched with probiotic bacteria and digestive enzymes. Options that provide this mix are becoming very popular and, if the idea appeals to you, Macro Greens could be the best greens powder to buy for 2023.

People used to only associate probiotics for weight loss and improvements in digestion and gut health. However, thanks to continued research, we now know these helpful good bacteria species may provide numerous additional benefits but there is still a lot to learn. [11]

However, although standard-type greens powders, such as Supergreen Tonik and SaladPower, are unlikely to cause side effects, greens powders that provide live probiotics are not suitable for all.

If your immune system is impaired due to disease or medical treatments, such as immunosuppressants it's unwise to use supplements that provide probiotic bacteria. [11]

The digestive enzymes in Macro Greens may also make it an unsuitable option for some people.

Although consuming digestive enzymes can support and improve the digestive process, these enzymes can impair the function of certain medications including blood thinners and oral diabetes medications.

To provide an accurate review of this product, we have to point out that the additional ingredients in Macro Greens can present certain problems. However, presuming none of the aforementioned issues apply to you, Macro Greens is easily the best probiotic greens powder to use.

Macro Greens Key Ingredients

In addition to the probiotics and digestive enzymes, Macro Greens provides 30+ botanical ingredients. That's a lot so, as with our Supergreen Tonik review, we will keep it brief by only focusing on the most notable inclusions.

Spinach Leafy Greens

We've covered this ingredient before. More than once. Spinach is a nutrient-rich leafy green that boosts immunity and provides numerous additional health benefits.

Spirulina Powder

You may recall this ingredient from our Supergreen Tonik review.

Spirulina is an algae that's so nutritious NASA has used it to feed astronauts during their missions in space.

Another one of the best greens powder ingredients, spirulina may also have anti-cancer abilities. [2]

However, although there is no doubting the value of this ingredient, Macro Greens only provides 300 mg per dose. Supergreen Tonik provides close to seven times as much. That's one of the reasons we consider it to be the overall best greens powder to pick.

Chlorella Algae

Like spirulina, chlorella is a species of edible algae. It's high in nutrients and a good source of omega-3.

Again, there can be no doubting the value of this inclusion but there is only 100 mg of chlorella per dose. Supergreen Tonik provides a full gram.

We are not knocking the potency of Green Magma. It's an excellent product. If it wasn't it would have no place on this best green powders list.

However, we feel it's useful to throw in the occasional product comparison because doing so should make it easier for you to understand why we rate some greens powders more highly than others.

Barley

Another popular greens powder ingredient we have covered already, barley is a good source of antioxidants and vitamin C. It's also a source of prebiotic fiber that will work well alongside the probiotics in Macro Greens by helping to nourish the existing probiotic bacteria colonies in the gut. [5]

Ginkgo Biloba

Now we are entering uncharted territory. Ginkgo biloba is a popular dietary supplement ingredient that comes from a tree.

The seeds and leaves of the ginkgo biloba tree are key ingredients in many traditional Chinese herbal remedies and are often praised for their abilities as natural memory enhancers.

Research suggests Ginkgo biloba may also be a natural remedy for stress, anxiety, and depression. [12]

Parsley

Parsley is one of the best plant-based sources of vitamin K. It also has diuretic properties that may help relieve bloating.

Apple

Apples provide many nutrients and beneficial compounds including vitamin C and pectin.

Macro Greens provides a mix of apple fruit powder and apple pectin. However, they are combined with flax meal in a proprietary blend.

The inclusion rates are not revealed but the entire blend is only 1225 mg so the apple content in Macro Greens will be much less than in SaladPower. It will be enough to provide a nutritional boost but is unlikely to contribute much to the flavor.

Natural Plant Enzymes

Dietary supplements that provide plant enzymes enhance the digestive process. By doing so the plant enzymes in Macro Greens may help the body absorb extra nutrients and energy from the other greens powder ingredients.

However, Macro Greens also provides probiotic bacteria so adding enzymes as well has questionable value. Some of the best probiotic supplements have a special coating that delays pill disintegration so that the probiotics are released into the gut instead of the stomach.

There is a reason for this. Digestive enzymes can kill probiotic bacteria. However, although some of the probiotics in Macro Greens may not survive, many will still make it into the gut alive.

All the other green powders and popular greens drinks that provide probiotics combine them with enzymes as well. It's a common problem but Macro Greens is superior to the other greens powder-probiotic supplements we reviewed and is the best choice for anyone seeking this type of supplement combo.

Non-Dairy Probiotic Cultures (18 Billion CFU)

Eighteen billion CFU is a reasonable helping of probiotic bacteria. The top probiotic supplements provide more but Macro Greens is, first and foremost, a greens powder. The probiotics it provides are included to deliver additional benefits, not as a raison d'être.

Macro Greens contains five probiotic species from the Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium bacteria families. These are the two families that have the greatest prominence in the gut microbiome. They are also the two families known to be most beneficial.

Macro Greens Pros and Cons

Macro Greens Pros

Provides some of the best greens powder ingredients

Contains probiotic bacteria.

Macro Greens Cons

Only one flavor

Questionable use of digestive enzymes

Only available from the manufacturer's website

#4. Moringa Green Leaf Powder

The name says it all, Moringa Green Leaf Powder is a superfood powder made from the leaves and pods of the moringa oleifera tree.

Moringa leaves and pods are high in vitamins A and C. They also provide several B vitamins.

We already mentioned the value of vitamin B6 as an energy booster. However, although energy drink formulations often place the most focus on vitamins B6 and B12, all B vitamins are good for boosting energy.

Moringa has an admirable reputation as a natural energy booster. Its value in this area is probably mostly due to all the B vitamins it provides.

Although it contains many other nutrients, moringa is most notable for its surprising potency as a provider of potassium and vitamin C. It provides 15 times more potassium than bananas and has seven times more Vitamin C than oranges.

In common with all the other best greens powder ingredients, moringa is rich in antioxidants as well.

Moringa Green Leaf Powder is one of the best super greens powders supplements for sprinkling over food and adding to baked goods. However, most people go the traditional route and consume it as a drink.

That's probably the best way to use it because subjecting the powder to heat may destroy some of the vitamins. B vitamins and vitamin C are particularly susceptible to being damaged in this way.

Moringa Green Leaf Powder Pros and Cons

Reasons to buy

Available in several pack sizes

Provides a generous dose of moringa

One of the best greens powders for providing Vitamin C and potassium

Reasons not to

Only available in natural flavor

Packed in bags that are inadequate for storage (you may have to transfer the powder to a more suitable container

You can only buy it from the manufacturer's website

Other Greens Powders - A Few Honorable Mentions

The following greens powders are on the nearly list but not in the same league as the 4 best greens powder brands However, they are still better than most greens powders we reviewed.

Garden of Life Perfect Food Original Super Green Formula

This is a pretty good greens powder that provides spirulina, spinach, and kale along with several more of the best greens powder ingredients.

Like Macro Greens Superfood Powder, it also provides a combination of probiotic bacteria and digestive enzymes. However, in this case, the CFU is not provided. It could be reasonably high or very low, there is no way to know.

Green Vibrance

Green Vibrance is yet another greens powder that provides probiotics and digestive enzymes. It also contains several of the best greens powder ingredients including spirulina, spinach, and barley grass.

However, it's a very busy formulation that contains around 50 (non-probiotic) ingredients. That's a lot and, not surprisingly, many of the inclusion rates are low.

Nevertheless, Green Vibrance ticks many of the right boxes as a health and wellness tonic. Even though they are coming from a lot of different sources, the vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants are still there.

Green Magma

Green magma is a superfood powder that provides barley grass. Although it's a little basic, it's a high-quality supplement that's perfect for anyone who is keen on enjoying the health benefits of barley grass.

Super Green Mix

Another reasonable greens powder that's worthy of mention, Super Green Mix is a greens powder produced by Your Super.

Will it make you feel super?

Don't expect X-ray vision or the power of flight, but the spirulina and other ingredients the powder provides will certainly help you to feel good.

Athletic Greens

Arguably one of the best know supergreen powder brand. Athletic Greens is a certified organic greens powder and greens blend with no grassy taste.

Here are some other Supergreen brands you may want to checkout

Amazing Grass Green Superfood

Raw Organic Perfect Food

How We Ranked the Best Greens Powders to Buy in 2023

Ranking the best greens powders for 2023 was no 5-minute task. There were a lot of factors to take into account.

We began by researching all the most popular and placed a lot of importance on customer feedback. User experience is very important and many of the options we looked at appeared to provide a very poor user experience.

When a lot of customers are complaining about greens powders that are hard to mix, taste chalky, or leave a bad taste in the mouth it indicates a big problem. As do reports of side effects and/or a lack of results.

All the dietary supplements that earned a place on our list of best greens powders have excellent customer reviews. We wouldn't accept anything less.

We also researched the companies marketing the products to make sure they were not mentioned on any customer complaint sides or linked to disreputable practices such as autoship scams.

However, above all else, we scrutinized the ingredient profiles. We wanted to see plenty of healthy greens and/or other ingredients capable of providing notable health benefits.

Out of the dozens of greens powder supplements we reviewed, Supergreen Tonik was an easy winner. It has the best ingredient profile by far. It is also the best organic greens powder and does not contain artificial sweeteners or fillers.

Instead of loading the powder with dozens of botanicals, the manufacturer has picked several of the most beneficial organic greens and provided them in generous amounts.

Thanks to the use of full-disclosure labeling, it's very easy to see what you get from Supergreen Tonik and the formulation is remarkably devoid of dead wood. There are no fillers or any other ingredients that should not be there.

The choice of flavors also works in this greens powder's favor as does the money-back guarantee. At 365 days it's remarkably long.

Greens Powder Supplements FAQs

What is a greens powder?

Greens powders are food supplements that generally provide vegetables, fruits, and grasses that have been refined to a powder. Leafy greens such as kale and collard are among the most common ingredients.

Due to their high nutritional value spirulina and chlorella are prominent in many of the best greens powder formulations as well.

Some greens powders also provide additional ingredients such as probiotics, digestive enzymes, and herbs.

First and foremost, good greens powders need to be highly nutritious and capable of compensating for any nutritional gaps in people's diets.

Is it safe to take greens powders while pregnant?

Unless their healthcare provider tells them otherwise, women who are pregnant or nursing should avoid most greens powders that provide probiotics.

Standard greens powders that only provide botanical ingredients are a different matter. They provide nutrients that can nourish the mother as well as the child within.

However, it's important to only use greens powders that are produced by reputable companies such as the ones that manufacture the supplements listed on this page.

The low-grade options produced by some manufacturers may be contaminated with pesticides or heavy metals.

If you have any doubts about the suitability of these types of dietary supplements, it's a wise move to visit a doctor and get some professional medical advice.

Does the FDA regulate greens powders?

No. It does not regulate any form of natural supplement.

How long does it take to see results from a greens powder?

Some people may respond to greens powders more quickly than other people do and certain benefits may take longer to become apparent.

However, people who have existing nutrient deficiencies may notice improvements, such as extra energy, within a few hours. Other benefits, such as stronger immune function and better hair, may take a few weeks to become apparent.

How can you get the best value for money when buying greens powders?

All of the best greens powders provide excellent value for money by doing the things they were designed to do. However, it's generally possible to stretch your money further by buying enough powder to last several months or purchasing via subscribe and save.

For instance, customers who order three tubs of Supergreen Tonik instead of one qualify for free shipping and get a discount as well. The discount is greater still when customers order a six-month supply.

With SaladPower it works differently. Although it's not possible to buy more to save more, customers get a 15% discount by ordering via subscribe and save.

How much do greens powders cost?

Prices will vary from brand to brand. Like all things in life you get what you pay for. A premium greens powder can cost around $87 per month, this equates to $2.85 per serving. A lesser known brand that you can buy from Amazon may cost less. With health supplements and especially green powders less is most definitely not more/

