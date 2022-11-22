Best Gynecomastia Pills to Lose Chest Fat, Supplements to Get Rid of Man Boobs

If you have been searching for information on how to lose chest fat and man boobs we have the answer.

There are pills that can help men to lose chest fat and excess fat tissue around the male breast area.

Excess body fat around the chest area (man boobs or moobs) don't look good and, when the problem becomes obvious, it can be very damaging to your self-esteem. Feeling a tit is one thing, doing it when you are alone is a different story⸺a horror story.

It's also a story many men are familiar with. If you have man boobs and too much chest fat, be comforted by the fact that you are not alone.

And take heart! The problem is so common that some of the best supplement manufacturers have come up with excellent solutions.

These are the three fat loss supplements that work best to lose man boobs and reduce chest fat:

The first two names may seem a little strange to you. In case they do, we'd better begin by explaining the manufacturers of the top 2 male chest fat burners have given them names based on the word gynecomastia.

Gynecomastia is a medical term that refers to increased breast gland tissue in boys or men. However, man boobs are not always due to gynecomastia, so it is incorrect to use the two terms interchangeably.

Regardless of the cause, all three of these supplements can help you to get rid of your man boobs and lose fat. They are safe, effective, and do not require a prescription.

Moving forward, let's take a look at the three best supplements for losing chest fat one by one.

#1. Gynectrol - Best Chest Fat Reduction Supplements

CLICK to view Gynectrol price

Gynectrol is a supplement developed and distributed by Crazy Bulk. The company specializes in creating safe and effective natural alternatives to bodybuilding steroids and SARMs. Many bodybuilders have gotten man boobs by using drugs of this nature so it's not surprising that Crazy Bulk would decide to create a supplement that can help.

Gynectrol is produced in capsule format. Men who use this supplement to burn chest fat and get rid of man boobs, need to take two capsules per day, 20 minutes after eating breakfast.

Each capsule provides seven key ingredients. Some of the ingredients enhance the body's ability to burn chest fat. Others tackle the problem by blocking estrogen.

It's the estrogen-blocking capabilities of the ingredients in Gynectrol that give it such a big advantage over standard fat-burning pills.

Estrogen is the female sex hormone. Men produce this hormone in their bodies too but in lesser amounts. When men get man boobs, it's a visual indication that estrogen levels in their bodies have become too high.

High estrogen causes glandular tissue to increase around the chest area, leading to gynecomastia. It increases fat around the area too. [1]

Estrogen has an unusual relationship with body fat. One of the things it does is influence body fat distribution. However, fat also produces estrogen. [2]

So when a guy starts gaining weight or growing man boobs, the extra fat can help elevate estrogen levels even more. Call it a vicious circle or a self-feeding problem, either way, it's not good.

Gynectrol provides a double-pronged solution to man boobs by functioning as an estrogen blocker for men and accelerating fat loss as well.

How to Lose Chest With Fat Gynectrol

Crazy Bulk says Gynectrol provides these benefits that target chest fat:

Reduces Male Breast Size

Eliminates Excess Chest Fat

Improves Chest Appearance

Redefines Upper Body

That's pretty much four ways of saying the same thing: The pills help you to lose chest fat and kick man boobs into touch.

Much of Gynectrol's estrogen-reducing ability is due to cocoa seed extract. The science is rather complicated but the value of this ingredient is due to its ability to influence estrogen receptors and endogenous genes. [3]

The formulation also contains green tea. It's a key ingredient in most of the top weight loss pills and not without good reason. Research proves it's a natural fat burner that works. [4]

Many other natural ingredients can help you to burn more fat but green tea is a particularly good fit for a supplement that gets rid of man boobs because it also lowers estrogen.

High estrogen in women has been linked to increased susceptibility to breast cancer. [5]

An in-depth study into the value of using green tea to protect against breast cancer proves its ability to reduce estrogen. The research suggests this may be because green tea polyphenols function as aromatase inhibitors. [6]

Gynectrol Pros

Utilizes a 2-pronged approach to getting rid of man boobs

Contains proven ingredients to lose fat around chest and upper body

Great for losing weight and weight loss generally

When you buy 2 bottles you get a 3rd bottle free

The manufacturer offers a 60-day money-back guarantee

Gynectrol Cons

Exclusive to the Crazy Bulk website

Only available to buy online

#2. Gynetrex - Natural Fat Loss Supplement

CLICK to view Gynetrex price

Gynetrex is another natural supplement that ranks among the best pills for reducing chest fat and man boobs. It's a little different from the previous product because the pills are sold alongside a diet plan and chest workouts.

Acting together, the diet plan, chest workouts, and Gynetrex pill function as a 3-part system that helps you to get rid of man breasts as quickly as possible.

The system is designed to do a little more than get rid of man boobs though. If you use it correctly, it will also help you to develop your chest muscles so that the man boobs won't just be gone, they will be replaced by a manly chest.

Although there is nothing to stop bodybuilders from using Gynetrex, the supplement is primarily aimed at men who have sedentary lifestyles and feel ashamed to show their chests because they have man boobs. They generally have too much body fat.

The average guy using Crazy Bulk's man boobs supplement is unlikely to need help with diet and exercise. Most of Crazy Bulk's customers are bodybuilders who already know how to improve their physiques but are being held back by problems with estrogen that have caused them to develop man boobs or chest fat.

The other big difference between this and the previous product is, despite the name, it's not designed for men who have gynecomastia. Gyntrex is for men who have pseudogynecomastia.

Pseudogynecomastia is the scientific name for man boobs that are solely caused by excess chest fat accumulation.

If you are not sure if your man boobs are due to gynecomastia or pseudogynecomastia, Crazy Bulk Gynectrol is the best man boobs supplement to buy because it will work equally well either way.

How Gynetrex Can Help Losing Chest Fat

The dose is three capsules before breakfast.

If you use Gynetrex alongside the diet plans and chest workouts, it will help you to do the following:

Reduce enlarged breasts

Decrease overall body fat

Increase lean muscle mass

Swap your male breasts for toned pecs you can be proud of

Gynetrex has much in common with standard fat burners because the ingredients it provides speed up metabolism, control hunger, and boost energy levels.

Most of the Gynetrex ingredients serve multiple roles. For instance, garcinia cambogia is a fruit extract that provides hydroxycitric acid (HCA). Research shows this plant chemical supports fat loss by controlling hunger and helping you to burn fat more efficiently. [7, 8]

Bitter orange also stands out as being one of the most useful Gynetrex ingredients. It's a citrus fruit extract that provides several fat-burning compounds. The most notable one is synephrine.

Synephrine is a stimulant. Like caffeine, it's good for boosting energy. It also boosts metabolism to help you to burn more calories and fat each day.

Research suggests the fat-burning capabilities of synephrine are more powerful when it's used alongside exercise. This appears to be because it encourages the body to burn fat for energy instead of carbohydrates. [9]

Let's not forget, Gynetrex is sold alongside a special chest workout sheet. It's easy to see how much planning has gone into this chest fat-reducing system.

Gynetrex Pros

Special 3-part system to burn male chest fat

Contains proven ingredients

Designed to burn chest fat and replace it with muscle

Can buy 3 bottles for the price of 2 or 5 bottles for the price of 3

The manufacturer offers a 100-day money-back guarantee

Gynetrex Cons

Does not block estrogen

Only available from the manufacturer's website

#3. GCut - Pills for Losing Fat Around the Chest

CLICK to view GCut price

GCut is a supplement for men who want to get rid of their unsightly man boobs, burn fat, and get shredded. It has more in common with Gynectrol than Gynetrex because it's primarily aimed at bodybuilders.

GCut is another chest fat reducing supplement that works for all man boobs regardless of whether they have appeared due to gynecomastia, psuedogynecomastia, or a combination of both.

GCut is part of a range of bodybuilding supplements manufactured by Brutal Force. In common with Crazy Bulk, the company also produces safe and legal alternatives to steroids and SARMs.

Brutal Force has not been in the supplement business as long as Crazy Bulk, but it's a reputable company that backs all its products with money-back guarantees.

How to Lose Chest Fat With GCut

As with the other two top supplements for reducing man boobs, you take GCut after breakfast. The dose is three capsules per day.

With persistent daily use, GCut does the following:

Burns stored chest fat

Balances hormones and body weight

Reduces the size of man boobs

Cocoa is one of the best natural ingredients for regulating estrogen so it's no surprise to discover its presence in the GCut formulation. [3]

GCut also provides evodiamine. It's not one of the more commonly used natural fat burners but it still has very good credentials.

Evodiamine is the main compound in extracts taken from the Evodia rutaecarpa plant. Some research suggests it may enhance normal fat loss by up to 28%, while also hindering fresh fat cell formation.

However, although there is plenty of clinical data that shows evodiamine works for fat loss, researchers are still trying to identify the processes involved and it appears to be pretty complicated.

Some researchers believe it may enhance thermogenesis by triggering uncoupling protein-1 (UCP1), while others speculate the compound may also cause favorable changes in white adipose tissue (WAT) and brown adipose tissue (BAT). [10, 11]

GCut Pros

Works for reducing chest fat and gynecomastia

Contains proven ingredients

Option to buy 3 bottles for the price of 2 or 6 bottles for the price of 4

The manufacturer offers a 100-day money-back guarantee (on selected packages)

GCut Cons

Only available from the manufacturer's website

The money-back-guarantee is not available for single-bottle purchases

"Chest fat occurs when excess stored body fat and body fat percentage is too high"

What Causes Man Boobs - and Male Chest Fat?

Although some men grow man boobs because they are eating too many calories per day and not getting enough exercise, this is not always the case.

However, when it is, man boobs are simply the result of the body storing fat in the chest area. Men who have got man boobs for this reason may have very large bellies as well. It's more to do with obesity than anything else.

When man boobs are solely due to body fat build up, the condition is known as pseudogynecomastia.

When man boobs are due to increases in breast gland tissue, the condition is known as gynecomastia.

Bodybuilders often fall victim to gynecomastia even though the rest of their bodies may be trim and toned. In many cases, this is due to using anabolic steroids or SARMs.

Drugs such as these function like testosterone. Bodybuilders take them in such high doses it causes extra testosterone to become converted to estrogen. Natural alternatives to steroids and SARMs do not do this.

Gynecomastia can also occur without any interference from drugs. Many boys get the condition temporarily during their adolescent years due to hormonal fluctuations that occur at that time.

However, gynecomastia can affect men at all stages of life. When it does, estrogen is always to blame. That's why the best gynecomastia pill provides natural ingredients that help keep male estrogen levels under control.

Unfortunately, gynecomastia and pseudogynecomastia can occur at the same time, presenting a double-whammy of problems that require a two-pronged approach to make those nasty man boobs go away.

Other factors that may contribute to hormonal issues and man boobs include:

Liver disease

Kidney failure

Hypogonadism

Hyperthyroidism

Testicle tumors

Adrenal gland tumors

Why Chest Workouts Won't Help Reduce Man Boobs

There's a pretty common belief that chest workouts can get rid of man boobs. This is untrue. The truth is, developing your chest muscles is only likely to make your man boobs appear bigger.

If you want a manly chest, you need to develop your pectoral muscles (chest muscles) and get rid of your man boobs too.

The pectoral muscles sit on top of the ribcage. Fat forms on top of the muscles, forming a layer between the muscles and the skin. The glandular tissues occupy this area too.

If you do an effective chest workout, it will encourage your "pecs" to grow and get bigger. Unless you, do something to remove the fat and/or excess glandular and breast tissue, your man boobs will increase in size.

Chest exercises are only effective for making the pecs bigger and stronger. If your primary goal is to get rid of your man boobs, you need to tackle the problem at source by blocking estrogen and reducing chest fat. When you choose an appropriate supplement, it will help you to do it.

If you know your man boobs are just fat, Gynetrex is a very good option. However, if you believe gynecomastia may be part of the problem, you will need to choose one of the other two options instead.

Man Boob Supplements Vs Chest Fat Medications

In addition to natural supplements that can control gynecomastia and shrink man boobs, there are also pharmaceutical options, such as Tamoxifen. If you want to get rid of chest fat and man boobs by going this route, you will need a doctor's prescription.

Medications that shrink man boobs belong to a class of drugs known as estrogen antagonists. However, as with all drugs, they can be hard on the body and may cause side effects. That's why so many men choose to use natural alternatives instead.

"if you want to lose chest fat you will have to lose weight, lose excess fat and use specialist gynecomastia supplements"

How to Lose Chest Fat - Summary and Conclusion

Excess chest fat and man boobs is an unpleasant condition that affects many men, often causing them to wear baggy clothes and hide their chests in shame.

Unfortunately, getting rid of man boobs can be a challenging task. Sadly, it's not possible to hit the gym and bench press those moobs away. If it was, man boobs would not be so common among bodybuilders.

Fortunately, there are natural supplements that get rid of man boobs and this article provides details about the three best options. All of them come from reputable manufacturers and have money-back guarantees. That means you have nothing to lose but your moobs.

Research Sources

1. Gynecomastia: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK430812/#_article-37489_s5_

2. Estrogens and Body Fat Distribution: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6795075/#sec-2title

3. Cocoa, a Nuclear Receptor Coactivator Which Acts Through an N-Terminal Activation Domain of P160 Coactivators: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/14690606/

4. The Effect of Green Tea Supplementation on Obesity: A Systematic Review and Dose-Response Meta-Analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32372444/

5. Hormones: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32372444/

6. Is Green Tea Drinking Associated With a Later Onset of Breast Cancer?: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2848451/

7. Safety and Mechanism of Appetite Suppression by a Novel Hydroxycitric Acid Extract: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12349913/

8. Effects of Garcinia Cambogia (Hydroxycitric Acid) On Visceral Fat Accumulation: A Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Trial: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4053034/

9. Acute P‐Synephrine Ingestion Increases Fat Oxidation Rate During Exercise: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4972152/

10. Evodiamine Improves Diet-Induced Obesity in a Uncoupling Protein-1-Independent Manner: Involvement of Antiadipogenic Mechanism and Extracellularly Regulated Kinase/Mitogen-Activated Protein Kinase Signaling: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17884939/

11. A Natural Compound Evo(Kes) Signaling for Fat Regulation: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4613549/

How to Lose Chest Fat FAQ

What is the best supplement for losing excess fat and body weight for reducing man boobs?

Gynectrol is highly recommended. Made with completely natural ingredients, Crazy Bulk Gynectrol is a critically acclaimed pill for losing chest fat.

How to lose chest fat quickly?

If you want to get rid of chest fat quickly you must do 3 things simultaneously. First control your caloric deficit, you will need to control how many calories you consume daily. Secondly, exercise more, you don't necessarily have to bench press weights, you can walk, swim or ride. The third thing you should do is to take a supplement that can help you to lose fat around the chest area - Gynectrol for example.