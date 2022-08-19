Best HGH Supplements for Men: Top Human Growth Hormone Pills for Sale OTC

Human growth hormone (HGH) supplements are very popular. That's not surprising because, unlike HGH injections, they give you all the benefits of higher natural growth hormone levels without presenting the health risks.

In this article, we are going to introduce you to the best human growth hormone supplements for men.

Best HGH Supplements for Men: Quick Look

Here is our list of the three best HGH boosters for men:

Genf20 Plus (Best HGH Booster for Men Who Want Anti-Aging Benefits)

HyperGH 14x (Best HGH Booster for Male Bodybuilders)

HGH-X2 (Safest Alternative to Somatropin Injections)

What are Human Growth Hormone Supplements

Also known as HGH releasers, these types of dietary supplements provide amino acids, herbs, and/or other natural ingredients that stimulate the pituitary gland, causing it to start pumping out greater quantities of human growth hormones.

As you may be aware, HGH injections provide the body with a synthetic form of the hormone. It's knocked together in a lab and, although the body responds to it favorably, synthetic HGH production is not a perfect match for the real human growth hormone.

Many Hollywood celebrities openly admit to taking HGH. Nick Nolte is one of them. Sylvester Stallone is another and it's not only men who favor this type of hormone treatment. The Three's Company star Suzanne Somers uses it too, as do many other female celebrities.

Although HGH injections have been linked to serious side effects, knowledge of the dangers has received a mixed response from Hollywood stars.

The Actress Alana Stewart stopped using HGH injections because she found the risk unacceptable. However, Nolte has stated HGH benefits, such as fewer wrinkles, greater sex drive, and ripped abs make the risks worthwhile. [1]

But are the risks worthwhile? All the best human growth hormone supplements can provide similar benefits without any risks at all. And without the need for painful injections.

The Top 3 Human Growth Hormone Pills Reviews

As you can see, we have also highlighted the areas in which each option excels.

So, that's the list of top human growth hormone-releasing pills. Now, let's take a look at the things that make these three natural supplements so good.

GenF20 Plus - Best HGH Supplement for Men

GenF20 Plus is a high-quality human growth hormone supplement manufactured and distributed by Leading Edge Health. The company is based in British Columbia and backs its product with a 67-day money-back guarantee.

Although it's great to see such a good money-back guarantee, customer reviews suggest you won't need it. Plenty of people are saying how well this HGH booster works.

We are rating GenF20 Plus the #1 option for men who want to look and feel younger because a comparison between it and the other two top performing HGH supplements suggests this is the area where GenF20 Plus excels.

Obviously, all HGH boosters have the potential to help in this area because HGH is widely considered to be the body's internal fountain of youth. However, customer reviews suggest the formulation of natural ingredients in GenF20 Plus tops all the alternatives when it comes to helping to turn back the hands of time.

Men using this product are very praising of its ability to increase energy and vitality, reduce joint soreness, improve sex drive, and generally enrich the quality of their lives.

GenF2o Plus is also the top option for reducing wrinkles and crow's feet, helping you to look as good as you feel. It's a doctor-recommended HGH releaser that works.

GenF20 Plus Benefits

Firms and smooths the skin

Reduces wrinkles, laugh lines, crows feet, and age spots

Increases physical stamina

Reduces body fat

Increases lean muscle mass

Strengthens your nails

Reasons to Buy GenF20 Plus

GenF20 Plus isn't just one of the best HGH-boosting supplements for men. It's also got a reputation for delivering quick results. Most men report notable improvements in the way they look and feel within their first three weeks of treatment.

That's not surprising. The formulation provides a powerful combination of amino acids, peptides, and other nutrients that give your pituitary gland the tweak it needs to ramp up its production of HGH.

The potency of this product is not only due to the ingredient quality. It's also partly due to its design. The tablet has a special enteric absorption coating that improves ingredient absorption, helping to maximize the benefits all around.

GenF20 Plus Ingredient Highlights

The GenF20 Plus HGH-boosting formulation provides 16 key ingredients. Some of the most important ones are:

GABA

L-Arginine

L-Leucine

L-Glutamine

Deer Velvet Antler

Colostrum

Pituitary (Anterior) Powder

As we have already pointed out, even acting alone, GABA can boost HGH by as much as 400%.

We have also already referenced the value of amino acids for encouraging the release of HGH. [3]

This formulation contains eight of them, including L-arginine, L-leucine, and L-glutamine.

Even acting alone, L-arginine has been shown to produce noticeable increases in HGH. The same research also shows that L-arginine increases the production of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1). [5]

IGF-1 is another important hormone. It manages the way HGH affects the body. [6]

It's important to be aware that L-arginine is not the only HGH-boosting amino acid in the formulation. Some of the other amino acids have this ability too and all amino acids offer a multitude of additional benefits.

For instance, L-arginine, together with L-leucine and L-glutamine are very good for improving skin texture. [7]

Deer Velvet Antler, colostrum, and pituitary (anterior) powder are valuable inclusions too. All three help GenF20 Plus fulfill its primary aim.

However, their presence makes this HGH booster unsuitable for vegans or vegetarians.

Deer velvet antler comes from the antlers of deer. Colostrum is a fluid present in the breast milk of humans and other mammals. The form GenF20 Plus provides is bovine. It comes from cows.

Although the presence of bovine colostrum may be acceptable to vegetarians, for vegans it will not.

As with deer velvet antler, Pituitary (anterior) powder won't even be acceptable to vegetarians. It is an extract taken from bovine pituitary glands.

Where to Buy GenF20 Plus

You can order it from the GenF20 Plus website. This enables you to take advantage of money-saving deals.

A 30-day supply of this natural HGH supplement costs $69.95. That's not going to break the bank but the price per box comes down when you order two or more boxes.

If you want the best value for money, we recommend ordering a 6-month supply. This will entail an initial investment of $349.95 but it brings the cost per box down to only $58.32 per box and gets you the benefit of free shipping (USA only)

GenF20 Plus Pros and Cons

Pros

Best HGH supplement for helping you to look and feel younger

You only need to take 2 tablets per day (during a meal)

Rapid results

Excellent customer reviews

67-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Unsuitable for vegans and vegetarians

HyperGH 14X: Best HGH Supplement for Bodybuilding

HyperGH 14X is another highly-respected HGH booster manufactured by Leading Edge Nutrition.

Although the formulation is very similar to the one the company uses in GenF20 Plus, there are some tweaks that make this option better for bodybuilders or other athletes who are aiming for superior muscle growth and an increase in lean muscle mass.

If you want to build a seriously lean and muscular physique, HyperGH 14X can help you to do it. Obviously, you will still need an appropriate diet and to follow an effective training plan but throwing this supplement into the mix will turbocharge your results.

You need to take this HGH booster two times per day. The best time to take the first dose is in the morning or just before your workout.

You take the second dose last thing at night. It could be argued that this is the most important dose because your body produces most of its HGH while you are asleep.

However, taking HyperGH 14X before a workout is also an excellent idea because the supplement provides 15 HGH precursors and exercise is another trigger for HGH release.

Exercise-induced growth hormone response (EIGR) has long been recognized by science. However, although researchers are aware of its value, they have yet to figure out all mechanisms involved. [8]

HyperGH 14X Benefits

Legally maximizes pure lean muscle mass

Helps you to enjoy faster recovery times

Reduces body fat composition

Allows you to intensify your workouts

Speeds up post-workout recovery times

See the results in as little as six weeks

Reasons to Buy HyperGH 14X

If you want to boost your HGH and develop Hulk-like muscles, that's got to be one of the best reasons to choose this particular HGH supplement because it's already helped countless men to do this.

Like GenF20 Plus, HyperGH 14X has a special enteric absorption coating to help your body absorb the ingredients more efficiently. That's another thing that allows it to outperform the alternative human growth hormone boosters.

The other good thing is the money-back guarantee. It lasts for 67 days, so you can use HyperGH 14X for a couple of months and see what it can do without having anything to lose.

HyperGH 14X Ingredient Highlights

HyperGH 14X provides 15 ingredients. Seven of them are amino acids but that's not surprising. In addition to all the other things they do, amino acids are the raw material your body uses to build muscle.

As with all the best HGH supplements for men though, there is a lot more to this formulation than amino acids.

Here is a list of a few of the key players:

GABA

L-Arginine

Colostrum

Deer Antler velvet

Anterior Pituitary Powder

Tribulus Terrestris

As you can see, once again, we have GABA and L-arginine. That's two powerful HGH releasers right from the start. [4,5]

The formulation also provides colostrum, deer antler velvet, and anterior pituitary powder. They are included due to their reputation as HGH releasers and it's easy to understand why they are here.

Unfortunately, their presence makes HyperGH 14X totally unsuitable for vegans and vegetarians. That's a pity because a surprising number of bodybuilders belong to these groups.

Tribulus terrestris is a very worthy inclusion. It's a respected healing herb that has a long history of use as a sexual tonic.

Research shows Tribulus terrestris can deliver significant increases in testosterone. That's the male sex hormone so it's easy to understand the herb's ability to increase libido.

In addition to being an androgen sex hormone, testosterone is also a steroid that plays a key role in muscle growth. That fact alone makes Tribulus terrestris a great inclusion for an HGH supplement aimed at bodybuilders. [9]

The fact that HyperGH 14X can boost testosterone and HGH is highly desirable because research suggests these two hormones are a winning team when it comes to improving body composition. Boosting both may be especially beneficial for older men. [10]

Where to Buy HyperGH 14X

HyperGH 14X is not a HGH booster you can buy over the counter at Walmart. It's also not available over the counter from drug stores and pharmacies. This is another HGH supplement for men that it's best to buy via the official website. This will allow you to take advantage of money-saving special deals.

A single box of HyperGH 14X (1-month supply) costs $69.95. That's a $10 saving on the retail price.

When you order three boxes of HyperGH 14X, the cost per box becomes cheaper. However, if you want to get the maximum value for money, it's best to order the six boxes. This gets you free shipping (USA only) and brings the cost per box down to only $58.32 per box.

HyperGH 14X Pros and Cons

Pros

Best HGH supplement for muscle growth

Only need to take 2 tablets per day

Improves exercise-induced growth hormone response

Excellent customer reviews

67-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Unsuitable for vegans and vegetarians

HGH-X2 Best and Most Effective Safe Alternative to Somatropin

HGH-X2 is a HGH supplement created by Crazy Bulk. The company gets a lot of respect for its range of safe and legal steroid alternatives. It also has a very popular range of SARMs substitutes. Creating risk-free alternatives to muscle-building and performance-enhancing drugs is the thing this company does best.

HGHX2 is the Crazy Bulk Somatropin substitute.

Somatropin is a synthetic hormone and a popular prescription treatment for stunted growth and similar issues caused by low HGH. Doctors also prescribe Somatropin to people who have lost weight and/or suffered muscle wastage due to medical conditions such as AIDS

As with anabolic steroids, such as Sustanon (synthetic testosterone), bodybuilders often obtain Somatropin illegally to use as a muscle growth enhancer.

Although Somatropin can be a good medical treatment for certain individuals, it has many side effects. Some Somatropin side effects, such as stomach pain and intestinal gas offer little or no cause for concern.

However, this HGH replacement therapy can also present more worrying side effects, such as pancreatitis. It can also increase pressure inside the skull.

Needless to say, issues like these can be very dangerous and, to make matters worse, bodybuilders who use Somatropin often inject it in overly high doses.

Although there are plenty of other HGH supplements men can use instead of Somatropin, Crazy Bulk HGH X2 is the best creation so far. Men who use it speak highly of its muscle-boosting abilities. Customer reviews are excellent, right across the board and, as with all best HGH boosters, HGHX2 has a 60-day money-back guarantee.

HGH-X2 Benefits

Reduces recovery time after exercise

Helps you attain huge muscle gains

Promotes fat loss

No known side effects

Reasons to Buy HGH-X2

To be honest, there is no real reason to choose HGH-X2 over HyperGH 14X. Our #2 option will provide superior results.

However, Crazy Bulk HGH is a few notches above all of the other HGH releasers we reviewed and, due to the way that it's marketed, has already proved to be a very popular alternative to Somatropin injections.

The other good thing about the product is it's designed to stack well with other Crazy Bulk products. Stacking is a common practice among bodybuilders so it's great that Crazy Bulk has made this safe and easy to do.

HGH-X2 Ingredient Highlights

HGH-X2 has a much simpler formulation than the other two top HGH pills. It only has four ingredients, but that doesn't mean it's lacking in power.

The four ingredients are:

L-arginine

Maca root

Hawthorn berry extract

Mucuna Pruriens

We need not dwell too long on the HGH-boosting ability of L-arginine. It's old ground, we've already explained its value. [5]

Unless you already have a well-grounded knowledge of supplement ingredients, you may not have seen the other three inclusions before, so we'll deal with them one by one.

Maca (Lepidium meyenii Walp) is a herb that's often present in fertility-boosting supplements and natural products for relieving erectile dysfunction (ED).

However, as with many other natural ingredients, maca offers value in other areas and research suggests one of them is enhancing athletic endurance. [11]

Bodybuilding is a tough sport. It's hard work. So maca is a good inclusion.

Hawthorn berry is unlikely to increase HGH but it's still a good fit for the aims of this supplement. It relaxes the blood vessels (vasodilation). This improves blood flow to and from the muscles, delaying lactic acid build-up. This makes it possible to train harder and longer before having to stop.

Mucuna pruriens is a HGH booster. However, it works in a roundabout way. It provides several useful compounds including L-dopa.

L-dopa is a precursor to the neurotransmitter, dopamine. [12]

Now, this is where things get more interesting. Research shows dopamine plays a key role in regulating HGH secretion. [13]

Unfortunately, HGH-X2 has gelatin in the capsule shell. That makes it another option that won't sit well with vegans or vegetarians. However, because this HGH pill is a capsule, not a tablet, it's possible to remove the contents and throw away the shell.

Purchasing Options and Considerations

Unfortunately, you won't be able to buy this HGH supplement over the counter. However, we felt it was still worth including it in our list because it's so much better than all the alternatives that are available OTC (and online).

If you want to buy HGHX2, the Crazy Bulk website is the only place to go. However, a 30-day supply only costs $64.99 and, when you order two bottles, you get a third bottle free. It doesn't even have to be the same product. The site allows you to mix and match. That's very handy if you want to build a supplement stack.

The good thing about Crazy Bulk is it provides free shipping for every order, no matter how big or small. It's not restricted to customers in the USA either. Crazy Bulk ships its products, free of charge, to customers all over the world.

Another good thing about Crazy Bulk is it offers regular 24-hour flash sales that allow you to bag a further discount. This is often as high as 20%.

HGH-X2 Pros and Cons

Pros

Best safe and legal alternative to Somatropin

Boosts muscle growth and training ability

No known side effects

Excellent customer reviews

Stacks with other Crazy Bulk supplements

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available from the official website

Has gelatin in the capsule shell

The Need to Increase HGH - Human Growth Hormone

Regardless of whether they choose to use HGH injections or a natural alternative, in most cases, the reasons behind the choices are the same. A lot of people want to look and feel younger and both options can do this.

However, in the case of men especially, the main reason may be a desire to attain a lean, muscular physique. Again, both options can do this but only one of them can be seen as safe.

Like testosterone, HGH helps create the anabolic environment that's necessary for maximum muscle growth.

During adolescence, testosterone and HGH levels reach their peak, helping boys (and girls) attain maturity. Unfortunately, after adolescence, the production levels of both these hormones gradually decrease and continue to do so year after year.

After the age of 20-20, HGH levels generally decline by 14-15% every 10 years. [2]

As with low testosterone production, low levels of HGH can lead to reductions in muscle mass, along with increases in body fat.

Low HG can reduce bone strength, vitality, and memory capability too. It also makes us look older. There are lots of arguments for increasing HGH, but taking it by injection may not be the smart way to do it.

Proof that HGH Supplements Work

Do human growth hormone supplements work? Although many people doubt the abilities of these products, the science that supports using them is sound.

All the best human growth hormone supplements provide amino acids. Although it may initially be hard to understand how amino acids can boost HGH, recent research proves that they can.

A single dose of a novel amino acid supplement delivered significant increases in growth hormone production.

The researchers also point out the value of amino acids as a safe alternative to recombinant HGH (synthetic HGH). [3]

Unfortunately, the study does not list the amino acids in the supplement but that's not important. We are only pointing out the idea of boosting HGH with amino acids is not as ridiculous as it may appear.

However, the best HGH supplements don't only provide amino acids. They provide other carefully-selected ingredients as well, such as GABA.

The results of one study show GABA can increase HGH by as much as 400%. [4]

There is plenty of research that supports using natural HGH releasers as an alternative to injections and there are a lot of options available. Unfortunately, some of them are not as good as other ones are and may provide disappointing results.

We have reviewed all of the most popular HGH pills for men and found the three that work best. All of them have excellent customer feedback and money-back guarantees.

How to Know If you Have Low HGH

The only way to be certain if you have low HGH or growth hormone deficiency is to ask your doctor to run some tests. However, if you are aged 30 or older, your pituitary gland will likely be pumping out far less HGH than it used to do.

HGH is an important hormone. It does a lot more than just help you to reclaim or maintain youthfulness and encourage muscle growth.

Common signs of low HGH may include:

Lack of energy/becoming easily fatigued

Loss of muscle mass

Increases in body fat

Finding it harder to gain muscle through training

Poor memory/cognitive decline

Loss of interest in sex

Breaking bones more easily

Sagging skin and wrinkles

Anxiety and depression

Poor sexual performance

Greater sensitivity to heat and cold

Strength losses

Having less stamina and endurance

Unfavorable changes in cholesterol

Humans Growth Hormone FAQs

Do HGH supplements cause side effects?

Unfortunately, some HGH supplements and releasers contain ingredients that cause side effects. Fortunately, non of the best HGH supplements do. They are safe, natural, and have no known side effects.

However, as with any supplement, side effects cannot be entirely ruled out. Although it's unlikely, it's possible you could try a new product and discover you are allergic to one of the ingredients.

If you have health issues, it's always best to seek medical advice before using any brand of supplement for the first time. You should also do this if you would need to use your chosen HGH supplement alongside medication.

Is HGH good for your immune system?

Low HGH can impair immune function, making you more susceptible to infections. If your immune response is being retarded in this way, the best HGH supplements should help you maintain a better state of general health.

How are HGH supplements different from HGH replacement therapy?

HGH replacement therapy boosts hormone levels by injecting a synthetic form of HGH (Somatropin) into the body.

It's a far different story with HGH supplements. They don't compensate for the lack of HGH by providing a replacement. They help the pituitary gland to produce extra HGH instead.

Are HGH supplements cheaper than HGH injections?

Although some HGH supplements are overpriced and underperform, that's not the case with any of the top natural HGH supplements.

It's possible to buy any of the best HGH supplements for men for less than $70.

That's the maximum you would be paying a month and you can pay a lot less when you take advantage of bulk-buy savings or, in the case of HGHX2, are lucky enough to arrive on the site while a flash sale is running.

Somatropin injections are not nearly so cheap. The average cost is $1000-$2000 per month.

That may not be a lot of money for the average Hollywood celebrity but, for most people, the cost of HGH injections is likely to be prohibitively expensive.

Are HGH supplements legal?

Yes. All adults can buy this type of supplement without breaking the law and a prescription is not required.

Can I buy HGH supplements over the counter?

Yes. Many stores and pharmacies sell HGH supplements. However, most of the HGH boosters you can buy OTC are not as good as the ones you can buy online.

What are the best HGH supplements for bodybuilding?

The best HGH releaser for bodybuilding is HyperGH14X. However, if this is temporarily unavailable due to high demand, we suggest you use HGH-X2 instead.