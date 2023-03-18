Best IGF-1 Supplements for Bodybuilding and Muscle Growth - Legal IGF-1 Growth Hormone HGH Supplement

IGF-1 or Insulin-like Growth Factor 1 supplements and injections are commonly used in the bodybuilding industry. It's an anabolic hormone that stimulates the growth of bones, muscle mass and other tissue cells in the body.

There are questions over its safety and legality in the United States. This article looks at IGF1 supplements and injections and also suggests a legal brand of natural growth hormone that is proving popular and effective with customers worldwide.

Best Alternative to IGF 1 Supplements

HGH-X2

HGH-X2 Somatropin is a dietary supplement that releases Human Growth Hormone. In order to increase the amount of HGH (human growth hormone) released into your bloodstream, it is designed to stimulate your body's pituitary gland. With the potent, all-natural HGH supplement for both men and women, you may anticipate high-quality, lean muscle mass development, rapid fat loss, and quicker recovery times.

How Does HGH-X2 Work

The pituitary gland in your body naturally produces the anabolic hormone known as human growth hormone booster. It promotes protein synthesis, muscular growth, and increased fat utilization in your body. Age-related declines in HGH levels are inevitable, although research has shown that some amino acids can increase HGH production.

A potent combination of these amino acids is used by HGH-X2 Somatropin to increase your body's HGH synthesis, resulting in quality, lean muscle gains, quick fat loss, and quick recovery times between sessions.

The human growth hormone is turned on by HGH-X2, which also speeds up recovery times by igniting fat storage and muscle building for a larger, leaner physique.

IGF 1 Supplements

IGF-1 is an exogenous hormone that's often used as a bodybuilding muscle growth enhancer. As with similar synthetic hormones that are popular with bodybuilders, such as testosterone and human growth hormone (HGH), IGF-1 is delivered to the body via intramuscular injection.

Although these exogenous hormones are popular bodybuilding drugs, they are not intended to be used in this way. They are FDA-approved treatments for very specific medical conditions. Using them for bodybuilding or sports enhancement is dangerous and illegal and, if pre-competition testing reveals their presence, you will not be able to compete.

Of course, if you only want to grow your muscles and improve your physique, the threat of competition bans will not discourage you from using IGF-1. In all probability, nor will the knowledge you are breaking the law.

However, if you are seriously considering using exogenous IGF-1 supplements for bodybuilding and muscle growth there are some health risks you need to know about.

We are not going to tell you not to inject IGF-1 but nor are we going to encourage you to do it. All human beings are born with the right to free choice.

Instead of getting on a soap box and preaching, we are going to explain what IGF-1 is along with the most important pros and cons.

What Is IGF-1?

Also known as somatomedin C, IGF-1 (insulin-like growth factor 1) is a hormone produced in the body.

On a molecular level, it's very similar to insulin and plays a vitally important role in childhood growth. Although adults have lower levels of IGF-1, the hormone continues to provide anabolic benefits throughout life.

Most of the IGF-1 in the human body is produced by the liver. Interestingly, HGH stimulates its production. These two important anabolic hormones have a synergetic nature. HGH aids IGF-1 production. IGF-1 enhances the abilities of HGH.

IGF-1 serves many roles in the body. Supporting muscle growth is one of them. It also aids bone growth and plays a role in regulating blood sugar levels. However, in that regard, it's fair to say insulin does most of the hard work.

Together with HGH, IGF-1 works alongside insulin to regulate muscle mass and help the liver metabolize carbohydrates.

Who are IGF-1 Injections For?

IGF-1 injections are an FDA-approved treatment for children who are not growing because they have low levels of IGF-1 or are suffering from Laron syndrome (growth hormone insensitivity),

Also known as recombinant human insulin-like growth factor-1 (rhIGF-1), synthetic IGF-1 is distributed under several different brand names including Increlex and FK-780.

Unfortunately, although IGF-1 injections have value as a hormone replacement therapy and can benefit children suffering from stunted growth, the treatment can also cause many side effects including dizziness and cardiac murmurs.

Bodybuilders who use IGF-1 to boost muscle growth and muscle gains are unlikely to be low in IGF-1. In all probability, their level of IGF-1 will be correct for their age. By injecting exogenous IGF-1, they are trying to game the system. Although this can result in increases in muscle mass and strength, the risk of side effects is higher as well.

Why Is IGF-1 Good for Bodybuilding?

IGF-1 supports improvements in muscle growth by shifting the body into a more anabolic state. It also has the potential to support better workouts and improve muscle gain, cell growth and lean body mass.

Presuming correct strength training and diet, along with sufficient sleep, better workouts will result in superior muscle gains.

IGF-1 May Improve Your Workouts

IGF-1 increases energy and training capacity by making muscle tissue more sensitive to insulin. This allows the muscles to draw extra glucose from the blood.

However, injecting exogenous IGF-1 to boost muscle growth can interfere with a delicate balance that's generally better left alone.

If bodybuilders are already low in IGF-1, it can cause insulin resistance. This can make workouts more difficult by causing fatigue. Where this is the case, exogenous IGF-1 may be beneficial unless the dose is over the top.

However, when the amount of IGF-1 circulating in the blood is too high, it can cause insulin resistance too. [1]

Injecting IGF-1 in exogenous form increases the risk of this happening. The hormone may improve your workouts or it may hamper them. It's a gamble and there are no guarantees you will win.

IGF-1 Enhances Protein Synthesis

Muscle growth (hypertrophy) happens via a process known as protein synthesis that takes amino acids from the blood and uses them to build muscle protein. As you may be aware, this type of building process is a form of anabolism.

IGF-1 plays an important role in the anabolic muscle-building process by binding with IGF-1 receptors and triggering the production of mTOR.

Along with IGF-2, IGF-1 also acts on muscle stem cells to enhance muscle recovery. [2]

Taking things further, IGF-1 inhibits the abilities of FoxO-1 and similar molecules that encourage the breakdown of muscle proteins.

In addition to doing these things, IGF-1 also activates satellite cells that fuse with the muscles to provide myofibrils. Thread-like in nature, these compounds are needed for muscle contraction. [3, 4]

IGF-1 Side Effects and Dangers

IGF-1 injections can cause many side effects. Although some side effects are mild, others can be dangerous. Even life-threatening.

Known side effects include:

Skin rashes/irritations

Hypoglycemia (low blood sugar)

Muscle weakness

Headaches

Feeling Dizzy

Convulsions

cardiac murmurs

Heart attacks

Anaphylaxis (severe, allergic reaction)

IGF-1 injections also increase the risk of diabetes. That's not at all surprising, bearing in mind the hormone's relationship to insulin and its ability to affect blood sugar.

As if the aforementioned issues were not enough, IGF-1 injections have also been linked to breast and prostate cancers. [5, 6]

IGF-1 for Bodybuilding and Muscle Growth: Pros and Cons

Pros

May boost energy and increase training capacity

Enhances protein synthesis and muscle growth and lean muscle mass

Cons

Illegal to use for bodybuilding

Can cause dangerous side effects

Banned by major sporting associations

Why Use an Natural Alternative to IGF 1 Supplements and Injections

In the bodybuilding world, natural supplements are quickly replacing drug and steroid based performance enhancers. IGF 1 supplements can promote the increased production of growth hormones - but so can naturally produced muscle mass building supplements.

HGH-X2 from Crazy Bulk is a hybrid supplement that can release growth hormones into the bloodstream.

A combination of these amino acids is used by HGH-X2 Somatropin to increase your body's HGH synthesis, resulting in quality, lean muscle gains, quick body fat loss, and quick recovery times between sessions. It can also improve the immune system and brain function and reduce the effects of sleep deprivation.

