Best Interior designers who create pure art

Their projects are sources of inspiration, role models and covers of the world's glossy magazines. Their names appear in the jury of international competitions, exhibitions and ratings of the best professionals. Who are the most famous interior designers creating pure art?

1. Jean Louis Deniot is a world-famous designer, included in the rating of the best modern designers according to world publications on design and interior design. His portfolio includes the Coco Chanel Suite at the Ritz Hotel in Paris, the Carlisle House, the apartment and boutique of fashion designer Michel Klein, the veranda of the Trump Showroom, and work on the interior of the Nolinski Hotel, which is managed by the Evok chain.

His designs combine elegant chic and quiet luxury of high end bedroom furniture, and the color palette is dominated by gold, chocolate, beige, cocoa and turquoise. The symmetry of lines, the balance and harmony of forms, the symbiosis of textures such as crystal, bronze, leather, silk, marble, malachite are the characteristic highlights of the interiors of Jean Louis Deniot.

https://unsplash.com/photos/tleCJiDOri0

2. Carlo Rampazzi is a designer and architect from Switzerland, known for his non-standard approach to interior design: playing with contrasts, combining unusual shapes and colors, mixing different styles.

Rampazzi creates original, memorable furniture that best fits into the surroundings of his projects and complements the ideas in the style of “neo-maximalism.” The furnishing of the Carlton Hotel in St. Moritz, the creation of the interior of the Berluti shoe boutique in Paris, the project Il Piacere di Abitare with Alessandro Mendini belongs to the genius of Carlo Rampazzi. The designer himself believes that his ideal client is Alice in Wonderland.

3. Martin Lawrence-Bullard - "Hollywood designer," whose clients are Christina Aguilera, Ozzy Osbourne, Elton John, Cher, Edward Norton and many other world famous stars.

Bullard prefers an eclectic style, his interiors are filled with shades, ornaments and are distinguished by the combination of different cultures and eras in one project. The unusual modern exhibits would fit perfectly into his designs. The designer creates a special flavor by working with fabrics and developing new solutions directly for the customer, which makes each of his projects unique and different. The portfolio of commercial interiors includes Chateau Gutsch hotels in Lucerne, The Prospect Hollywood and Hotel Californian, Casa Laguna and Sands Hotel & Spa complexes, and all objects can be found on the Martyn Lawrence website.

4. Christopher Hall - New Zealand designer, seduced by the architecture and color of Istanbul, embodies his interiors with royal panache. In decoration, the designer prefers bronze, marble, elite types of wood, juicy plain colors of fabrics, malachite, and his projects combine the traditional luxury of the East and the minimalist practicality of the West. Christopher Hall is responsible for the decoration of the palace of Prince Faisal bin Sattam and the house of the Governor of Saudi Arabia in Medina, as well as the creation of interiors in the houses of the royal couple in London and Riyadh.

5. Kelly Hoppen is a well-known British designer, whose achievements were awarded the II Order of the British Empire. She ceates elegant and dramatic interiors in the style of “neutral luxury.” The peculiarities of her work is the use of a monochrome palette of colors, which is based on natural colors: beige, sand, pearl, ivory, olive. However, the designer's favorite color is taupe, a mixture of gray and brown - no project can do without its use. Kelly Hoppen claims that her design is relying on a lattice scheme and symmetry - on a built and ordered linear world, while she likes to sometimes turn everything upside down, blowing up a frozen form with various asymmetrical elements.

Admirers of Kelly Hoppen's design and her clients are the royal family, Elton John, the Beckham couple, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump. Commercial projects of the designer: rooms of the Shenzhen Bay complex in China and Lux ​​Hotel Resort in the Republic of Mauritius, the Celebrity Cruise cruise ship, as well as the first work of Kelly Hoppen in Ukraine - the interior for the elite Kyiv residential complex Linden Luxury Residence. The residence is positioned as the only house under construction with living space in the government quarter of the capital.

6. Classical arabesques, knitting and lace, baroque curls are the characteristic motifs of the interiors of the Dutch designer Marcel Wanders. Wanders' projects are provocative, unique, with fantasy and fabulous elements. The Mondrian Hotel in Miami was designed by the designer in the style of the Sleeping Beauty fairy tale: a snow-white lobby, chandeliers, bells, open-air tents, spiral staircases - the interior conveys a feeling of lightness, splendor and luxury. His work combines cutting-edge technology, eccentricity and conceptuality. Wanders' portfolio includes the Taipei private residence, design for the Hyde and Oh!

https://unsplash.com/photos/9M66C_w_ToM

7. Philippe Starck is one of the most sought after contemporary designers. Many designer furniture models are devoid of pretentiousness and put into mass production, because the designer does not consider his creations to be elitist. All his life he has been “killing” design, or rather, destroying this elitism of it.

The idea of ​​each design is built on associations, lightness and hidden meaning in interior details. Starck's designs often use flowing, elongated archetypal forms that can be said to be a direct imitation of the style of Salvador Dalí. The interiors of the Sanderson Hotel in London combine baroque and modernity with a variety of details: bar stools with painted eyes, flower pots with bow ties, a sofa in the shape of lips. Palazzina Grassi is a hotel in the heart of Venice, designed by Philippe Starck and distinguished by its “crystal” and lightness, a sense of mirror space.

8. Patricia Urquiola in her interiors achieves the presence of a communicative component that creates a balance and connection between design objects and their users. The characteristic features of Patricia's style are openwork, "airiness" of furniture, experiments with materials, textures, the use of two primary colors: white and black. Its interiors are as comfortable as possible for life, but they also have an artistic space. One of Patricia's most successful projects are the interiors of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Barcelona and the private residence of Patricia Moroso, art director of the Moroso brand.

9. Tony Ingrao is a designer whose project budgets start in the seven figures. The interiors are made exclusively from natural materials, preference is given to elite types of wood and fractal resin. The works are in different styles depending on the architecture: from rustic to art deco. Ingrao is known for private residential projects in the US, Israel, Monaco, France and Saudi Arabia. One of the most iconic projects is the interior for the New York hotel Baccarat: huge windows, magnificent views of Manhattan, natural materials, exquisite furniture.

10. Karen House is the founder of the Taylor Howes brand. Karen's design is distinguished by the use of fine lines, details, sophisticated combinations and a noble palette of colors. Her projects combine discreet glamor and an interesting concept.

Most of Taylor Howes' orders are private residences located in the most prestigious areas of London, as well as in the USA, Europe and the Middle East. Park Crescent, a crescent-shaped residence designed by Karen House, is one of the most prestigious in London.