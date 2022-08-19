Best Male Enhancement Pills Over the Counter, Top Sexual Pills for Men OTC

Can a male enhancement pill make you into more of a man? Plenty of supplement manufacturers claim to have developed male sexual pills that can do this and, although in most cases the abilities of their supplements are overrated, a few manufacturers have succeeded in creating some incredibly good male enhancement supplements available other the counter and online.

However, finding the best male enhancement pills is not a simple task. Although all of the top options boost testosterone and libido, each one brings a slightly different range of additional benefits to the table.

Best Male Enhancement Pills: Quick Look

Performer 8 - best overall male enhancement pill VigRX Plus - Viagra alternative Testo Prime - testosterone production and libido boost Viasil - erectile dysfunction supplement Semenoll - fertility and sperm motility Semenax - semen volume pills

The above male enhancement pills and supplements are available over the counter and online. They are most commonly sold online due to the embarrassment factor that is often associated with supplements that boost sexual performance. You can also stack the supplements - meaning you can use two or three products simultaneously to create a male enhancement stack.

What are Male Enhancement Pills?

When many people hear the term "male enhancement pills," they think of sex pills that can turn a men into an animals in bed. Others think of pills that make the penis longer or harder or make it possible to "cum like a porn star."

The truth is, most good male enhancement pills can do all of these things to different extents but generally place greater focus on some abilities than others.

Some top male enhancement pills place a greater focus on sexual performance and sexual desire. Others are designed to provide men with a safe alternative to Viagra or an increase in testosterone production. There are also OTC sex pills to help men who have fertility issues and are struggling to father a child.

Regardless of the reason why you are seeking this type of product, rest assured there are over-the-counter male enhancement pills that can help you to do the things you want to do and an awful lot more. This article will help you to find them and experience all the benefits they provide.

Unfortunately, although some of the best male enhancement pills are available to buy over the counter, others are only available online. Because most men seeking this type of product are likely to be interested in finding the most powerful options, we have provided information about these as well.

Why Use Male Enhancement Pills?

Sex is an integral part of loving relationships. In addition to satisfying physical needs and a desire to give and gain pleasure, sex is necessary to ensure the existence of humankind. Although not all men (or women) feel the need to "do their bit for humanity," most of them do.

Sex is important on many levels so it brings men untold frustration and embarrassment if something throws a spanner into the works.

Unfortunately, as men get older their testosterone levels get lower. In addition to impairing sexual performance, low testosterone can also reduce the desire for sex and can contribute to erectile dysfunction (ED)

Men of all ages also often become fixated on the size of their penis and fear it may be too small. This often makes them worry they will not be big enough to provide their partners with satisfaction.

However, although many men believe the average length of an erect penis is 6 inches or more, this is not the case. The results of multiple studies suggest the average length is 5.1 and 5.5 inches.

Strangely, women are less interested in the length of their partner's penis. They tend to place greater value on the ability to use it.

Nevertheless, some men become so anxious about penis size they find it difficult to attain or maintain an erection. Stress can cause ED. It's a scientifically proven reality.

All the best male enhancement pills provide natural testosterone boosters. Many of them also provide adaptogen herbs that can reduce stress. Not surprisingly, many of them, such as ginseng, are also well-known aphrodisiacs.

Some of the top sexual pills for men can also make the penis bigger and harder. Whatever your requirements are, male enhancement pills can help.

Top 6 Male Enhancement Pills (Available to Buy Over the Counter)

After evaluating all of the most popular OTC pills for improving male sexual health, these are the six that came out on top

Now we have introduced the best male sexual pill brands to you, we are going to explain why each of them is so good.

As you will see shortly, depending on your needs, taking certain male enhancement supplement brands may be more appropriate than others.

#1 - Performer 8 - Best for Overall Male Enhancement

Performer 8 is an all-natural male sexual enhancement product designed to make men perform 8 times better in bed. If you have been let down by sex pills in the past, Performer 8 will show the way things ought to be done.

Not only does this product have excellent customer reviews, it also has a lifetime money-back guarantee. These are two of the main reasons we consider Performer 8 the top dog.

Thanks to an impressive lineup of high-potency ingredients, Performer 8 helps men regain their sexual mojo in the following ways:

Skyrockets sex drive

Revitalizes sexual stamina

Boosts testosterone

Improves erection hardness and girth

Enhances sexual focus

Increases sperm volume and motility

Prevents premature ejaculation

Needless to say, by doing these things, Performer 8 also delivers an incredible boost in self-esteem.

In addition to being powerful, Performer 8 also gets to work fast. Some men say they notice improvements on the very first day. For others, the supplement's benefits may take a little longer to kick in but once men experience the full range of benefits there's no going back.

Performer 8 Ingredients

Performer 8 provides nine key ingredients and there has been no scrimping on the inclusion rates. That means you need to take three capsules per dose (1 dose per day), but it's easy to see this product is formulated for maximum potency instead of maximum profit. It's no wonder it works as well as it does.

Here's the list of ingredients:

Panax Ginseng (6,000 mg)

Muira Puama Extract (3,000 mg)

Horny Goat Weed (1,000 mg)

Glucuronolactone (600 mg)

KSM-66 (500 mg)

Pine Bark Extract (300 mg)

Grape Seed Extract (30 mg)

Maca Root Extract (30 mg)

Ferrous Bisglycinate (12 mg)

Although there are other kinds of ginseng, Panax ginseng is the most potent form. A respected Asian herb, Panax ginseng has a long history of use as an aphrodisiac so it's not surprising to see it's the main ingredient in Performer 8.

Panax ginseng is a testosterone booster, but it aids male sexual potency in many other ways as well and is very good for relieving anxiety and stress. Research shows that Panax ginseng is also a natural remedy for ED.

KSM-66 is another notable inclusion, as is horny goat weed.

KSM-66 is a high-potency ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) extract.

Like ginseng, ashwagandha is an adaptogen herb that's good for boosting sexual performance and reducing anxiety and stress.

Horny goat weed is a PDEF5 inhibitor that improves erection quality by helping the penis fill up with blood. Viagra works in the same way.

Where to Buy Performer 8 Male Enhancement Pills

Unfortunately, you won't be able to buy Performer 8 OTC. This option is only available from the manufacturer's website. But don't let that put you off. There are no extra charges for shipping. All you pay for is the pills.

At just $64.99 for a 30-day supply, Performer 8 is not overly expensive. Especially bearing in mind all the things it can do.

However, if you want to get more "bang" for your buck, it's also possible to get three bottles for the price of two or grab six bottles for the price of three.

Performer 8 Pros and Cons

Pros

Natural, safe, and proven to work

No known side effects

Excellent customer reviews

Multi-buy savings and special deals

Lifetime money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available from the manufacturer's website

#2 - VigRX Plus - Best OTC Viagra Alternative

VigRX Plus is the leading natural alternative to Viagra. It's a doctor-recommended male enhancement pill that's been a top-seller for almost 15 years and can make sex 71.43% better.

VigRX Plus has performed well in several clinical trials and is proven safe and effective. It is arguably the most popular of all the 'sex pills for men'.

One of the biggest differences between VigRX Plus and Viagra is the herbal supplement's ability to deliver long-lasting results.

With Viagra, you need to take the medication shortly before sex. With VigRX Plus, you take one pill two times per day and the benefits are ongoing.

Another notable difference is VigRX Plus has a money-back guarantee, while Viagra does not.

Easily the best herbal Viagra alternative on the market, VigRX Plus increases libido and sexual stamina and makes it possible to have bigger harder erections on demand.

VigRX Plus Ingredients

As we already pointed out, you need to take VigRX Plus two times per day.

Two capsules provide 12 natural ingredients in the following quantities:

Korean Ginseng Root (100 mg)

Saffron Extract (10 mg)

Hawthorn Berry (100 mg)

Ginkgo Biloba Leaves (100 mg)

Damiana Leaves (100 mg)

Maca (100 mg)

Pomegranate Extract (100 mg)

Luteolin (20 mg)

Cactus Seed Ext.41 PE (25 mg)

Turmeric (50 mg)

Zinc (75 mg)

Bioperine (5 mg)

As with Performer 8, the VigRX Plus formulation provides ginseng. Although it's being called "Korean" ginseng instead of "Panax" ginseng, both forms are the same. Panax ginseng goes by a few other names as well.

One of the main things this supplement does is pump extra blood into the penis. Several of the inclusions are very good at this including hawthorn and pomegranate, which is also good for providing energy.

Maca is another notable inclusion. It boosts virility in several ways. One of the things it does is increase sperm volume and virility. [6]

So, not only does this male enhancement pill allow you to turn up ready for the party, it helps you go for a big finish as well.

Where to Buy VigRX Plus Viagra Alternative

Although you can buy VigRX Plus male enhancement pills over the counter, it's generally best to order them via the manufacturer's website. Doing so allows you to avoid any markups in price.

The manufacturer's website also has some spectacular special deals.

Although with a price tag of only $69.95 per box, VigRX is already much cheaper than Viagra, things get even better when you order more boxes.

The options available look like this:

2 Months: $129.95

3 Months: $179.95

4 Months: $229.95

5 Months: $279:95

6 Months: $329.95

12 Months: $589.95

When you need male enhancement supplements like this, you are going to be using it long-term so there are good arguments for grabbing the maximum saving and ordering enough VigRX Plus to last for a year.

Doing so will call for a slightly larger initial investment but there is no risk because VigRX Plus has a 67-day money-back guarantee.

VigRX Plus Pros and Cons

Pros

Boost sexual stamina and sexual satisfaction

Best sex pills for men in USA and Canada

Doctor-approved

Safe and effective natural alternative to Viagra

No known side effects

Multi-buy savings and special deals

Excellent customer reviews

67-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Cost a little more than any of the other best male enhancement pills.

#3 - Testo Prime - Best Testosterone Booster

Testo Prime is a powerful natural testosterone-boosting supplement. Although it's not primarily designed to improve men's sex lives, that's still one of the things that it does.

If you are presently having performance issues that are primarily due to low testosterone, Testo Prime male enhancement pills are probably the best option to choose.

Low testosterone also contributes to weight gain. It can also impair memory and make it hard to think clearly and, by robbing them of their vitality, makes many men feel old before their time.

Needless to say, by increasing your testosterone, Testo Prime can help in all these areas as well.

As is the case with most good testosterone booster supplements, Testo Prime is very popular with bodybuilders. That's not surprising because testosterone is a key player in muscle growth.

Testo Prime is also suited for older males - it is one of the best testosterone boosters for men over 50 available over the counter.

So, if your key ambition is to look more manly and perform better in bed, Testo Prime is an excellent choice.

Testo Prime Ingredients

You take Testo Prime at breakfast time. Doing so should help set you "up" for the rest of the day.

In this case, the dose is four capsules. Each serving provides 12 key ingredients. The inclusion rates look like this:

Panax Ginseng 200:1 Extract (40 mg) [Equivalent to 8000 mg]

KSM-66 12:1 Extract (55.67 mg) [Equivalent to 668 mg]

Pomegranate 45:1 Extract (8 mg) [Equivalent to 360 mg]

Green Tea 20:1 Extract (200 mg) [Equivalent to 800 mg]

D-Aspartic Acid (2,000 mg)

Fenugreek 4:1 Extract (200 mg) [Equivalent to 4000 mg]

Vitamin D (26.68 μg)

Zinc (40 mg)

Vitamin B6 (5.6 mg)

Vitamin B5 (8mg)

Garlic 100:1 Extract (16 mg) [Equivalent to 1,600 mg]

Black Pepper Extract (6.68 mg)

As you can see, Testo Prime provides Panax Ginseng and KSM-66. By now you should be used to seeing their presence. Both ingredients add a lot of value to testosterone boosters and male enhancement products.

It's not surprising to see Vitamin D and Zinc either. They are two of the best testosterone-boosting nutrients.

B Vitamins aid energy metabolism. Their presence in the formulation will make it easier to train harder - or play harder if that's what you want to do.

As we mentioned earlier, pomegranate improves erection quality by helping the penis to get extra blood. It also improves overall circulation. That means the muscles get plenty of blood too. This makes it easier to train harder and attain superior muscle growth.

Green tea is an unusual addition because it's primarily a fat burner. [7]

However, this will benefit men who are trying to build a lean, masculine physique.

Fenugreek is a very worthy inclusion. It has significantly increased testosterone levels in several clinical trials.

Where to Buy Testo Prime Testosterone Booster

Unfortunately, Testo Prime is another option you won't be able to buy over the counter (like most male enhancement pills). You have to order it from the official site. However, at only $59.95 per bottle, Testo Prime is one of the cheaper male enhancement products to buy.

If you want to make greater savings, the Testo Prime website allows you to get three bottles for the price of two. You can also get six bottles for the price of three and there is no need to worry about wasting your money because Testo Prime has a lifetime satisfaction guarantee.

Testo Prime Pros and Cons

Pros

High-potency testosterone booster

No known side effects

Boosts libido and improves physique

Enhances training capability

Excellent customer reviews

Multi-buy savings and special deals

Lifetime satisfaction guarantee

Cons

Only available from the official website.

#4 - Viasil - A Good Pill for Men with Erectile Dysfunction (ED)

Viasil is one of the best male potency pills for men suffering from ED. It's not quite as good as VigRX Plus but still knocks spots off all the other natural Viagra products.

In addition to being good for providing rock-hard erections like Viagra, Viasil is also one of the best semen volume enhancing pills available to buy OTC or online. It enhances energy as well to help you avoid running out of steam when you are trying to go that extra mile.

Viasil Natural Ingredients

Unlike most of the other top sexual health pills men for men that are available to buy OTC, with this dietary supplement you only need to take one pill a day. Each pill provides six key ingredients and, by now, you should be familiar with many of them.

Each Viasil tablet contains:

Zinc Picolinate (1.5 mg)

Actiful (700 mg)

Horny Goat Weed 10:1 extract (100 mg)

Panax Ginseng 20:1 extract (20 mg)

Tribulus Terrestris 12:1 extract (25 mg)

Ginkgo Biloba 50:1 extract (4.8 mg)

This natural male enhancement pill formulation is a lot more powerful than it looks because the manufacturer is using high-potency concentrates. That's what makes it possible to cram so much power into a single tablet.

In the case of horny goat weed, for instance, it's a 10:1 extract that is concentrated to 10 times normal potency. That means the 100 mg the tablet provides packs the same punch as 1000 mg of standard horny goat weed extract.

We've already mentioned this, but horny goat weed is a PDE5 inhibitor [5] that works like Viagra. It's an important ingredient included in a substantial dose and it's not working alone. The Viasil male potency-boosting formulation harnesses the penis hardening abilities of Panax (Korean-/red) ginseng as well.

Actiful is an interesting inclusion. You won't have seen it before. It's a branded ingredient that provides a unique combination of pomegranate and citrus fruit extracts.

The pomegranate helps pump up your penis, while the citrus fruits boost energy by increasing ATP.

Often known as the "energy currency," ATP (Adenosine triphosphate) works at the cellular level. However, you don't need to understand the science to appreciate the results. [9]

Where to Buy Viasil Male Enhancement Pills

Viasil is one of the easiest natural male enhancement pills to obtain. It's available via a variety of suppliers. You can even buy it OTC at Walmart.

However, if you want to get the best value for money, it's best to buy Viasil from the official website. It only costs $59.99 for a 30-day supply and, when you buy a 2-month supply, you get an extra month's treatment on the house.

However, the best deal goes to customers who pay for a 3-month treatment and get any extra two months free of charge.

Viasil Pros and Cons

Pros

One of the best Viagra alternatives

Treats erectile dysfunction

Improves blood flow

No known side effects

Multi-buy savings and special deals

Excellent real customer reviews

100-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Possibility of receiving fake Viasil if you buy online and don't use the official website.

#5 - Semenoll - Best Fertility Supplement for Men

Research shows almost 90% of adults have had one or more children by the time they reach 50. It also appears becoming a father makes men feel happier.

The urge to reproduce is strong in most people so it can be nothing less than devastating for men whose fertility levels are holding them back.

If the main reason you are researching male enhancement pills is that you want to father a child, Semenoll is the best option to choose. It is specifically designed to boost fertility.

The all-natural formulation doesn't just enhance sperm quality, it protects your sperm from becoming damaged by oxidative stress. It also improves erection quality and bedroom performance and its ability to boost testosterone gives it bonus value in many other areas as well.

These are the kind of benefits men using Semenoll are told to expect:

Increases in semen volume

Improvements in sperm quality and motility

Enhanced bedroom performance

Better climaxes

Semenoll Natural Ingredients

The dose is three capsules per day, which provides seven ingredients in the following amounts:

Tribulus Terrestris extract (1,107 mg)

Maca Root Extract (900 mg)

Muira Puama Extract (45 mg)

Pumpkin Seed Extract (22.5 mg)

L-Arginine (44.6 mg)

L-Lysine (36 mg)

Zinc (9 mg)

As you can see, Semenoll provides a very decent dose of Tribulus terrestris. A respected herb, it has a long history of use as a sexual tonic - research proves its ability to boost testosterone and improve erection quality.

Strangely, this is one of the few top male potency pills that does not have any ginseng. It doesn't need it though. The other ingredients are good enough to go it alone.

Due to its ability to improve sperm volume and virility, maca is a very good match for the primary aim of this formulation. [6]

Pumpkin seed may initially seem like a strange inclusion but it's actually very good. The seeds are rich in antioxidants that fight free radical toxins and prevent them from reducing the quality of your sperm.

Pumpkin seeds also provide plant steroids that stimulate increases in sperm production. There's more to these green wonders of nature than many people think.

We've already mentioned the testosterone-boosting ability of zinc more than once. However, its presence is doubly important in a baby-making formulation such as this because, like several of the other Semenoll ingredients, zinc increases semen volume and sperm motility. [12]

Where to Buy Semenoll Fertility-Boosting Pills

Semenoll is exclusive to the official website. It costs $59.99 per bottle. When you buy two bottles you get one free. You can also get five bottles for the price of three and the manufacturer offers a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Semenoll Pros and Cons

Pros

Best pill for men who are struggling with fertility issues

Ingredients to benefit the male reproductive system

Increase blood flow and sexual energy

No known side effects

Multi-buy savings and special deals

Excellent customer reviews

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available from the official website

#6 - Semenax - Best Pill for Increasing Semen Volume

It may be at the bottom of this list but, if you want to make a big splash in the bedroom, Semenax belongs at the top. When it comes to increasing semen volume, this male enhancement pill is second to none. They are arguably the best of the 'sex pills'

Many Semenax users praise its ability to increase orgasm intensity as well. This is not surprising, A lot of men who begin shooting bigger loads find it increases their sexual pleasure. This is likely to be due to the need for extra contractions but there are probably other contributing factors as well.

The manufacturer makes several claims for Semenax and customer reviews back them up. If you choose to enhance your maleness with Semenax pills, these are the kind of results to expect:

A massive load

A stronger, longer-lasting orgasm

More control over when you shoot

Will Semenax help you to cum like a porn star? That probably depends on which porn star but it certainly has the potential to significantly increase the size of the wet patch on your partner's side of the bed.

Semenax Ingredients

Semenax has considerably more ingredients than the other top sex pills for men. There are 18 in total but this is a pretty specialized natural male enhancement pill that increases the volume of your load by boosting the production of seminal vesicle fluids, prostate gland fluid, and seminal plasma juice.

The dose is four capsules per day. Each serving provides:

Vitamin E (60 IU)

Zinc Aspartate (30 mg)

Butea Superba Root (500 mg)

L-Carnitine (500 mg)

Maca Root (400 mg)

Pine Bark Extract (300 mg)

L-Arginine (250 mg)

L-Lysine (250 mg)

Catuaba Bark (200 mg)

Epimedium Sagittatum Leaf (150 mg)

Muira Puama Bark (100 mg)

Hawthorn Berry (50 mg)

Cranberry Extract (50 mg)

Tribulus Terrestris (50 mg)

Avena Sativa Seed Extract (50 mg)

Sarsaparilla Root (50 mg)

Swedish Flower Pollen (50 mg)

Pumpkin Seed Extract (30 mg)

Swedish flower pollen is an interesting ingredient. It provides precursors to the sex hormones, along with nutrients that are necessary for optimum sexual health.

It also supports good prostate health. You need this gland to function well if you want to shoot a big load. A lot of your semen volume is prostate gland fluid.

L-arginine is an amino acid that's been shown to be capable of doubling semen volume. It's also a good all-rounder that improves erection quality along with sperm motility.

As you may have noticed, the formulation also contains maca. We've covered this ingredient before. Research proves its ability to increase semen volume and sperm motility.

However, not all the ingredients in Semenax increase semen volume. Some of them improve sexual performance and pleasure in other ways. For instance, Butea superba is a herb that's popular in Thailand. Men who live there use it to boost their libido and improve sexual performance.

Where to Buy Semenax Semen Increasing Pills

You can buy Semenax online or over the counter. If you want to get the best deal for your money, it's best to buy these male enhancement pills from the manufacturer's website.

A single bottle of Semenax costs $59.95. Unfortunately, if you want to get free shipping (only offered in the USA) you will need to order three. This will also get you a significant discount.

It's also possible to order a 6-month or a 12-month supply of male enhancement pills. Needless to say, the 12-month option offers the greatest savings. It brings the cost of using Semenax down to only less than $35 per month.

However, regardless of the size of your order, large or small, when you buy Semenax male enhancement supplement from the official site, you get the benefit of a 67-day "empty container" money-back guarantee.

Semenax Pros and Cons

Pros

Helps you to deliver a significantly larger load

Increase blood flow

Boost sexual desire

No known side effects

Excellent customer reviews

Free shipping options to customers in the USA

Multi-buy savings

67-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Free shipping is only available to customers in the USA who order three bottles or more.

May need to buy a mattress protector

Advantages of Buying Male Enhancement Pills Over the Counter

The only advantage to buying these sort of dietary supplements OTC is speed. Presuming you have a local supplier, it's just a case of making a quick trip to the store. Unfortunately, many of the top options are only available online.

There is a very valid reason why most male enhancement pills are sold online - it is the embarrassment factor. Walking into a pharmacy and purchasing a supplement for premature ejaculation or to enhance sexual performance can be embarrassing for some men - especially if the sales assistant is female.

Advantages of Buying Male Enhancement Pills Online

One of the biggest advantages of buying this type of sex pill online is you don't have the embarrassment of face-to-face contact. That's one of the reasons buying sex pills online is so popular.

When you buy directly from the manufacturer, it's also generally a lot cheaper. Especially if you take advantage of special deals. All the best male enhancement pills have them and the pills are delivered in discreet packaging right to your door.

Penis Enhancement Pills Scams?

The male enhancement supplement industry -just as in other industries can be prone to scams and fake products.

One of the most common scams is the results seem too good to be true. Usually the best products for male enhancement have a website that looks legitimate with clinical proof. The scammy websites are usually full of over exaggerated claims and nonsense.

How Quickly to Male Enhancement Pills Work?

Just like any other dietary supplement you will have the product time to work. You will have to give the ingredients time to metabolize and change the way your body reacts.

Best Male Enhancement Pill FAQs

Is it safe to buy male enhancement pills from Amazon or eBay?

All the top supplement companies recommend only buying directly from their official websites.

When you buy via Amazon or eBay, you can never be certain you are getting genuine products. There are a lot of fakes. These can be damaging to manufacturers' reputations because they invariably begin collecting negative reviews.

All the leading supplement manufacturers are aware of this and work very hard to get these illegal listings taken down.

Do you need a prescription to buy male enhancement pills?

No. All of the top sexual enhancement pills for men are supplements. They provide no chemicals or drugs so you don't need to worry about any restrictions on their availability of distribution.

Why do all the best male enhancement pills have so many of the same ingredients?

The manufacturers behind all the top sexual wellness supplements for men share a similar goal. They want to create safe and effective products that work.

For that reason, they always go for ingredients that have proven abilities and good safety profiles. It's not surprising that they end up choosing so many of the same ingredients, it's simply a case of them wanting the best.

How long can you use male enhancement pills?

This type of male enhancement supplement is designed to be used long-term. That's why some manufacturers allow you to order a full year's supply.

Male potency issues tend to be an ongoing problem. Especially in older men. A long-term problem requires a long-term solution. You need to take this type of supplement every day.

Are male enhancement pills safe?

A majority of the 'sex pills' sold over the counter and online are safe. They will contain all natural ingredients and nothing of a chemical nature. All of the best male enhancement pills listed above are safe and contain only natural ingredients.

What are the best male enhancement supplements OTC?

The best male enhancement pill over the counter or online in our opinion is Performer 8. It is a universal male enhancement pill that covers many bases. Performer 8 can help men reclaim there sexual stamina, solve erectile dysfunction issues and provide a better sexual experience.