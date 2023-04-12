Best Male Menopause Supplement 2023 - Top Andropause Natural Treatment and Supplements for Men Over 40

If you are male and approaching your 40's and 50's you may notice changes in all aspects of your health - this is the andropause, or the male menopause. You may notice your libido is lower than it was, your muscle mass may be decreasing, you may feel tired or your zest for life has gone.

If you do notice any of these early symptoms or signs there's a lot you can do!. This article covers the best supplements for andropause - Male Menopause supplements and treatments.

Top 3 Androgen Supplements for 2023

Here are the three best male menopause supplements for 2023:

Testo Prime - excellent for raising testosterone levels Performer 8 - effective for treating erectile dysfunction Dim3X - great for blocking estrogen, the female hormone

All three dietary supplements are produced by reputable companies. They have excellent customer reviews and money-back guarantees. It is possible to use all 3 in combination in a supplement stack - you will have to make 3 separate purchases as they are made by different companies and manufacturers.

#1 - Testo Prime - Increase Testosterone Production

Testo Prime is a high-potency natural supplement that's a popular choice with aging men whose lives are being held back due to issues related to low testosterone.

As with all good testosterone boosters, Testo Prime is an excellent choice for men who want to achieve their goals in bodybuilding, exercise or sports.

However, the supplement really comes into its own when it's used as a natural treatment for andropause. Customer reviews show Testo Prime has already helped numerous men to increase their testosterone, overcome the symptoms of male menopause and get their lives back on track.

Regardless of whether low testosterone is interfering with your productivity at work, making you too tired to enjoy family time, or sabotaging your sex life, Testo Prime can help.

There is no need for a prescription. Anyone can buy Testo Prime. What's more, the formulation has no known side effects, it is one of the safest testosterone boosters on the market and the manufacturer offers a lifetime money-back guarantee.

A guarantee like that is unbeatable and shows how much faith the manufacturer has in its supplement.

Testo Prime's ability to relieve the symptoms of andropause is due to a unique combination of 12 natural ingredients, many of which boost testosterone. If you want to put andropause on pause, Testo Prime is easily the #1 choice.

Testo Prime Benefits

Boosts libido and fertility

Increases low testosterone levels

Enhances fat-burning

Improves bone mineral density

Protects against anxiety and fatigue

Increases energy levels

Helps stop and reverse the aging process

Improves memory and cognitive function

Supports good cardiovascular health

How to Use Testo Prime

Testo Prime isn't a hard supplement to fit into your daily routine. You only need to take one dose per day, just before eating your breakfast.

It's important not to take the supplement after you have eaten because the presence of food in your stomach will slow down ingredient absorption.

Testo Prime Ingredient Profile

Each (4-capsule) dose of Testo Prime provides the following 12 ingredients:

D-Aspartic Acid

Panax Ginseng

KSM 66

Fenugreek

Pomegranate Extract

Garlic Extract

Green Tea Extract

Vitamin B5

Vitamin B6

Zinc

Vitamin D

Black Pepper Extract

Although several of the supplement ingredients support increases in androgen hormone production others provide additional benefits that help reduce the symptoms of male menopause.

The formulation is a mix of nutrients and plant extracts. There are no chemical-based ingredients in Testo Prime.

How Does Testo Prime Treat Andropause

We'll begin with D-Aspartic acid because it sounds like it may be a chemical. It's not. It's an amino acid that stimulates the anterior pituitary gland, encouraging it to release extra luteinizing for sex hormone production.

After its release, luteinizing hormone acts on the Leydig cells in the testes, causing them to produce testosterone. [1]

Panax ginseng (red ginseng/Korean ginseng) is another notable inclusion. There are several types of ginseng, but the Panax form is the best. It's got a longstanding reputation as a fertility enhancer and a life-giving herb and its scientific credentials are first-rate.

Research is highly supportive of using Panax ginseng as a natural remedy for ED and its anti-aging benefits. [2, 3]

KSM-66 is an Ashwagandha extract that's been standardized to provide a consistently high potency.

A very important inclusion, Ashwagandha ( Withania somnifera) is one of the best supplement ingredients for tackling the symptoms of male menopause.

Ashwagandha has been shown to deliver 10-22% increases in testosterone in only 3 months. [4]

Data from a study published in Cureus (Feb 2020) is also highly supportive of using Ashwagandha to tackle andropause and fight the symptoms of aging. The elderly people who took part in the study became more mentally alert, slept better, and enjoyed improved quality of life. [5]

Fenugreek and zinc are also potent testosterone boosters. Pomegranate improves circulation and Vitamin D improves sperm quality. Green tea is a fat burner that's rich in healthful antioxidants. The B vitamins provide many benefits including improvements in energy metabolism.

Black pepper's main value is as a bioavailability enhancer that helps your body to absorb the other ingredients.

As you can see, this is a very complex and well-thought-out formulation.

Testo Prime Pros

Contains several of the best natural testosterone boosters

Tackles the symptoms of andropause

Does not have any known side effects

Only one dose is required per day

Lifetime guarantee

Testo Prime Cons

Only available from the official website

Doesn’t ship to some countries

#2 - Performer 8 for Erectile Dysfunction

Performer 8 may not be the best male menopause supplement but it comes a very close second.

We don't consider Performer 8 to be quite as good as Testo Prime because its formulation places a slightly greater emphasis on revitalizing men's sex lives instead of tackling all the symptoms of andropause.

However, if the main thing andropause has done is ruin your sex life, Performer 8 could be the best male menopause supplement to choose. Performer 8 is critically acclaimed to be the best male enhancement supplement for American men.

The manufacturer claims Performer 8 is capable of helping men become 8 times better in bed. That's a hard claim to prove and even more difficult to measure but it's true to say customer reviews suggest men who use this supplement are getting the results they require.

As with Testo Prime, Performer 8 has no known side effects. It's also another option that has a lifetime money-back guarantee.

Performer 8 Benefits

Boosts natural testosterone

Increases sexual desire

Revitalizes sexual stamina

Improves erection girth and hardness

Improves sexual focus

Increases sperm volume and motility

Prevents premature ejaculation

Boost confidence and self-esteem

How to Use Performer 8

The dose is three capsules per day, taken in a single sitting. It's best to take the capsules before meals.

It doesn't matter which meal you choose but it's best to pick a specific one and stick to it. Doing so will help you to maintain the optimum level of active ingredients in your diet and blood. It will also help you form a habit that will make it harder to miss doses.

Performer 8 Ingredient Profile

Each (3-capsule) dose of Performer 8 provides 9 key ingredients:

Panax Ginseng

KSM-66

Horny Goat Weed

Muira Puama Extract

Glucuronolactone

Pine Bark Extract

Grape Seed Extract

Maca Root Extract

Ferrous Bisglycinate

How Does Performer 8 Combat Male Menopause

As you can see Performer 8 and Testo Prime share a couple of ingredients in common - Panax ginseng and KSM-66.

Both are good choices for a supplement that aims to restore libido and sexual stamina. They also have anti-aging capabilities that will help the supplement tackle some of the symptoms of male menopause. [2, 3, 4, 5]

Horny goat weed provides icariin. It's a PDEF5 inhibitor that improves erection quality in the same way as Viagra.

PDEF5 inhibitors work by stimulating the smooth muscle relaxation that's necessary for a strong erection. Basically, they help get the blood where it needs to be and get things nicely pumped up.

Unfortunately, most of the studies that support using horny goat weed as a natural alternative to Viagra are animal-based. However, a 2021 review of 97 plant-based PDEF5 inhibitors suggests horny goat weed is the best option for relieving ED. [6]

Muira puama is a tree extract that's held in high esteem among practitioners of Brazilian folk medicine.

Data from one clinical trial shows Muira pauma boosted the libido of 62% of the male participants and improved erection quality in 51% of cases.

Glucuronolactone is a compound taken from plant gums. It's good for boosting energy and mental focus and is sometimes included in energy drinks.

Pine bark extract and grape seed are vasodilators that relax the blood vessels and improve blood flow to the penis.

Maca (Lepidium meyenii) is another botanical ingredient. People in Peru have been using maca to enhance fertility and libido for hundreds of years. It's now become one of the most popular sex pill ingredients.

Strangely, research suggests maca's ability to increase sex drive is not due to its increasing testosterone. [7]

Ferrous bisglycinate is an amino acid chelate. It's so rich in iron that it's sometimes used as a treatment for anemia.

This inclusion is only likely to benefit men who are anemic but it is still a good inclusion because anemia can contribute to ED.

Performer 8 Pros

Boosts testosterone

Contains several of the best natural libido boosters

Enhances sexual potency

Does not have any known side effects

Only one dose is required per day

Lifetime guarantee

Performer 8 Cons

Only available from the official website

Not available in some countries

#3 - PrimeGENIX Dim3X - Estrogen Blocker

PrimeGENIX DIM3x is an oral supplement designed for men who have high estrogen. It doesn't boost testosterone but it does support healthier levels of circulating testosterone by blocking aromatization.

In simple terms, Dim3x is an estrogen blocker

If andropause has caused you to store a lot of belly fat and become very overweight, Dim3X may be the best male menopause supplement to pick because your higher levels of belly fat will seriously increase the risk of low testosterone due to aromatization.

However, the value of Dim3X is extremely limited compared to the other 2 top supplements.

Nevertheless, many men speak highly of Dim3X and say the supplement helped them to regulate their testosterone levels and get their lives back on track. It's a high-quality supplement with a 67-day money-back guarantee.

Dim3X Benefits

Blocks aromatase enzyme

Metabolizes estrogen

Supports testosterone

Improves energy, mood, and overall health

How to Use Dim3X

The dose is one capsule, three times per day, with meals.

Dim3X Ingredient Profile

The least complex formulation so far, Dim3X only provides 4 key ingredients:

DIM (Diindolylmethane)

AstraGin

Vitamin E

BioPerine

How Does Dim3X Treat Andropause Symptoms

DIM is one of the top natural estrogen blockers. It occurs naturally in broccoli, kale, and other cruciferous vegetables.

Although there is plenty of clinical evidence that proves DIM blocks estrogen, most of the studies involved women. However, if it works for women it should work for men too.

Some research suggests DIM may also enhance prostate health. That's a pretty neat bonus because, as with andropause, many aging men have problems due to enlarged prostate, which increases the risk of prostate cancer. [8, 9]

Astragin is a patented ingredient that combines Panax notoginseng with Astragalus membranaceus.

Also known as Chinese ginseng, Panax notoginseng lacks the potency of Panax ginseng but it is still a respected medicinal herb.

Another popular Chinese herb, Astragalus membranaceus serves many roles in traditional herbal medicine including treating diabetes. However, due to the effect this ingredient may have on blood sugar, it would be unwise for diabetics to use Dim3X without their doctor's approval.

AstraGin is somewhat of an oddball choice for the formulation because it's included due to its potential to improve gut health. Fortunately DIM is strong enough to go it alone.

Vitamin E is included to provide hormone support. Research involving male rats and human volunteers suggests the nutrient may have value in this area. [10]

Bioperine is a brand of black pepper extract that is standardized for purity and strength. As with the standard black pepper extract in Testo Prime, its presence will boost the absorption of the other ingredients.

Dim3X Pros

Reduces loss of testosterone due to aromatization

Does not have any known side effects

May be the best natural andropause supplement for obese men

Lifetime guarantee

Dim3X Cons

Not as versatile as the other 2 male menopause supplements

You need to remember to take 3 doses per day

May not be suitable for diabetics

Only available from the official website

Top signs and symptoms of male menopause - what happens when you are going through Andropause

Andropause, also known as male menopause, is a term used to describe a gradual decline in testosterone levels in men as they age. While not all men experience andropause, those who do may experience the following signs and symptoms:

Decreased libido: Men going through andropause may experience a decrease in their sex drive or libido. Erectile dysfunction: A decline in testosterone levels can also lead to erection problems (ED), which is the inability to get or maintain an erection. Fatigue: Men may feel tired and fatigued more often, even with adequate rest. Hot flashes: Hot flashes are typically associated with menopause in women, but men may also experience them during andropause. Mood swings: Fluctuations in hormone levels can lead to mood swings, including irritability, depression, and anxiety. Reduced muscle mass: Lower testosterone levels can lead to a loss of muscle mass, which can make it more difficult to maintain strength and stamina. Weight gain: Men may experience weight gain, particularly around the midsection, as they age and experience a decline in testosterone. Decreased bone density: Testosterone plays an important role in maintaining bone density, and a decline in testosterone levels can lead to osteoporosis or weak bones.

It's worth noting that some of these symptoms may be caused by other health conditions, so it's important to speak with a healthcare professional if you're experiencing any of these symptoms.

Andropause can cause men to experience a steep decline in quality of life. All aging men will have to contend with this problem sooner or later.

Fortunately, there are several supplements available that can help men who are seeking a natural treatment for Andropause.

Once you do, it will be easier to understand why these three natural supplements for testosterone deficiency, erectile dysfunction and androgen deficiency work so well.

What Is Andropause?

Andropause is sometimes referred to as male menopause. However, the condition is unlike menopause because it's the result of a gradual decrease in testosterone. The hormonal changes responsible for female menopause (low estrogen) happen more quickly.

Testosterone is the male sex hormone. It's also an anabolic steroid. This important androgen provides men with masculine traits such as facial hair and deep voices.

Testosterone levels peak during adolescence. After that, testosterone levels begin to dwindle year after year.

It has been estimated that, after the age of 20, testosterone levels decrease by around 1% each year.

When testosterone levels fall too low, men go into andropause. Although this often happens between the ages of 40 to 50, the onset of andropause can vary from one man to the next.

The symptoms of andropause can vary as well. However, the most common symptoms are low sex drive, poor erection quality, fatigue, depression, irritability, and loss of muscle mass and strength. Left untreated, andropause can also cause brittle bones and osteoporosis.

Men going through andropause may have elevations in estrogen as well. This happens due to a process known as aromatization, where testosterone converts to estrogen.

To make matters worse, andropause can cause men to store more fat. Especially around their mid-sections. This is undesirable on many levels because belly fat increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and cancer of the colon. Belly fat also aids aromatization.

Best Supplements for Male Menopause Summary

Also known as male menopause, andropause is a condition that occurs due to low testosterone. It can cause a variety of symptoms that range from fatigue to brittle bones.

This article provides information about the three best natural supplements for treating andropause. All of them are high-quality options with money-back guarantees.

For most men, Gen3X will be the best male menopause supplement to pick because it offers the best level of overall symptom support.

However, Performer 8 has greater potency as a sexual tonic. If andropause has caused impotence or seriously lowered your libido, this option may be the better choice.

Due to its limited abilities, we had to place Dim3X at the bottom of the pile but it's still an excellent choice for men who are overweight or obese and seeking a good estrogen blocker.

