Best Metabolism Booster Pills to Burn Fat, Lose Weight and Speed Up Metabolic Rate

Losing weight requires more than just diet and exercise. In order to lose weight successfully you need to increase your metabolic rate - the speed in which your body burns calories.

The faster your metabolism the faster you burn calories and body fat. It sounds simple enough but what happens when your metabolic rate is too slow and you need to boost your metabolism?

This is where metabolism boosters can be very effective. We have compared, reviewed and rated the best metabolism booster pills available. We have detailed how they work, what ingredients they contain and any potential side effects or warnings.

Your Metabolism and Weight Loss

Metabolism plays a critical role in weight loss. It strongly influences weight gain as well. Anything that makes metabolism faster increases energy expenditure. In simple terms, this means you burn more calories than you do when your body is at rest.

Exercise increases energy expenditure. All physical activity does and so do certain natural ingredients. You can take advantage of their abilities by using any of the best metabolism booster pills.

Best Metabolism Boosters to Burn Fat

PhenQ - Best metabolism booster overall Leanbean - Effective appetite suppressant for women Clenbutrol - Metabolism booster for cutting body fat Instant Knockout - Fat burning workout supplement Prime Shred - Male metabolism booster for losing weight

Each metabolism booster supplement listed above can be purchased directly for the manufacturer and has a long guarantee period. All 5 dietary supplements are available without prescription in the United States and Canada and made using natural ingredients.

Unfortunately, metabolic rate often reduces as we get older. When this happens, it becomes much easier to gain weight than it is to lose it. If you are presently struggling with weight issues, using a good metabolism booster pill can help you over plateaus and get the readout on your scales moving in the right direction.

Although there are some very good weight loss supplements available, there are also plenty of ones that have lesser abilities. Some of the worst metabolism booster supplements can also cause side effects. You need to be careful. Not all metabolism boosters work the same.

In a moment we are going to introduce the five best weight loss supplements for increasing the body's metabolic rate. After reviewing dozens of the most popular thermogenic fat burners, we refined our list down to just five.

As you will soon discover, some of the are very specialized supplements for losing weight. One is designed to offer extra support to women and three of them are primarily aimed at people who do bodybuilding or sports.

Depending on your requirements, you may find some options more enticing than others. We have evaluated and listed the top five pills to speed up your metabolism. Only you can decide which one is the best fit for your needs.

Top 5 Metabolism Booster Pills

After intensive investigation of the ingredients, their value, and customer response, the five products below stood out as the ones with the best ability to speed up metabolic rate.

1. PhenQ - Best Metabolism Booster Pills

PhenQ is, without doubt, the best natural diet pill for speeding up metabolic rate. It's more than just a potent metabolism booster supplement though. A lot more. PhenQ utilizes a multi-pronged approach to fat loss that prevents hunger, fatigue, and other issues from holding you back.

Not to be confused with the weight loss drug Phentermine, PhenQ is a 100% safe and natural product that has no known side effects. It's already helped more than 190,000 men and women to lose weight and is highly rated by all of the best independent weight loss supplement review sites.

When you use PhenQ to speed up your metabolic rate you will start torching your fat faster. There is no need to worry about wasting your money because the manufacturer offers a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Like all the top metabolism booster pills, PhenQ offers the best benefits when you use it alongside diet and exercise. However, if you normally find dieting hard, don't worry, PhenQ is also one of the best weight loss pills for stomping on hunger. Its ability to do this is one of the reasons it has proved to be such a success and has so many excellent customer reviews.

We should also point out that PhenQ is one of the few diet pills capable of enhancing mood to stop your weight loss sacrifices from getting you down.

PhenQ is also the only weight management product that provides a-Lacys Reset. Although it's an incredibly potent fat burner, you may not have heard of a-Lacys Reset but don't worry, we are going to tell you all about it as part of our PhenQ ingredient breakdown.

PhenQ Metabolism Boosting Benefits

PhenQ is designed to make weight loss easier and faster by providing the following benefits:

Faster metabolism to accelerate fat burning

Hunger control for eating fewer calories

Reduced food cravings

Blood sugar control

Extra energy to fight fatigue

Blocked fat production

Mood enhancement

Customer feedback and real reviews on PhenQ confirm the product's ability to do most of these things. Blocking fat production is the only exception because, if that's happening, how is anyone expected to know?

All customers do know for certain that they are shedding fat faster and without having to contend with hunger, fatigue, low mood, or any of the other things that were previously holding them back.

PhenQ Ingredients

PhenQ contains seven key ingredients to boost yourhmetabolism.

a-Lacys Reset

Nopal Cactus Fiber

Capsimax

Caffeine Anhydrous

Calcium Carbonate

Chromium Picolinate

L-Carnitine Fumarate

a-Lacys Reset is generally considered to be the main mover and shaker in the PhenQ diet pill formulation. That's not surprising because it's been shown to be capable of improving fat burning by 7.4% while providing a 3.8% improvement in muscle mass at the same time.

This is highly desirable because, when muscle mass increases, metabolism does too. [1]

a-Lacys Reset is a branded pairing of alpha-lipoic acid (ALA) and cysteine. Despite its tremendous value in this area, it wasn't developed to fight obesity.

The researchers who created it a-Lacys Reset were originally trying to develop a super-antioxidant to reduce oxidative stress. Its ability to increase metabolism and burn fat was an unexpected bonus.

However, research shows that even acting alone, ALA can deliver significant improvements in weight loss. [2]. So, although cysteine appears to push this ability up a notch or two, perhaps the value of a-Lacys Reset as a metabolism booster was a predictable bonus.

Good as it may be, a-Lacys Reset is not acting alone. The other six ingredients contribute much to the formulation.

The metabolism boosting ability of Capsimax may actually be greater than that of a-Lacys Reset. It also has greater versatility.

Capsimax is a high-potency designer ingredient that provides cayenne pepper. Research shows the capsaicin in cayenne supports burning fat and in multiple ways including boosting metabolism, suppressing hunger, and browning white adipose tissue (WAT). [3]

Nopal and L-carnitine fumarate are two more notable inclusions.

Nopal (Caralluma Fimbriata) is a cactus extract with proven hunger suppressing capabilities [4] and L-carnitine (provided here in the fumarate form) is an amino acid that's proven to be good for fighting depression. [5]

PhenQ Pros and Cons

Pros

Provides several powerful metabolism boosters

Contains a-Lacys Reset

Offers support in multiple areas

Customer reviews confirm that it works

No known side effects

Suitable for vegans and vegetarians

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available from the official website

Contains a little caffeine (similar to that of a cup of coffee)

2. Leanbean Metabolism Booster Supplements for Women

Leanbean is one of the best metabolism booster pills for women. It's also a formidable appetite suppressant that's vegan-friendly and stimulant-free.

Although the formulation is tailored to provide women with extra weight loss support in the areas they need it most, none of the ingredients in Leanbean make it unsuitable for men.

The main thing that makes Leanbean such a good option for women is its ability to regulate estrogen levels. It is great to help women eat fewer calories and maintain a healthy weight.

Around the time of their period, many women experience severe fluctuations in estrogen. This can cause weight gain. The problem with estrogen and weight gain can be even more pronounced during menopause.

Experts believe the key player in the situation is a form of estrogen and estradiol. It helps to regulate metabolism and body weight. The weight gain that often occurs during menstruation or menopause appears to be due to estradiol levels falling off. [6]

Obviously, this is a problem that men do not have, so it could be argued women who need to lose weight have a harder time. Leanbean makes things easier by providing turmeric and estrogen. You will learn why this combination is so important when you read our Leanbean ingredient evaluation.

Leanbean Benefits

These are the type of benefits the manufacturer says women using Leanbean should expect:

Hunger and food craving control

Appetite suppression and helps you consume fewer calories

Helps to speed up your metabolism and fat loss

Help with diet-related fatigue

Hormone control

Finding it easier to smash through plateaus

Thousands of women who have experience using Leanbean confirm its ability to burn body fat and suppress appetite.

When used alongside the right kind of training, Leanbean also has a reputation for being very good at helping women tone up and get their bodies looking good for the beach.

Leanbean Ingredients to Boost Metabolism

Leanbean provides 12 key ingredients:

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B12

Chromium

Zinc

Potassium

Choline

Glucomannan

Garcinia Cambogia

Green Coffee Bean Extract

Turmeric

Bioperine

Acai Berry

The B vitamins compensate for the lack of caffeine. They fight fatigue by helping you to absorb energy from food.

Potassium also helps with energy and it's a particularly good inclusion for a weight loss pill for women because it helps prevent water retention and bloating too. [7]

Several of the ingredients in Leanbean speed up metabolism but the most important one is choline and, like potassium, it's a great option for women.

Research involving female martial artists shows choline supplements can provide rapid fat loss. Data from the study also shows the women in the study successfully torched their fat without sacrificing any of their physical strength. [8]

Turmeric boosts metabolism and fat loss too and, as we pointed out earlier, it's good for keeping unruly estrogen levels under control.

Turmeric's usefulness is due to a compound called curcumin. Unfortunately, the value of curcumin is often limited because the body finds it hard to absorb.

However, research shows a black pepper compound, called piperine, can be a real game changer. It increases curcumin absorption by up to 2000%. [9]

Earlier we mentioned Leanbean's ability to demolish hunger. Although there are additional appetite suppressants in the formulation, glucomannan is the most important one. It's a natural fiber that sucks up water and expands in the stomach making it feel full.

Numerous studies prove this ingredient's value. The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has examined the data from the most important studies and confirms that it works. [10] You cannot get a better endorsement than that.

Leanbean Pros and Cons

Pros

Weight loss pill made for women

Provides several powerful metabolism boosters

Help reduce stubborn body fat

Extra tough on hunger

Offers support in multiple areas

Provides hormone support

Customer reviews confirm that it works

No added stimulants

No known side effects

Suitable for vegans and vegetarians

90-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available from the official website

The money-back-guarantee only applies when you buy The Complete Bundle

3. Clenbutrol Metabolism Boosting Supplements

Easily one of the best natural metabolism booster pills ever created, Clenbutrol is also one of the top steroid alternatives. It's part of a range of steroid substitutes created by Crazy Bulk.

Clenbutrol is designed to offer athletes a safe alternative to Clenbuterol. Although Clenbuterol is not a genuine steroid, bodybuilders often use it alongside them in their cutting stacks.

Athletes from other fields of sport often use Clenbuterol too because, in addition to being an excellent fat stripper, it's a powerful performance-enhancing drug.

However, despite its virtues as a fat burner and performance booster, like the steroids it's so often stacked with, Clenbuterol can present severe health risks.

Crazy Bulk Clenbturol uses a combination of natural ingredients that speed up the body's metabolic rate and enhance energy metabolism. It works like Clenbuterol but does not present any of the risks.

Some people find it hard to believe natural products can be a match for steroids and performance-enhancing drugs, but athletes who have experience using Crazy Bulk Clenbutrol confirm that this one can.

However, Crazy Bulk is aware there is a lot of skepticism against natural products so it offers a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Clenbutrol Benefits for Losing Weight

People who use Crazy Bulk Clenbutrol alongside diet and exercise can expect the following:

Powerful fat burning and fat oxidation

Better performance during training and sports

To shred fat without losing lean muscle mass

Although the metabolism-boosting capabilities of the pills make them a good option for anyone who wants to lose weight, Clenbutrol offers the best benefits to people who are willing to train.

Let's not forget, this supplement is designed to support the requirements of athletes who would otherwise be using performance-enhancing drugs and steroids. Clenbutrol has lots of positive customer reviews.

Clenbutrol Ingredients

The Clenbutrol formulation is simple, yet powerful. It has only four key ingredients:

Vitamin B3

Garcinia Cambogia

Guarana Extract

Extract of Bitter Orange

Like other members of the B vitamin family, B3 enhances energy metabolism by helping your body extract calories from food.

Also known as niacin, Vitamin B3 relaxes the blood vessels. This process, known as vasodilation, improves circulation allowing the muscles and major organs to obtain a better supply of oxygen and nutrients via the blood.

Many of the best pre-workout supplements contain niacin because, by improving circulation, it delays lactic acid build-up in the muscles. By doing so, it makes it possible to train harder and longer.

A versatile nutrient, niacin is often used as a treatment for high cholesterol. [11]

Garcinia cambogia fruit extracts provide hydroxycitric acid (HCA), which has been shown to reduce visceral fat (belly fat). [12]

Guarana berries are a source of caffeine. Unlike alternative sources of caffeine, guarana delivers the stimulant to the body quite slowly. This makes it great for providing long-lasting energy instead of a quick burst.

In addition to being good for providing extra energy, caffeine is also a proven metabolism booster. [13]

The final Clenbutrol ingredient is equally useful. Bitter orange (citrus aurantium) provides synephrine. It's a stimulant and, like caffeine, it's a good energy booster. Synephrine also increases energy expenditure.

Bitter orange is a particularly good fit for this formulation because it appears to offer extra benefit when used alongside exercise. Research suggests it encourages the body to use less carbohydrates for energy and burn extra fat instead. [14]

Clenbutrol Pros and Cons

Pros

Safe and legal alternative to Clenbuterol

Provides several research-backed energy boosters and fat burners

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available from the manufacturer's website

Contains more stimulants than the top 2 options

4. Instant Knockout Fat Burning Supplements

Like Crazy Bulk Clenbutrol, Instant Knockout is one the best metabolism booster pills for people who like to keep active. That's not surprising. It was developed to support the fat-burning requirements of professional fighters.

Instant Knockout has a lot of credibility both as a fat burner and an energy-boosting supplement. It's endorsed by many respected fighters including Diego Sanchez (The Ultimate Fighter TV series – Season 1) who says the supplement helped him to burn 45 pounds of fat in just a few months.

Instant knockout provides 300 mg of caffeine per day. If that sounds like a lot, don't let it put you off. The supplement provides it over four doses. Each dose only provides 75 mg of caffeine. That's the same as a shot of espresso coffee. Many pre-workout supplements provide a lot more caffeine than that.

Instant Knockout Benefits for Weight Loss and Fat Burning

Instant Knockout metabolism boosting supplement is sold with the promise it will help you to "burn fat like the professionals" and attain notable improvements in body composition:

Ripped arms

Shredded legs

Firm sculpted shoulders

A flawless six-pack

Needless to say, benefits such as the ones above will also require a serious commitment to training. Instant Knockout will mainly help improve muscle definition by burning away all the excess fat.

Instant Knockout Ingredients

The Instant Knockout formula is a little busier than the Clenbutrol formulation. It contains 10 key ingredients:

Cayenne Powder

Caffeine Anhydrous

Glucomannan

Green Coffee Extract

Green Tea Extract

Zinc

Vitamin

Vitamin B12

Chromium Picolinate

Piperine

As you can see, Instant knockout has several ingredients we have covered before including glucomannan, to help control hunger. [10]

The formulation also harnesses the powerful metabolism-boosting capabilities of cayenne (a.k.a capsicum) and caffeine. [3, 13]

You may notice the formulation contains green tea extract as well. Green tea is one of the best natural metabolism boosters in the world. Countless studies show this. One of them shows green tea benefits cardiovascular health as well. [15]

Zinc is another interesting inclusion. It helps boost testosterone. Higher testosterone levels are associated with improvements in muscle mass and reductions in fat.

Instant Knockout Pros and Cons

Pros

Contains several proven metabolism boosters

Functions well as a pre-workout supplement

Provides glucomannan to control hunter

Credible celebrity endorsements

Cons

Provides 300 mg of caffeine

Need to take four doses per day

Only available from the manufacturer's website

No money-back guarantee

5. Prime Shred Metabolism Supplements

As with Instant Knockout and Clenbutrol, Prime Shred is equally geared towards boosting energy and improving fat loss. However, it probably has more in common with Clenbutrol because it's primarily aimed at bodybuilders.

At 250 mg per day, the Prime Shred caffeine content doesn't initially appear that high. However, you only take the pills once per day so you are getting it all at once.

Many bodybuilders have a higher than normal caffeine tolerance and will not have a problem with this.

However, for the average person who wants to lose weight, 250 mg may cause side effects such as jitters and nausea.

So, although Prime Shred is easily one of the best metabolism-boosting pills for men and bodybuilding, it may be a little too harsh for the average guy on the street.

Prime Shred Benefits

The manufacturer promises the following benefits:

Lose pure fat cells

Target fat in stubborn areas

Break through plateaus

Transform your body

Get the leanest, most ripped physique you ever had

As with all the best metabolism booster pills though, results such as a ripped physique will require a commitment to exercise. But that's okay. People who are attracted to Prime Shred will probably be training regularly anyway. There are a high percentage of good reviews for this metabolism boosting supplement.

Prime Shred Ingredients

Prime Shred has 12 active ingredients to help you lose weight and, by now, you should already be familiar with the abilities of most of the important metabolism boosters such as cayenne, caffeine, and green tea.

Niacin

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B12

Green Tea extract

L-Tyrosine

Rhodiola Rosea

Caffeine Anhydrous

L-Theanine

Cayenne Pepper

DMAE Bitartrate

Green Coffee Bean Extract

BioPerine

As you can see, the Prime Shred formulation includes niacin and vitamins B6 and B12. Working alongside caffeine, these three nutrients should provide a noticeable energy boost.

Rhodiola is an interesting inclusion. It's an adaptogen herb that offers protection from stress.

Some research suggests Rhodiola may also help to prevent burnout. [16]

That could be very useful to athletes with grueling workout routines.

Prime Shred Pros and Cons

Pros

Contains several proven metabolism boosters

Functions well as a pre-workout supplement

Only need to take one dose per day

Provides an ingredient that may protect against burnout

100-day refund guarantee

Cons

Provides 250 mg of caffeine per dose

Only available from the manufacturer's website

What Is Metabolism?

Human metabolism is a complicated thing. More complicated than most people realize. Metabolism is not just about weight gain and weight loss, it's integral to every aspect of life.

The term "metabolism" describes all the chemical reactions that occur within the body to sustain life.

These processes fall into one of two categories:

Catabolism: the breakdown of molecules to obtain energy

Anabolism: the synthesis of compounds required by the cells

If you are a bodybuilder, you may be already familiar with both terms because training your muscles is a catabolic process. The energy required to lift weights is released due to molecular breakdown in the muscles.

Protein synthesis, on the other hand, is an anabolic process that allows your body to repair and build muscle tissue by synthesizing compounds, such as amino acids, that are present in food.

All aspects of human metabolism involve some form of a chemical reaction due to breakdown and repair.

However, when it comes to weight loss, we tend to concentrate on the way the body obtains and utilizes the energy it gets from food.

What are Metabolism Boosters?

Metabolism boosters are natural compounds or weight loss supplements that increase energy expenditure.

Just as a car's engine ticks over at a certain speed, our bodies have a basal metabolic rate (BMR).

When you step on the gas and rev up the engine of your car, you burn more fuel. The same thing happens in your body if you increase your BMR by increasing your activity levels or consuming metabolism-boosting compounds.

When you are resting, your body is just ticking over. It's only using fuel to perform the many tasks, such as breathing, that are necessary to keep you alive. This is your BMR.

Although certain weight loss supplements, such as Clenbuterol, can boost metabolism, all of them have the potential to cause harm. Natural metabolism boosters, such as cayenne and green tea, do not.

All of the best pills for speeding up metabolic rate, support weight loss in other areas as well.

As you may have noticed from our evaluation of the top five weight maintenance products, this support may be in the form of fighting fatigue or controlling hunger. The top option, PhenQ, does an awful lot more as well.

Most of the best natural metabolism boosters, such as cayenne, caffeine, and green tea are thermogenic fat burners. Ingredients that fall into this category raise metabolism higher than your BMR by causing your body to lose extra energy as heat.

With their help, you can burn extra calories during exercise. They can also help you to burn more calories and belly fat while you are resting or asleep. However, even the best thermogenic fat burners cannot work miracles, you will still need to watch what you eat.

Do Metabolism Boosters Really Work?

Metabolism boosters are arguably the most effective type of weight loss supplement.

One of the most important things that metabolism booster supplements can do is help to increase the rate at which your body burns calories. This is essential for weight loss. If your body burns calories quicker, then a reduction in body weight is inevitable.

If the metabolism booster supplement that you use also has an appetite suppressing ingredient then you will be in effect doubling up on your weight loss effects by consuming less calories.

Metabolism Booster Pills Buyers Guide - What to Consider Before Purchasing

My weight loss needs - does the supplement suit my particular weight loss goals? Company reputation - is the metabolism supplement company reputable, is there good or bad feedback from past customers? Product price - is the product too cheap or too expensive? Expect to pay around $50 to $80 per month for a premium metabolism booster pill. Ingredients - pay attention to the ingredients - will they interact with any other medication you may be taking ? Shipping - what are the lead times and costs for delivery if buying a fat burner online? If you live in the United States or Canada the delivery should only take a few days. Delivery should also be free - most reputable companies offer free delivery.

Metabolism Boosters FAQ

Are metabolism boosters safe - do they cause side effects?

Natural dietary supplements and weight loss pills that speed up the metabolic rate are considered safe and will not cause side effects if used in accordance with the manufacturers usage instructions.

How long do metabolism boosters take to work - how long until I see results?

Metabolism booster pills, just like any other weight loss supplement, take time to work. You should start to notice results after about 21 days. 3 weeks appears to be the time that your body starts to show the fat burning effects of the ingredients. You should notice a more noticeable effect and a reduction in body fat and fat metabolism after 60 days of use. It is important to use a metabolism booster with a long term strategy in mind - and use it with a healthy diet and exercise regime.

Can I overdose on metabolism booster supplements?

It is unlikely you will overdose if you use as directed by the product's usage instructions and guidelines. If you do accidentally take more than the recommended dosage seek medical attention.

Are natural metabolism boosters FDA approved?

Natural diet supplements do need the same FDA approval or certification that food or drugs do. Natural (over the counter) supplements do not include or contain pharmaceutical ingredients. For this reason it is important to research carefully before buying an OTC diet supplement.

Best Metabolism Booster Supplements Summary

All the best metabolism booster pills are intended to be used alongside a sensible fat loss plan and healthy diet that has low-calorie dieting at its heart. Increasing your level of physical activity is a good way to support further fat loss and, by boosting energy, all of the best metabolism-boosting products can help you to do this.

As you will have noticed, many of the highest rated metabolism boosters are aimed at people who like to keep active. The only two exceptions are PhenQ and Leanbean. Although Leanbean offers benefits that make it the best option for some women, for most people, the best option is probably PhenQ.

Due to its ability to provide support in so many different areas, PhenQ can make weight loss a lot faster and easier, allowing the average person to overcome all the most common stumbling blocks such as hunger, fatigue, and unfavorable changes in mood.

Clenbutrol, Instant Knockout, and Prime Shred are excellent metabolism boosters too but they are fundamentally geared more towards active individuals.

Depending on your choice of exercise pursuit or sports, they may prove to be more appropriate but not everyone has the time to exercise. More importantly, some people have health or mobility problems that make it difficult to exercise.

Where this is the case, the most appropriate metabolism booster pills will be PhenQ or Leanbean. Although it's always best to use both dietary supplements alongside exercise, they can still deliver excellent results with diet alone.

No matter which metabolism booster supplement you choose, a balanced diet is key. If you do not follow a healthy diet plan that is low enough to force your body to burn fat and eat fewer calories, you will be working against your metabolism boosting pills instead of with them. Make a committed effort and you will be surprised at the results.