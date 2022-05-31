Best Natural Adderall Alternative: Over the Counter Adderall Substitute for ADHD

Nootropics are commonplace now, they are used as a natural alternative to Adderall. If, for whatever reason Adderall is not for you, consider using over-the-counter natural nootropic supplements.

Nootropics work like Adderall - they improve cognitive function: memory retention, focus, concentration, impulsivity, attention span and much more.

Top 3 Best Adderall Alternatives OTC and Online - Quick Look

Adderall is a prescription medicine for treating many conditions around cognitive function and brain health

It is commonly used to treat ADHD attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Due to its ability to enhance cognitive abilities.

Adderall is also a popular study drug. Students who can get hold of it often use Adderall to improve their cramming sessions. It's popular with business executives as well, along with lots of other people who require something to give them an extra competitive edge.

Unfortunately, the benefits Adderall provides can come at a price. It has many side effects and poses a strong risk of addiction as well.

The negative aspects of prescription medication are well known. Many people are seeking a better solution and the market has become flooded with natural Adderall substitutes that people with ADHD symptoms can use instead.

The problem is, although many manufacturers claim to have created the best natural Adderall alternative, most of the over-the-counter (OTC) substitutes are not as good as they are alleged to be.

Nevertheless, several manufacturers have managed to make good Adderall over the counter alternatives.

The most effective supplements that enhance brain function work in a similar way to Adderall and do not have any known side effects at all.

We've reviewed all the top OTC Adderall substitutes and found the one that works best. We have also found a couple of other supplements that boost brain health that are nearly as good and provide details of all three supplements below.

Sometimes the top supplements sell out fast. This is especially true for Adderall alternatives because there is such a strong demand for them.

So, if our top Adderall alternative is temporarily unavailable, we suggest you go with one of the other two instead.

The Best Adderall Alternatives Over the Counter and Online

#1. NooCube - Best Adderall Alternative

NooCube is the strongest Adderall OTC substitute available online and over the counter.

The NooCube formulation provides a combination of high-potency natural nootropics that safely place your cognitive abilities and mental clarity into top gear. Customer reviews suggest this natural Adderall alternative is especially good for enhancing memory and recall.

Many alternative Adderall substitutes contain caffeine. Although it offers unquestionable benefits as a focus booster, caffeine also presents a risk of side effects. Especially when supplied in the kind of high doses some Adderall alternatives contain.

High doses of caffeine can cause jitters, nausea, headaches, and heart palpitations. These types of side effects can be very unpleasant but you need not worry about any of them with NooCube. It doesn't contain any caffeine at all.

NooCube provides potent non-GMO plant extracts instead. Working in synergy, these wonders of nature enhance mental and physical performance and help you to operate at peak mental function all through the day.

People have a lot of positive things to say about this product. There's a very good vibe. There's also a 67-day money-back guarantee that allows you to try this Adderall alternative and see what it can do safely in the knowledge you have nothing to lose.

NooCube Benefits

Boosts cognitive function and brain health

Increases mental speed and mental clarity

Increases memory retention

Improves blood flow to brain cells

Improves multitasking abilities

Enhances concentration and focus

Enables better communication skills

Help alleviating adhd symptoms

NooCube isn't only the top natural Adderall Alternative, it's also one of the best mental health supplements available to buy online.

In addition to providing nootropic herbs that help you to think clearly and be more productive, it also provides amino acids and other vital nutrients that help optimize overall brain health.

How NooCube Works

You take two NooCube capsules each morning. There is no need for any additional doses later in the day. The key ingredients are powerful enough to offer day-long support.

Like Adderall, NooCube gets to work fast. Many users say they feel the benefits kicking in within 30 - 45 minutes and continue enjoying the brain boost for eight to 10 hours.

One of the main things NooCube does is deliver the brain a better supply of blood. This helps flood the brain with all the herbs and nutrients the supplement provides, helping to maximize the brain-boosting effects.

In addition to providing rapid enhancement of cognitive function, Noo Cube has neuroprotective abilities that may reduce the risk of dementia, Alzheimer's, and similar mental diseases.

NooCube Ingredients

The Noo Cube formulation provides seven high-potency natural nootropics:

Alpha GPC: A potent nootropic compound that's renowned for its memory-enhancing capabilities. Alpha GPC can also deliver significant improvements in mental focus and brain functioning . It's so effective in this area it's included in certain European prescription treatments for Alzheimer’s disease.

Bacopa Monnieri: Extracts from this perennial creeping herb calm the mind, reduce stress, and aid relaxation. It can also improve brain fog and mental clarity.

Cat’s Claw: This ingredient comes from a South-American herb. Cat's claw helps you to think more clearly while also protecting against mental fatigue. Research indicates this ingredients also protects against brain aging and Alzheimer's disease.

Huperzine A: A moss extract that's a key ingredient in traditional Chinese herbal medications. It increases mental energy and supports cognitive improvements in several areas including memory recall and mood. In addition to doing these things, Huperzine A also helps reduce neuron damage due to aging.

L-Theanine: An amino acid that's present in green tea. L-Theanine can also be sourced from certain species of mushrooms. It has the unique ability to calm the mind without causing drowsiness or a desire to sleep. It is also great for mental clarity.

L-Tyrosine: An amino acid that boosts mental energy and enhances attention.

Oat Straw: In addition to being very nutritious, oat straw is a potent nootropic that's good for enhancing memory function and improving thought processing and concentration.

#2. Mind Lab Pro

Mind Lab Pro is a popular nootropic supplement that gets a lot of respect for its ability to function as a natural alternative to Adderall.

Like all the best OTC Adderall substitutes, Mind Lab Pro is caffeine free and does not have any known side effects.

The formulation consists of a well-balanced combination of nootropic herbs, nutrients, and amino acids.

In common with all the top nootropic supplements that work like Adderall, Mind Lab Pro has plenty of excellent customer feedback. People with experience using the product have a lot of good things to say about the improvements it provides to their brains.

Mind Lab Pro Benefits

Boosts mental energy

Increases mental focus

Enhances cognitive function

Improves memory retention

Supports long-term improvements in brain health and mental function

How Mind Lab Pro Works

The ingredients in Mind Lab Pro enhance mental capabilities and performance in several ways.

Like NooCube, one of the main things Mind Lab Pro does is help the brain benefit from an improved supply of blood. It also provides ingredients that improve brain chemistry to enable faster thought processing and clearer thinking.

In addition to doing these things, Mind Lab Pro boosts brain energy to prevent mental fog.

Taking things a step further, the cutting-edge combination of ingredients increases alpha brainwave activity to improve creativity.

As you may already be aware, brain health normally declines with age. Mind Lab Pro helps prevent this by protecting the existing brain cells from free radical toxins. It also encourages fresh brain cell growth.

Mind Lab Pro Ingredients

Mind Lab Pro provides eight potent nootropic ingredients:

Bacopa Monnieri: NooCube provides this ingredient as well and for all the same reasons. Bacopa Monnieri is one of the best natural nootropics for preventing stress and relaxing the mind. It is excellent for improving cognitive performance and brain functioning.

Cognizin: This is branded citicoline extract that has an enviable reputation for enhancing multi-tasking abilities and the central nervous system. Additional Cognizin benefits include better memory, greater mental focus, and enhancements in motor capabilities.

Lion’s Mane Mushroom: This fungus-based nootropic enhances productivity and improves memory and focus. It is also one of the best natural mood-enhancing ingredients.

Maritime Pine Bark: A versatile natural nootropic that increases mental focus in an Adderall-like way. Maritime pine bark extract also provides notable increases in short-term memory and overall cognitive performance.

Rhodiola Rosea: A potent adaptogen herb. Like all adaptogens, Rhodiola rosea is very good for reducing stress and anxiety.

L-Theanine: We already covered the abilities of this mind-calming amino acid in our Noo Cube ingredient evaluation so there is no point in going over it again.

N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine: Also known as NAT, N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine provides L-Tyrosine in an easy to assimilate form. It is a well known benefit to the human brain in numerous ways.

B Vitamins: B vitamins are key ingredients in Red Bull. Their presence helps support the drink's ability to "revitalize the body and mind." It is also commonly used to improve blood flow.

#3. Performance Lab Mind

We may have ranked Performance Lab Mind in the #3 position but don't let that put you off. It's still one of the best natural nootropics ever created and a very popular alternative to Adderall.

Performance Lab Mind provides several of the best natural brain activity enhancers and, like the other two top Adderall substitutes, this supplement has excellent customer reviews.

In addition to being one of the top OTC alternatives to Adderall, Performance Lab Mind is also one of the best natural nootropics for preventing mental burnout. If mental burnout is an issue for you, consider moving Performance Lab Mind to the top of your list.

Performance Lab Mind Benefits

Enhances memory

Increases motivation

Improved brain health

Improves concentration and focus

Helps prevent mental burnout

Enhances mood

Improves multitasking capabilities

Helps you to remain at the top of your game in high-stress situations

How Performance Lab Mind Works

Like our other two other recommendations, Performance Lab Mind uses a combination of potent natural nootropics that work like Adderall and provide improvements in attention and brain function. It also helps the brain benefit from an improved supply of blood

You only need to take one or two pills a day. The formulation is stimulant-free and has no known side effects.

Performance Lab Mind Ingredients

Performance Lab Mind provides four key nootropic ingredients for brain cell regeneration:

Cognizin: This is another ingredient we have already detailed and the fact that it's present in two of the top Adderall alternatives speaks volumes for its mind-boosting potency.

Maritime Pine Bark: We have already explained the virtues of this ingredient as well. It's a very popular natural nootropic that is a key ingredient in many brain-boosting pills, not just the ones that work best as natural Adderall alternatives.

Sharp PS: This is a branded form of phosphatidylserine that was created in-house by the researchers responsible for developing Performance Lab Mind. Phosphatidylserine is a compound that occurs naturally in the body. It's also present in many foods. Phosphatidylserine aids healthy brain function in many ways including enhancing memory and the ability to learn.

AjiPure: This is a patented form of L-Tyrosine. As you may have noticed, in one form or another, this amino acid is a key ingredient in all three of our top Adderall alternatives. It's a very useful ingredient to have.

What Is Adderall - Prescription Medication

We provided a little information about Adderall before introducing the three best Adderall alternatives. Now we are going to provide some more. It will make it easier to understand why this medicine can cause so many problems and explain the huge demand for natural substitutes.

As we already mentioned, Adderall is a prescription medicine for people who have ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder). Although the condition is normally associated with children, many adults have ADHD as well.

Adderall is a stimulant that provides a combination of four amphetamine salts. The same combination is available under other brand names as well but Adderall is the one most doctors are likely to prescribe.

After the salts pass through the intestinal walls they are picked up by the blood, which transports them to the brain. Once there, the salts produce favorable changes in brain activity. Their value to treat ADHD is due to their ability to act on the neurotransmitters that are responsible for governing attention.

In the case of people with ADHD, the same neurotransmitters cause hyperactivity.

Although Adderall is effective for many people who have ADHD, it does not work for all. This is just one of the reasons some ADHD sufferers seek natural Adderall alternatives and use them instead.

However, far more people decide it may be best to use a natural alternative to Adderall because they do not like its side effects.

Clinical References on Adderall

Does Adderall help ADHD symptoms [April 2022 study]

Central serous chorioretinopathy associated with Adderall (dextroamphetamine-amphetamine) and topical steroid use. [June 2022 publish]

Adderall Side Effects

Some side effects are more likely to become a problem than others.

Some of the most common Adderall side effects include:

Cottonmouth

Headaches

Dizziness

Nervousness

Restlessness

Slow speech

Insomnia and/or other sleep difficulties

Extreme mood swings

The following side effects are less common but most of them are more serious in nature:

Fatigue

Anxiety

Depression

Panic attacks

Paranoia

Hallucinations

Suicidal thoughts

Seizures

Uncontrollable shaking

What Are Nootropics and How Do They Work?

The name "nootropic" relates to compounds and products that enhance mental ability and performance or provide other improvements in cognitive functions.

Adderall produces favorable changes for many people so it's a good example of a nootropic drug. It's not the only nootropic drug. There are others as well but we need not delve deeper into this here.

Nootropic supplements are products that contain natural ingredients that enhance brain function without chemicals or drugs.

Caffeine is easily the most commonly used natural nootropic. Many people take advantage of its abilities by drinking coffee to ward off weariness and fatigue.

Many OTC nootropics have caffeine in them. However, the top three Adderall alternatives do not.

Nootropic Supplements Vs Prescription Medications

There are many reasons people choose to use natural products instead of chemical-based medications. However, nothing is perfect. One of the main drawbacks of many supplements is they do not work as quickly as drugs.

As with anything though, there are exceptions. NooCube is one of them. It provides Adderall-like benefits that often kick in within half an hour.

However, it's not surprising that some natural supplements work slower than prescription drugs like Adderall. Nootropic drugs work by providing a temporary solution. Some of the benefits natural nootropics provide are the result of improvements in brain health.

Because the benefits are due to healthier brain tissue, they will not be lost as quickly as the benefits drugs provide.

Stop taking Adderall, and you will likely notice the difference in attention Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder within the first couple of days. As with other amphetamines, there will also be a risk of withdrawal symptoms for treating ADHD.

If you stop using any of the best natural Adderall alternatives, the benefits you were getting will gradually fade and vanish. There will be no need to worry about withdrawal symptoms or a shock to your system.

In addition to being gentler options, the best OTC Adderall substitutes are also easier for most people to obtain. There is no requirement for a prescription or medical intervention of any kind.

However, if you are planning on using a natural alternative to replace your current Adderall prescription, it is highly advisable to discuss the matter with your doctor or medical professional first. He or she will discuss how to treat your ADHD symptoms.

It's also a good idea to seek medical advice if you have any existing health problems or plan to use an Adderall alternative alongside other supplements or drugs.

Unfortunately, you won't find any of the top natural Adderall alternatives in a local store. It is unlikely that you can buy alternatives to Adderall in GNC, Walmart, Walgreens, CVS or Costco.

They are only available from the manufacturers' websites. However, they all offer rapid shipping options, so don't let that put you off.

Natural Adderall Alternatives: The Pros and Cons

Pros

Safe and legal

No need for a prescription

Enhance overall brain health

Better cognitive function

The benefits generally last longer

The top natural alternatives to Adderall have no known side effects

May be cheaper to buy

Often have money-back guarantees

Cons

May take a little longer to work

Only available from the manufacturers' websites

Are the Best Natural Adderall Alternatives Cost-Effective?

You can use any of the top three Adderall substitutes without worrying about breaking the bank. All of them are very reasonably priced.

A 30-day supply of Mind Lab Pro or Performance Lab Mind generally costs less than $70. As for NooCube, it costs around $10 less.

With a cost of only €60 - $70 per month, there isn't much to complain about. All three natural nootropic supplements offer incredible value for money. The cost of using them gets even better when you take advantage of discounts and special deals.

For instance, in the case of NooCube, it's possible to get three bottles for the price of two. If you want to push the boat out that little bit further, you can even get six bottles for the price of three.

That's a six-month supply of the top natural Adderall alternative for half the normal price.

Plus, if you are lucky enough to arrive on the NooCube website during a 24-hour flash sale, you will be able to bag a further discount. It's normally around 20% and it works for all orders, large or small.

Using Adderall is a lot more expensive. Unless the company that provides your medical insurance is willing to cover the costs, a 30-day supply of Adderall will cost around $285 per month.

Tips for Choosing Good Adderall Alternatives

This article provides information about the three best natural alternatives to Adderall. We did not pick them hastily. Each one was carefully evaluated for its ability to provide Adderall-like benefits without causing side effects and for providing excellent value for money.

As we mentioned earlier, a lot of manufacturers are producing similar supplements. However, together with customer reviews, our evaluation of those products and their ingredients' abilities shows us none of them are as good as our top three.

In fact, some of the supplements we reviewed, had such a strong risk of side effects, people would be better off sticking with Adderall instead.

Although we hope you will take our advice and choose one of our top three Adderall alternatives, we know many people prefer to go their own way.

If you wish to do so, we would still like to help. Trying to find a good Adderall alternative by trial can be an expensive route to take. It can also be a risky one. In addition to running the risk of buying a supplement that does not work, you may end up with one that causes side effects.

Here are a few checks you can make to try and reduce the risk of making a mistake.

Check Customer Reviews on Adderall Alternatives

When they are available, customer reviews can be a great source of information. In addition to helping you to discover how supplements have performed for other people, they can also reveal the side effects.

If you cannot find any customer feedback, we suggest going with an alternative product instead.

When you are reading customer reviews, also keep an eye out for problems with quality issues, such as bottles arriving opened or with the wrong number of pills inside.

It's best to keep an eye out for delivery and/or customer service issues too. Be especially wary about products that have reviews that mention unexpected charges or auto-ship scams.

If the supplement you are considering using instead of Adderall has a money-back guarantee, pay close attention to the negative reviews (if there are any) and look for people mentioning problems getting refunds. If there are none, that's great.

However, if previous customers are reporting problems getting a refund, you could have that problem too. Give such products a very wise berth and choose a different Adderall alternative instead.

Look for Full Ingredient Disclosures on Adderall Alternatives

Reputable manufacturers make it clear what brain health boosting ingredients their supplements contain. They provide the weights and measures as well and never try to confuse matters by hiding some or all of their ingredients in proprietary blends.

When you can see what the ingredients are, it allows you to research their reputation, check study results, and get a better idea of the things they can and cannot do.

However, none of this is helpful if you do not know how much of each ingredient is present in the formulation.

Seriously. Inclusion rates are important. Imagine you wanted to make a batch of flapjacks. The recipe has three key ingredients – oats, sugar, and butter. Add too many oats to the recipe and it will not bind together. Add too few oats or too much butter and you will end up with a horrible, greasy oat soup.

If you want to get a perfect flapjack, the ingredient quantities have to be correct. The same is true for supplements that improve cognitive function. All kinds of supplements, not just ones that are meant to work like Adderall.

Even when brain health supplements contain credible ingredients, they will not work if the amounts they provide are too low. If they are too high, though, there could be a risk of side effects.

When you are considering using a natural supplement instead of Adderall, look for full ingredient disclosure. If it's not there, it's best to continue searching elsewhere.

Check Brand Reputation for Natural Alternatives to Adderall

It's always best to deal with reputable companies that have a reputation for providing good customer service – right across the board. This is so important, it's one of the first things we look at when we are doing the primary research before we write any of our product reviews.

Check for easy contact options as well. If a company appears to be unwilling to reveal its identity and where it is based, you need to ask yourself what it has got to hide.

Best Adderall Alternatives FAQ

Can I buy Adderall without a prescription?

If you suffer from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ADHD and have been prescribed prescription medications, it is likely to be Adderall. This drug is not available to buy over the counter or online.

What can I take instead of Adderall?

There are several alternatives to Adderall: dexmethylphenidate (Focalin XR) lisdexamfetamine (Vyvanse) methylphenidate (Concerta, Ritalin). You can also use a natural Adderall substitute such as Noocube.

Can I drink an energy drink while taking a natural alternative to Adderall?

There is no definitive answer to this question as it depends on a number of factors. First, it is important to note that Adderall is a prescription medication that is not meant to be mixed with other drugs or substances. Natural alternatives to Adderall on the other hand, can vary widely in terms of their ingredients and safety profiles. It is always best to speak with a healthcare professional before consuming any energy drinks or other substances while taking an alternative to Adderall. With that said, energy drinks typically contain high levels of caffeine, which can interact with Adderall and potentially cause side effects such as anxiety and insomnia. Therefore, it is generally advised to avoid energy drinks while taking an alternative to Adderall. If you do decide to drink an energy drink, be sure to start with a small amount and monitor your body for any adverse reactions.

Do I need a prescription for a natural Adderall substitute?

An Adderall alternative will be naturally formulated and therefore will not require a prescription.

Can Adderall alternatives be addictive?

It is unlikely. The prescription medications are drug and stimulant based and so can alter brain chemicals such as dopamine. Whereas the over the counter substitute can influence cognitive functions but not in a chemical way.

Summary on Best Adderall Alternatives

This article lists three of the best natural Adderall alternatives available without a prescription. All of them are natural products that have no known side effects and excellent customer reviews.

If you are presently searching for a good supplement to use instead of Adderall, we give all three of them our strongest recommendation. We pick NooCube as the best Adderall alternative over the counter. In addition to offering the greatest level of overall benefit, it's also the cheapest option to use.