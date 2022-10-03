Best Natural ADHD Supplements for Adults, Top Natural Remedies for ADHD

The most commonly prescribed ADHD medications include amphetamines, atomoxetine and methylphenidate. These are stimulants and are usually sold under the brand names such as; Adderall, Vyvanse, Concerta and Focalin XR. All medications are prescription only and cannot be purchased over the counter or online without a doctor's prescription.

In this article, we are going to look at some natural ADHD supplements and alternatives to stimulants you may want to consider using instead.

Best Natural ADHD Supplements Over the Counter

The Best Natural ADHD Alternatives to Stimulant Medication

Although there are many over-the-counter supplements for ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) adults can use, the best options are only available online.

After a thorough evaluation of all the most popular natural ADHD remedies and supplements, that have the potential to function as alternatives, we found three supplements for ADHD that stand head and shoulders above the rest:

To be effective natural supplements to treat ADHD need to be able to provide similar benefits. They also need to be free from side effects.

We had to reject a lot of supplements that were possible contenders because, although they had appropriate benefits they had some pretty nasty side effects too.

NooCube, Mind Lab Pro, and Performance Lab Mind didn't just tick some of the right boxes, each of them ticked all the right boxes.

Moving forward, let's take a better look at the three ADHD supplements one by one.

#1. NooCube - Best ADHD Supplement for Adults

NooCube is the best natural supplement for ADHD we found. It provides a potent combination of plant extracts, amino acids, and other natural ingredients. These work in synergy to deliver dramatic improvements in mental performance. The formulation is especially good for improving memory creation and recall.

Many smart drugs contain caffeine. If you have already spent any time researching the various options available, you may already have noticed this.

You may have also noticed the doses involved can be pretty high. That's one of the reasons so many natural alternatives to stimulant medications cause jitters, anxiety, and other unpleasant side effects.

You don't have to worry about any of this with NooCube. It's caffeine-free and does not have a reputation for causing negative issues.

Instead of relying on the focus-boosting abilities of caffeine, NooCube provides clean, non-GMO herbal extracts that enhance mental and physical performance.

If you want to think more clearly and enjoy other stimulant-like benefits without feeling wired or unwell, NooCube is the best nootropic supplement to choose. Love it or hate it, your investment is safe because the manufacturer offers a 60-day money-back guarantee.

There are many unbiased and real Noocube reviews for customers who have used the nootropic for many mind and brain conditions.

NooCube Benefits

Razor sharp mental focus

Boosted memory and recall

Stress management

Improve ADHD symptoms

Improve brain function

Increased attention

Enhanced eye-brain connection

More than just a natural ADHD supplement , NooCube is one of the best nootropic supplements on the market. The ingredients it provides don't just make you more productive and give you a sharper mind, they improve overall brain health as well.

The effects usually kick in within 30-45 minutes of taking the capsules and customer reviews suggest you can expect to go on feeling the benefits for 8-10 hours.

How NooCube Works

As is the case with all the best nootropics, NooCube provides ingredients that improve blood flow to the brain. By improving cranial circulation in this way, the supplement allows the brain to benefit from a better supply of oxygen and nutrients. This encourages improvements in brain health and cellular repair.

Needless to say, the blood also carries the beneficial compounds NooCube provides. Working together, they enhance thought processing and mental dexterity.

Some of the ingredients in NooCube also have neuroprotective capabilities that may help prevent dementia, Alzheimer's disease, and certain other diseases that affect the mind.

NooCube Ingredients

NooCube provides 13 key ingredients:

Bacopa Monnieri 12:1 Extract (250mg): A perennial herb that reduces stress and aids relaxation. Research shows Bacopa monnieri also helps you to avoid forgetting newly acquired information. [1]

Cat’s Claw 4:1 Extract (175mg): Cat's claw is a species of woody vine that's rich in antioxidants with neuroprotective properties. It's a very popular nootropic ingredient that offers many brain-boosting benefits. Some research suggests it may even be able to reduce brain aging and susceptibility to Alzheimer's disease. [2]

Oat Straw 10:1 Extract (150mg): If you thought oat straw was only good for use as cattle bedding, think again. Research published in Nutrients (June 2020) shows that 430 mg and 1290 mg doses of green oat grass extract can deliver significant improvements in mental performance, while also helping to modulate the physiological response to stress. [3]

L-Tyrosine (250mg): An amino acid. Among other things, your body uses L-Tyrosine to manufacture important neurotransmitters including dopamine.

L-Theanine (100mg): An amino acid that aids relaxation without causing drowsiness. It's also good for stress reduction. Research suggests L-theanine may enhance verbal fluency and executive function too. [4]

Alpha GPC (50mg): This is another natural compound that enhances neurotransmitter activity. Alpha GPC is one of the best nootropics for improving memory and mental focus. In Europe, Alpha GPC is a key ingredient in certain prescription medications for treating Alzheimer's disease. It's also been shown to be capable of improving word fluency. [5]

Huperzia Serrata (20mg): Also called club moss, this ingredient provides Huperzine A. It's an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor. Acetylcholinesterase is a neurotransmitter that is vital for good memory. It also enhances mental clarity and concentration. By inhibiting the breakdown of acetylcholinesterase, Huperzine A helps you to focus, think more clearly, and enjoy better memory function. In a study, carried out on Alzheimer's patients, Huperzine A improved memory and cognitive function by 58%. [6]

Lutemax 2020 (20mg): This is a branded ingredient that provides carotenoids that may prevent oxidative stress in the eyes due to exposure to blue light. This type of light is very common. It's emitted by the screens of computers and smart devices. We don't see this ingredient as a key player in the NooCube formulation but carotenoids are powerful antioxidants so it would be impossible to see their presence as being undesirable. [7]

Resveratrol 99% (14.3mg): A polyphenol antioxidant that is present in red wine. Like some of the other ingredients in NooCube, resveratrol improves blood flow to the brain. It also has neuroprotective capabilities. Research shows resveratrol offers “clinically significant protective effects against cognitive decline in humans.” [8]

Pterostilbene (140 mcg): Often sourced from blueberries, pterostilbene is chemically similar to resveratrol and likely offers similar benefits.

Thiamine (1.1mg): This ingredient is vitamin B1. It's good for enhancing mood and boosting concentration. Due to its ability to influence mood, thiamine is often referred to as a "morale vitamin." [9]

Vitamin B7 (50mcg): Also called biotin, this is another B vitamin that supports good mental health. Research shows Vitamin B7 deficiency may result in severe forms of neurodegeneration. The frontotemporal dementia that is typical of Alzheimer’s disease is one example. [10]

Vitamin B12 (2.5mcg): This B vitamin aids the production of neurotransmitters such as dopamine and serotonin.

NooCube to Treat ADHD Symptoms

NooCube provides several ingredients that improve focus and attention like Adderall and Ritalin does. It provides nootropics that deliver additional mental benefits as well. It's stimulant-free, has no known side effects, and the manufacturer offers a money-back guarantee. If there is a better natural Adderall or Ritalin alternative treatments, we have yet to see it.

#2. Mind Lab Pro

Mind Lab Pro is another powerful nootropic supplement that's a good natural supplement for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Like NooCube, Mind Lab Pro does not contain any caffeine or other stimulants. Its brain-boosting capabilities are due to a carefully selected combination of amino acids, botanical extracts, vitamins, and minerals.

There's a very good vibe about this product. Lots of people have positive things to say and plenty of them appear to rate it highly as naturally formulated ADHD medication.

Is there a money-back guarantee? You betcha. However, with a 30-day duration, it's not nearly as good as NooCube

Mind Lab Pro Benefits

Improves mental focus and memory

Increases energy, motivation, and attention

Good for managing adhd symptoms

Calms the mind and enhances mood

Provides greater mental clarity and creativity

Improves mental processing speed

These benefits are typically noticeable within half an hour of taking the pills. Customer reviews suggest many of the benefits are also likely to increase over time.

How Mind Lab Pro Works

Mind Lab Pro enhances mental performance in several ways. As with NooCube, one of the main things it does is improve cranial circulation.

The formulation also boosts mental energy and improves brain chemistry. By doing these things, it blows away brain fog, improves attention, and enhances mood.

Some of the ingredients in Mind Lab Pro have neuroprotective capabilities, while others enhance brain wave activity.

Mind Lab Pro Ingredients

The Mind Lab Pro formulation contains 11 key ingredients. Some of them are present in the NooCube formulation. Others are not.

These are the ingredients we have already covered:

Bacopa Monnieri (150 mg) [1]

L-Theanine (100 mg) [4]

Vitamin B12 (7.5 mcg)

Now we have got the old friends out of the way, let's take a look at what the rest of the formulation has to offer.

N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine (175 mg): Also known as NAT, this ingredient provides L-tyrosine. As we previously mentioned, the body needs this amino acid to produce important neurotransmitters.

Vitamin B6 (2.5 mg): Vitamin B6 is another nutrient that plays a key role in neurotransmitter synthesis. It's often used for relieving the symptoms of autism. [11]

Vitamin B9 (100 mcg): Also called folate, vitamin B9 boosts mental energy. Research suggests a high intake of Vitamin B9 may help protect against Alzheimer's disease. [12]

Citicoline (250 mg): A popular nootropic ingredient that improves mental focus like Ritalin, Adderall and Vyvanse can and also enhances memory function. Citicoline supplements also appear to improve multi-tasking capabilities. Research shows citicoline's neuroprotective qualities are beneficial to people suffering from Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease. [13]

Organic Lion’s Mane Mushroom (500 mg): A fatigue-fighting fungal wonder that offers numerous nootropic benefits. Lion's mane mushroom is another nootropic that appears to offer protection from dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Research suggests much of this ingredient's value may be due to neurotrophic compounds called hericenones and erinacines. Neurotrophics stimulate neuron growth and help support their survival. [14]

Phosphatidylserine (100 mg): This substance occurs naturally in the body. It covers the brain cells, protecting them from harm, and also relays messages between them. Although this was not always the case, the phosphatidylserine in supplements is mainly sourced from cabbage or soy and has been shown to be useful for helping elderly people with memory complaints. [15]

Rhodiola Rosea (50 mg): A popular adaptogen herb that reduces stress, improves memory, and enhances mental energy. The results of a clinical review are highly supportive of this herb's ability to prevent chronic stress, along with associated complications. [16]

Maritime Pine Bark Extract (75 mg): Another nootropic that's good for improving blood supply to the brain. Research shows it can also be effective for controlling (ADHD). [17]

Mind Lab Pro as an ADHD Medication Alternative

You only have to take a look at the ingredient capabilities to see, Mind Lab Pro can do everything amphetamines, atomoxetine and methylphenidate can do and then some more.

#3. Performance Lab Mind

Performance Lab Mind has a reputation for being one of the best nootropics for preventing mental burnout. It also gets a lot of praise for its abilities as an alternative treatment for ADHD.

Although Performance Lab Mind is not marketed as a natural medication to treat ADHD , it still delivers the goods by encouraging clearer thinking and enhancing focus and concentration.

Like the previous two nutritional supplements, Performance Lab Mind is backed by a guarantee. However, as with Mind Lab Pro, the Performance Lab Mind guarantee only lasts for 30 days.

Performance Lab Mind Benefits

Improves concentration and mental focus

Enhances mood

Naturally treats ADHD in adults

Improves memory, and motivation

Prevents mental exhaustion and speeds up recovery

Enhances multitasking capabilities

Helps you to remain at the top of your game in high-stress situations

How Performance Lab Mind Works

Like the previous two products, Performance Lab Mind sharpens the mind and improves brain health by enhancing cranial blood flow and tweaking brain chemistry.

Performance Lab Mind Ingredients

Each dose of Performance Lab Mind provides four key ingredients:

Cognizin (250 mg): Cognizin is a popular brand of citicoline extract. The manufacturers of Mind Lab Pro used to use this form of citicoline too but switched to a basic extract. The form being used is unlikely to make much difference to the way the ingredient performs. The results should be about the same. [13]

Sharp-Ps (100 mg): This is a patented form of phosphatidylserine developed in-house by the company that produces Performance Lab Mind. You may remember, phosphatidylserine is another one of the ingredients in Mind Lab Pro. Although this is a much simpler ADHD product, the two still have ingredients in common. Will Sharp-Ps be more powerful than the standard ingredient? That's hard to say but it seems likely the results will be more or less the same. [15]

AjiPure (250 mg): AjiPUre is a patented ingredient that provides L-tyrosine. All three of the best over the counter ADHD supplements contain this amino acid in one form or another. You don't need to have the IQ of Einstein to realize there must be a good reason for that.

Maritime Pine Bark Extract (75 mg): Another nootropic ingredient that isn't a stranger because Mind Lab Pro has it too. However, in this case, the dose is a lot lower. That's one of the reasons we do not rate this product as highly.

Performance Lab Mind as a Natural Alternative to Stimulant Medication for ADHD

With fewer ingredients, one of which is in a low dose, Performance Lab Mind can't hold a candle to the other two products but it's still far superior to any of the other nootropic products we evaluated as possible alternatives to Adderall or Ritalin. More importantly, plenty of people who are using Performance Lab Mind instead of stimulant ADHD drugs say they are happy with the way the natural supplement performs.

The Most Common Prescribed ADHD Medication for Adults

Here is a list of the most commonly prescribed ADHD medications. The following drugs are only available via prescription for treating ADHD symptoms.

Adderall XR (amphetamine) Concerta (methylphenidate) Dexedrine (amphetamine) Evekeo (amphetamine) Focalin XR (dexmethylphenidate) Quillivant XR (methylphenidate) Ritalin (methylphenidate) Strattera (atomoxetine hydrochloride) Vyvanse (lisdexamfetamine dimesylate)

Ritalin ADHD Medication

Ritalin is a stimulant some people can obtain via prescription. Doctors primarily use it for treating patients suffering from attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It can also be effective for treating the symptoms of narcolepsy.

You take Ritalin orally. It comes in two forms: long-acting and short-acting.

When you take the long-acting form in the morning, the benefits should last for up to 24 hours. The short-acting form only continues to work for around four hours. So, when you use this form of Methylphenidate, you need to take two or three doses a day.

Ritalin is a brand name for the drug Methylphenidate. Although it can be a very effective treatment for ADHD and narcolepsy, it can also present many undesirable side effects. This is true for the majority of prescription medications. The benefits of pharmaceutical products generally come at a price.

Nausea, dizziness, headaches, and insomnia, are examples of some of the minor side effects you may experience while using this particular prescription-only drug.

Ritalin can also elevate blood pressure and has the potential to cause other, more serious, side effects including heart attacks and strokes.

Obviously the benefits of this prescribed ADHD medication is deemed to outweigh the risks but many people who offer Ritalin prescriptions choose to err on the side of safety and use natural alternatives instead.

However, Methylphenidate is very good for sharpening mental focus and improving attention span. Its ability to do these things is well known and the drug is often abused.

Many people obtain Methylphenidate illegally to use as a study aid or to help them become more productive at work. That's a risky thing to do. If you do not qualify for a Methylphenidate prescription use natural supplements for ADHD instead.

Adderall ADHD Medication

Adderall is a medication that is used to treat the symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adults.

The active ingredient in Adderall is amphetamine, which is a stimulant. Amphetamines work by increasing levels of dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain, which helps to improve focus and concentration.

Adderall is available as an oral tablet or an extended-release capsule. It is generally taken once or twice a day, with or without food.

Common side effects of Adderall include headache, dry mouth, and insomnia. Adderall can also be addictive and should be used only as directed by a healthcare provider.

NooCube is often positioned as a viable Adderall over-the- counter alternative for adults.

Natural Supplements for ADHD in Adults - Ingredients

Here are some additional ingredients and nutritional supplements that can improve the symptoms of ADHD and overall brain function.

Iron supplements

Iron is an essential mineral that helps our bodies to produce hemoglobin, a protein that carries oxygen in the blood. It's no surprise, then, that low levels of iron can lead to fatigue and decreased energy levels.

But did you know that iron deficiency can also contribute to ADHD? Studies have shown that adults with ADHD are more likely to have low levels of iron in their blood. Researchers believe that this may be due to the fact that ADHD can lead to poor diet and nutrition.

Iron supplements can help to correct this imbalance and improve symptoms of ADHD. In one study, adults with ADHD who took an iron supplement for eight weeks reported significantly improved attention and concentration, as well as decreased fatigue and irritability. If you're struggling with ADHD, talk to your doctor about whether iron supplementation might be right for you.

Fatty Acids

Your brain is mostly made up of fats, so it makes sense that the fats you eat can have an impact on your brain function. Fatty acids are a type of fat that's essential for good health, and researchers are now finding that they may also be helpful for people with ADHD.

Studies have shown that people with ADHD tend to have lower levels of certain fatty acids in their blood. Supplementing with fatty acids has been shown to improve symptoms in some people with ADHD, especially when it comes to focus and concentration. Fatty acids are also thought to help with nerve function and communication in the brain.

If you're considering trying fatty acid supplements to help with your ADHD, talk to your doctor first. Fatty acids are generally considered safe, but there can be potential side effects, especially if you take too much. Start with a low dose and increase gradually to find the dose that works best for you.

Vitamin D Supplementation

A recent study has shown that Vitamin D can be beneficial for people with ADHD. The study, which was conducted by the University of Colorado, found that people with ADHD who took a Vitamin D supplement experienced a decrease in symptoms.

Researchers believe that this is because Vitamin D helps to regulate the levels of dopamine in the brain. This is significant because dopamine is a neurotransmitter that is known to be involved in the development of ADHD.

The study provides further evidence that Vitamin D is essential for maintaining good health. It also underscores the importance of getting enough sun exposure, as this is one of the best sources of Vitamin D.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin that plays an important role in many of the body’s functions. It is involved in the production of collagen, which is essential for healthy skin, bones and blood vessels.

Vitamin C is also an important antioxidant, helping to protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. In addition, vitamin C helps to boost the immune system and aids in the absorption of iron. While most people can't get enough vitamin C from their diet, some people may benefit from taking supplements.

This is especially true for people with ADHD, who are often deficient in this important nutrient. Research has shown that vitamin C can help to improve concentration and focus in people with ADHD, as well as reducing impulsivity and hyperactivity. In addition, vitamin C has been shown to improve symptoms of anxiety and depression, which are often associated with ADHD.

Fish Oil Supplements

Fish oil supplements are a popular natural remedy for a variety of conditions, including ADHD. Proponents of fish oil supplements claim that they can improve symptoms by providing essential fatty acids that are not found in the diet.

These essential fatty acids are thought to be important for maintaining healthy brain function. In addition, fish oil supplements are also a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to be beneficial for general health.

A number of studies have investigated the effects of fish oil supplements on ADHD, and the results have been mixed. Some studies have found improvements in symptoms with fish oil supplementation, while others have found no difference.

Overall, more research is needed to determine whether or not fish oil supplements are an effective treatment for ADHD in adult men and women. However, if you are considering taking fish oil supplements for ADHD, it is important to speak with your doctor first to discuss the potential risks (food allergies) and benefits.

Natural ADHD Supplements Closing Thoughts

Stimulant based medications are one the best pharmaceutical products for controlling the symptoms of ADHD. They are equally useful for brain hacking and can improve learning capabilities, and mental productivity at work. No wonder they are so attractive to such a lot of people.

However, although the drug is popular, its side effects are not. That's one of the main reasons there is such a big demand for natural supplements that provide the same benefits as Adderall, Ritalin and Concerta without presenting any of the side effects.

The fact that amphetamines are unobtainable to many people also increases the demand for alternative ADHD supplements.

However, the market is currently saturated with so many options, it can be difficult to find a safe and effective supplement for controlling ADHD symptoms that offers good value for money.

This article provides information about three of the best options. Although the abilities of all three far surpass any of the alternative ADHD remedies, we rank NooCube #1.

In addition to being a powerful natural product that boasts an enviable ingredient profile and excellent customer reviews, NooCube is also a little cheaper than the other two top over the counter ADHD remedies products and free shipping comes as standard with all orders. With the other herbal remedies, free shipping is only available for larger orders.

As a stimulant substitute for ADHD, NooCube doesn't just tick all the right boxes, it fills them with smiley faces. Then there's the 60-day money-back guarantee, let's not forget that. It allows you to buy NooCube and try it with nothing to lose.