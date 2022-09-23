Best Natural Diet Pills Non Prescription for Women, OTC Natural Weight Loss Pills

Women lose weight differently to men so it would make sense to have a specialist diet pill for women. Most commercial weight loss pills include natural ingredients and are completely safe to use.

This article details 3 of the most effective natural diet pills non prescription for women to use. All use completely natural ingredients (green tea, cayenne pepper etc) and do not cause addiction.

Best Natural Diet Pills for Women Without Prescription - Quick Look

The above 4 brands are made with natural ingredients and available with prescription. Some of the diet pill brands are available over-the-counter or in store.

1 - PhenQ Natural Appetite Suppressant and Fat Burner

PhenQ diet pills for women are produced by and available exclusively from USA based health stockist Wolfson Berg. The company is responsible for a number of other weight loss products, is known to be of good standing and has an excellent reputation, and back all their products with 60-day-money-back guarantee. Wolfson are extremely confident their products can deliver results.

It is possible that the manufacturer sees PhenQ as the jewel in their crown because it is designed to offer the benefits of numerous weight loss supplements, in a single dose, and allow dieters to make the "body they dream about" become a reality without the need for mixing and matching a number of different supplements. However, ideas that look good on paper often fail to move beyond the theory stage.

Will the natural diet pill formulation be strong enough to live up to the high expectations customers might have? By popular request, we took a closer look at PhenQ to see if the guarantee-backed faith in their product is likely to be warranted.

At A Glance

Claims: To offer multiple weight loss benefits including fat burning, fat blocking and appetite suppressing. It often touted as a generic Adipex-P alternative

Positives: Excellent formula, excellent company reputation and excellent customer feedback. 60 day money money back refund policy and free shipping also makes this an attractive purchase

Negatives: It is at the higher end of the price scale but it is a premium product - the bulk buy option is tremendous value.

What Is PhenQ and What Are the Advertised Benefits

Wolfson claims their formulation can help banish the flab by combining five different weight loss benefits in a single pill.

PhenQ is designed to provide weight loss by:

1. Triggering the fat burning process

2. Providing Appetite Suppression

3. Boosting energy levels

4. Providing mood enhancement

5. Delivering powerful fat blocking

But will their "unique new slimming product" really provide better results than the many other dieting options available? Let's see if all that "cutting edge science and research" is likely to pay off.

Usage Guidelines - One capsule is required twice per day (breakfast & lunch)

Key Ingredients

• a-LACYS RESET

• Capsimax Powder

• L Carnitine Furmarate

• Chromium Picolinate

• Calcium Carbonate

• Nopal

• Caffeine

Formula

The main ingredient is a-LACYS RESET. It's a proprietary blend of cysteine and alpha-lipoic acid. It’s a pretty new ingredient, but it's already making waves thanks to promising results in early studies. Volunteers who received daily doses of a-LACYS RESET lost 3.44% of their body weight while simultaneously achieving a 3.8% increase in muscle mass. This suggests the ingredient can provide weight loss without the risk to existing muscle tissue that is normally associated with low calorie dieting techniques.

Capsimax Powder is a proprietary blend as well. It contains a mix of capsicum extract, Vitamin B3, and black pepper. Capsicum is a natural appetite suppressant and some studies show it can increase the metabolism by an amount that is sufficient to cause the body to burn calories 12 times faster than normal. Vitamin B3 can be useful for ensuring energy levels do not become depleted because it helps the body to convert food into energy. Black pepper is a natural fat burner that also enables easy absorption of other ingredients.

L Carnitine Furmarate is an amino acid that is often incorporated into nootropic blends because its presence has been shown to be effective for enhancing the mood. Chromium Picolinate is a fat burner of long standing reputation and caffeine is good for providing energy. Caffeine is also a thermogenic fat burner and can further assist weight loss by providing appetite suppression. Calcium carbonate and nopal is a useful combination because both ingredients have fat blocking abilities. Dietary fats contain a lot of calories, so the use of any ingredient that can prevent those calories from being released can produce credible weight loss results.

What Past Customers Have to Say about PhenQ

Some customer comments read:

"My love of food was always my biggest let down and I could never say no to a sticky bun or an extra helping of fries. PhenQ changed all of that. I eat much smaller portions now and never eat between meals. I lost 4lbs in the first week and 5lbs in week 2. I can't believe what a difference two small pills a day have made to my life."

"I'd been trying out new supplements every month for as long as I can remember and none of them worked. PhenQ was different. I could feel it working from the get-go. My hunger cravings vanished and I was soon adding extra holes to my belt. My three-week weigh-in revealed I'd lost nearly 15 pounds and I know it wasn't through diet and exercise."

"Powerful, little pills that get the job done. I eat a lot less now, but never feel hungry or washed-out. In fact, if anything I have more energy now than when I was including my passion for sweets and chocolate, so it just goes to show you."

Possibility of Negative Issues

Side effects are unlikely, but Wolfson state the formulation should not be used be certain user groups:

• People under18 years of age

• People with health problems

• People taking medication(s)

• Pregnant women

• Women who are nursing a child

Our Verdict

Will PhenQ offer the benefits of multiple weight loss supplements? Our evaluation leads us to believe it will. The combination of ingredients used is easily capable of supporting the makers claims and customer feedback also suggests the pills have the power to deliver results. The presence of such a long guarantee provides further confidence, so we are happy to put our own reputation on the line by giving PhenQ our endorsement and adding it to our list of favored products.

Where to Buy PhenQ

All sales are made via the PhenQ website. A bottle of pills lasts for 30 days and has a price tag of $69.95. Bulk buy savings are available and customers who buy three bottles $209.95 get the most bang for the buck because Wolfson throws in a couple of extra bottles of PhenQ and some Free Cleanse Tea. The price per bottle equates to just $38 and with the free delivery it is risk free.

There are multiple currencies available including euros and Canadian and Australian Dollars. As mentioned above there is no coupon code due to the special price offer.

#2 - Clenbutrol Natural Clenbuterol Alternative

Clenbutrol is the natural alternative to Clenbuterol. Clenbuterol is a powerful appetite suppressant and fat burner - some may say too powerful. Clenbutrol is the natural alternative - it is made from naturally formulated ingredients and is suitable for both women and men.

What does it do: Clenbutrol is the legal, natural and safe alternative to Clenbuterol. It is a powerful fat burner for both men and women. It can be used by bodybuilders, athletes and anyone who wants to lose body fat.

Pros: Highly effective, good ingredient profile and made by a company that understands the industry

Cons: Not many it has to be said

Clenbutrol is a dietary supplement developed by sport supplement specialist CrazyBulk. The company specialize in manufacturing safe steroid alternatives and Clenbutrol was created to replace the steroid Clenbuterol (Clenbut-e-rol).

The steroid was often used as a fat burner, but it was classed as a drug and many athletes gave it a wide berth. CrazyBulk’s Clenbutrol is a fat burner as well, but it’s a supplement, not a drug, and no prescription is needed. The formulation is powered by powerful fat burning fruit extracts, including citrus aurantium and garcinia cambogia. This has encouraged a lot of dieters to use it solely for weight loss and Clenbutrol has become the chosen fat burner of men and women all over the world.

Clenbuterol (the drug) was originally developed to help horses with breathing difficulties. It has been used in the body building industry for several decades often leading to competitors being banned as Clenbuterol is classed as controlled. substance.

Clenbuterol can also cause a multitude of side effects.

For these reasons we strongly recommend CrazyBulk’s Clenbutrol over Clenbuterol

Clenbutrol Benefits

Powerful fat burning

Preserves muscle tissue

Enhances stamina and endurance

See results within 30 days

Gets you ripped

What is Clenbutrol and How Does it Work?

Clenbutrol is a dietary supplement that is safe and natural and does not require a prescription. Although it is designed to be a steroid replacement, Clenbutrol will not make dieters become unduly large or muscle-bound because, like the steroid it is intended to replace, it is primarily a fat burner. The steroid it replaces was only used in pre-competition cutting cycles, when bodybuilders were trying to rid themselves of fat in order to reveal the full glory of their muscle definition.

Key Ingredients

Three capsules contain:

Garcinia Cambogia Fruit Extract (150mg): Garcinia cambogia is a tropical fruit that is unusually nutritious and highly valued as a food. The rind of the fruit contains a compound called hydroxycitric acid (HCA). The HCA provided by garcinia cambogia is highly prized as a fat burner and is equally renowned for its ability to suppress the appetite.

Citrus Aurantium (150mg): Citrus aurantium is a species of citrus fruit. It contains a natural fat burner called synephrine and is often added to diet pills and other kinds of weight loss supplements. Synephrine also has the ability to stimulate the body and provide extra energy. This is an ability that would be useful for bodybuilders wishing to give it their all in the gym, but it is also good for dieters because it can help fend off diet-related fatigue.

Guarana Extract (114mg): Guarana is a berry taken from a climbing plant that belongs to the maple family. It is rich in caffeine and, unlike other caffeine-providing ingredients, it releases its caffeine content quite slowly. The energy providing abilities of caffeine are well known so, like citrus aurantium, it can be useful for fighting fatigue. It is also a proven thermogenic fat burner, so the slow release of caffeine into the body should result in improved fat burning over a longer period of time.

Nicotinamide (21mg): A form of Vitamin B3 that can help ensure a healthy metabolism.

Usage Instructions

The recommended dose is three capsules, taken with water, 45 minutes before a workout, but Clenbutrol is primarily marketed towards bodybuilders and other athletes. When the pills are being used as a fat burning diet pill it may be better to take them half an hour before breakfast or lunch, or to take one capsule three times each day.

Clenbutrol Customer Feedback

Customer feedback is excellent.

A few average reviews read:

“I can’t believe it. I lost 7lbs in the first week. The best part is it appears to have gone from my belly.”

“I began taking these pills 10 days ago and I have already lost 16 lbs –CRAZY!”

“This stuff is awesome. I have so much extra energy I can hardly believe it and my average weight loss is 1lb a day.”

“If you want to get shredded fast you need to get your hands on some Clenbutrol. It’s the best fat burner I’ve tried by far, and I’ve tried loads. You can almost feel the fat being torched away.”

Side Effects & Health Issues

The formulation contains three fruit extracts and a vitamin. You’d be hard pressed to find a more natural formulation. However, women who are pregnant or nursing a child should never take any brand of supplement without first gaining a doctor’s approval. The same advice applies to people who have existing health problems and to anyone who is using medication.

The Bottom Line

Regardless of their original intention when they developed the product, CrazyBulk has succeeded in creating a very powerful fat burning diet pill that has a lot to offer anyone who is serious about losing weight.

Although the similarity between the names (Clenbutrol – Clenbut-e-rol) may be useful for attracting customers who are searching for a safe steroid alternative, it may cause a lot of dieters to confuse it with the steroid and dismiss it out of hand. This is a pity because Clenbutrol can provide dieters of all types with a safe and natural way to lose weight.

Purchasing Options & Considerations

Worldwide shipping is available and no extra charges are applied.

There are special offers and discounts – there are also some cutting stacks available.

3 - Lean 11 Fat Burner for Women

Lean 11 is a diet pill for women. It's one of numerous health and fitness products produced in the UK by Sports Supplements Ltd and distributed under the Bulk Powders brand name.

Other Bulk Powder supplements include Whey protein drinks, amino acids, vitamin pills, and joint care capsules.

There's a Bulk Powder option designed to meet most people's needs.

Bulk Powders take a simplistic approach when it comes to their product packaging and the marketing department refrains from making too many overly zealous claims.

In the case of Lean 11, customers are told it's designed for active women in search of an extra energy boost and may contribute to slimming.

The rest of the marketing claims are equally to the point:

Contains 11 ingredients in precise, high doses

Provides natural energisers

Contains vitamins and minerals

Regulates blood sugar levels

Assists fat metabolism

Vegan and vegetarian friendly

Claims: To burn fat, suppress appetite, designed for active women in search of an extra energy boost and may contribute to slimming.

Pros: Made by a reputable company, some good ingredients

Cons : We feel there are other female oriented diet products that are better.

Method of Action - How Does Lean 11 Work

The Lean 11 diet pill formulation contains a few ingredients that have obviously been added to support weight loss, such as green tea and chromium, but the majority of the inclusions are energy boosters.

This is in keeping with the product's design intent. However, the formulation is far too reliant on stimulants and, although stimulants are also capable of boosting the metabolism and contributing to weight loss, when overused they furnish products with an increased likelihood of causing side effects.

Active Ingredients

Citrus Aurantium (450mg): A fruit extract that provides synephrine (stimulant). Citrus aurantium increases mental focus and fights fatigue. It's good for providing extra energy, increases calorie expenditure, and is a proven fat burner too, but even two 50mg doses per day would be considered unusually high. The amount provided here is highly questionable and may cause more harm than good because high doses of synephrine can raise blood pressure and cause a number of other undesirable side effects.

Green Tea Extract (400mg): The weight loss enhancing and health boosting capabilities of green tea have been well researched. It's one of the safest and most respected diet pill ingredients in the world. Numerous studies show that it works, one of which suggests supplementation with green tea can reduce body fat, lower cholesterol, and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Green Coffee Bean Extract (350mg): The chlorogenic acid provided by green coffee bean extract is highly respected for its fat burning capabilities.

Apple Cider Vinegar (250mg): Appetite suppression and carb blocking are but two of many benefits apple cider vinegar is alleged to provide, but further research is needed and it is not generally considered a "power ingredient".

Kola Nut Extract (100mg): Kola nut extracts used to be used as the flavour-provider in Coca-Cola. This is no longer the case, but supplements manufacturers occasionally use kola nuts because they contain the stimulant, caffeine. Although caffeine is generally most respected for its energy providing ability, research shows it has value as a fat burner

Choline (82.5mg): Clinical trials show a link between increased choline intake and improved cognitive function. It's generally more popular as a smart drug ingredient, but choline is sometimes added to sports supplements to help them provide improved mental focus.

Caffeine (72mg): More caffeine and its inclusion is not a good idea because the formulation already has some, along with and a shocking amount of citrus aurantium.

Vitamin B5 (50mg): A vitamin that helps the body obtain energy from food.

Vitamin B12 (200mcg): As an energy provider, Vitamin B12 works much the same as Vitamin B5, but Vitamin B12 is included in energy drinks. Vitamin B5 is not and there's probably a good reason for that.

Chromium (120mcg): A mineral that regulates blood sugar levels and prevents them dropping low enough to trigger carb cravings.

Selenium (55mcg): Helps support normal thyroid function. Selenium has value in a formulation such as this because the thyroid produces the hormones that are responsible for governing the metabolism.

How to Use - One capsule is needed three times per day. The doses should be spread out throughout the day and timed so that they are taken with food.

Lean 11 Customer Reviews

We were unable to find any customer reviews for this product.

Lean 11 Side Effects and Health Warnings

It would be unwise to take a product that is as stimulant rich as this without first obtaining a doctor's advice because the chance of side effects could be quite high.

Women who have existing health issues will need to be especially cautious, as will anyone who is using medication.

Women who are pregnant or nursing a child should not use it at all.

Places to Buy Lean 11

It's possible to buy Lean 11 online from the Bulk Powders website. The product is also available from pharmacies and health stores.

Guarantee

Lean 11 is not backed by a money back guarantee.

The Verdict

Lean 11 is aimed at active women who need an energy boost.

The use of Vitamins B5 and B12 should help provide this, but these two safe ingredients could be seen as being redundant in a formulation that contains such a massive dose of citrus aurantium, not to forget two ingredients that have been added to provide caffeine.

Green tea and green coffee bean extract contain small amounts of caffeine as well.

The manufacturer also states the formulation will regulate blood sugar levels and assist fat metabolism.

It contains ingredients that can do this, so all of the marketing claims pan out. However, there are other products that can provide all the same benefits and more, and also have a money back guarantee.

Lean 11 may offer some value but, as a female weight loss aid, it's far from being the best.

4 - Femme Factor BodyFit

Femme Factor BodyFit is a sports supplement for women. It's intended to be used as a pre-workout energy provider and is marketed in a way that may make it look enticing to any woman who wishes to lose weight.

It's manufactured and distributed by an American company called Femme Factor.

The company has been trading since 2013 and claims to be "constantly seeking ways to develop innovative products" that will help women to "shatter the barriers" standing between them and the leaner, stronger, and more beautiful physique they desire.

However, despite Femme Factor's best intentions, Body Fit is the only product they've successfully brought to market.

Claims : Powerful appetite suppression that can also burn fat

Pros: Respected company. Good ingredients

Cons : Not the most potent formula, others preferred

Femme Factor BodyFit Benefits

Boosts energy levels

Controls the appetite

Burns fat

Supports improved physical fitness

Femme Factor BodyFit Method of Action

Pre-workout supplements are intended to provide people with the extra energy and improved stamina they need to get the most out of the time they spend training in the gym or indulging in other fitness activities.

Such formulations also generally contain ingredients that can boost the metabolism and encourage fat burning. Body fit is no exception.

According to the information on the back of the box, when people take Femme Factor BodyFit they will experience a quick "kick of caffeine" that will boost their energy and focus" and help them to train harder.

Meanwhile, the fat burning capabilities of green tea will be busy igniting their metabolism and helping them to burn fat.

Femme Factor BodyFit Key Ingredients

Femme Factor has grouped all the ingredients into two proprietary blends.

Each (2 capsules) dose provides:

Fit Focus Blend (540mg)

Green Tea Extract: There is a wealth of evidence to show green tea has earned its reputation as a fat burner and the data compiled by scientists conducting one study shows it can go on working for up to 24 hours.

Caffeine Anhydrous: A good energy-proving ingredient that is often added to pre-workout supplements because it boosts energy levels and helps improve concentration. Caffeine is also a popular diet pill inclusion because research shows it has the ability to increase calorie expenditure by boosting the metabolism and also helps the body to lose additional calories as heat (thermogenic fat burning).

CarnoSyn: A patent-protected beta-alanine provider. Some evidence suggests beta-alanine boosts athletic performance, but further study is much to be desired.

Slim Shape Complex (228mg)

Svetol: A patented green coffee bean extract that's often used as a standalone weight loss aid. The chlorogenic acid it contains provides appetite control. It's known to be a good metabolism booster and fat burner as well

Razberi-K: A trademark protected raspberry ketones extract. Research shows raspberry ketones to be a capable fat burner and it further helps with weight loss by lessening the desire for food.

Saffron Extract: A crocus flower extract. Clinical evidence suggests saffron may help with weight loss, but researchers point out further investigation is needed.

Garcinia Cambogia: A fruit-derived ingredient that provides hydroxycitric acid (HCA). It supports weight loss in two ways. First, it suppresses hunger. Then it prevents the body from creating fresh stores of fat.

Usage Guidelines - The dose is always four capsules per day, but the timing depends on whether it's a workout day or not. On workout days, the schedule is two capsules with breakfast and two more 30 minutes before working out. On non-workout days, the schedule is two capsules with breakfast and two more with lunch.

Femme Factor BodyFit Customer Comments

A few average customer comments read:

"Top product! Does the job every time. I have a ton of extra energy now and have lost 4 inches from my waist."

"Did nothing for me. I wasn't able to train any harder on my gym days and my activity level during aerobics remained the same."

"These pills give me so much extra energy it's amazing. My training is a lot more intense now and I'm losing around 3lbs per week."

"This product made me feel very sick and nauseous, stopped me from sleeping, and made me feel too unwell to go to work or visit the gym. Not recommended."

BodyFit Side Effects & Health Considerations

A number of former users report experiencing side effects, including insomnia, jitters, and nausea. We suggest all potential Body Fit users visit their GP and get some advice prior to commencing use of this product.

Where to Buy Femme Factor BodyFit

You can buy Femme Factor BodyFit from the manufacturer's website. It's also available from Amazon.com, but not from Amazon UK, so women living in the British Isles will need to purchase directly from the manufacturer.

Guarantee

Femme Factor fails to provide customers with a money back guarantee.

The Verdict

The Femme Factor BodyFit marketing material makes much ado about caffeine's ability to boost energy and focus and also highlights the fat burning potential of green tea.

This suggests Femme Factor see these two ingredients as being the two most important ones in the formulation.

However, although both are good ingredients that should do the things Femme Factor want them to do, we have to wonder if the caffeine inclusion rate is too heavy-handed.

Caffeine is a good ingredient. It gets results both as an energy booster and fat burner, but some supplement manufactures get over enthusiastic about its abilities and include it in doses that are so high they can only be tolerated by hardened caffeine junkies who have become that way through habitual coffee drinking and/or the prolonged use of supplements that are high in caffeine.

Many customer reviews mention side effects that could be caused by too much caffeine, but Femme Factor don't provide an inclusion rate, so there is no way to know if this is the case.

Either way, this product does not appear to be suitable for all and it doesn't have a money back guarantee, so most women may find they are better off choosing an alternative product instead.