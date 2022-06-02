Best Natural Fat Burner Pill for Women: Top Female Fat Burning Pills OTC

Are you a woman who wants to lose weight and researching which female fat burning supplements are best for weight loss?

There are many weight loss pills on the market that burn fat, suppress appetite, boost metabolism and reduce hunger cravings. This article will help you decide which female fat burner is right for you!

We have reviewed many different natural fat burners for women to see which ones actually work. Speed of weight loss results, customer reviews, safety, cost price and company reputation are just some of the criteria used.

If you want to find the best fat burner for women available over the counter - read on.

5 Best Fat Burners for Women: Quick Look

Best Fat Burner for Women

We've evaluated and reviewed all the most popular fat burners and graded them on their ability to provide women with weight loss support. In the next section of this article, we will introduce you to our top 5.

Four of the entries on our list of best fat burners for women are designed to be used exclusively by females. The other one is a unisex product. It's called PhenQ and it has such a phenomenal success rate we consider it the top choice.

#1. PhenQ - Best Thermogenic Fat Burner

PhenQ was launched in 2015. At the time it was the first diet pill with a 60-day money-back guarantee. This forced a lot of other manufacturers to offer guarantees as well but there are still plenty of companies that will be happy to take your money and run.

Since its launch, PhenQ has already helped more than 190,000 people to lose weight. A lot of the PhenQ success stories come from men but far more of them are from women so there can be no doubt about this supplement's ability to help weight loss. PhenQ is also considered one of the most effective male fat burners as well.

PhenQ is very versatile. That's one of the reasons it works as well as it does. It doesn't only suppress appetite and increase fat burning. It provides weight loss support in other areas too and has a reputation for working like five diet pills rolled into one.

PhenQ is often positioned as the best alternative to Adipex - a hunger and appetite suppressant prescribed by doctors to obese patients.

If you normally struggle to control your hunger, PhenQ will help. If you want to burn fat and lose weight faster, it will help you to do that as well.

It also boosts energy to help prevent fatigue. The formulation even enhances mood to help make sticking to a diet less depressing. One of the ingredients in PhenQ even inhibits the body's ability to create fresh stores of fat.

The key ingredient in PhenQ is a-Lacys Reset. It's a special blend of alpha-lipoic acid and cysteine that helps improve body composition by delivering a combination of fat loss and improvements in muscle mass.

You don't have to exercise to lose weight with PhenQ but it will help you to tone up and look even better if you do.

PhenQ Ingredients

a-Lacys Reset

Capsimax

Nopal Cactus Fiber

Caffeine Anhydrous

Chromium

Calcium Carbonate

L-Carnitine Fumarate

a-Lacys Reset is a powerful thermogenic fat burner and it's keeping excellent company in PhenQ. Nopal is one of the top natural appetite suppressants. Capsimax is a capsicum extract that speeds up thermogenesis which burns stubborn body fat and controls hunger too.

The other ingredients are equally good. Instead of thinking of this as an ingredient list, it may be better to consider it a weight loss tool kit.

PhenQ Fat Burning Benefits

5 methods of action

Provides extra energy

Controls hunger and cravings

Boosts metabolism and calorie expenditure

Enhances mood

Inhibits fat cell formation

More than 190,000 satisfied customers

60-day money-back guarantee

#2. Leanbean - Women Only Fat Burner

Leanbean is a powerful fat burner and appetite suppressant that addresses all the problems that can retard a woman's ability to lose weight.

The manufacturer says Leanbean was designed by women for women. We have no way to check who developed the formulation but there can be no doubt about its ability to deliver the goods. Too many women confirm that it works.

Leanbean is part of a range of supplements by Ultimate Life. It's a British company that specializes in developing and manufacturing supplements for women. Ultimate Life does not produce any products for men.

As with all the company's products, Leanbean is vegan-friendly. It's also stimulant-free and designed to work well for women of all ages.

Research shows women find it harder to control their hunger than men do, so Leanbean is geared towards providing maximum appetite control. The formulation also regulates estrogen, preventing the fluctuations that cause so many women to gain weight.

Most diet pills boost energy so it's not surprising that Leanbean does this too. However, some options rely heavily on caffeine to do this. Leanbean does not have any caffeine at all. It provides B Vitamins and other non-stimulant energy boosters instead.

Leanbean Fat Burning Ingredients

Glucomannan

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B12

Chromium

Turmeric

Piperine

Acai Berry

Potassium

Choline

Garcinia Cambogia

Green Coffee Bean Extract

Glucomannan is one of the best appetite-suppressing ingredients in the world and Leanbean provides a full gram with each dose.

Leanbean also provides chromium and green coffee bean extract. Each of them can control cravings. Instead of providing one or the other, as many other supplements do, Leanbean provides both.

Leanbean Benefits

Made for women, not men

Controls hunger and cravings

Regulates estrogen

Boosts metabolism and fat burning

Increases energy without stimulants

Suitable for vegan and vegetarian women

90-day money-back guarantee

#3. TrimTone - Women's Fat Burner

We're making TrimTone number three on our list of best fat burners for women. Although it's not quite as good as PhenQ or Leanbean, TrimTone has a virtue that they do not. You only need to take it once per day. That means it may be a better option for women who have hectic schedules and find it difficult to remember to take more doses per day.

When you choose to lose weight with TrimTone, you only need to remember to take one capsule at breakfast. That's it. Job Done. Just get on with your day.

Although it's only been available since Summer 2020, the TrimTone Diet pill has already helped thousands of women to lose weight.

Customer reviews often mention weight losses of 10 to 30 pounds and some women have lost considerably more.

As with all the other best fat burners for women, TrimTone is a multi-functional weight loss aid that provides help in several areas. As well as speeding up metabolism and decreasing hunger, it delivers improvements in mental focus along with a considerable energy boost.

TrimTone is one of the first diet pills to provide grains of paradise. However, it's such a good ingredient there probably will be many more.

Grains of paradise is a seed extract that speeds up metabolism by stimulating increases in brown adipose tissue (BAT).

More BAT results in increases in energy expenditure 24 hours a day.

Whether you are awake or asleep, you can still enjoy the benefits of extra BAT due to consuming grains of paradise once per day.

TrimTone Ingredients for Burning Fat

Grains of Paradise

Green Tea

Glucomannan

Caffeine Anhydrous

Green Coffee Bean Extract

Although TrimTone works well for all women, it's not suitable for all women. The capsule casing contains gelatin. That means women who are vegan or vegetarian will have to use an alternative fat burner instead.

TrimTone Benefits

Made for women

Only one dose per day

Boosts metabolism

Increases energy and mental focus

Controls hunger and cravings

Reduces belly fat and supports improvements in physique

100-day money-back guarantee

#4. Powher Cut - Female Fat Burner

Powher Cut is another powerful thermogenic fat burner made in the UK by Ultimate Life. Although Leanbean is designed to help all women who want to lose weight, Powher Cut is specially formulated for sportier types who like to get sweaty and train.

The supplement takes its name from the bodybuilding term "cutting." Unlike bulking cycles, where the primary goal is gaining muscle, cutting cycles are all about losing fat. So is Powher Cut.

Unlike Leanbean, Powher Cut provides a little caffeine. It's there to provide women with extra energy and focus in the gym. Powher Cut also provides a hefty dose of glucomannan so, if you work up an appetite during training, you won't be tempted to overeat.

Women who are extremely overweight sometimes begin their weight loss journey with Leanbean and then switch to Powher Cut after their level of physical fitness improves.

Powher Cut Ingredients for Losing Weight

Glucomannan

Natural caffeine

Chromium

Magnesium

Selenium

Choline

Out of the five supplements that made our list of best fat burners for women, Powher Cut is the only one that contains magnesium, and it's a very useful ingredient to have.

A lot of women have problems with water retention. Especially as they get older. It causes puffiness that can ruin muscle definition.

Thanks to the presence of magnesium, women using Powher Cut don't have to worry about this problem. Their muscle definition will always be in top form.

PowHer Cut Fat Burning Benefits

Designed specifically for athletic women

Increases energy, metabolism, and endurance

Controls hunger and cravings

90-day money-back guarantee

#5. Hourglass Fit - Female Fat Burner Pills

Like Leanbean, Hourglass Fit is one of the best stimulant-free fat burners for women. It's a very popular weight loss aid that has helped thousands of women to lose weight, including the Hollywood actress Rachel Swindler (according to the official website).

Rachel says one of the things she likes most about Hourglass Fit is its ability to control hunger. She is so impressed with the way it works she became a product ambassador.

As you may have noticed, a lot of the best fat burners for women contain glucomannan. Hourglass fit is no exception. Each dose provides a sizable serving of this powerful, appetite-suppressing fiber.

The Hourglass Fit formulation also provides Capsimax to further help with hunger and set fat-burning capabilities into overdrive.

Like Red Bull and similar energy drinks, Hourglass Fit provides Vitamins B6 and B12. It has riboflavin as well, to deliver a further energy boost.

HourGlass Fit Fat Burning Ingredients

Glucomannan

Capsimax

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B12

Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)

Chromium

Zinc

5-HTP (Griffonia simplicifolia extract)

Bioperine

Like PhenQ, Hourglass Fit provides an ingredient (5-HTP) that fights depression and promotes a healthier state of mind.

Very few diet pills offer this form of support and ones that are suitable for women are rarer still.

HourGlass Fit Benefits

Stimulant-free fat burner for women

Provides powerful appetite suppression

Increases thermogenesis, metabolism, and fat loss

Suitable for vegans and vegetarians

Other Women’s Weight Loss Pills (that didn’t quite make the cut)

Women's Fat Burners and Weight Loss Supplements - Myths

Women searching for a good thermogenic fat burner pill often think it's best to avoid unisex options and go with products that are designed for women instead. Unfortunately, many of the weight loss pills that are promoted as being made for women are not made for women at all.

It's unethical, but some manufacturers sell the same formulation under two different names. They allege one is a fat burner for women and the other is a fat burner for men. Customers rarely realize the deception.

In a best-case scenario, women who buy these natural fat burners get a reasonably good unisex product. However, some of the options are anything but female-friendly and may be loaded with stimulants and/or other ingredients that can be harsh on women's bodies and may even cause further weight gain.

The truth is, women who want to lose weight do not necessarily need to choose female fat burners. Some of the best fat-burning products on the market work equally well for both sexes. It's the results that matter, not the marketing claims.

That being said, a few manufacturers have taken the time to develop highly specialized formulations that provide women with extra support in the areas that they need it most.

How Do Female Fat Burners Work?

The best fat burner pills for women all work in a similar way. Weight loss supplements can either act as a fat burner, an appetite suppressant or carb blocker. The best fat burner for women will use all three mechanics of action.

Female thermogenic fat burners work by increasing the body's metabolism. The body's metabolism is the rate at which it burns calories. A higher metabolic rate means that the body burns more calories, and therefore, more fat.

Female fat burner capsules work best in conjunction with a healthy diet and exercise regime. This is the most effective way to lose belly fat and retain lean muscle mass.

There are a variety of different ingredients that can be found in female fat burner tablets that help to increase the body's metabolism. These ingredients include caffeine, green tea extract, and capsaicin. Another great way to lose excess fat and burn calories.

Caffeine is a stimulant that helps to increase the body's heart rate and blood pressure, which in turn, increases the metabolism and burns belly fat. Green tea extract is rich in antioxidants, which help to protect the cells from damage and promote a healthy metabolism.

Capsaicin is an ingredient that helps to increase thermogenesis, which is the process of heat production in the body.

This increased heat production also helps to boost the metabolism. Female fat burners can be taken in pill form or as a powder that is mixed with water or juice. Most fat burners should be taken before breakfast and lunch for optimal effect.

What are Thermogenic Fat Burners?

The top fat burning supplements will work by thermogenesis.

How We Ranked the Best Fat Burners for Women

Evaluating fat-burning supplements can be a challenging endeavor. There are many things you need to take into account.

Here are some of the main things we look at and what we expect to see:

Manufacturer Credibility (Good Reputation and Customer Service)

Good Ingredient Profile & Ingredient Inclusion Rates (Proven Ingredients In Adequate Quantities)

Customer Reviews (Good Responses from Plenty of Women)

Potential Side Effects (Good Safety Profile)

Fat Burner Costs (Reasonable Pricing)

Fat Burning Supplement Manufacturer Credibility

Manufacturer reputation is very important. When people buy a fat burner, they need to know they are dealing with companies they can trust. Companies that provide information about who they are and where they are based, make it easy for people to get in touch with them, and offer an excellent level of customer service.

A surprisingly large number of fat burner supplements are distributed by fly-by-night companies that may be here today and gone tomorrow. Some of them offer no contact options at all. Fat burner and weight loss supplements on Amazon should be well researched before buying.

We would never buy from companies like these or recommend the products they sell.

All five of the fat burners on our list are produced by manufacturers that reveal their identities and locations and are known to provide impeccable levels of pre and after-sales service.

The manufacturers behind our five top products also have something else in common. They all produce their supplements in facilities that follow Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP).

When you buy supplements from companies that follow CGMP, you can be confident the labels are accurate and need have no fear of undisclosed or dangerous ingredients. You don't have that benefit when you buy from the industry's bottom feeders and fly-by-nights.

Good Ingredient Profile & Ingredient Inclusion Rates

All the best female fat burners provide full ingredient disclosures on their labels. Complete ingredient information is also accessible via the manufacturer's websites.

In addition to listing all the ingredients, the labels also present the inclusion rates. None of the manufacturers responsible for producing them make any attempt to hide this important information by grouping their ingredients into proprietary blends.

By providing full ingredient disclosure, these reputable manufacturers make it easy to ascertain the full potential of their weight loss formulas. This makes it much easier to evaluate the true potential of their products.

Because we could see exactly what the five most effective fat burner pills for women provide, we were able to check the doses were sufficient to provide good results. We needed to see ingredients provided in amounts that were similar to the doses used by the researchers conducting successful clinical trials.

The honest disclosure of ingredient quantities also allowed us to check for heavy-handedness that could increase the potential for side effects.

Inclusion rates are especially important when supplements contain caffeine and/or other stimulants. Although caffeine can offer benefits in several areas, overly high doses can cause jitters, nausea, and other unpleasant side effects.

The same is true for many other stimulants and, even when inclusion rates are acceptable, the risk of harm can increase when two or more stimulants are combined.

All of the fat burners on our list tick all the right boxes. The ingredients they provide are present in credible doses that should provide the maximum level of weight loss support without making the women who use them feel jittery or ill.

Best Fat Burner Customer Reviews

Although an effective lineup of high-quality ingredients makes it easier for us to see how well supplements should perform, we also need to check that the formulations work as well in the real world as they do on paper. Customer reviews are the best and only way to check that this is so.

All of the top fat burner supplements for women have plenty of positive feedback. Reviews confirm they do what they are supposed to do. Equally important, they also show there are no known side effects.

As we progressed through our original list of weight loss supplements we encountered many reports of side effects. In most cases, the side effects women were reporting were the main reason for supplement exclusions but we also had to reject a lot of products because so many women were complaining of poor or zero results.

Our top 5 fat burners have excellent customer feedback – all of it from women. Because it's a unisex fat burner, we had to give PhenQ special attention and disregard all of the reviews written by men.

Potential Side Effects of Natural Fat Burning Pills

None of our best fat burner supplements for women have any known side effects.

How Much Do Women's Fat Burning Supplements Cost

A lot of fat burners for women have ridiculously high price tags. Some women believe the cost indicates high quality. Nothing could be further from the truth.

The most expensive options often have the least to offer. Many of them also have the potential to cause severe side effects. That's why they never have money-back guarantees.

From the manufacturers' point of view, these products can be lucrative one-hit wonders that allow them to take the money and run.

We believe women who need weight loss support should be able to get it at a cost of no more than $80 per month. All our top fat burners cost less than this and have discounts and special deals that can deliver significant price reductions.

How the Best Fat Burners for Women Work

All of the best women's fat burners for women offer support in several areas. In addition to speeding up fat loss, they also make dieting less unpleasant by removing obstacles such as fatigue and hunger.

You may have noticed that all the top fat burners for women place a strong emphasis on appetite suppression. This is no accident.

Although hunger is a problem men have to endure while dieting as well, women find it harder to fight. That's not just a vague theory. Science proves that it's true.

The most efficient fat burners increase metabolism too. It's their ability to do this that makes it possible for women to burn more calories than they possibly could by diet and exercise alone.

Dieting can be very fatiguing, so fat burning pills provide energy boosters as well.

In addition to warding off fatigue, the energy boost the fat burners provide makes it much easier to burn extra calories through exercise.

Certain options, such as PhenQ and Leanbean, provide support in other areas as well. For instance, both these options support improvements in mood.

A Look at Some of the Natural Fat Burner Ingredients

Some of the best natural fat burning ingredients for weight loss are as versatile as the supplements that contain them and often provide two or more benefits.

Not surprisingly, these ingredients turn up in fat-burning formulations again and again.

However, although many ingredients can offer similar end results, some options may be a better fit for certain products than others.

Grains of paradise is a good example. It's a perfect fit for the SlimTone fat loss formulation. Instead of providing a temporary metabolism boost, it increases metabolism long-term by initiating increases in BAT. That's just what you need from a diet pill you only take one time per day.

Let's take a look at the ways some of the other fat-burning ingredients help women to lose weight.

Nopal

Extracts from the nopal cactus plant (Caralluma fimbriata) provide a combination of amino acids and dietary fiber that increase energy and drive hunger away.

People in India have been aware of the hunger suppressing capabilities of nopal for many generations, but its value in this area is not built on hearsay. Research proves nopal's ability to suppress appetite and reduce waist circumference.

Glucomannan

Glucomannan is the name of the natural fiber present in the roots of the konjac plant. The roots are processed by grinding and reduced to powder.

Glucomannan fiber absorbs up to 50 times its weight in water. The hydration process causes the fibers to expand. When the expansion happens in the stomach, it creates a feeling of satiety that suppresses hunger.

To get good results from glucomannan diet pills, you need to take them with at least one to two glasses of water.

Numerous studies prove glucomannan has value in this area. The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has evaluated all the most important ones and given the ingredient its stamp of approval.

Capsicum (Cayenne Pepper Extract / Capsimax)

Cayenne is taken from capsicum peppers (cayenne pepper extract). It provides a compound called capsaicin. Research shows it reduces appetite, increases thermogenesis, and provides weight loss support in several other ways.

Cayenne pepper is best known to burn body fat and as a belly fat burner supplement.

Many of the best diet pill formulations provide capsicum extracts, often as Capsimax.

Capsimax is a high-potency designer ingredient that utilizes a special delivery technology that enhances the benefits of capsaicin by ensuring it is not released until it enters the gut. The technology also guards against heartburn and similar gastrointestinal upsets.

Green Coffee Bean Extract / Chromium Picolinate

Both these ingredients are very popular. We are going to cover them together because they do the same thing – regulate blood sugar and insulin.

By preventing fluctuations in insulin and blood sugar crashes, green coffee bean extract and chromium picolinate help prevent cravings for sugar and carbs.

Cravings like these often occur after eating. They do not signify a need for food, only the body's desire to rapidly push blood sugar levels back up again.

Caffeine

Caffeine is a very popular supplement ingredient. It boosts energy and sharpens mental focus. These two abilities alone make it a good addition to supplements that aim to provide weight loss support.

Research shows caffeine also increases metabolism and fat loss so it's not surprising so many fat burners provide it.

In sensible doses, caffeine is beneficial for most people. In high doses, it can cause jitters and other side effects.

Many fat burners utilize caffeine as the key ingredient, often combining it with other stimulants. Supplements of this nature have the potential to cause more problems than they solve.

Although two of the supplements featured on our list of best fat burners for women have caffeine in them, they are not caffeine reliant.

The dose of caffeine they provide is enough to increase energy and metabolism but not high enough to cause the average woman to experience any tolerance issues or adverse effects.

Green Tea extract

Green tea provides catechin antioxidants that reduce free radical toxin activity in the body and help prevent disease. Many people drink green tea or use green tea supplements to maintain good health.

Green tea is also one of the top natural fat-burning ingredients and there is plenty of scientific evidence that proves it works.

In addition to being rich in caffeine, green tea provides a little caffeine.

Some people have argued that the fat-burning ability of green tea may be largely due to caffeine. However, research available in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition proves that this is not so.

Garcinia Cambogia

Garcinia cambogia fruit rind extracts provide hydroxycitric acid (HCA). It's a plant chemical that supports weight management in two main ways.

The first thing it does is reduce hunger. The second thing it does is inhibit the body's ability to store excess energy as fat.

B Vitamins

B Vitamins are often present in fat-burning formulations. Their ability to increase energy metabolism allows them to work well alongside caffeine.

They are an equally useful alternative to caffeine and can be found in most of the best stimulant-free fat burners for a woman.

Black Pepper Extract

It's not just fat burners, black pepper extracts are a key ingredient in many other supplements as well. However, its role is generally supportive.

The key component in black pepper is piperine. It's an alkaloid that helps the body absorb other ingredients, maximizing their benefits.

Although piperine is a good addition to all supplements, its presence is especially important for supplements with turmeric in them.

The benefits turmeric provides are due to a compound called curcumin. Unfortunately, the body finds it difficult to process so most of the curcumin people consume passes through the body undigested and offers no benefit at all.

Research shows piperine increases curcumin absorption by 2000%.

If the supplement you are considering provides curcumin, you need to make sure it has piperine as well.

These days, a lot of supplements use a patented black pepper extract, called Bioperine, that is standardized to be at least 95% piperine.

What Fat Burning Ingredients to Avoid

The following ingredients are best avoided in a fat burning supplement. They may burn fat but often come with unwanted side effects.

Ephedra

Ephedra is a plant that has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine. The active ingredient in ephedra is ephedrine, which is a stimulant. Ephedrine has been shown to have thermogenic fat burning properties, which means that it can help to increase metabolism and promote body fat burning. For this reason, ephedra has been traditionally used as a weight loss supplement. However, ephedra also has a number of potential side effects, including increased heart rate and blood pressure, insomnia, and nervousness. Additionally, ephedrine can interact with other medications, so it is important to speak with a healthcare provider before taking ephedra. Given the potential risks and side effects, it is generally not recommended for women to use ephedra for fat burning. There are other more safe and effective weight loss supplements available.

DMAA (1,3-dimethylamylamine)

DMAA (1,3-dimethylamylamine) is a chemical that is sometimes used in supplements for fat burning and weight loss. Although it can be effective at boosting metabolism and stimulating thermogenesis, there is limited research on its safety and potential side effects. Some studies have shown that DMAA can increase blood pressure and heart rate, which could be dangerous for people with heart conditions. It is also unclear if DMAA is safe for long-term use. Because of these concerns, it is not recommended that women take supplements containing DMAA. If you are considering taking a belly fat-burning supplement, speak to your healthcare provider first to ensure that it is safe for you.

Can You Buy Fat Burners Over-the-Counter OTC?

Yes, natural fat burning supplements are available to buy over the counter - and online. You do not need a prescription to obtain a natural fat burner as they contain ingredients that are not drug based.

Natural fat burner supplements will often contain natural ingredients such as: green tea extract, black pepper extract, chromium picolinate, green coffee and cayenne pepper extract.

How to Get the Best Results from Fat Burners

All five of the fat burners we have included on this page are incredibly good but none of them have magic capabilities. Although they can deliver significant improvements in fat loss, none of them can substitute for a sensible weight loss plan.

If you want to get the best results from any of the top fat burners you need to commit to eating a sensible diet that is low in calories and fat. Unless you have health issues that prevent you from doing so, it's helpful to increase activity levels as well.

It's possible to lose weight by dieting alone, though hunger and fatigue may make it unpleasant. You are unlikely to lose weight just by taking fat-burning diet pills.

Nevertheless, when you use any of the best fat burning pills alongside a low-calorie diet, you will burn fat faster than you could by diet and exercise alone. Do things right and the results will probably surprise you. There is a reason all of the top female fat burning weight loss supplements have such a high volume of positive customer reviews.

Best Fat Burner for Women Summary and Conclusion

We have learned that there are many weight loss pills and dietary supplements for women that burn fat on the market. Only very few actually work as advertised. The best fat burning supplements often share similar characteristics:

Good fat burners have clinical prove ingredients

The fat burning supplement brand has been on the market for several years

Real customer reviews are positive

The weight loss supplement has a money back guarantee

The fat burner is not too expensive nor too cheap

Can be ordered direct from the manufacturer

As a closing remark - Once you have chosen your best fat burner for women it is important to lessen your calorie intake, choose a healthy diet and do some form of exercise.