Best Neighborhoods for UW Graduate Students

If you are pursuing a graduate degree at the University of Washington, you can choose from several neighborhoods that are ideal for students.

Here are some of the best areas in Seattle that you will want to consider.

Arbor Heights

If you are moving across the country to study at UW, you will want to compare moving costs instantly so that you can quickly hire a moving company to transport your belongings. But before you can do that, you will need to find accommodation in Seattle.

As a student, affordability may be top of your mind. But even the most affordable neighborhoods in Seattle are great places for students to live.

One area in which rentals and homes to buy are low, compared to many other neighborhoods in Seattle, is Arbor Heights.

Commuting to downtown only takes twenty-five minutes and in Arbor Heights, you will be surrounded by stunning views of Mount Rainier and be in close proximity to the Salish Sea beach.

The neighborhood is pretty quiet too, so you will be able to focus on your studies when at home.

U-District

U-District is where most students at UW live and hang out.

Almost half of the U-District's population is in their twenties.

The area is well-known and loved for its hip cafes and restaurants.

There is also a superb public transportation system, so getting to and from places in Seattle is easy when you live in the U-District.

Furthermore, UW will be on your doorstep.

Ravenna

Ravenna is right next to the University District, so many students also live there.

The neighborhood has a quieter and more laid back atmosphere than U-District.

There are lots of hiking trails around Ravenna Park and the outdoor U-Village shopping center has most things you could need.

With close proximity to UW as well, Ravenna is a good choice of neighborhood for a graduate student.

Wallingford

Wallingford is also home to many UW students.

The neighborhood is affordable, desirable, and trendy. It is also located near the University District.

The area’s many cozy coffee shops are great places to hang out with friends or work on papers.

Also, Gas Works Park is nearby, where you can sit in the sun or go for a run. The park also hosts athletic contests and free concerts each year.

Fremont

With a bohemian, arty, and non-touristy vibe, Fremont could be the neighborhood for you.

It is well-known for being both quirky and tranquil. Plus, the neighborhood is full of wall paintings and sculptures and there are numerous fabulous bars and restaurants around.

Take a look at these artworks on 34th Street to get an idea of just how arty the neighborhood is.

The neighborhood can be pricier than other options listed in this article, but it is still affordable compared to many other Seattle neighborhoods. Also, you could consider sharing accommodation with friends to lower the cost of the rent.

Ballard

Ballard is also one of the pricier neighborhoods listed in this article, but you can get good deals on rent on the outer edges of the area.

Plus, Ballard is quite far from the UW campus, but the neighborhood has much to offer.

You are sure to love Ballard’s lovely boutiques, trendy cafés, popular restaurants, and artisan farmers’ markets. Furthermore, Ballard has a booming nightlife.

Bryant

If you are looking for a quieter neighborhood, consider Bryant.

Downtown Seattle is easily accessible but you would be living near the beautiful Union Bay Natural Area, which is the second-largest natural system on Lake Washington and has many trails and parks to explore.

Bryant is also pretty affordable compared to many other neighborhoods in Seattle.