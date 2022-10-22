Best Nine Smart Dog Collars You Can Find on the Market - Reviews and Buying Guide

In the market for one of the best smart dog collars on the market? We have created this expert buyers guide to make your selection as easy as possible.

Besides doing everything they can to make their dogs happy, pet parents also want to keep their little furry friends safe. Do you know how to achieve that goal? Don't worry! There are many ways that can help you, including smart dog collars.

Have you heard about them? A smart dog collar works like traditional models but includes advanced and technological features to keep your pets within safe areas.

However, over the years, brands around the world have created more and more smart dog collars. Therefore, finding the best one for your beloved doggies can be difficult. Fortunately, you don't have to waste any more time. Here's a list of the nine best options you can buy!

Before knowing each one in detail, check out the #1 pick: the Halo smart collar. It's a state-of-art device with all the tools you need to train and track your dog.

The Halo smart collar has been designed by César Millán, one of the world's most famous dog trainers. Therefore, you can be sure that it offers a lot of benefits. Do you want to know more about this choice? Keep reading!

9 Best Smart Collars for Dogs

If you want to keep your dogs safe, you should keep in mind that they must undergo training and behavior correction. That's why you need some tools that can help you streamline both processes. Some of the most useful include smart collars. Besides helping you to know your dog's location all the time, these devices usually have premium features like a GPS tracker, custom alerts, geo-fencing, and more!

Do you need help finding the one that suits your and your dog's needs? Read on and find detailed reviews of the best nine options.

Preview of Top Choices

#1 Halo Collar by César Millán : The Perfect Choice

There are not one but several reasons why the Halo smart collar by César Millán is at the top of this list. Besides being designed by one of the world's most famous and experienced dog trainers, it has many other features worth knowing. Check them below!

Quick Look

GPS-tracking

Smart geofencing

Activity tracking

Custom alerts and commands

Corrective warnings

Rechargeable battery with USB-C port

This device is a good option if you want your dog's collar to help you during the training process. It has custom commands you can use to teach your furry friend when something is wrong or forbidden. Also, if you purchase this model, you can enjoy a free 21-day training program with the celebrity pet ​​trainer who created this wonderful tool.

The Halo Wireless Fence and smart collar has fencing options and a GPS for location tracking when your dog leaves. César Millán developed this collar with geofence features to help puppies understand limits – even if he is not there. Therefore, if this goal is on your to-do list, it's definitely the best way to go.

In addition, this smart collar promises an extended battery life and comes in different sizes. That means you can choose the perfect one for your pet!

Although it is a bit expensive compared to other smart collars, the Halo device has everything you need to train your dog and make sure they are safe at all times!

#2 Wireless Virtual Fences with Collar by SpotOn : Best for Outdoor Protection

Quick Look

Wireless fencing function

Ideal for large properties or rural spaces

Long battery life

Waterproof design

Adjustable collar for smaller pets

Do you want to take your dog hiking? If you are looking for the best outdoor collar, you should check SpotOn's device. This innovative collar is perfect for those adventurous dogs that jump in puddles and accompany their owners on bold off-leash walks in the woods or mountains, as it is resistant, waterproof, and has great location functions!

However, despite all the extra features and tools, this device is easy to use. Just download an app, set the boundaries by drawing or walking around the area where you want to keep your dog and receive notifications when its Bluetooth trackers notice your furry friend moving away.

Even if your dog isn't missing, SpotOn's system sends you notifications through your phone every six seconds. This way, you can know where your beloved pet is all the time.

This collar is ideal for large yards or rural spaces because it connects to over 20 satellites, providing enhanced tracking options. Also, it has a long battery life, so you can rely on it if you plan to take your dog to remote places.

SpotOn collar's ​​only downside is that it is a bit pricey compared to other models you can find on the market. However, its features are worth it. You can learn more between our top two favorite brands with our Halo vs SpotOn review.

#3 Collar with GPS Tracker for Dogs by Tractive : Best for Location Tracking

Quick Look

Easy-to-use app included

Virtual fences features

Location report

Activity tracker function

Location History

There's another thing most pet parents want to know: where their dogs had been when they were alone. Fortunately, the Tractive collar can answer that question. The device has a decent GPS tracker, but its biggest highlight is that it stores your dog's location history.

In other words, it helps you find your pet if they got lost and also shows you where they've been. You will finally be able to know where your doggies go every day! This feature is also helpful to better set limits.

The Tractive smart dog collar is among the most inexpensive options, but that doesn't mean it doesn't do what you'd expect these tools to do. Although you don't have to spend a fortune on it – which is, actually, an advantage – it has some practical features and promises many benefits.

Also, it's lightweight and easy to put on or take off. Therefore, it is an excellent choice if you want your dog to feel comfortable all the time. Your little furry friend won't even notice it's on their neck! This smart collar also has a decent battery, meaning you can use it for a long time without worrying that it will stop working. On average, it lasts up to five days!

#4 Smart Collar for Dogs by Wagz : Best for Behavior Correction

Quick Look

Fitness tracker

Pet tracker

Dog fences

Different alerts to correct behavior

Cheap device with a low monthly subscription fee

GPS-based app

Good battery life

Affordable smart dog collars also include this device made by Wagz. If your pets constantly wander out of safe areas to chase other animals, this device sends a notification to help you know where they are.

Also, you should not forget that the Wagz smart dog collar sets virtual fences. Don't you want your dog to ruin your garden or wreak havoc on your neighbors' backyard? Then, you should consider this tool.

Wagz thought of everything you need to find your lost pet or optimize the training process. They won't easily escape anymore! In addition to making geofences, the collar uses commands to teach your dog not to leave safe areas. Fortunately, unlike other dog collars, it doesn't shock your dog but instead uses different pet-friendly vibrations and ultrasonic alerts to correct their behavior.

The Wagz collar can also connect with a GPS-based app that shows your dog's location as soon as they cross the wireless fences. Do you see why it is the best option to correct their behavior and prevent them from leaving your house?

With the Wagz device, you can monitor your dog's activity and fitness status when you go for a walk or exercise. All this data includes calories burned and health monitoring stats to see how your pet's well-being improves over time.

Finally, the brand included several well-being-focused features, including happiness and health trackers. You can even check how much your dog rests and care for its sleep quality!

#5 Fi Smart Dog Collar : Best for Activity Monitoring

Quick Look

Bluetooth trackers

Lost dog mode

Health features

Multi-owner feature

Health tracking

Activity monitoring

LTE-M cellular network technology

If you are looking for a multipurpose device, the Fi Collar is for you. Besides helping you to know your furry friend's location, it's an activity tracker! With that feature, you can check your dog's daily activity in only minutes. This way, you'll have a better view of how much your dog should exercise in a day, know when it's time to play, or just track how long they sleep.

In addition, this collar can create a geofence to prevent your dog from wandering out of safe zones. Therefore, it is a good option if your dog is anxious or tends to run off to your neighbor's backyard!

Fi Collar also has an innovative LTE-M cellular network-based technology that connects to three satellites and GPS to report your dog's whereabouts through the Fi app. Just as you read! You only need to pair this device with your smartphone to receive the alerts and stats you need to keep your doggy happy and safe. If your doggie used to get lost constantly, this tool could be a game changer!

Do you want to take your furry friend to play with the other pets in the neighborhood? Fi Collar has a multi-owner feature that allows multiple users to connect. It's perfect for dog walkers! It also has a lost dog mode. When activated, the device gives faster location updates and turns on a red light to easily spot your pets if they get lost overnight.

#6 Dog Tracking Collar Whistle GO Explore : Best for Pet's Well-being

Quick Look

Lost mode

Food portions calculator

Health tracking

Connection to Google Maps

Tele-vet feature

Great battery life

High Bluetooth range

Last known location report

Innovative app

The Whistle Go Explore is one of the most modern devices you can find on the market! Thanks to its innovative technological features, you can track your dog's location at all times.

Do you think your playful little furry friend may be biting the beautiful flowers in your neighbor's garden? This device connects to Google Maps and can help you find your doggie's whereabouts in just minutes!

As its name implies, this collar was designed to allow your dog to explore without risking their safety -- and under your supervision, of course. Therefore, the brand included a function that reports your pet's last known location and is frequently synchronized to give real-time updates.

Additionally, the device uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology that establishes a line of communication between your pet tracker and your smartphone. This way, your phone works as a "courier" that notifies everything your dog does.

The Whistle Go Explore connects to an app that displays the device's battery level and other health-related stats, so you can make sure your beloved doggo is happy and healthy.

This option is called "tele-vet" and shows what may be bothering your dog or if they feel sick. Also, the app allows you to calculate the correct food portions. There's no better tool to take care of your pet's well-being!

#7 Dog GPS Tracker Collar by Petfon : Best for Long-Distance Tracking

Quick Look

No monthly fee

Anti-lost pet radar

Customizable alerts

Long-distance tracking

geofencing

Are you looking for a smart collar for long-distance location tracking? If so, Petfon's device with GPS technology is all you need!

In addition to having an excellent GPS tracker, this device has several features that can help you find your beloved dog if they get lost or try to get out of safe areas.

Petfon understands that one of the worst situations pet owners' can experience is losing their dogs.

Therefore, the brand has created a smart collar with an anti-lost pet radar that allows you to know your dog's whereabouts all the time! This feature shines because it works with real-time long-distance tracking GPPS technology. In other words, you will be able to find your dog even if they run away far from home.

Also, this device has other unique features to help you detect where your dog is. The most attractive ones are the customizable alerts.

Did you know that the Petfon smart collar and tracker allows you to use multicolor alerts to find your pet easily even in low light? Yes, you can set your favorite color to find your puppy!

The device also allows you to customize the smart collar's voice commands. Thanks to this feature, you can make it respond to specific words only if you say them out loud. It's definitely a tool worth trying if you have a large yard, your dog tends to run off to faraway places, or you want to take your furry friend camping.

#8 GPS Tracking Collar for Dogs by Fitbark : Best Battery Life

Quick Look

Connection to Apple Watch

Sleep quality monitoring

Comfortable design

Wi-Fi and LTE-M coverage

Budget-friendly

Finally, there's the smart collar created by Fitbark. It is one of the most popular devices on the market because it monitors not only the dog's whereabouts but also their health and well-being.

The Fitbark GPS Dog Tracker has many features that would make taking care of your dog more accessible than ever. This innovative device monitors your pet's location, activity, feelings, and health.

In other words, it sends reports on how your dogs feel, if they got enough exercise, or if they need a little more rest. The brand behind this smart collar knows that poor sleep quality can affect your dog's health. Therefore, it integrated a function that checks if your dog slept well.

Also, Fitbark's device has excellent battery life. According to its manufacturers, it can work for up to six months in continuous use! It means you don't have to worry about buying new batteries weekly.

Even if you take your dog to a remote place without electricity, you can be sure that this device will work for you! Plus, it connects to your Apple Watch. Therefore, you can take care of your beloved pet on the go.

Fitbark's smart collar is not expensive. If you have a small budget, you can consider this option!

#9 Findster Duo+ Collar with GPS Tracking for Dogs and Cats: Best Integrated Apps

Quick Look

GPS-tracking

Virtual fences

MAZE technology

No cellular coverage needed

Intuitive app

Budget-friendly

Do you want your dog's collar to work even without cellular service? This device is what you were looking for! The Findster Duo+ was designed to help you find your lost pet in almost any circumstance. It uses top-tier MAZE technology, meaning you don't need cellular coverage to use the smart collar's GPS tracker to know your dog's whereabouts.

While many smart collars have pet trackers, this one works without cell network coverage. You won't find many similar options on the market! Plus, since you also don't have to pay costly monthly fees to use this device, it can help you save money in the long run, especially if you often take your dog for walks in the woods, mountains, or other remote places! In other words, it's budget-friendly.

Findster Duo+ connects to one of the best pet tracking apps out there! It uses reliable and precise technology that sends real-time alerts and reports every time your dog leaves the safe zone.

Also, if you choose this smart collar, you will enjoy a Findster Care membership for the price of a single cup of coffee! It means you will have a vet staff available around the clock to take care of your beloved dog.

Other features worth mentioning include waterproof pet modules, pet activity monitoring, track-up functions for up to three pets, and more!

FAQ/Buying Guide on the Best Dog Smart Collars

Now that you have checked the reviews of the best smart collars for dogs that you can find, you must have some doubts, right? For more questions about these devices, check out our FAQ section below!

How Can You Pick Your Dog's Best Smart Collar?

Knowing what features your dog requires in a smart collar can help you choose one for them. Just think about this: Purchasing a collar that allows you to monitor your dog's health is not the same as purchasing one that does long-distance tracking. Therefore, you must consider your and your dog's needs before choosing the right option.

What Are The Benefits Of Using Smart Dog Collars?

Smart collars offer many benefits to pet owners. In addition to protecting your puppies and setting limits, so they don't stray out of safe zones, some devices have built-in functions to monitor dogs' health, sleep patterns, and fitness. Others also have training functions for the naughtiest dogs!

Can I Find Smart Collars for Small Pets?

Yes, you can! Fortunately, there are many models on the market. Some collars listed here are adjustable. Therefore, you can use them even if your doggie is small!

What Should You Look for in Smart Collars?

Again, it depends on your needs. You can find smart dog collars with multiple functions. However, you should look for the ones that suit your needs.

In addition, you should also consider what your dog needs. Do you plan to train them? Do you want a long-distance pet tracker for outdoor walks? Answer all those questions and try to find a model that suits your requirements.

However, remember that the world has not evolved. Therefore, smart options with technological functions are the best! If you want to track your pet's health or fitness status, choose the options that connect to apps or your mobile phone!

See the lowest price for our #1 pick the Halo 2 Collar here.