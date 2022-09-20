Best Nitric Oxide Supplements, Most Effective NO Boosters Top Brands Reviewed

The nitric oxide supplement industry has many products to choose from. We have reviewed, compared and rated the best nitric oxide boosters to buy over the counter and online. A good NO supplement can reduce ED (erectile dysfunction) and also increase bodybuilding performance.

Top 4 Nitric Oxide Supplements

We rank the following four products higher than any of the other products we evaluated for efficiency and strength.

NOTE: Good nitric oxide supplements can help reduce ED significantly and also improve bodybuilding performance. The key benefit an NO booster supplement provides is to increase blood flow. They widen blood vessels and strengthen and relax the inner muscles of the blood vessels. Nitric oxide supplementation should be something that everyone does on a daily basis!

Nitric Oxide Supplements - What You Should Know

Supplements that increase levels of nitric oxide (NO) within the body are a popular choice among bodybuilders. Their ability to enhance training capability makes them a very good supplement choice to use pre-workout.

For obvious reasons, nitric oxide supplements are also known as NO boosters.

Although most nitric oxide boosters are marketed as sports supplements, this type of supplement offers additional benefits to men. The main thing they do is improve circulation and, by helping to pump extra blood to the penis, nitric oxide supplements can deliver dramatic improvements in erection quality.

The truth is, regardless of the way they may be marketed, all NO boosters have the potential to boost stamina, enhance muscle healing, and improve sexual performance.

So, regardless of which brand you choose, all the best nitric oxide supplements tend to do a lot more than it says on the tin.

However, as with any type of supplement, some nitric oxide supplements are better than others. In this article, we will be taking a look at the top options and the reason they are so good

What is Nitric Oxide and Why Should I Care?

Before we introduce you to the four top options, it may be helpful if we explain why boosting NO is so beneficial.

Nitric oxide is a molecule produced in the body. Although it offers other benefits as well, the most important thing it does is relax the walls of the blood vessels. This process is known as vasodilation.

When the blood vessels relax, they dilate. This improves circulation. It also lowers blood pressure. This makes things easier for the heart because it doesn't have to work so hard to force blood around the rest of the cardiovascular system.

The blood carries nutrients and oxygen around the body. When circulation improves the muscles and all the organs in the body benefit.

How Nitric Oxide Supplements Work

It may surprise you to learn nitric oxide supplements don't contain nitric oxide. They contain natural ingredients that provide nitrates and other compounds your body requires to make nitric oxide. Scientists call these compounds precursors.

Certain foods, including beetroot and watermelon, provide precursors to nitric acid. Nitric oxide boosters provide precursors in concentrated form.

Just as bodybuilding supplements provide the body with extra amino acids to build muscle, NO boosters provide the raw material required to produce nitric oxide and enhance vasodilation.

Research shows nitrate supplementation can improve exercise performance. However, experts admit there is still much to learn about its overall efficiency and the contributing factors. [1]

How NO Boosters Help with Bodybuilding and Sports

When you take nitric oxide supplements before a workout or playing sports, it allows you to work your muscles longer and harder before you need to slow down or stop. This is due to the availability of extra oxygen.

By improving vasodilation, the best nitric oxide supplements can help bodybuilders do a few extra reps before muscle pain and fatigue forces them to stop and take a break before doing the next set.

In the case of a runner, for instance, NO boosters can enable them to maintain a faster pace. This is due to the way oxygen availability affects energy production.

Energy expenditure during exercise can be aerobic (with oxygen) or anaerobic (without oxygen).

During light activity, your body burns nutrients for energy in an oxygen-rich environment. To put it another way, the muscles are getting enough oxygen from your blood.

When you up the pace by training harder, the demand for oxygen increases so your heart beats faster to increase the availability. However, if you push yourself even harder, the heart cannot keep up with the demand. That's why you get out of breath.

When your muscles are producing energy in the absence of sufficient oxygen (anaerobic metabolism), it causes lactic acid to build up. This slows down muscle contractions, causes fatigue, and makes your muscles burn.

By improving circulation, the best nitric oxide supplements allow you to maintain aerobic energy production for longer. You will still feel the burn and have to stop in the end, though. The supplement only buys you some extra time.

How NO Boosters Improve Erection Quality

Nitric oxide relaxes the muscles in the penis, allowing the erectile tissue to fill up with blood and make the penis erect. [3]

Bearing in mind the way nitric oxide improves overall circulation, it's easy to understand how NO boosters can offer such value to men suffering from erectile dysfunction (ED).

Research proves the value of using nitric oxide precursors in this way. L-citrulline is a good example. It's an amino acid that's naturally occurring in watermelons.

The results of a clinical trial involving 24 men with mild ED show L-citrulline was a safe and effective alternative to prescription medications. [4]

4 Best Nitric Oxide Supplement Brands

In addition to having the best ingredient profiles, these four options also have the best customer reviews. The two at the top of the list have been particularly well received and are, in all honesty, pretty much level pegging.

The only difference is Nitric Max is the better option for bodybuilding and sports, while VigRX Nitric Oxide Support has slightly more to offer as a natural treatment for ED and a sexual performance enhancer.

#1. Nitric Max - Best NO Boosting Brand

Nitric Max is a nitric oxide supplement manufactured and distributed by Crazy Bulk. The company gets a lot of respect for its range of safe and legal alternatives to steroids and SARMs. When bodybuilders make the switch and begin using them instead, there is generally no going back.

Formerly called NO2 Max, Nitric Max is a break from the norm but, as with all Crazy Bulk supplements, it's a high potency product backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Like most of the best nitric oxide supplements, Nitric Max is produced in the form of a pill. You need to take two tablets 20 minutes before your workout. Each bottle provides enough tablets to allow you to power up 30 workouts.

It's highly recommended that you take Nitric Max on your off days as well as the ones when you train. The tablets' abilities as a vasodilator will help the heart pump extra nutrients to the muscles to accelerate healing and muscle growth.

Nitric Max Benefits

Boosts energy and stamina

Improves endurance

Increase blood flow

Enhances performance

Amplifies pumps

Aids rapid muscle recovery

Needless to say, Nitric Max will enhance sexual stamina and erection quality as well but offers the most value as a pre-workout because Crazy Bulk has formulated it with this purpose in mind.

What are the Nitric Oxide Boosting Ingredients of Nitric Max

Each (2-tablet dose) provides two key ingredients:

L-arginine alpha-ketoglutarate (1800 mg per dose)

Dicalcium phosphate (80 mg per dose)

Now you know where the power comes from, let's take a look at how each of the ingredients works.

L-Arginine Alpha-Ketoglutarate

L-arginine alpha-ketoglutarate (AAKG) is a modified form of the amino acid L-arginine.

AAKG pairs L-arginine with alpha-ketoglutarate. It's an intermediate compound that plays a key role in energy production.

Alpha-ketoglutarate is also a source of the amino acid L-glutamine, which is a key player in energy production at the cellular level. It serves many other important roles in the body as well and some researchers suggest it can regulate the aging process and influence lifespan. [5]

However, in a formulation such as this, AAKG's main value is as a provider of L-arginine. The relationship between L-arginine and nitric oxide is well documented. It even has value as a therapeutic agent for angina pectoris and congestive heart failure. [6]

Several studies show the value of using L-arginine supplements to enhance exercise capability. For instance, the results of one clinical trial show L-arginine successfully extended the time to exhaustion in elite male wrestlers. [7]

AAKG is one of the best ingredients for boosting NO and Nitric Max provides a very generous dose.

Dicalcium Phosphate

Crazy Bulk is using dicalcium phosphate to provide calcium. However, it's important not to lose sight of the fact that it's also a source of phosphorus.

Like calcium, this important mineral helps to provide strong bones. It serves several other important roles in the body as well. One of the things it does is aid energy metabolism. [8]

That fact alone allows dicalcium phosphate to bring something of value to the table.

Nevertheless, there are good reasons why Crazy Bulk appears to place greater value on the ingredient's ability to provide calcium.

Although calcium does not appear to influence nitric oxide production within the body, it works well alongside ingredients that do by enhancing the vasodilation effect. [9]

Dicalcium phosphate is a particularly good ingredient for any supplement that's primarily aimed at bodybuilders. A number of studies show that adding it to animal feeds enhances muscle growth in farm animals.

This ability even appears to extend to fish. Data from a study published in Aquaculture Nutrition, in February 2015, shows young fish that were given dicalcium phosphate grew larger and more muscular than the fish that did not receive the supplement. [10]

Main Selling Points of the Nitric Oxide Supplement

Designed for bodybuilding

Increases nitric oxide to enhance training ability

Improves blood flow

Provides ingredients that have proven value as muscle growth enhancers

Stacks well with other Crazy Bulk products (legal steroids and SARMs)

The manufacturer offers a 60-day money-back guarantee

#2. VigRX Nitric Oxide Support

Okay. We have finished explaining why Nitro Max is the best nitric oxide supplement for bodybuilding and sports. Now it's time to take an in-depth look at our #2 option and reveal why it trumps Nitro Max if you need a supplement that improves sexual performance and helps provide relief from ED (erectile dysfunction).

VigRX Nitric Oxide Support is still a good option to use pre-workout. It has more potential in this area than any of the other nitric oxide supplements we evaluated, including the two that appear below it on this list.

However, due to the choice of ingredients and strength of the formulation, it has better credentials as a male enhancement supplement.

As with Nitric Max, VigRX Nitric Oxide Support is produced in pill form. However, in this case, the dose is three tablets per day. You take them every morning and we hope you will pardon the pun when we say doing so will help set you up for the day.

Each bottle provides a 30-day treatment and new customers have the benefit of a 67-day money-back guarantee.

Main Benefit of the Nitric Oxide Supplement

Strong erections that last a long time

Boost nitric oxide levels

Improve blood flow

Surging sexual desire

Endless stamina in the bedroom

24-hour improvement in blood flow circulation

Unlike that famous blue pill that goes by the name of Viagra, with regular use, most men should be able to enjoy all the above benefits on tap. VigRX Nitric Oxide Support gives your love-making machinery an overhaul. All the blue pill does is deliver a temporary jump start.

Ingredients that Boost Nitric Oxide Levels

Each 3-tablet dose provides 3 grams of a proprietary blend that consists of two amino acids:

L-arginine

L-citrulline

L-Arginine

Yep! Here it is again - L-arginine. However, in this case, the supplement provides it in its basic form. That's one of the reasons why we don't rate it as the best option for bodybuilding. When you are trying to boost muscle growth as well as increase nitric oxide production. AAKG is a better option because of alpha-ketoglutarate's ability to improve energy metabolism.

Nevertheless, regardless of the form, L-arginine is a proven NO booster. [6]

L-Citrulline

You may recall we mentioned L-citrulline when we explained how nitric oxide supplements improve erection quality. We also referenced a clinical trial that provides data that supports using L-citrulline as a safe and effective alternative to prescription medications. [4]

L-citrulline and L-arginine is an interesting combination. You could say these two amino acids are used to playing on the same team.

When L-arginine is converted to nitric oxide, your body produces L-citrulline as a byproduct. However, your body can also convert L-citrulline to L-arginine.

Regardless of their ability to switch around in this way, if you want to enjoy a firm erection, you still need to have both. Research suggests allowing their levels to become too low may reduce nitric oxide, increasing the likelihood of erectile dysfunction. [11]

As an NO booster for relieving ED, L-citrulline ranks among the best ingredient options. It's so good that it's been shown to be even capable of improving the erection capability of castrated rats. [12}

Key Points of this Nitric Oxide Supplement

Designed to improve sexual performance and improve erection quality

Provides two powerful NO-boosting ingredients with proven abilities

The manufacturer provides a 67-day money-back guarantee

#3 - Magnify

Although it didn't make the top 2 on our list of best nitric oxide supplements, Magnify has greater credibility than most of the other nitric oxide supplements available online.

Like Crazy Bulk Nitric Max, this option is intended for bodybuilders. Magnify earned a place on our list because it contains three ingredients that have proven value.

Unfortunately, they share pill space with three ingredients with poorer credentials, one of which presents some concerns.

In this case, the dose is six capsules. You take them 20-30 minutes before working out. That's a lot of pills to take at once but each bottle provides 30 doses.

Main Benefits

increase nitric oxide production

Increases muscle pumps

Provides explosive workouts

Although we do not rate this option as highly as VigRX Nitric Oxide Support, it should also offer value as a natural remedy for ED.

What's in the Formula

Each (6-capsule) serving of Magnify provides 7 key ingredients:

L-Arginine Complex (1500 mg)

Beet Root Extract (1000 mg)

L-Citrulline (1000 mg)

VASO6 (400 mg)

L-Norvaline (300 mg)

S7 (150 mg)

Bioperine (10mg)

In our opinion, this formulation is a little top-heavy and contains unnecessary ingredients. However, it also contains some of the best natural NO boosters and has far greater credibility than most of the other nitric oxide boosting supplements on the market.

L-Arginine Complex

This complex provides L-arginine in three different forms - standard L-arginine, AAKG, and L-arginine HCI.

We have already mentioned this amino acid's value as a nitric oxide booster more than once. [6] But including it in three forms? We don't see the point.

The formulation would be much stronger with just AAKG. You may remember Nitro Max uses AAKG. It's the best version to use for bodybuilding. That's one of the reasons we rate Nitro Max so much higher.

In addition to providing a more appropriate form of L-arginine, Nitro Max also provides 300 mg more per dose.

Beet Root Extract

Beetroot is packed full of nitrates so this is a good inclusion. Research proves it's a natural NO booster that works. [13]

L-Citrulline

This is another good ingredient. Although most of the studies involving L-citrulline have been geared towards exploring its value as a treatment for ED, it's important to remember its penis-hardening capabilities are due to its being such a good nitric oxide booster. [4, 12]

VASO6

VASO6 is a patented ingredient that provides green tea oligomers. When you search online, you will find many claims being made for VASO6, including boasts that it is superior to L-arginine.

However, most of these claims are being made by the manufacturer and websites that are selling or promoting supplements that contain VASO6.

We checked all the main scientific databases and were unable to find a single study involving VASO6. So, although we would like to give it the benefit of the doubt, we have to take the claims with a hefty dose of salt.

L-Norvaline

L-norvaline is derived from the amino acid L-valine. It's a very controversial ingredient but it has known value as an NO booster.

As supplement reviewers, it's our job to provide you with unbiased access to the facts about the ingredients in the supplements we review and that's what we will do here.

Some scientists say supplements that contain L-norvaline have the potential to cause brain harm. [14]

That's scary. However, according to an article published online in Brain Sciences, the claims relating to L-norvaline's toxicity may be greatly overstated. [15]

S7

Like VASO6, S7 is a branded ingredient. This one is a little more complex because it contains seven plant-based ingredients. The manufacturer makes many grand claims for the combination, including an ability to increase nitric oxide levels by 230%.

However, the official website does not provide details of any supportive research. It states this is available in exchange for an email address. We don't like being held to ransom to get important information so we searched all the top scientific databases instead. None of them provide details of studies involving S7.

The manufacturer also fails to identify the seven ingredients, but some sources state S7 provides extracts from green tea, green coffee beans, turmeric, tart cherry, blueberry, broccoli, and kale.

Bioperine

Bioperine is a high-potency black pepper extract. It's standardized to be 95% piperine. Many supplements have Bioperine in them because piperine enhances ingredient absorption.

Key Points of Nitric Oxide Supplementation

Provides three ingredients that are proven NO boosters

Also contains three questionable ingredients

Formulated with bodybuilders in mind

Does not have a money-back guarantee

#4 - Total Nitric Oxide

Total Nitric Oxide is another option aimed at bodybuilders. You may have noticed most of the best nitric oxide supplements are.

Sold on the back of its ability to improve your performance and pump, Total Nitric Oxide is different from the other three products on our list because it's a powder, not a pill. You need to mix it with water and use it as a pre-workout drink.

Unfortunately, there is only one flavor choice. It's harvest fruit.

Total Nitric Oxide is a tad cheaper to buy than the other three products on our list. However, it only has 20 servings per tub so, in real terms, it's going to be more expensive to use. However, the manufacturer provides a 90-day money-back guarantee.

Total Nitric Oxide is pretty good and easily beats most of the other NO boosters on the market. Admittedly, it's not going to pack as big a punch as Nitric Max but you may prefer this option if you have an aversion to swallowing pills.

Main Benefits

Helps fight fatigue

Enhances muscle growth

Improves workout capacity

Aids recovery

Supports healthy blood pressure

Although the manufacturer fails to mention this, it goes without saying that, as well as supporting healthy blood pressure, the supplement will also support healthy erections.

Total Nitric Oxide Ingredients

Each (11.8 gram) scoop provides seven ingredients, four of which are housed in a proprietary blend.

Proprietary Blend (5.87 g)

Fermented beetroot

OxyPhyte grape seed extract

OxyPhyte apple extract

Acerola cherry extract

L-Citrulline DL-Malate (3 grams)

NO3-T (1.4 grams)

Careflow Mango Fruit Powder (100 mg)

Proprietary Blend

As far as boosting nitric oxide production goes, the fermented beetroot extract is the most important component of the Total Nitric Oxide proprietary blend. [13]

The other three components will doubtless help provide some flavor, but let's not sell any of them short. OxyPhyte fruit extracts are an excellent source of antioxidants and Acerola cherry extract is rich in Vitamin C, which is also an antioxidant.

Antioxidants are a handy addition to a pre-workout supplement because they will help control levels of free radical toxins. Your body can produce these as a byproduct of exercise.

L-Citrulline DL-Malate

This ingredient provides a combination of L-citrulline and malic acid. By now you should be sufficiently familiar with L-citrulline's ability in connection with boosting nitric oxide levels [4]

Malic acid is a useful companion because it appears to deliver increases in physical energy.

NO3-T

NO3-T is a brand of arginine nitrate. As you will probably have guessed, it provides L-arginine. [6]

However, although this option has advantages over the standard form, its workout-enhancing potential is not as great as that of AKKG.

Careflow Mango Fruit Powder

This is another ingredient that will add to the flavor. It's produced by a company known as Nourished.

According to Nourished, research shows its mango powder can boost energy levels and support good cardiovascular health, while also providing anti-aging benefits.

Included Nitric Oxide Supplementation Ingredients

Provides three ingredients that boost NO

Produced as a powder to make a pre-workout drink

Contains antioxidants

The manufacturer offers a 90-day money-back guarantee

Will Nitric Oxide Supplements Be the Right Choice for You?

Taking nitric oxide supplements are a good option for most healthy adults who want to improve their training capacity and for many men who are struggling with Erectile dysfunction or simply want to up their blood flow and perform better in bed.

This type of supplement can also be beneficial to people who have high blood pressure or cholesterol issues. Nitric oxide supplements are very efficient at lowering blood pressure.

However, as with any other type of dietary supplement, if you have any existing health issues, it's best to get your doctor's approval before using supplements that increase nitric oxide.

Women who are pregnant or nursing a child show equal caution before using NO boosters or any other type of dietary supplement.

It may also be unwise to use nitric oxide supplements alongside certain medications. Again, it's best to avoid doing so until you have obtained professional medical advice.

Best Nitric Oxide Supplements Summary and Takeaways

If you have read this article in its entirety, you should now know how NO boosters work and why they can be so useful for enhancing workout capacity and male sexual function.

This article provides information about four of the best nitric oxide supplements available to buy over the counter or online. It also gives advice on which ones may be the better option for certain types of individuals such as men struggling with ED and people who do not like swallowing pills.

As we mentioned earlier in the article, we consider Crazy Bulk Nitric Max the overall best option for bodybuilding and sports. However, VigRX Nitric Oxide Support has slightly better credentials as a male enhancement product.

Both are reasonably priced and have lengthy money-back guarantee periods.

Although there are plenty of similar products on the market, all of the ones we evaluated were let down by poor ingredient inclusion rates or other quality issues such as overuse of binders and fillers.

We also rejected a lot of options because they contained high levels of stimulants. As you may have noticed, all of the nitric oxide supplements that earned a place on our list are stimulant-free.

Nitric Oxide Supplement FAQ

Is nitric oxide good for your heart?

Due to its ability to increase vasodilation nitric acid easily qualifies as a heart-friendly compound. When the blood vessels dilate, it becomes easier for the heart to pump blood through them. This can be especially beneficial during exercise because the heart has to work harder than normal.

If I use a nitric oxide supplement, will it give in to a permanent boner?

No. Although certain anabolic steroids can cause prolonged and painful erections, NO boosters do not do this.

However, whenever you are mentaly or physically stimulated, it should trigger harder erections. You may also notice more instances of morning wood.

Are nitric oxide supplements legal?

Yes. All the best nitric oxide supplements contain natural ingredients such as amino acids and plant compounds. None of them contain chemicals or drugs.

Are nitric oxide supplements safe?

Nitric oxide supplements are a safe option for most people. However, if you have any existing health issues or would need to use your NO booster alongside medication, it's best to consult your doctor first.

What is the best nitric oxide supplement?

This is a very subjective question but if you include science into the equation it is hard to look beyond Nitric Max from Crazy Bulk. The formula includes arguably the most clinically studied and documented ingredients that have a positive effect on increasing nitric oxide production.