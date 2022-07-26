Best Online Couples Therapy: Top Virtual Couples Counseling

Even the most successful long-term relationships require a bit of heavy lifting from time to time.

Luckily, though, couples trying to make things work in today's ridiculously fast-paced world – with all kinds of stress, pressure, and obstacles squeezing them outside the relationship, too – can take advantage of top virtual couples counseling services, the kinds of services never available before.

The only trick is sifting through all the different options to find the right one for you, your partner, and the future of your relationship.

But that's why we put together this detailed guide!

Online-Therapy. com

Highlights

One of the most impressive virtual couples therapy services today,Online-Therapy.com.com, has a reputation for going above and beyond the basics. Matching you to a counselor who can connect well with both partners, the therapists here are seasoned professionals with years of couples-specific therapy experience.

These couples therapy services take advantage of theCBT therapy protocol to produce almost miraculous long-term results in a relatively short amount of time. CBT has been proven across various schools of therapy, and Online-Therapy.com is establishing it as an excellent tool for couples counseling, too.

Features

Couples therapy is built on the back of the established Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) protocols

The service connects you to the right counselor for your relationship, with an opportunity to switch counselors as often as necessary to find one that resonates

Detailed worksheets and session support that help you take your therapy beyond your one-on-one conversations

45 minutes of live chat (available as video, voice, or text) to help you get the results you're looking for as quickly as possible

What We Like About OnlineTherapy. com

On top of the 45 minutes of live chat you get every week with your counselor, you and your partner have access to an unlimited messaging space that you can use to your heart's content. This space is available 24/7 (including through your mobile device), though responses may take a little longer during off hours.

Still, it's nice to know that there's plenty of space for you and your partner to explore the obstacles and solutions to those obstacles in this safe environment.

What We Don't Like About OnlineTherapy. com

OnlineTherapy.com is not a 100% couples-only therapy platform. It would be nice if this was the sole focus, for sure. Some counselors specialize in this work that you can be connected with, though.

Pros and Cons

CBT is a powerful and proven solution for overcoming obstacles, healing trauma, and growing together Not a "couples only" therapy environment Unlimited messaging and weekly 45-minute sessions help you and your partner get plenty of communication time with your counselor Extras – like yoga – feel thrown in without any rhyme or reason Very affordable plans

ReGain Couples & Marriage Counseling

Highlights

ReGain is a virtual couples therapy service exclusively dedicated to providing partners with the assistance they need to overcome relationship obstacles.

This is not a "one-size-fits-all" online therapy platform that dabbles in couples therapy. No, it's a purpose-built platform designed to help people with specific problems in their relationship to overcome them together.

It doesn't hurt that the platform is owned entirely by one of the industry's best and largest mental online health services (BetterHelp). It can also draw from those tools and resources.

The positive reviews for ReGain are off the charts. People appreciate the personalized approach to couples therapy they take, the overall customer service and support, and the obvious investment in the tools and technology that makes this platform work, to begin with.

Everything about ReGain feels premium (and that's because it is).

Features

Every couples therapist employed by ReGain is licensed and usually has years of couples therapy experience

This is a couples therapy exclusive platform through and through

ReGain makes it easy to connect with your counselor/therapist but also allows you to switch at any time (for any reason)

Deep knowledge base and extra resources available as part of your membership to streamline your work together

What We Like About ReGain

For one thing, the couples-only nature of this platform immediately skyrockets it up to the top of almost any virtual couples therapy list. Too many other services offer couples therapy as an add-on or an afterthought.

That's not the situation here.

The price, the experience of the counselors, the ease of use of the platform itself, and the near-legendary reputation that ReGain (and parent company BetterHelp) have in the online therapy industry are all reasons to consider this service.

What We Don't Like About ReGain

What we didn't like, though, is that even though the price for ReGain is relatively low (especially compared to other options in the space) actual prices aren't disclosed until much deeper into the onboarding process.

Aside from that detail, there's not a lot to dislike regarding ReGain.

Pros and Cons

Talented and specialized relationship therapists only The messaging app is excellent but can't beat the regular phone or video sessions Easy to switch therapists and counselors as often as you like Counselors are continuously picked for you, though Access to the deep library of BetterHelp resources Smooth, stable, and secure mobile app Detailed onboarding process that helps connect you to the right counselors

Couples Therapy Inc.

Highlights

Another of the "couples only" virtual therapy services in the industry today, this specific platform is available via live video or in person only – distinguishing it from the rest of the pack in a pretty big way.

Because of these therapy session formats, the actual sessions are considerably longer at Couples Therapy Inc. than elsewhere. That can be a massive bonus for couples that want a lot of 1:1 time that they might not have gotten with other solutions.

As far as solid reputations in the industry are concerned, you're not going to find too many other choices out there with the track record that Couples Therapy Inc has.

Founded back in 1988 (yes, nearly 35 years ago), this company helped to pioneer the modern couples therapy space. Initially kicking things off with in-person work and couples retreats only, they recognized the potential of the internet almost right away and built a nationally renowned platform used by thousands.

The retreat component of this therapy operation is still put on, too. Multiple 14-hour (and even two full days) trips are available to anyone who wants to attend. These can be a little on the pricey side of things, however.

Features

This platform takes a very science-based approach to healing relationship wounds and overcoming partnership obstacles

Much longer therapy sessions (50 minutes, on average), with multiple day, retreats available for members as well

Live support only, which makes getting face time with your therapist very simple

What We Like About Couples Therapy Inc.

The personal approach that Couples Therapy Inc. takes is a breath of fresh air in the virtual therapy space.

Instead of relying pretty heavily on unlimited messaging (which sometimes feels like texting, truth be told), this platform gets you in front of your therapist weekly – for at least 50 minutes – and allows them to better connect with both partners and read their body language.

That can make a difference, producing breakthroughs in obstacles that felt almost impossible to overcome.

What We Don't Like About Couples Therapy Inc.

This platform does not accept any insurance whatsoever, but it doesn't offer any financial aid or discounts.

On top of all of that, there is no messaging support or live chat capabilities. You're really just sort of stuck with the live weekly meetings (and that's it).

A much smaller pool of therapists than other services is the biggest issue we had with this platform.

Pros and Cons

Science-based approach to therapy is perfect for couples that communicate on this kind of wavelength Services are on the pricey side of things, especially for the retreats and getaways 50 minute sessions every week are quite a bit longer than most other live sessions in the industry Zero financial aid and no way to use insurance to cover this couples therapy Couples get two free consultations upfront to see if this is the right service for them No real messaging component, no live chats, and limited extra resources outside the video/phone calls Comparatively small pool of therapists

Our Relationship

Highlights

Our Relationship is quite a bit different from any of the other virtual couples therapy services we highlight in this detailed review.

The most significant difference is that this therapy is 100% self-guided, with ancillary coaching services available at an extra charge.

On the surface, this approach to virtual couples therapy might make Our Relationship look like a clear runner-up to all the rest of the solutions on this list. But, dig a little deeper – and get into the resources provided here – and you'll discover that nothing could be further from the truth.

The entire program has been designed by Dr. Andrew Christiansen and Dr. Brian Doss, two of the most influential people in the world of couple therapy. Both of these men are psychology professors and researchers with decades of experience helping couples build stronger relationships.

As far as the significant drive and push of this program is concerned, it's all about working together to build the tools you need to thrive in your relationship.

You'll learn how to better communicate with one another. You'll learn how to be more empathetic, vulnerable, available, and present with each other. You'll learn how to lay down the guidelines that build bridges of trust over time.

You'll even learn how to unlock layers of intimacy you might not have even known lay dormant inside you!

Features

Simple, straightforward, and "go at your own pace" self-guided therapy for couples willing to work

Couples therapy is designed to be flexible and malleable to almost any kind of relationship imaginable

Scheduling extra coaching services is foolishly straightforward.

What We Like About Our Relationship

The material Our Relationship provides is some of the best in the business.

Everything is well researched, clearly explained, and broken down in ways that can apply to almost any relationship or partnership.

A lot of different couples are going to get a ton out of going through this self-guided course.

Reviews were overwhelmingly positive for Our Relationship, especially when it came to the quality and caliber of the therapy available but also when it came to the value for the money.

What We Don't Like About Our Relationship

On the flip side, Our Relationship and the self-guided program it offers – no matter how good it is – is no genuine replacement for full-blown couples therapy.

If the obstacles you're dealing with in your relationship are significant. If both partners aren't enormously motivated to overcome them, no amount of high-quality self-guided therapy is going to trigger a breakthrough.

On top of that, the coaches that are available to help are not licensed therapists. Many of them are psychology doctoral students with little couples counseling experience. Sessions are pretty short (20 minutes), too.

Pros and Cons

Very smartly designed self-guided couple therapy program No actual 1:1 replacement for traditional couples therapy Resources and therapy plans can be customized and tailored to most any couple situation imaginable Challenging to dig into deeper relationship issues with as "one-size-fits-all" a program as this one The almost unbeatable price point Coaches are not licensed, expert, or even trained couples therapists More like a self-improvement course

What to Look for When Signing Up for Online Couples Therapy

Now that we have covered some of our favorite online couples therapy services, it's time to dig a bit into the factors that separate top services from the rest of the pack.

If you are taking advantage of any online couples therapy solutions, you must ensure they fit as many of these critical criteria as possible.

Training and a Background in Couple-Specific Counseling

First and foremost, it's a good idea to work with counselors and therapists who are specialists instead of generalists–professionals with a lot of experience and expertise in couples therapy specifically.

This is not something that therapists are required to have a background in. It's not something that they are required to have much training in, either.

That said, the more training, the more skill, and the more experience your counselor has with couples counseling specifically, the better your results will be.

This is just good common sense.

Empathy and Open Lines of Communication

Secondly, it's crucial to find a counselor with a lot of empathy and the ability to communicate with you and your partner the way you communicate best.

Not every therapist or counselor has an overflowing well of compassion to draw from, especially when working with many couples.

Special counselors, though, will be able to tap into their empathy as soon as they connect with you – devoting their time, energy, and expertise to help you and your partner iron out any of the issues you're struggling with.

Clear, open lines of communication are essential to be sure. But it's just as important that your therapist can communicate with you and your partner the way you communicate best.

Everyone has their own "love language," and everyone has a preferred method of communication, too.

If you find a therapist that resonates with that mode of communication (for both of you) you're going to see all the advice they give land with a lot more resonance and authority.

Chemistry with Both Partners

One of the biggest challenges you'll have sifted through different online couples therapy services is finding a therapist with chemistry that clicks with you and your partner.

Being able to communicate is a big piece of the puzzle (and something we just touched on). However, there's something about working with a therapist both of you feels is in your corner.

It's one thing to be "talked at" by a professional in a clinical approach, moving through the obstacles you're dealing with as a couple in a real impassioned way.

That happens when you don't have much chemistry.

It's something else entirely, though, when you feel like your therapist is just as engaged in figuring out these issues as you and your partner are. It's motivating to fix communicate deeper, try new approaches, and step outside your comfort zone when you have someone in both corners.

Easy to Use Online Tools

Nobody wants to be struggling with obstacles in their relationship, only to seek couples therapy solutions and find that they are a nightmare to use – only compounding things and adding more stress.

Luckily, all of the platforms we mentioned above have their technology squared away pretty consistently.

Quality tools are fast, easy to use, effortless to navigate across various devices, and as secure as your banking apps. Digital privacy – especially concerning something as personal as your couples therapy sessions – is critical.

A Solid Reputation for Security and Privacy

Speaking of privacy…

Almost every online couples therapy service will take your security and privacy seriously. Many of them will – all of the top options highlighted above–but some go above and beyond and have an actual reputation for this stuff.

Those are the kinds of services you want to work with.

You should never have to worry about your private sessions or communications leaking. You should never have to worry about your online couples therapy account being hacked, either.

Review the history and the reputation of the services you're considering moving forward with. That's the only way to ensure they'll have the skills necessary to help you and your partner.

How to Get the Most Out of Online Couples Therapy

In the interests of total transparency, it's important to disclose right up front and center that online couples therapy feels a lot different than traditional couples therapy.

That's perfectly fine, though – it's even to be expected!

If you or your partner are feeling uncomfortable, disconnected, or untethered from one another (or even from your counselor/therapist) during the early online sessions, remind yourself that this is entirely normal.

With traditional couples therapy, you have a much more intimate, one-on-one setting. It's not hard to feel connected to your partner and your therapist in those environments.

With online therapy, though, technology makes it easier to access some of the most talented and experienced therapists in the country – but it also puts up walls and barriers (sometimes invisible to the naked eye) that make it more of a challenge for therapy to be effective.

As long as you and your partner are committed to making this work, you'll be able to push through this initial awkwardness easily.

Have an After Session Breakdown

Whenever possible, try to set aside 30 to 40 minutes following your weekly contact with your online virtual couples therapist so that you and your partner can sort of recap everything that happened and reinforce the major takeaways.

This is the perfect time to build a plan of action for one another, especially since the advice and insight you receive during your session is still fresh in your minds. Being able to tackle this stuff before you have to get back to the grind of normal life makes it a lot easier to implement, too.

Find a way to use the time immediately after your sessions to reinforce, strengthen, and reignite your relationship with one another.

Commit to a Consistent Therapy Schedule

It might not seem like a big deal to have your therapy sessions scheduled on a Monday one week, on a Thursday the next, on a Wednesday the week after that, and then back to a Monday or Tuesday at the end of the month – but it is.

So much of our modern lives are chaotic and unpredictable as it is. All that chaos and all that unpredictability is (even if only imperceptibly) adding a bit of extra stress and pressure on your relationship.

There's no reason to make things even harder than they might already be.

By setting up a consistent therapy schedule with your counselor or therapist (and your partner, obviously) you're able to turn this into a routine much faster than you would have been able to otherwise.

That's going to make everything from making these meetings a priority to implementing the advice given a whole lot easier for both of you to tackle.

You Have to Handle the Heavy Lifting

Wouldn't it be great if you could jump online, have a 30 to 40 minute conversation between your partner and a qualified relationship therapist, and have every single one of the struggles and challenges you're dealing with disappear forever?

Unfortunately, here in the real world, that's just not the way things work.

If you (or your partner) goes into this experience expecting it to be a walk in the park or anything but hard, consistent work you're going to have a tough time – even if you have the best, most experienced, and most insightful or talented couples therapist in your corner every step of the way.

When you get right down to it, you and your partner have to be the agents of change in your relationship.

All the advice in the world, all the action steps a therapist can give you, and all the therapy under the sun is only going to be worthwhile if you use it as a tool to build a better, stronger, more loving relationship with one another.

Anything less than 100% commitment to this outcome will result in a lot of heartaches, a lot more stress, and maybe even the loss of someone you care about.

Buckle down and do the work.

Final Verdict

At the end of the day, while you really can't go wrong with any of the virtual couples therapy services highlighted above, two of them stand head and shoulders above the rest of the pack:

OnlineTherapy.com is an excellent service and differentiates itself by using CBT as a bedrock part of its therapeutic solutions. While not explicitly a 100% only couples therapy platform, this service's reviews repeatedly showed that couples (thousands of them already) are obviously getting a lot out of the help offered here.

ReGain is the other top choice on our list.

Owned by maybe the most popular online therapy platform inBetterHelp, this is the couples-specific branch of that industry leader.

Focusing exclusively on couples, their struggles and obstacles, and coming up with ways to build stronger and healthier relationships moving forward, this platform gets high marks in pretty much every department.

All the therapists here are licensed and experienced. In addition, you get unlimited messaging access (for both partners) and a weekly 30 to 45 minutes session live with your counselor. A mountain of couples therapy resources is free of charge with your membership.

If you and your partner are serious about getting counseling that will make an impact, stick to eitherOnline-Therapy.com or ReGain.

These two are the cream of the crop!

Take your time and do your due diligence, though. This is a big decision that your relationship may be riding on – and you don't want to jump right in without being sure that the counseling services you've selected are the right fit.

FAQ

Does online couples counseling really work?

Online couples counseling has afantastic track record for success, but couples have to be motivated and dedicated to doing some "heavy lifting" on their end to make this sort of therapy work.

There's not quite as much one-on-one time online as with traditional couples counselors.

Are there any big differences between the top providers?

There are some significant differences, which is why it's so important to pay close attention to all the inside information we highlighted above.

You want to be sure that you are choosing an online virtual couples counseling service that gives your relationship the best chance of healing wounds and building a more robust and more complete partnership between you two going forward.

Do online counseling services take insurance?

As of right now (summer 2022), there aren't a lot of online counseling services that accept insurance as a payment option. However, the low, comparatively low monthly cost is about the same as typical insurance co-pays and deductibles. There are also discounts available.

Some have expressed plans to do so soon, and others have financing plans, discounts, and other sorts of "pay-as-you-go" solutions available to help as many people get assistance.

What if we don't get along with the counselor assigned to us?

If you and your partner aren't connecting with your counselor and the chemistry is poor, most services – if not all – will allow you to switch that counselor as often as you like until you find someone who works. Regain makes it easy to do so online.

This is a vast advantage of leveraging online virtual therapy services compared to local ones. Instead of being limited to a small pool of therapists operating in your local area, you can tap into a national pool of professionals you might not have otherwise had access to. That's a big deal!

