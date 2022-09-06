Best Online Fortune Tellers: Unveil Your Future With Fortune Telling

Are you always scared of what the future holds for you? Are you scared of making major decisions because of what the unknown future has in store for you? Do you want to know what your love life and career, and overall life path will be like in the future? You can get an insight into what direction your future life will go in through the help of fortune telling.

And one way to get access to fortune telling is through online fortune tellers. Online fortune tellers have gained popularity due to the convenience and accuracy of readings they have to offer. Online fortune tellers will help you give clarity regarding your life and answer your questions that bubble up curiosity in you. You can get answers to questions regarding anything through online fortune telling sites to facilitate different categories such as your love life, relationships, career, and even pets.

Many platforms have begun offering the services of online fortune telling. However, not all of them are reliable. Therefore, we have made a list of the top 5 sites that provide individuals access to online fortune tellers and their accurate readings!

Best 5 Platforms For Fortune Telling Online

Purple Garden - Overall Best Fortune Teller Site Kasamba - Provides Free Initial Session Minutes Mystic Sense - Most Popular Fortune Teller For Love & Relationships Keen - Wide Pool Of Online Fortune Tellers Psychic Oz - Most Experienced Fortune Tellers

#1. Purple Garden – Overall Best Fortune Teller Site

Purple Garden is one of the best online fortune teller sites. It reigns on the throne as the most reliable website where you can get more clarity about your future. With a variety of categories through which you can know more about your future, Purple Garden provides an excellent service.

Among Purple Garden’s primary offerings are categories such as astrological, tarot readings, psychic readings, palm readings, horoscopes, and even oracle readings. But this is not all! They also offer services related to clarity on love, dream analysis, and angel insights. The reason why Purple Garden excels in its work is because of the knowledge and professionalism that is associated with its online psychic counselors and the entire team. Therefore, they can deliver the most accurate online psychic readings.

Many skilled fortune tellers with years of professional experience and a wealth of readings under their belts can be found at Purple Garden. Individuals might use detailed fortune teller profiles to identify the perfect fortune teller for themselves to know if they are right for them. On the Purple Garden website, you can find information about each online fortune teller, including their personal information, their entire background, what areas they specialize in, star ratings, how much they charge per hour, and the number of readings they have performed, and other details you might require before scheduling a session. The rate depends on the kind of session you opt for.

Moreover, the website is very user-friendly, and you can quickly assess whether other customers prefer a fortune teller or not by the happy and sad face that is visible next to each fortune teller's profile. You can also find the trending fortune tellers on their website. The platform supports chat, voice readings, and also video communication. To begin, you simply need to sign up and create your profile. Once your profile is created, you need to deposit a minimum fund, after which you can conduct a session with your desired fortune teller.

A unique feature of Purple Garden is that their fortune telling is not just in English, they can accommodate people throughout the globe. The fortune-telling sessions can take place in various languages such as French, Greek, Chinese, Spanish, and Italian. This opens the door for more people to communicate with an online fortune teller without a language barrier. This will also enable you to understand what the fortune teller is telling you. And in case of any query, you can take help from customer support.

Features

Multiple categories of fortune tellers and the option of filtering

Recorded introductions of fortune tellers

Available on the website and for iOS and Android

Discounts and promos available

Detailed fortune teller information is available

Pros

Patient and knowledgeable customer service

Option of creating a favorite list of fortune tellers

Fortune tellers are specialized in their areas and professional

3 different options for communication

Facilitates multiple languages

Cons

Might be slow at responding to queries

Service is expensive

Very hard to obtain refunds

Customers Reviews

Due to many good evaluations, numerous Purple Garden readers have gotten 5-star ratings for their work. The positive reviews and good ratings from clients show that Purple Garden's psychic readers are well-liked by their clients. Some people have even said it is the best psychic reading website.

#2. Kasamba – Provides Free Initial Session Minutes

Kasamba launched in 1999, and since then, they have been offering high-quality online fortune-telling services. They have a wide range of people such as fortune tellers, tarot card readers, love psychics, astrologers, dream analysts, and those who forecast careers. And all the mentioned are professionals who are well-skilled at their job.

The fortune tellers do not simply get to be a part of Kasamba. Rather, they have to undergo a strict process where their profiles are screened, and only those who qualify can conduct sessions with customers. Therefore, Kasamba prioritizes that they choose only the best of the fortune tellers.

Through the platform Kasamba, you can communicate with your fortune teller via phone, email, or chat. For each online fortune teller, detailed data is provided regarding their expertise, background, qualifications, and how long they have been in this line of work. Moreover, you can also go through their reviews before choosing them. Customer reviews on their profiles can help you form your decision.

Moreover, on this platform, one unique element given to the customers is that the first minutes of your communication with any reader is free. You can select a fortune teller according to your preference. You are given three minutes to identify if the fortune teller is the ideal match for you, and no charges are due for these three minutes. Normally, the rate depends from one fortune teller to another. You get 70% off on your first session once you sign up for it, and you can also get a refund if you are unsatisfied with the fortune teller.

The fortune tellers on Kasumba will extinguish the fire of your curiosity by letting you know what your future holds for you and helping you gain clarity about what you have been in a daze about. Currently, Kasumba has 197 fortune teller experts. The website lists all fortune tellers according to the highest ranks; however, you can sort the list by their rates, working time, and how busy they are.

Features

Communication is possible through the website or Android or ios app

Money-back promise

More than a million customers have been pleased with the service

In the fortune telling business for the past 20 years

The first three minutes of the session are free

Pros

Refund available if unsatisfied with service

Good discounts and promos

Detailed information about fortune tellers is available

3 methods of communication – phone, email, or chat

Cons

Not a very eye catchy website user interface

It does not facilitate video chat options

Customer Reviews

Customers have been surprised by the service provided to them at Kasamba. They have stated that the sessions have been very fruitful and matched with the right fortune teller to help them with their future. Some customers have reported how at times, the fortune tellers have told them exactly what they needed to hear and that the fortune tellers have been a great help.

#3. Mystic Sense - Most Popular Fortune Teller For Love & Relationships

Mystic Sense holds great pride in providing its customers with the best online fortune teller services.

Finding a fortune teller and having a session with them is super simple. You simply need to sign up and choose from a huge range of fortune tellers. And within a matter of minutes, you will be choosing some of the best fortune tellers for advice. When you start a session, you get the first 5 minutes for your very first session free. And once you have completed your session and you don't feel satisfied with the session, you can request a refund.

At Mystic Sense, the online fortune tellers are psychic advisors with great experience and are open to letting you know what they think of your future at any time of the day. The fortune tellers at Mystic Sense can deal with various aspects such as your relationships or love life, career path, spirituality, family, pets, and your life goals and path.

When you visit their website, you can easily view a list of all the psychics online at that time. Each reader's profile states their main specialty, rating, and rate per time. To begin your journey with Mystic Sense, you must complete three simple steps. You need first to create an account with Mystic sense. Once that is done, you must deposit a minimum of $10. You can choose any fortune teller you want and contact them, given they are not busy.

You can use phone services, email, or live chat to communicate with your fortune teller. Unfortunately, there is no option for video chatting, but certain readers do offer video chat options too. Many blogs and articles on Mystic Sense’s website can help you better understand the science of psychic reading.

Features

5 minutes of the first session are free

Secure platform

Supported on both Android and iOS

Filter search options

Pros

Responsive customer service chat option

No risk of any data or information being leaked

The user-friendly layout of the website

Fortune tellers are experienced in giving their insights

Choosing fortune tellers based on nature and tone

Cons

No app available

Fortune telling sessions cannot take place on video calls

Customer Reviews

Customers have been guaranteed the service Mystic Sense has to offer. Customers have reported appreciating the insight and wisdom they have received. Moreover, countless customers have reported that they have been pleased with the reading they have received. And people have also praised the honesty, kindness, and sense of comfort the fortune tellers created. Overall, customers have felt not just that they have received good fortune reading but also have had a peaceful and comforting experience. More than 20,000 positive reviews have flown in for Mystic Sense.

#4. Keen Psychic – Wide Pool of Online Fortune Tellers

Keen has been providing readings to clients for over 20 years and has a large pool of psychic readers. The mission of Keen is to help people find their life's purpose and address their difficulties. It has connected more than 35 million clients with the best readers on the planet. The selection process of the fortune tellers is intricate to ensure that you get connected to the best fortune teller. Each psychic reader undergoes a thorough screening process, including a background check.

Keen's services are categorized into relationships and love life, astrology, psychic mediums, aura cleansing, life-related queries, spiritual, tarot reading, cartomancy, dream analysis, and even financial concerns. Keen will give you accurate readings to have more clarity in your life. You can find your preferred fortune teller through the list available on the website. However, you can apply filters according to your likings, such as rates per minute, availability, and ratings.

You can communicate with your fortune teller through either chat or email. Video chat services are not available as of yet. You can also look at the fortune teller's details before choosing them, including their specialty, background, experiences, ratings and reviews, and contact details. The fortune tellers are not just skilled in what they do but are also very calm and kind.

At Keen, the first three minutes of every session are always free. This is so you can determine whether the reader matches your expectations and if the fortune teller is the right match for you. If the customer is not satisfied with the reading after three minutes, they can end the session. Keen is known for offering services that are accessible around the clock. It also offers a callback and rescheduling service to assist its clients in making up for a missed reading appointment.

Keen has also been mentioned in magazines such as Cosmopolitan, Yahoo!, Bustle, Refinery29, and Women’s Health.

Features

Offers rescheduling services

Fortune telling services are available 24/7

Economical rates

Communication through email, chat or call

Connected more than 35 million customers

100% satisfaction is guaranteed

Pros

A large pool of experts and professionals

An extremely well-organized website

Thorough user support

Reimbursement for one bad experience every month

Matching with fortune tellers through a short form filling

Cons

It can be confusing to find the right match from such a wide list

Customer Reviews

Customers have testified about the great experience they have received at Keen. Customers had reported how the fortune tellers and psychic readers had shown them a clearer direction when they weren't sure about their futures. Moreover, they have reported that the psychic advisors have always been very calm and kind, leading them through difficult times easier. The 35 million customers connected to psychic readers through Keen prove that Keen is a great platform for linking with online fortune tellers.

#5. Psychic Oz - Most Experienced Fortune Tellers

Psychic Oz is one of the oldest online fortune telling services. It has been consistently operating for the past 30 years. Psychic Oz's kind and respectful staff are always on their feet to help you. At Psychic Oz, the experienced readers will help you on your journey of self-discovery. You can get in touch with a fortune teller for many different reasons, such as love, money, career, and relationships.

The environment that you will be greeted with at Psychic Oz is very comfortable and peaceful, and the readers will not make you feel like you are being judged. Rather you will be provided with accurate readings so that you get a better outlook on your life and can make decisions accordingly. The psychics associated with Psychic OZ have high ratings and reviews and are preferred by many customers.

The different categories for readings of fortune telling available on Psychic Oz include love and relationships, life path, pets, past life, career, astrology, missing person, etc.

On Psychic Oz, you can access any fortune teller at any time of the day and communicate with them through chat, phone, email, or even video call. The fortune tellers are not just random people who provide insights into your life. Rather, Psychic OZ prioritizes customer experience and the authenticity of fortune telling. Hence, there is a strict screening process for the fortune tellers, and the team consists of only the best fortune tellers.

Moreover, the rates and prices of fortune tellers at Psychic Oz are relatively lower. They also have introductory prices that appeal to many new customers. At Psychic Oz, you get free minutes for sessions and not just for new customers. If you are a new customer, you will get 3 minutes free after you have deposited your initial funds; if you are an existing customer, we will get one free minute. You can pay for your reading once you are ready to get reading.

For each fortune teller, you can learn about their star ratings, experience, brief info, and rates per minute. The process of being linked to a fortune teller is simple. Firstly, you need to fill out a short form on the registration page. Then, you need to choose a fortune teller from the extensive list on their website. Next, you have to choose the mode of communication you are comfortable with, and lastly, you will be given the answers to your curiosities.

Psychic Oz is a great place to get accurate readings and transparency.

Features

Gives around-the-clock access to fortune tellers

Psychics with high ratings

Each reading begins with a free minute

Prepayment is not required

No fees for membership

Pros

Economical prices

Provides introductory offers

Communication through email, phone, chat, or video

The website is easy to navigate through

No hidden fees

Cons

Some expert fortune tellers have high rates

Customer Reviews

Psychic Oz has been operating for almost 30 years now, and mostly all their customers have always been satisfied with their services. Countless customers have reported that the fortune tellers they were matched with have been super kind and helpful and helped them clear out their direction for life.

Things to Consider When Choosing An Online Fortune Teller

Before you select any online fortune teller, you need to keep certain things in mind. These factors are as follows:

Fortune Teller’s Background

You need to know the details of your fortune teller. You should assess their qualifications, experience, and how long they have been in the fortune telling industry. This will help you decide between choosing them and having a session with them. You wouldn't want to choose a fortune teller who tells you random untrue stuff.

Mode of Communication

Most online psychic sites offer different types of modes of communication. These include chat, email, phone calls, and video calls. Therefore, before registering for a session, you should decide which model you prefer. Many people get shy due to face-to-face communication; hence, they can choose another way of communication.

Customer Ratings and Reviews

Going through the customer ratings and reviews is very important. You should not just go through the customer reviews of the site you choose but also the particular fortune teller you choose. Often ratings and reviews can let you know whether or not a psychic is the right one. Bad reviews automatically mean that the fortune teller is not to be trusted very much. Ratings and reviews will also inform you about fortune tellers' general behavior and nature. A reliable and trustworthy online fortune telling site will always show the customer ratings and reviews on their site. Hence, it is important to check the reviews and personal bios of the psychics.

Rates and Fees

Whenever you choose an online fortune teller, always go through their rates. Some readers have high rates but poor service. Choose sites that offer economical prices. Moreover, check for hidden fees because they can become a burden later.

Also, look out for promos and discounts so you can conveniently have your sessions. You can get high-quality services at a cheaper price through these promotions and special deals. Moreover, look out for sites that ask for a lower initial fund.

User-friendliness

User-friendliness refers to how easy the website is to use. If the site itself is very hard and complicated to navigate through, then you will not be able to enjoy the experience. Therefore, find a platform where you can quickly and easily browse through the list of different psychics and choose one faster. A site with an easier and less complicated registration process will be more hassle-free.

User-friendliness also refers to how easily you can access the service. Therefore, choose a site that operates 24/7 so that you can share your future concerns and get your future predictions anywhere at any time. Moreover, choose a site that facilitates mobile users and has an app available on iOS and Android. Hence, if you ever do not have your laptop or desktop setup, then you can easily still have a session with your online fortune teller through your phone.

Customer Service

When using online platforms, it can be troublesome to guide yourself through them at times. Therefore, good online fortune tellers' sites will have great customer service. They will guide you through the registration process and even help you find the right match for the psychic reader.

Site Reputation

Site reputation is crucial to keep in mind, as any site with a bad reputation is a no-go. You don't want to be associated with a site known to scam people or give untrue readings. Therefore, check out the site reviews and only choose the psychics from that site if they are reasonable and have positive reviews. The sites mentioned in this article are reliable, have been in the fortune-telling industry for many years, and are trusted by the customers who have chosen them. Moreover, some have also been mentioned in magazines and other articles.

Privacy Policies

Privacy and anonymity are of key importance. If you are someone who does not feel comfortable getting your future predicted and also giving out your details, choose a site that provides the option of anonymity. Moreover, check out the site's privacy policies to know how well your information will be secured. You wouldn't want all your information to be in the hands of someone threatening.

Online Fortune Tellers vs. Offline Fortune Tellers

Anything that provides an individual comfort, privacy, and convenience is considered the best. There are two different ways you can go for fortune telling. You can either go to an offline fortune teller or approach an online fortune teller. While both fortune tellers will be focused on providing you with the most accurate readings, the difference arises in the convenience and comfort you get.

In an online fortune telling service, there is no hassle of going all the way to somewhere only to meet the fortune teller. Rather, in an online fortune telling setting, you can simply have a session with your psychic from the comfort of your own home. Some people fear going to an offline fortune teller because of face-to-face interaction. But with an online fortune teller, you can decide your mode of communication.

On an online fortune telling site, you have a wide variety of psychic readers to choose from and many different modes of reading. Hence, you can plan the entire session simply from the comfort of your bed. Moreover, offline fortune tellers usually have particular timings when you can visit them, but you can get access to online fortune telling at any time you like.

Online fortune telling settings also provide free first minutes in the sessions. If unsatisfied with the psychic reader, you can ask for a refund. It is hard to obtain a refund in offline sessions. Moreover, you can get many psychic details on the website too. However, it can be hard to find much detail about the offline fortune teller.

Offline fortune telling has some advantages as well. When consulting offline fortune tellers you can at times understand whether they are genuine or not. However, if you choose to have a session over chat or email, you might not be able to assess whether the person is genuine or not. In offline fortune telling, the reader can also benefit by being able to interpret your answers through your facial expressions.

As this world is moving towards a more digitalized approach, online fortune tellers provide an easier and better way for individuals to get their future predictions in comparison to offline fortune tellers.

FAQs: All About Online Fortune Teller Services

Q. What does a fortune teller do?

The job of a fortune teller is to offer individuals insights into their life. They predict your future and help you with your queries and troubles in the present. There are many different approaches that fortune tellers can use. These include reading palms, using astrological signs, and reading tarot cards.

Fortune telling is something that has been practiced for years. Some people do it just for fun, while others take it very seriously and depend on their major life decisions on fortune telling. Fortune tellers are the vessel you get to know more about your future and get clarity.

Q. How does your private information remain secured during online fortune telling sessions?

You do not want your private information to be leaked ever. The same is the case when you go to a fortune teller. You wouldn't want your discussion with the online fortune teller to be in front of the entire world. Privacy is a key factor in such discussions. Therefore, reliable and trustworthy sites ensure that their customers' information is secure and protected as they take confidentiality very seriously. SSL encryption is one form of a security measure implemented to ensure that all sessions are secure and a third-party person can access no information.

Q. Are online fortune-telling sessions reliable and trustworthy?

Many online fortune-telling sites claim to be the best. However, not many provide exceptional service. Many sites will simply give you vague answers and call it predicting your future. Hence, it is very important to stay wary of such sites.

However, the sites we have mentioned in our list are all reliable and trustworthy and guarantee complete customer satisfaction. These sites have psychic readers on whom strict background checks have been applied. These sites also offer transparency so you can know more about any fortune teller's qualifications, experience, and ratings.

Q. What to expect from online fortune-telling sessions?

In an online fortune telling session, a fortune teller or psychic will make predictions regarding your future. And they will be answering any questions or queries you have. Each fortune teller might use a different set of tools to make their predictions. Some fortune tellers use tarot cards, while others use astrological stars. Some psychics ask questions and then predict your future based on your answers.

Q. What things must you remember before continuing with an online fortune telling session?

Before you begin an online fortune telling session, there are certain things that you need to keep in mind. First of all, you need to calm down your mind. You need to be ready to answer many questions rather than just sit silently. Questions are necessary for many psychics to be able to provide you with accurate predictions.

Additionally, you should always decide what kind of reading method for fortune telling you want to choose and select your fortune teller accordingly. There are different types of readings, such as tarot cards, numerology, palm reading, crystal balls, etc.

Even though the fortune teller will ask you questions, you should have some of your own too. You shouldn’t waste any second as you will be charged according to the minute. Hence, it is better to prepare questions beforehand rather than think of them on the spot.

Q. What are the most popular methods of fortune telling?

Some of the most popular methods of fortune telling include pendulum reading, palm reading, crystal balls, tarot readings, cartomancy, spirit board reading, horary astrology, chiromancy, etc. Different fortune tellers use different methods to predict the future and give their customers the answers they desire.

Conclusion: Top Recommended Online Fortune Telling Services

Online fortune-telling sites are a popular choice for people who wish to uncover insights and hidden solutions for the track of their life.

We have provided you with a list of the best online fortune telling services. We have explained in detail the features and the pros of each website and what they offer. We hope you can now decide which should be your go-to option to find answers for the future. Through the facilitation of online fortune tellers, you can now get the advice of the future from psychic readers regarding many different aspects of your life.

If you are eager to learn more about what the future holds for you, you should stop wasting time and living in fear rather than visit one of the mentioned sites, register with them, and embark on your journey to the future!