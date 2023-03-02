Best Oral Probiotic for Bad Breath - Top Dental Probiotics for Healthy Teeth and Gums

Premium oral probiotics provide many benefits for oral health that most dentists now recommend as a matter of course.

Are you thinking of introducing probiotics into your daily oral hygiene routine? If so, we have reviewed the best oral probiotics for bad breath, tooth decay and gum disease to buy for 2023.

Top Probiotics for Dental Health and Oral Hygiene

After evaluating dozens of dental probiotic supplements, we only found three that made the grade:

ProDentim - (best probiotic for oral health overall) YourBiology Gut+ - (best for women's health) Biotics 8 - (best for male health)

The above brands can be purchased over the counter or directly from the manufacturer.

Probiotics for Oral Health and Dental Hygiene

Probiotic supplements are extremely popular to improve oral health. There is an ever-growing range of options and health benefits available. It is easy nowadays to buy dental probiotics that help prevent tooth decay and support good oral health.

Dental probiotics are not the same as probiotic supplements designed to support healthy digestion and good gut health. You need to be aware of this if you are presently considering using probiotic supplements to try and attain a healthier mouth, teeth, and gums.

Dental probiotics are very specialized products with bacterial strains designed to keep your mouth healthy. They are specially formulated to deliver the correct species of bacteria to the oral microbiome. Some of the top options may contain additional, non-probiotic ingredients that benefit the teeth and gums as well.

Unfortunately, although there are some very good options available, finding the best dental probiotics can be a difficult task. Especially if you are new to this type of dental hygiene product.

A lot of dental probiotic supplements are not as good as the companies that are selling them would have you believe. That muddies the water and makes things confusing.

These premium oral health products provide the probiotics that offer the most value to the teeth and surrounding gums. They are also competitively priced and have excellent customer reviews.

#1. ProDentim (Best Dental Probiotic Supplement Overall)

ProDentim is a high-quality dental probiotic supplement that utilizes a cutting-edge combination of probiotic bacteria, plant extracts, and minerals.

Sometimes referred to as a probiotic candy, ProDentim are soft chewable tablets that's loaded with 3.5 billion colony-forming units (CFU) of probiotic bacteria.

The dose is one tablet per day, taken each morning. With consistent use, ProDentim freshens the breath and helps provide healthier teeth and gums.

That's pretty much what you would expect from any top oral probiotic but ProDentim takes things further by enhancing immunity in the ears, nose, and throat.

Key Probiotic Strains and Ingredients

This is not a full breakdown of the ProDentim ingredients. In the interests of brevity, we have opted to concentrate on a few of the star players.

Probiotic Lactobacillus Reuteri:

Easily one of the best oral probiotic bacterium, L. Reuteri supports good oral health in several ways.

It is associated with decreased gum bleeding and prevents harmful bacteria from coating the teeth.

L. Reuteri also gets a lot of respect for being one of the best oral probiotics for preventing oral diseases and for restoring order to the oral bacteria and microbiome after it has been disrupted by infections. [1]

Lactobacillus Paracasei:

L. Paracasei ranks as one of the best probiotics for protecting the teeth against cavities and decay⸺even in high-risk individuals. [2]. Also good for reducing streptococcus mutans biofilm. S mutans can turn lactic acid into sugar which in turn makes the mouth acidic - this can lead to cavities and tooth decay.

Tricalcium Phosphate:

Often added to toothpastes made for sensitive teeth, tricalcium phosphate deposits fine particles into tooth tubules, partially filling them to protect the nerves.

Peppermint:

A common ingredient in toothpaste and mouthwashes, peppermint targets the pathogens that cause gum disease and also freshens the breath.

Malic Acid:

A compound that is naturally occurring in strawberries. Malic acid is another natural ingredient that often finds its way into toothpaste formulations because it helps provide whiter-looking teeth.

ProDentim Oral Probitic Pros and Cons

Pros

Contains some of the best oral probiotic strains

Reduces undesirable bacteria species

Prevent oral cavities

Excellent customer reviews

Free shipping

Multi-buy discounts

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available via the official website

Doesn't ship to some countries (see website)

#2 YourBiology Gut+ (for Women's Oral Health Benefits)

Probiology Gut+ is designed to provide notable improvements for oral health. It contains a blend of eight beneficial probiotic strains, which work together to restore balance, reduce bad bacteria, and improve overall immune health.

The probiotic blend also helps to strengthen the digestive system and promotes healthy digestion, leading to better absorption of vitamins, minerals and other nutrients. Additionally, Probiology Gut+ has been specially formulated to offer additional benefits that are specifically beneficial to women.

These include enhanced hormonal regulation, improved skin health and acne prevention – as well as drastically reducing PMS symptoms. Yourbiology Gut+ is highly recommended for women over 50 experiencing menopause symptoms.

Furthermore, it can help revitalize energy levels in women who have recently undergone childbirth or menopause. All in all, Probiology Gut+ is an ideal probiotic for women who are looking not only for improved oral health but also increased overall wellbeing.

#3 Biotics 8 (for Men's Health)

Biotics 8 is an advanced probiotic supplement made with a unique blend of eight vital probiotic strains to help balance the gut microflora, enhance overall health and wellness, and improve oral health.

It uses patented microencapsulation technology, so probiotics survive and remain potent in the stomach's harsh acidic environment.

The beneficial bacteria strains that make up Biotics 8 are scientifically proven to target powerful antibodies that contribute to maintaining a healthy mouth.

Most importantly, the powerful set of probiotic strains — often hard-to-find species such as Lactobacillus delbrueckii PT14a and Bacillus Clausii — work together to transform men’s health on several levels: decreasing inflammation throughout the body, leading to increased energy and stamina; helping boost immunity from common microbial threats; and regulating hormones for better moods and improved sleep.

With its well-rounded formulation ranging from digestive health to brain power benefits, it truly is the best all-around functional probiotic supplement for men.

An Introduction to the Oral Microbiome

The oral microbiome is home to numerous microorganisms including viruses, fungi, and over 700 species of bacteria.

This diverse colony is situated in various zones within the oral cavity including the gums and soft tissue of the upper and lower palates. It even coats the teeth. [3]

Some of the microorganisms are pathogenic and if allowed free rain can cause many oral and dental health issues.

Fortunately, unless something disrupts the normal balance, mouth pathogens seldom get the upper hand because the probiotic members of their community keep them under control.

By providing daily tops-ups of good bacteria, the best dental probiotics help maintain the status quo, reducing the risk of bad breath, tooth decay, oral thrush, and similar problems that affect the mouth.

When the status quo is disrupted and pathogens levels in the mouth become too high (a condition known as oral dysbiosis) it can cause problems that reach beyond the confines of the mouth.

A dysbiotic oral microbiome has been linked to many health issues including diabetes, oral cancer, and heart disease.

There's a lot to be said for practicing good oral hygiene and many strong arguments for taking daily doses of oral probiotics.

Bad Oral Health Can Lead to:

Gum disease and bleeding gums

Periodontal disease

Respiratory tract infections

Build up of bad bacteria

Bad breath

Oral thrush and candida albicans overgrowth

Oral inflammation and poor throat health

Dental Probiotics Vs Gut Health Probiotic Supplements

Dental probiotic supplements are not the same as probiotic gut health supplements. Although there is some degree of overlap when it comes to the bacteria strains, many of the probiotic bacteria species that thrive within the gut are not present in the oral microbiome.

To be effective, oral probiotics need to be delivered directly to the mouth via chewable probiotic tablets, lozenges, drinks, or specialist toothpaste. Swallowing pills that are packed with probiotics has no value because doing so does not deliver the bacteria to the place it needs to be.

Using ProDentim as an example, as you chew the tablet, it releases the probiotic bacteria straight into the mouth, where it covers the teeth and surrounding tissues with "biofilms" that provide protection from oral pathogens. These are one of the first-line defenses of the mouth's immune system.

Probiotic pills that are designed to enhance the gut microbiome offer no value in this area. They are not designed to be chewed and lack important strains of bacteria.

What to Expect from Dental Probiotics

Dental probiotics offer many benefits. They can help prevent tooth cavities, soothe and/or prevent gum inflammation, remedy halitosis, and bad breath, and offer protection from gum diseases.

However, if you already have gum disease, you would be far better off getting your dentist to prescribe an appropriate treatment. Dental probiotics excel at preventing such problems but, although they may help with minor existing problems, they offer far greater value as a preventative measure.

Nevertheless, after you begin using a dental probiotic supplement, you may notice several changes begin to take place. In the case of issues with bad breath, your friends, family, and work colleagues may notice the improvements too.

Depending on the supplement and the probiotic species it provides, you may also notice your teeth become less sensitive to hot and cold foods. Also, as your gums become healthier, they will become less likely to bleed when you are brushing your teeth.

As with the gut microbiome, what happens in the oral microbiome has the potential to affect your overall health and well-being. So, the best dental probiotics may provide benefits in unexpected ways even though, much of the time, you may not make the connection and pin down the reasons for the improvements.

Oral Probiotics Potential Side Effects and Usage Considerations

Dental probiotics are one of the safest supplements available. Although probiotic supplements that enhance gut health often cause minor gut-related side effects during the early stages of use, probiotics for dental hygiene do not appear to have any side effects at all.

However, as is the case with all supplements that provide probiotic bacteria, dental probiotics may not be suitable for people who have HIV, AIDS, or any other medical condition that impairs normal immune function.

Dental probiotics may also be a poor choice for people who are undergoing treatments such as radiation treatment, chemotherapy, or any other medical intervention that can reduce immunity.

Other Benefits of Probiotic Supplements

Probiotics are beneficial microorganisms that have a wide range of health effects. They help to improve digestion and reduce constipation, support the immune system, reduce digestive issues such as gas, bloating and diarrhea, and even suppress harmful bacteria in the gut.

Sufferers of IBS should take a quality probiotic regularly.

Research has also linked probiotics to mood improvement, a decrease in allergies, better skin complexion and of course healthier teeth.

These benefits can be achieved by either incorporating probiotic-rich foods into your diet or consuming dietary supplements which contain live bacteria cultures.

Oral Probiotics Summary

If you are considering increasing your oral care routine and considering using a probiotic supplement it is a very wise decision.

Specialized chewable tablets such as ProDentim are highly recommended to fight bad breath, tackle tooth decay and reduce gum disease.

Oral Probiotics FAQs

Do dental probiotics really work?

Yes. They provide species of bacteria that enhance the healthy oral microbiome helping to keep the teeth and gums healthy. The benefits can be especially noticeable in people who already have oral dysbiosis.

What are the best oral probiotic species?

The probiotic strains considered to be most important to good oral health are L. Reuteri, L. Paracase, L. Salivarius, L. Sakei, Streptococcus salivarius K12, and Streptococcus salivarius M18.

When is the best time to take a dental probiotic?

The best time to take oral probiotics is in the morning after you have finished brushing and flossing your teeth. This type of supplement works better when it has a clean surface to coat and colonize.

Do dental probiotics work for bad breath?

Yes. Many people notice they have fewer problems with bad breath as a result of taking supplements that enhance the oral microbiome.

Do Dental probiotics help prevent mouth cancers?

Oral probiotic treatments have been shown to be effective at reducing oral cancers in studies conducted on rats. However, rats are biologically very different from people. So, although research is promising, without high-quality studies involving humans, there is no way to know if dental probiotics offer legitimate value in this area.

Research Sources and Clinical Studies

1. Lactobacillus reuteri in oral health: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9710395/#sec1-7title

2. Effect of Long-Term Consumption of Lactobacillus Paracasei SD1 on Reducing S Mutans Streptococci and Caries Risk: A Randomized Placebo-Controlled Trial: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5851198/

3. Oral Microbiome: Unveiling the Fundamentals: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6503789