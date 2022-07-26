Best Over the Counter Diet Pills, OTC Weight Loss Pills Non Prescription

If you are looking for a non prescription diet pill this guide lists the best over the counter weight loss supplements.

Some natural diet pills are just as effective as prescribed weight loss medication. Here are the best weight loss pills over the counter and online.

Best Over the Counter Diet Pills: Quick Look

PhenQ - Editors choice Zotrim Leanbean

If you have already spent any time looking for a diet pill, you will probably have noticed there are plenty to choose from. Many of them are sold with the promise that they are the "World's #1 fat burner" or any number of similar claims.

If you have already had experience using dietary supplements, you may have already learned the hard way that a lot of options are sold on the back of a pack of lies. Even the ones that offer a limited level of support often have side effects that can cause untold misery.

However, regardless of whether you are a first-time diet pill user or someone who has been burned in the past, the information and recommendations in this article will help you avoid falling into any clever marketing traps.

Although many of the weight loss pills you can buy over the counter (OTC) don't work, there are also plenty that do.

We could produce a long list of diet pills that provide reasonable results. However, most people are not interested in weight loss solutions that work "okay", they want the ones that work best. The fast-acting options that offer the greatest value for money.

The following section will introduce you to the three OTC diet pills that work best. By the time you have finished reading it, you will know some important things about the ingredients that power them and the kind of results you can expect.

Top Over the Counter Weight Loss Pills

After evaluating and reviewing dozens of the most popular OTC weight loss pills, three options stood out as being the best:

In addition to being more powerful than the other weight loss supplements we reviewed, these three also have the best safety profiles. None of them have any known side effects at all.

Now we've revealed the top brands. The next step is to explain the ways these three natural diet pills can help you to lose weight.

#1. PhenQ ‒ Best OTC Weight Loss Pill Overall

Click for PhenQ pricing and offers

Every list has a top and a bottom. We are placing PhenQ at the top of this one because it's the weight loss pill that offers the greatest overall level of weight loss support.

Good dietary supplements need to be able to control hunger and food cravings. They also need to boost metabolism to help you to burn more calories and burn fat than you could with diet and exercise alone. PhenQ is a big gun in both these departments.

However, the formulation provides a lot of help in other areas as well, such as fighting fatigue and helping you to avoid your diet getting you down.

More than 190,000 people have already lost weight using PhenQ. From the date of its launch, it's been a runaway success. However, one of the best things about this particular over-the-counter weight loss pill is you don't have to take anything on faith. The manufacturer offers a 60-day money-back guarantee.

PhenQ Weight Loss Results

PhenQ is designed to offer several key benefits and customer reviews show it does what it says on the tin.

If you decide to lose weight with PhenQ, these are the type of results you can expect:

Less hunger and cravings

Faster fat burning

More energy

Protection from diet-related fatigue

Mood enhancement

The formulation also contains an ingredient that hinders fat cell formation. When you use PhenQ you will be burning fat and preserving lean muscle mass.

PhenQ Ingredients

a-Lacys Reset

Capsimax

Nopal

Caffeine anhydrous

Calcium carbonate

Chromium picolinate

L-Carnitine fumarate

The PhenQ ingredient profile is excellent. All of the inclusions are good. The formulation is not carrying any dead weight. However, the three most important inclusions are Capsimax, Nopal, and a-Lacys Reset.

Capsimax is a branded fat burning ingredient that harnesses the fat-burning potency of capsicum (chili) peppers and utilizes a special delivery technology that protects against heartburn.

Although most people can handle capsicum extracts without any problems, a minority of people find them hard on the stomach so it's great to see that PhenQ is using Capsimax instead of a more traditional form.

Also known as cayenne pepper, capsicum provides a compound called capsaicin. Research shows it supports weight loss in several ways including suppressing appetite and burning fat by increasing metabolism and thermogenesis. [1]

Nopal (Caralluma fimbriata) is a species of cactus. In India, it's been a highly effective appetite suppressant for many generations. More importantly, research proves its ability to control hunger and reduce waist size. [2]

Often seen as the most important ingredient in PhenQ, a-Lacys Reset provides a potent pairing of alpha-lipoic acid (ALA) and cysteine.

ALA is an antioxidant that's present in certain foods. It helps your body harness the energy from carbs. Cysteine is an amino acid that's necessary for collagen production.

There is a proven association between ALA and weight loss. [3]

When it's acting alone, the weight loss ability of ALA is modest, but combining it with cysteine takes off the brakes. The participants in one study lost 7.4% of their body fat. Interestingly, they also made modest gains in muscle mass.

PhenQ Weight Loss Supplement Availability & Pricing

Like all the best over-the-counter weight loss pills, PhenQ is only available from the manufacturer's website. However, at only $69.99 for a 30-day supply, the price is very reasonable and shipping is always free.

However, the PhenQ website also offers some very enticing special deals that make the cost of using the product even cheaper. You can choose to have three bottles for the price of two or get five bottles for the cost of three.

PhenQ Pros & Cons

Pros

Offers an unbeatable level of weight loss support

Natural weight loss supplements

Provides scientifically proven ingredients

Excellent customer reviews

Money-saving special deals

Free shipping

Vegan-friendly

Cons

Only available from the official website

Contains caffeine (but no more than you'd get from a cup of coffee)

#2. Zotrim ‒ An OTC Diet Pill Better than Prescription Weight Loss Pills?

Click to view Zotrim price and discounts

When it comes to having the best credentials as a weight loss supplement, Zotrim comes out on top. Its fat-busting capabilities are supported by five research studies. This OTC diet pill has 10 expert-approved research papers behind it as well.

However, one of the things about Zotrim that tends to grab the most attention is it's the only over-the-counter weight loss pill that has outperformed prescription weight loss medication in clinical trials.

Zotrim is predominantly a herbal weight loss aid but the formulation contains B vitamins and caffeine as well. As you may be aware, all the best energy drinks provide these ingredients.

Not surprisingly, Zotrim is good at helping people to overcome diet-related fatigue but its primary value is as a hunger suppressant to control food cravings.

Even if you have never used Zotrim, you may have heard of it. This non-prescription dietary supplement has been helping people on their weight loss journey and lose stubborn body fat for more than 20 years and the money-back guarantee is very good. It lasts for 100 days.

Zotrim Results for Losing Weight

Unfortunately, we could not rank Zotrim over PhenQ because its abilities as a weight loss aid are limited to only two main areas:

Controlling hunger and cravings

Helping you to resist snacking

These are the only claims the manufacturer makes for Zotrim and customer reviews support its abilities in these areas. As does science.

However, although the manufacturer appears to be playing down the value of Zotrim as an energy provider, feeling more energetic is still a result you can expect.

Zotrim Ingredients

Yerba mate extract

Guarana extract

Damiana extract

Caffeine

Vitamins B3 and B6

Guarana is a tropical berry that's high in caffeine. As you can see, Zotrim provides a second source of caffeine as well. However, the two sources combined only provide 75 mg of caffeine per dose. That's about the same as a shot of espresso coffee.

At this point, it is probably worth mentioning that, in addition to being an energy booster, caffeine is also a proven fat burner. [4]

Yerba mate is a plant that's native to South America, where people often steep the leaves in water and brew them to make a popular beverage known as mate.

Yerba mate is a stimulant but the effects are mild in comparison to caffeine.

Damiana comes from South America too. It's a shrub. The leaves are associated with several health benefits.

Zotrim's ability to control hunger and food cravings is largely due to guarana, yerba mate, and damiana working in synergy.

Research from the University of Liverpool shows this combination produces "robust short-term" appetite suppression. [5]

Zotrim Over-the-Counter Availability & Pricing

If you want to lose weight with Zotrim, you will have to buy it from the official website. It's not available elsewhere.

Each box provides a 30-day supply of pills for $49.99. That's not bad at all and, as with PhenQ, you also have the option of getting three boxes for the price of two or five boxes for the price of three.

Zotrim Pros & Cons

Pros

Has outperformed prescription weight loss drugs in clinical trials

Provides a scientifically proven appetite-suppressing formula

Excellent customer reviews

Money-saving special deals

Free shipping

Vegan-friendly

Cons

Only available from the official website

Contains a little caffeine

Main value is as an appetite suppressant

#3. Leanbean ‒ An OTC Diet Pill for Women

Click to view Leanbean pricing and special offers

Leanbean is a diet pill made for women. A lot of alternative products are sold with this claim without any real proof. The "made for women" promise is generally just a marketing gambit.

However, in the case of Leanbean, the claim is true. It's a very specialized weight loss supplement. In all honesty, men could use Leanbean too but, in addition to accelerating fat burning and controlling hunger, it provides extra support they would not need.

Research shows women have a greater susceptibility to hunger than men do. For this reason, Leanbean is heavily geared towards appetite suppression.

Women also have it harder than men due to hormonal issues. The fluctuations in estrogen that occur due to menstruation and menopause often cause weight gain.

Leanbean tackles this problem by providing an ingredient that regulates estrogen levels. None of the other "made for women" diet pills have this ability.

Leanbean Results

As with the other two top products, Leanbean customer reviews confirm women using Leanbean are getting all the results the manufacturer is promising:

Help with hunger and cravings

Natural weight loss pills

Faster fat loss

An energy boost to tackle diet-related fatigue

Regulation of hormones

In addition to being very good in all these areas, Leanbean is also stimulant-free. That's not going to matter to you if you have no qualms about using stimulants but it's going to be a huge plus if you do.

The other notable thing about Leanbean is many women report it's very good for helping you to break through plateaus.

Leanbean Ingredients

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B12

Chromium

Zinc

Potassium

Glucomannan

Choline

Garcinia cambogia

Green coffee bean extract

Turmeric

Acai berry

Piperine

As you can see, the Leanbean formulation is a little more complex than the ones used in the other two leading products. However, the extra ingredients are necessary because, due to women's special needs, they have to work extra hard.

The two B Vitamins compensate for the lack of caffeine by providing a stimulant-free energy boost. Potassium helps in this area too. It's also good for tackling bloating and water retention. [6]

Leanbean provides several ingredients that control appetite and cravings but the most important one is undoubtedly glucomannan.

Glucomannan is water-soluble fiber milled from the roots of a plant. When you consume it with sufficient water, it swells inside your stomach making it feel full.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) confirms glucomannan's value as a weight loss aid. However, it points out that three doses per day are necessary, before meals. Each dose needs to provide a full gram of glucomannan fiber and must be taken with adequate water. [7]

Leanbean provides a full gram per dose and the usage guidelines ensure people use it correctly. That's probably one of the main reasons so many women are praising its ability to take their hunger away.

Although it's not acting alone, the main fat burner in Leanbean is choline. Research involving female athletes from the sports of Judo and Taekwondo shows choline helped them achieve rapid reductions in body mass without losing any of their strength. [8]

Turmeric is another important inclusion. The curcumin it provides furnishes Leanbean with its ability to control estrogen. It is also a good natural energy booster.

Unfortunately, the body does not absorb curcumin well. That's why so many curcumin supplements fail to work.

However, Leanbean compensates for the human digestive organs' inadequacies in this department by also providing piperine.

Piperine is an alkaloid from black pepper. Research shows it increases curcumin absorption by 2000%. [9]

Leanbean Diet Supplements Availability & Pricing

As with all the best over-the-counter weight loss pills, if you want to buy Leanbean you have to do so via the official website.

A 30-day supply of Leanbean costs $59.99. However, with this option, there are shipping costs on top. If you want to avoid the charges you will need to order more bottles but free shipping is only available in the UK and USA.

Unfortunately, avoiding the shipping costs is the only advantage when you order two bottles of Leanbean. You don't get a free bottle or a price reduction.

However, when you order The Complete Bundle ($189.97) you get one free bottle. Choosing this option will also qualify you for the 90-day money-back guarantee.

As far as discounts and special deals go, Leanbean isn't that good but it offers women such a good level of specialized weight loss support it's still worthy to hang with the other two top OTC weight loss supplements.

Leanbean Pros & Cons

Pros

Specially formulated for women

Stimulant-free fat burner

Helps balance estrogen

Vegan-friendly

90-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available from the official website

Have to pay shipping costs if you only order one bottle

Pretty sad level of discounts and special deals

The money-back-guarantee only applies to The Complete Bundle

How We Ranked the Best Over the Counter Weight Loss Pills?

You probably won't be surprised to learn ingredient profiles are one of our most important ranking factors. We like to see plenty of ingredients that have scientifically proven abilities in areas that can further the aims of diet supplements that contain them.

Things we don't want to see are ingredients that cause side effects or unnecessary binders and fillers.

Weight loss supplement origin is very important too. We like to see full disclosure of the manufacturer's identity, along with an impeccable track record in the industry. To really wow us, manufacturers also have to offer excellent levels of customer support.

You put diet supplements into your body. Before you swallow anything, it's vitally important to know what is inside it and that it's 100% safe.

If you choose to buy weight loss supplements from the industry's bottom feeders or fly by nights, you can never be certain what you are getting. OTC diet pills made in Asia can be particularly bad and some companies go to great lengths to mislead people into believing low-quality imports are made in the USA.

All of the products that made our top 3 are produced by reputable companies with many years of experience in the supplement industry. In all cases, the pills are manufactured to high-quality standards in facilities based in the USA and/or the UK.

How to Get the Best Deal on OTC Diet Pills

The manufacturers responsible for all three products offer incentives to place larger orders. In the case of Leanbean, the incentives are pretty poor but they can still save you a little money.

Of course, if you only need to lose a few pounds, perhaps for an upcoming special event, you may find a 30-day treatment is enough. In a case like that, it makes no sense to order enough weight loss pills to last for two or more months.

However, if you have quite a lot of weight to lose, and many dieters do, placing a larger order may result in considerable savings.

Using PhenQ as an example, many people using this fat burning pill lose 7-12 lbs per month. If you need to lose 30 pounds, it may take you between six to sixteen weeks.

However, various things could influence your speed of weight loss, including your diet and level of physical activity. It's not all about the diet supplement.

It's highly likely you would need to continue using PhenQ for a few months.

If, for the sake of argument, you needed to keep using the diet supplement for three months to really lose belly fat. If you were to buy one bottle per month, your total spend would be nearly $210.

Alternatively, you could buy two bottles for $139 and get an extra month's supply thrown in for free. In the long-term, that's going to be much better value for money.

Best Weight Loss Pills Over the Counter Summary

If you want to get a good product that can provide rapid weight loss without side effects, we suggest you chose one of our top 3 options and, in particular, PhenQ

We awarded PhenQ the top spot because it has the most to offer and, with over 190,000 customers already and a 60-day money-back guarantee, you cannot go wrong.

Of course, if you just want a diet pill that provides a good level of hunger control, Zotrim will do the trick and is a little bit cheaper.

However, for women who are battling menopausal weight gain or have similar hormone-related issues, Leanbean will be the better option.

Before you make a decision, it's a good idea to take a little time to think things over and decide which option is the best fit for your needs.

OTC Diet Pills FAQ

Why are none of the best diet pills available in the stores?

There are several reasons why the manufacturers responsible for all the most effective natural diet pills handle all sales via their sites. The first one may surprise you ‒ it makes it possible for their customers to buy them for a lower price.

When third parties become involved, be it GNC, Walgreens, Walmart or any other reputable health product supplier, they want to make a profit too. This pushes up the price for consumers and/or forces manufacturers to supply them with supplements at a very low price. This benefits neither the diet pill manufacturer nor the consumer.

When manufacturers handle all the sales themselves it also makes it easier to address customer queries and, if necessary, process money-back guarantees.

Equally important, when you buy directly from the source, you can always be certain you are receiving the genuine product instead of a cheap imitation that may look similar but will not provide the same results.

Where can I buy weight loss pills over the counter?

You can purchase the best weight loss supplement online directly from the manufacturers website.

Can I lose weight without diet and exercise?

You can lose weight without exercise and all the best OTC weight loss pills can help you to do it. However, you will get nowhere fast if you are not willing to make the necessary modifications to your diet.

If you have gained weight, you must have been providing your body with too many calories per day. This has enabled your body to hang onto the excess by storing them as fat. If you keep on doing the same things, how can you expect anything to change?

By controlling your appetite, all the top weight loss pills can help you to avoid hunger, but you will still need to monitor the size of your food portions and avoid options that are high in sugar and fat.

Diet pills "supplement" the efforts you are already making with your diet. They cannot replace them.

If you want to get the best results in the shortest space of time, we suggest a combination of diet and exercise as a basic foundation and then using your weight loss pills to speed up the results.

What's the best way to use OTC weight loss pills?

You should always use diet pills in strict compliance with the manufacturer's instructions. The companies behind all the top weight management products have invested a lot of time in developing them and know how to make them deliver the best results.

Depending on the over the counter weight loss supplement you choose, you will probably be taking two to three doses per day and the timing is important.

Using Leanbean as an example, it contains glucomannan. The manufacturer suggests taking a dose before each of your main meals, with at least one full glass of water. It makes this suggestion based on the results of countless clinical trials and the recommendation of the EFSA. [7]

Can a natural OTC weight loss pill lower my Body Mass Index (BMI)

Over-the-counter (OTC) weight loss pills are medications that do not require a prescription from a healthcare provider.

Many of these products are designed to promote weight loss by suppressing appetite, increasing metabolism, or reducing absorption of fat. Some OTC weight loss pills can help you lose weight if used in conjunction with a healthy diet and exercise routine or program.

It is important to speak with a healthcare provider before taking any OTC weight loss pill, particularly if you have underlying health conditions.

Natural OTC weight loss pills typically contain herbs, vitamins, and minerals that are thought to promote weight loss and help burn stubborn belly fat.

Are over the counter weight loss pills safe?

Are over the counter weight loss pills safe? This is a question that many people ask, especially given the large number of weight loss supplements that are available on the market.

While there is no easy answer, there are a few things to consider before taking any weight loss supplement.

It is important to read the ingredients list carefully to make sure that you are not allergic to any of the ingredients.

Secondly, it is a good idea to speak with your doctor before taking any supplements to lose weight, especially if you have a medical condition or are taking medication.

Be sure to follow the dosage instructions carefully to avoid taking too much of the supplement, which could lead to adverse side effects. Overall, over the counter weight loss pills can be safe if used as directed and with caution.

What are the best OTC weight loss pills?

If you are struggling to lose weight you may be contemplating using a weight loss pill. You have two choices - a prescribed weight loss drug or a natural diet supplement.

Over the counter diet supplements can be just as effective for losing weight as prescription diet drugs and much safer.

PhenQ is an example of a highly effective weight loss supplement that is available over the counter and without prescription.