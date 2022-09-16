Best Over the Counter Remedies for Snoring, Top Stop Snoring Remedy OTC

If you have been searching for over-the-counter snoring remedies, you will have probably noticed that there are plenty of anti-snoring aids, products and solutions available. Snoring is a very common problem, it affects many lives so it's not surprising that there is much demand for effective snoring solutions. We have reviewed, compared and rated the most effective snoring remedies to buy over the counter, in store or online.

Best Over the Counter Snoring Remedies - Quick Look

The above anti-snore products are all available directly from the manufacturers websites. Shipping is free worldwide. Money back guarantees are valid. Customer service both pre-sales and after-sales is of a high level.

This article provides information that will help you stop snoring. You could see it as a mini-guide to anti-snoring devices.

In addition to explaining how the technology works, our guide will make finding the right remedy for your snoring even easier by introducing you to five of the top anti-snoring devices available to buy online.

Popular Snoring Remedies OTC: What You Need to Know

The noise we call snoring is the result of vibrating flesh. This can be behind the nose or at the back of the throat.

Mouth snoring is by far the most common type of snoring and it is this type of snoring all the best devices are designed to tackle.

During sleep, the muscles at the back of the throat relax. This makes the muscles and soft flesh that covers them more susceptible to air turbulence at the back of the throat.

The tongue relaxes during sleep as well. This can cause it to drop backward restricting airflow while breathing. This is generally the main factor contributing to snoring because it increases air turbulence.

All the best snoring remedies are designed to improve airflow at the back of the throat, This prevents the turbulence that would otherwise act on the flesh at the back of the throat and generate noise.

The three main ways anti-snoring devices achieve this are by repositioning the jaw, extending the tongue, or repositioning the head during sleep. The first way is generally the most effective so we will look at that first.

Anti Snoring Mouthpieces - Mandibular Adjustment

Mandibular adjustment devices (MADs) are devices you place in your mouth before going to sleep. They anchor to the upper and lower teeth, pulling the jaw forward. Usually no more than 6mm.

The tongue is anchored to the lower jaw so it is pulled forward too. This opens up the airway to prevent snoring. This type of device is also useful for treating milder forms of sleep apnea. [1, 2]

MADs are a proven technology that were only available from dental surgeons. Nowadays, there are some very good simpler options you can set up at home. There are some highly effective snoring mouthpieces on the market that cost under $100

TRD and TSD - Tongue Stabilizing Devices

Tongue stabilizing devices (TSDs) are anti-snoring devices that fit over the top of the lips. A portion of the lower section sits between the front teeth but, compared to MADs, TSDs have a much lesser presence inside the mouth.

A good option for people who have dental issues that make using a MAD impossible, TSDs utilize a small suction cup that holds the tongue inside the device pulling it forward.

Like MADs, TSDs may also have value for treating milder forms of sleep apnea. [3, 4]

Head Positioning

There are various types of devices that aim to remedy snoring by changing the position of the head during sleep. The idea is to place the head in a position that allows maximum airflow through the throat.

Anti-snoring pillows are one of the most popular options but the success rate is low. The Smart Nora anti-snoring device is the only notable exception but it uses a clever combination of motors and electronics. It's anything but a basic anti-snoring pillow. We will provide a little more information about Smart Nora in the next section.

Top 5 Snoring Remedies Over the Counter

Here are the 5 most effective remedies available over the counter and online to combat and treat snoring.

#1. Airsnore (mouthpiece and drops)

AirSnore is a 2-part snoring remedy that consists of a mouthpiece (MAD) and some aromatic drops that can clear the nasal passages and help prevent mucus at the back of the throat. Depending on your requirements, you may wish to use the MAD, the drops, or both.

The MAD is easily the most important part of the kit but, for snorers suffering from nasal congestion, the aromatic drops can be a very useful companion.

Airsnore can also treat sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

The AirSnore MAD is a basic boil and bite MAD that utilizes high-quality thermoplastic. Before you can use the MAD to control your snoring you need to soften the plastic in hot water. Then you need to place the device into your mouth and bite down. This allows the plastic to mold perfectly to your teeth.

During the set up stage, you also need to advance your lower jaw. This step is necessary so that when you use the MAD at night, you will have to advance your lower jaw to enable the device to sit inside your mouth. If you skip this step, the magic may not work.

Most of the MADs available to buy over the counter are made of cheap plastics and often have rough edges. The AirSnore MAD is different. It's quality through and through.

AirSnore Pros & Cons

Pros

High-quality design and materials

Easy home set up via boil and bite

Optional aromatic drops

Excellent customer reviews

80,000+ satisfied users

Cheaper than many other options

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Possibility of drooling

New users may experience jaw discomfort for the first few nights of use

Requires strong teeth

Unsuitable for use with crowns, dentures, and retainers

#2. Good Morning Snore Solution (tongue stabilizer)

Good Morning Snore Solution (GMSS) is a tongue stabilizing device (TSD also known as TRD’s) that boasts a superior design that allows it to outperform all the other TSDs on the market.

Most TSDs are made from cheap plastics that are incapable of providing an adequate amount of suction to retain the tongue inside them throughout the night.

At the other end of the scale, some options are overly severe and may cause tongue irritation or swelling.

Good Morning Snore Solution is not made from standard plastic. The manufacturer chose to use a special plastic resin instead. It's a high-quality option that’s ISO-certified for use in medical devices. These are not the nasal strips you will find in store that can be considered largely ineffective.

The device was designed by an expert in sleep medicine and oral appliance therapy who put extra effort into making it easier on the lips and tongue.

So, on the one hand, Good Morning Snore Solution is unlikely to release the tongue during sleep. However, one the other hand, it's also gentle on the tongue so there is no need to wake up each morning feeling like you have spent the night French kissing a vacuum cleaner.

Good Morning Snore Solution Pros and Cons

Pros

Unique innovative design

Made from superior-quality plastic resin

Doctor-recommended

Clinically proven anti-snoring device

FDA-cleared for over-the-counter use

90-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Unsuitable for people with short tongues

Must be able to breathe through the nose

Possibility of initial tongue discomfort during first days of use

#3. SnoreRX (mouthpiece)

SnoreRX is a boil-and-bite MAD that boasts some nifty extra refinements. Although the initial set-up is similar to that of any other boil and bite anti-snoring device, further refinements in jaw position are easily obtainable via a special adjustment mechanism called Posi-Lock.

The Posi-Lock system makes it possible to advance the jaw in 1mm increments up to a maximum of 6mm jaw extension.

If you want a MAD you can fine-tune at home with clinical precision, SnoreRX is one the best snoring remedies to choose.

Adjusting the SnoreRX device is easy. All you need to do is hold it between your fingers and thumb and apply adequate pressure at the sides. Then, using your other hand, you can gently rock the lower tray forward, one side then the other, 1mm at a time.

Needless to say, with this option, there is no need to advance your lower jaw during the boil and bite stage. You can rely on the Posi-Lock system to do all the important work.

One of the advantages of this is you can extend the jaw slowly over a few days to a couple of weeks. This may make it easier to get used to sleeping with your jaw in a slightly extended position.

SnoreRX Pros and Cons

Pros

Simple boil and bite set up

Possible to fine-tune the level of jaw extension in 1mm increments

Dental lab quality design

30 night money-back guarantee

Cons

Possibility of drooling

Requires strong teeth

Unsuitable for people with dental crowns, dentures, or retainers

#4. Vital Sleep (mouthguard only)

Very similar to the previous snoring remedy, Vital Sleep is another high-quality boil and bite MAD that boasts a unique design that makes it possible to extend the jaw in stages after the boil and bite.

In this case, you need to use a special tool to operate a screw mechanism that moves the lower tray forward. The manufacturer provides the tool. However, Vital Sleep may not be the best option for people who have a habit of mislaying things.

One of the good things about Vital Sleep is it's available in two different sizes. The standard version is intended for men. A tiny bit smaller, the other option is intended for women.

The Vital Sleep MAD also has a vent at the front. This helpful design feature makes it one of the best snoring remedies for people who want all the benefits of a MAD while still being able to breathe through their mouths.

Vital Sleep Pros and Cons

Pros

Easy to set up at home with boil and bite

Possible to fine-tune the level of jaw extension (using the special tool provided)

FDA-approve and doctor-recommended anti-snoring device

Choice of two sizes

Vented to support mouth breathing

60-day money-back guarantee

2-year warranty

Cons

Requires strong teeth

Possibility of drooling

Not suitable for people with dental crowns, dentures, or retainers

Will need to be careful not to lose the adjustment tool

#5. Smart Nora (anti-snore pillow)

If you don't like the idea of sleeping with something inside your mouth or gripping your tongue, Smart Nora is probably the best snoring remedy to use.

Although you sleep with this device under your head, to call Smart Nora an anti-snoring pillow would be doing the technology a huge disservice.

Smart Nora is a 3-part device that consists of a (silent) air pump, an inflatable pad, and an electronic monitoring device known as "the pebble."

During use, the inflatable pad sits beneath your pillow and the pebble is next to your bed.

In addition to noise sensors, the pebble contains a micro-computer so you could say it's the brains of the outfit.

When the pebble senses the first signs of snoring, it activates the pump, inflating the pad. It can also deflate it.

By inflating and deflating the pad in specific pre-programmed manners, the Smart Nora anti-snoring device initiates a rocking action that stimulates the throat muscles, firming them up and reducing airway obstruction.

Smart Nora Pros and Cons

Pros

No need to place anything inside the mouth or over the lips

Does not present a risk of drooling during sleep

Suitable for most people

Silent and portable

Easy to use plug-and-play anti-snoring technology

30-day money-back guarantee

1-year (extendable) warranty

Cons

Costs more than MADs and TSDs

Needs electricity to work

Other Remedies to Reduce Snoring

There are some other less effective (but cheaper) OTC remedies to reduce snoring.

Weight loss - losing weight is considered to be the single biggest positive change you can do to stop snoring.

Avoid alcohol - drinking too much alcohol is bad for many reasons. It can cause sleep disorders and snoring, including obstructive sleep apnoea and sleep deprivation.

Sleep position - sleeping on your side is great for reducing snoring. It can free the upper airway and reduce nasal congestion. Side sleeping can also stop the soft palate from vibrating (this is the actual snoring sound).

Sleep medicine - sleep medicine can either help or hinder. Natural essential oils are preferred to treat snoring.

Internal nasal dilator - these are not very effective for people with OSA or other forms of sleep apnea. The same applies to external nasal dilators.

CPAP - continuous positive airway pressure. Not cheap, we are getting into the realms of morin away from treating snoring and into obstructive sleep apnea.

Sources of Reference

1. Mandibular Advancement Device for Obstructive Sleep Apnea: An Overview: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4439678/

2. Use of Mandibular Advancement Devices for the Treatment of Primary Snoring With or Without Obstructive Sleep Apnea (Osa): A Systematic Review: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33326914/

3. Compliance and Side Effects of Tongue Stabilizing Device in Patients With Obstructive Sleep Apnea: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33899699/

4. The Tongue-Retaining Device: Efficacy and Side Effects in Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2762714/

Best Snoring Remedies Over the Counter Summary and Conclusion

Snoring remedies that are available over the counter are in most cases the best options. The quality and effectiveness of such products can vary considerably though. It's very easy to fall into the trap of buying one device or snoring remedy after another as part of an ongoing effort to find an anti-snoring product that works.

Most of the best snoring remedies are only available online. Granted, you may pay a little more but, in every case, the best anti-snoring devices have money-back guarantees.

Of course, there are also plenty of poor choices available online. Finding the good ones can still be a challenging task but it becomes easier when you understand how each type of device works and know the kind of results to expect.

We have elected the 5 best over the counter snoring remedies that have a good level of success. There is also a good level of customer support both pre-sales and after sales. They also have long money back guarantees.