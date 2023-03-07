Best Over the Counter Sleep Aids 2023 - Natural OTC Sleeping Aid

Do you have trouble falling asleep or wake during the night and cannot fall back to sleep? If so, you may need a sleeping aid. We have reviewed, compared and rated the best over the counter sleep aids for 2023.

Best OTC Sleep Aids for 2023 Quick Look

Here are the three best over the counter sleep medication for 2023:

Best Natural Sleep Aids Over the Counter 2023

Here are the most effective OTC sleep medications available without prescription.

#1. NooCube Sleep Upgrade

NooCube Sleep Upgrade is a powerful natural sleeping pill that contains a combination of botanical ingredients and nutrients. The botanicals are included because of their sleep-enhancing abilities. The nutrients are present to compensate for dietary deficiencies that can cause insomnia.

NooCube Sleep Upgrade does not have any known side effects but that's not surprising given the choice of ingredients.

The NooCube Sleep Upgrade Formula for a Good Night's Sleep

Each (4 Capsule) serving of NooCube Sleep Upgrade provides five key ingredients:

Lavender

Lavender is a traditional sleep inducer that's known and trusted all over the world. People used to place bags of lavender flowers under their pillows at night to help them to fall asleep. To this day, a lot of insomniacs still do.

Research shows the sleep-enhancing compounds lavender provides can also be effective when taken by mouth. [4]

Lemon Balm

A proven herbal sleeping supplement with a long standing reputation. Research shows lemon balm (Melissa officinalis) is also a good natural treatment for anxiety, stress, and depression. It good for people who have trouble falling asleep. [5]

Magnesium

Magnesium is an important mineral the body requires for many functions including muscle and nerve activity. Research shows magnesium also plays an important role in sleeping.

The results of one study, conducted on elderly people with insomnia show magnesium supplements improved sleeping efficiency and sleep time. [6]

Calcium+ Vitamin D3

Calcium and Vitamin D is a very useful pairing. Both nutrients help provide strong bones. Although calcium has greater importance in this area, vitamin D supports its abilities by helping the bones to absorb it.

Research shows these two nutrients have something else in common. Both of them play important roles in brain function and sleeping. [7]

NooCube Sleep Upgrade Pros and Cons

Pros

Does not contain melatonin

Suitable for vegans and vegetarians

Excellent customer reviews

Safe and effective

Contains two of the best herbs for improving sleep

Provides important nutrients

No known side effects

Free shipping on all orders

60-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Cons

Poor choice for people who don't like swallowing pills

You can only buy it from the manufacturer's website

#2. Sleep Breakthrough

Sleep Breakthrough is a sleeping pill alternative in powder form. If you don't like taking pills, it's the best natural sleeping medicine to use because you mix it with water and drink it before going to bed.

Unfortunately, the manufacturer only offers this dietary supplement in berry flavor. So, if you don't like the taste, there's not a great deal you can do.

Like the top supplement for sleeping, Sleep Breakthrough does not contain melatonin. Instead, it uses a blend of natural ingredients that encourage increases in natural melatonin production and provide other benefits that fight insomnia and aid restful slumber.

The Sleep Breakthrough Formula:

Each Sleep Breakthrough bedtime drink provides nine natural ingredients.

Magnesium

Nothing new here. We've seen this ingredient before. It's also present in NooCube Sleep Upgrade. You may recall research has shown supplements that provide this important mineral can improve sleeping efficiency and sleep time. [6]

Calcium

Calcium is another mineral you may remember from our Noocube Sleep Upgrade ingredient breakdown. However, Sleep Breakthrough fails to pair Calcium with vitamin D so, although there will still be benefits, the overall results may not be as good. [7]

Zinc

Zinc is an important mineral that supports strong immune function and helps provide good health in numerous other ways. Limited research suggests zinc may also aid sleeping but it's not exactly a power ingredient.

Potassium

If your diet provides adequate potassium, getting a top-up from a supplement will do little to relieve your insomnia. However, if you are deficient in potassium, it will. Research shows a definite connection between low potassium levels and problems with sleeping. [8]

P5P

P5P is a form of vitamin B6. It may have value as a natural sleep aid but plant extracts like lemon balm and lavender have more to offer.

Glycine

Glycine is a non-essential amino acid that functions as a neurotransmitter. The science is complicated and the method of action is poorly understood but research suggests it plays a role in sleeping. [9]

Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) + L-Theanine

GABA is another amino acid that the body uses as a neurotransmitter. Although limited research suggests GABA supplements may help gently sedate people their value remains unclear.

However, GABBA's value appears to increase when it's combined with L-theanine. Research shows these two amino acids have a special synergy that allows them to have greater potency together than they do when acting alone. [10]

Taurine

Also an amino acid, taurine calms the mind and makes sleeping easier by supporting the abilities of GABA.

Sleep Breakthrough Pros and Cons

Pros

Vegan/vegetarian-friendly OTC sleep aid

Does not contain melatonin

Good choice for people who find it hard to swallow sleeping pills

Safe and effective

No known side effects

Excellent customer reviews

365-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Cons

One flavor choice only

Only possible to buy it from the official website

Limited options for free shipping

#3. Sleep Support Plus

Sleep Support Plus is a natural sleeping pill that provides a combination of melatonin and natural ingredients. The manufacturer says the product is vegan-friendly, but if you are vegan or vegetarian, you may want to contact them and inquire about the origin of the melatonin before placing an order.

We have already made it clear we are not fans of melatonin sleeping pills but, despite their reputation for side effects, they remain a popular choice with some people.

Due to the choice of herbal companion ingredients, Sleep Support Plus has more to offer than traditional melatonin supplements.

The Sleep Support Plus Formula:

Sleep Support Plus contains five key ingredients.

Melatonin

We have already covered this ingredient in sufficient detail. It can aid sleeping but may have an unpleasant source and can cause side effects.

Lemon Balm

Also present in NooCube Sleep Upgrade, lemon balm is a herbal ingredient that aids sleep and controls stress, anxiety, and depression. [5]

Chamomile

Chamomile teas and supplements provide an antioxidant called apigenin that fights insomnia by binding with receptors in the brain.

The results of one study show people taking chamomile extracts for 28 days would fall asleep faster and did not wake up so often during the night. They have definite sedative effects. [11]

Valerian

Although valerian root extracts have value in other areas, most studies explore the relationship between valerian and rest.

A recent clinical review of 60 studies, conducted in 2020, suggests using valerian can be a safe and effective way to improve sleeping and prevent associated sleep disorders. It is often used in many dietary supplements that claim sleep improvements[12]

Goji Berry

A popular superfood, goji berries are rich in nutrients and health-boosting antioxidants. One of the many benefits goji berries provide is better quality sleep. They have also been shown to enhance physical performance. [13]

Sleep Support Plus Pros and Cons

Pros

Suitable for vegans and vegetarians

Cheaper than many other OTC options

Contains respected herbal sleep aids

Good customer reviews

Cons

Contains melatonin

Unsuitable for long-term use

You can only buy it from the official website

No free shipping

No money-back guarantee

Sleep is important. We all need it. When we don't get enough it makes us feel tired, irritable, and ill. Lack of sleep is also linked to many serious health problems including depression, high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes. It's even been shown to contribute to weight gain and obesity. [1]

Sleep deficiency is surprisingly common. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it may affect around 1 in 3 adults living in the USA.

The fact that you are reading this article suggests you may have sleep problems or be hoping to help a friend or family member who has difficulties getting enough sleep.

Regardless of your reasons for being here, it's likely that you are aware there are two main ways to tackle sleeping problems. The first option is to visit your doctor and request some sleeping pills. The alternative, and arguably the best option, is to use over the counter (OTC) sleep aids.

Reasons to Use Natural Sleep Aids Instead of Prescription Sleeping Pills

Many Tranquilizers/Sedatives are Addictive

Most prescription sleeping pills pose a threat of dependency. The options that do this far outnumber the ones that don't. Daridorexant (Quviq), Lemborexant (Dayvigo), Suvorexant (Belsomra), Zolpidem (Ambien): all of them can be addictive.

Using Ambien as an example, many Hollywood celebrities, including Linsay Lohan and Tiger Woods have had to battle their addictions to this popular prescription sleeping pill. [2]

Prescription Sleeping Pills Have Known Side Effects

Any attempt to find prescription sedatives that don't cause side effects will be as fruitful as banging your head against a wall. Most sleeping medications administered by healthcare professionals on prescription have many known side effects.

Common side effects include:

Dry mouth

Headaches

Nausea

Diarrhea

Difficulty waking

Daytime sleepiness

Certain options may also cause suicidal thoughts and interfere with the way your heart functions.

Of course, just because a pharmaceutical product is known to cause side effects does not mean it will. We all respond to drugs differently. There is never a way to predict the response. All you can do is try them and see.

Drugstore Sleep Aids - Popular Brands

There are several popular over-the- counter sleeping pill brands found at drugstores such as Walgreens, CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid. Are Drugstore sleep aids safe? Most of them are, yes, if they have natural ingredients.

Here are some popular sleep aids sold in drugstores and pharmacies:

Vicks ZzzQuil

CVS Sleep-Aid

Advil PM

There are other sleep medications and otc sleeping pills but numerous to mention.

Prescription Sleep Aids

Prescription sleep aids and sleeping pills can be a great option for sleep disorders and to treat insomnia.

These medications are generally considered safe when taken as prescribed, but they should not be used as a long-term solution to insomnia.

Popular sleep aids on prescription include benzodiazepines like Ativan and Valium, sedatives like Ambien, Lunesta, and Sonata, as well as melatonin antagonists like Rozerem and Belsomra.

Many of these medications work differently in the body to create a feeling of relaxation which allows users to drift off into a peaceful sleep.

However, there can be some potential side effects associated with these drugs such as drowsiness, headache, memory problems and even addiction in some cases.

It’s important that any person considering using prescription sleeping aids or sleeping tablets speak with their physician first to ensure the best possible outcome.

Sleep Wake Cycle

The sleep wake cycle is often referred to as the circadian rhythm, and it is your body's biological clock.

It consists of biochemical and physical changes that follow a 24-hour pattern, letting us know when we should feel awake and when we should feel tired.

Our bodies naturally need more rest during the night than during the day because our primitive ancestors needed to use their energy during the day for activities like foraging and hunting.

That's why most people find it very difficult to adjust to drastic or sudden shifts in sleep habits and patterns (jet lag), so if you want to feel refreshed and energized try to stick with a consistent bedtime!

Sleep Apnea

Sleep apnea is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening condition in which breathing periodically stops during sleep.

While this can have some serious long-term health implications, it usually presents itself as an inability to get a good night's sleep.

Of course, when your breathing stops periodically throughout the night, it's impossible to get into deep sleep cycles and experience restful nights of slumber.

The result can often be grogginess during the day due to lack of quality sleep and fatigue due to exhaustion from interrupted sleeping throughout the night. It’s no surprise that even without major health complications from sleep apnea, it can still lead to daytime drowsiness and an overall decline in health. Thankfully there are sleep apnea mouthpieces that are available that can treat effectively.

Melatonin in Sleeping Pills: What You Need to Know

Many over the counter sleep aids have melatonin in them. The body produces this hormone to regulate sleep. It's secreted by the pineal gland. When levels rise, you begin to feel tired. Melatonin preps the body for sleep.

The melatonin in sleep aids may be synthetic or extracted from animal pineal glands. Some sleep aid manufacturers state which form they are using. Others do not.

This is a problem because most people seeking natural supplements expect their products to be powered by plant extracts or vitamins and minerals. The thought of consuming glandular extracts can be repulsive and is totally unacceptable for vegans and vegetarians.

The other problem with melatonin is it can cause side effects. Some of the most unpleasant ones are nightmares, mood swings, depression, and daytime drowsiness. Melatonin sleep supplements have also been known to cause bed wetting. [3]

Due to the problems it can cause, we do not consider melatonin to be a good option for natural sleep aids. However, we are aware many people have faith in its abilities and actually choose to use it.

That's why Sleep Support Plus appears on our list of best natural sleeping aids. Although it is better than all the other melatonin sleeping pills we reviewed, we still recommend you choose one of the other two (non-melatonin) products instead.

What Are the Best Ways to Fall Asleep Naturally?

Be they prescription-only or available over the counter, sleeping pills and potions are not the only answer. Some people manage to improve their night time habits and say they have slept better.

Become More Active

Increasing your daily level of physical activity is a good way to encourage natural sleep patterns.

Avoid Stimulants

Coffee, tea, energy drinks: Due to their caffeine content, all these drinks have the potential to interfere with sleep, as do a great many more. You don't need to avoid them entirely. You only need to make sure your last caffeine hit of the day is at least five hours before you plan to go to bed.

Avoid Blue Screens Before Bedtime

The screens of smartphones, tablets, and similar devices emit short-wavelength blue light. It's very similar to sunlight and can cause the mind to become more alert and dispel the desire to sleep. Make no screen time before bedtime your nightly mantra and avoid the temptation to use these sources of blue light within two hours of your planned bedtime.

Create a Sleep-Friendly Environment

Try to avoid cluttering up your bedroom with unnecessary items that may draw your attention and become a distraction that stimulates your mind and keeps you awake. If possible decorate your bedroom with soft, pastel shade colors such as pinks, blues, or greens.

Make sure to draw the curtains and, if it's noisy outside, close the windows. Street lights and the sound of traffic can interfere with your ability to sleep.

Should You Use Sleeping Pills?

Although sleeping pills are not always the best solution when all else fails they may be the only sleep solution. However, never make the mistake of thinking prescription sedatives are the best way to induce sleep. They are only one option, there are other medications. The best natural sleep aids are much safer to use.

However, insomnia and other sleep difficulties are sometimes the body's way of warning you something is wrong. Where this is the case, you need to treat the underlying condition instead of the symptoms. If the duration of your sleep problems can be measured in weeks or months instead of days, it may be a good idea to visit your family doctor and get some expert medical advice.

Best OTC Sleep Aids Concluding Thoughts

Insomnia is a common problem. Although lifestyle changes can sometimes improve sleep quality, many people find using sleeping pills or their alternatives is the best way for them to enter that all-important dream time.

Despite their obvious value, prescription sedatives have side effects and most options can be addictive.

The best over the counter sleep aids are much safer to use. However, we must point out again, sleep supplements that contain melatonin may be more trouble than they are worth.

