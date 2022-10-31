Best PCT for SARMS, Post Cycle Therapy After SARMS Cycle

SARMS are considered to be a better proposition to steroids for bodybuilders looking to build muscle, increase strength and lose body fat quickly. As with most performance enhancing supplements a post cycle therapy (PCT) protocol of some sort should be used. Post cycle therapy after using SARM is important as it can protect you hard earned muscle gains and help your body recover effectively. This article highlights what a SARMS PCT is, how they work and which PCT supplements to use.

SARMS Without PCT - Quick Look

The supplement industry is ever changing. There are now hybrid SARMs available that are both legal to buy and use for bodybuilding and to improve athletic performance. They are also free from side effects - and there is no need for a post cycle therapy.

Most Popular SARMS Without PCT

There are about a dozen SARMS that are used to build muscle, increase strength and reduce body fat. Here are the 4 most popular and commonly used. None of these SARM brands need post cycle therapy and all of them are legal to purchase.

RAD 140 (Testol 140) - for muscle gains, increasing testosterone levels

Testol 140 is RAD 140 branded testolone hybrid legal SARM.

Increase muscle on bulking cycles

Boost natural testosterone production

Reveal lean and cut physique

LGD 4033 (Ligan 4033) - for lean muscle mass on bulking cycles

Ligan 4033 is a branded legal Lingandrol.

Increases energy levels

Gain muscle and bigger pumps

Recovery quicker, combat fatigue

MK 677 (Ibuta 677) - for Increasing HGH and blood flow

Ibuta 677 is a legal and safe Ibutamoren

Increase human growth hormone

Improve blood flow

Promotes muscle fullness

GW501516 (C-Dine 501516) - for fat loss on cutting cycles

C-Dine 501516 is a legal Cardarine and best used on cutting cycles to reduce body fat.

Reduces excess body fat

Promotes lean muscle mass

Reveals a ripped physique

There are several other legal SARMs that don't require post cycle therapy that can be combined into a SARMS Stack. An ULTIMATE STACK combines everything you need to bulking, cutting, strength and recovery.

What Is A SARMs PCT?

A SARM PCT is a post-cycle therapy that helps to minimize the side effects of SARMS use. The protocols are typically used after a cycle of SARMS use, and they help to restore the body's natural hormone levels. PCT's can also help to improve recovery time and reduce the risk of injuries.

What are SARMS

SARMs (Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators) are a class of therapeutic compounds that have similar properties to anabolic agents, but with reduced androgenic properties. This makes them ideal for treating conditions like muscle wasting and osteoporosis, as well as age-related frailty.

SARMs act on the androgen receptors, which are found in both muscle and bone tissue. This results in an increase in muscle mass and bone density, without the negative side effects associated with traditional anabolic steroids. SARMS are still in the early stages of research, but they hold great promise as a safe and effective treatment for a variety of conditions.

How to Build a PCT Protocol for SARMs

A PCT, or post cycle therapy, is a vital part of any SARMs protocol. As SARMs are not androgenic, they will not cause the suppression of testosterone. However, there are some SARMs that are more potent than others and may require a PCT. These SARMs include Ostarine (MK2866), Andarine (S4), Ligandrol (LGD-4033), RAD 140 (testolone), and YK-11. These SARMs have been linked to suppressing testosterone levels. The severity of the suppression is dose and timing dependent. When designing a PCT protocol, a few things must be taken into consideration.

The type of SARM used must be considered. Second, the duration of the cycle must be taken into account. Next, the dosage of the SARM must be considered. Then, the individual's response to the SARM must be taken into consideration. With all of these factors in mind, a PCT protocol can be designed that will help to mitigate any suppression of testosterone levels caused by SARMs.

Why Do Bodybuilders and Athletes Use SARMS

Recent studies have shown that SARMS can help to increase muscle mass, decrease body fat, and improve strength and endurance. SARMS work by binding to the androgen receptors in muscles and bone, stimulating growth and repair. In addition, SARMS have been shown to increase levels of growth hormone and insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1), which play a key role in muscle growth. As a result, SARMS are an effective way to build muscle mass and improve athletic performance.

Why Do You Need Post Cycle Therapy After a SARM Cycle?

The main reason why post cycle therapy (PCT) is needed after a SARM cycle is to jumpstart the body's own natural production of testosterone. Testosterone is responsible for many things, including muscle growth, fat loss, and overall health. When exogenous testosterone is introduced into the body, the body will signal the pituitary gland to stop producing LH and FSH.

This in turn will cause the Leydig cells to stop producing testosterone. Once the exogenous testosterone is removed, it can take some time before the Leydig cells begin working again. PCT helps to jumpstart this process by providing the body with the nutrients it needs to produce testosterone naturally.

How Do PCT's Work?

A PCT after a SARMS cycle is designed to offer two main benefits

1. Reactivating Testosterone Production

Post cycle therapy, or PCT, is a method of treatment used to reactivate the body's own production of testosterone following a course of anabolic steroids. Anabolic steroids suppress the body's ability to produce testosterone, so post cycle therapy is designed to kick start testosterone production and help the body recover from steroid use. The most common approach to PCT is to use hormone replacement therapy, or HRT.

This involves supplementing the body with exogenous testosterone in order to jumpstart the production of endogenous testosterone. However, there are a number of other approaches that can be taken, and the most effective approach may vary from person to person. Regardless of the approach taken, the goal of PCT is to re-establish normal hormone levels as soon as possible so that the individual can return to their prior level of health and well-being.

2. Managing Estrogen Levels

A key component of PCT is managing estrogen levels. Estrogen is a hormone that can cause various side effects when present in high levels, such as water retention, bloating, and gynecomastia (enlarged breasts in men).

By managing estrogen levels during PCT, users can minimize these side effects and help their bodies recover more quickly and effectively. There are several ways to manage estrogen levels during the recovery cycle, including the use of SERMs (selective estrogen receptor modulators) and aromatase inhibitors. SERMs work by blocking the estrogen receptors, while aromatase inhibitors prevent the conversion of testosterone to estrogen. Both of these strategies can be effective in managing estrogen levels during recovery cycles or therapy.

What are the Most Popular PCT for SARMS (PCT Supplements)?

These are the most common and popular PCT supplements to use after a SARM Cycle (both bulking and cutting phases).

Nolvadex (Tamoxifen Citrate)

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG)

Enclomiphene

Rebirth

Clomid (Clomiphene Citrate)

PCT Side Effects

The main goal of PCT is to minimize the side effects of steroids or SARMS, such as decreased libido, fatigue, and depression. Unfortunately, PCT'S can also cause its own set of side effects, such as headaches, hot flashes, and fatigue. In some cases, these side effects can be quite severe. Therefore, it is important to speak with a doctor before starting PCT.

When should I start my PCT?

There are a few things to consider when deciding the best time to take PCT after a SARMS cycle.

How long was the cycle? For shorter cycles, PCT can be started sooner. What were the dosages used during the cycle? Higher dosages will require a longer break before starting PCT. What other compounds were used in conjunction with the SARMS? If other suppressive compounds were used, it may be necessary to wait a bit longer before beginning PCT. How well did the individual respond to the SARMS cycle? Some individuals may need a longer break before starting a cycle in order to fully recover.

Overall, there is no hard and fast rule for when to start PCT after a SARMS cycle. However, by taking into account the factors listed above, individuals can make an informed decision about when to start their PCT protocol.

How Long Between SARM Cycles?

Individuals new to using SARMS may cycle them for 8-12 weeks. A common dosing protocol is 25mg-50mg per day, taken orally. After a cycle is completed, it is recommended that users take a break for at least 4 weeks before beginning another cycle.

This allows the body time to adjust and return to its normal hormone levels. Some individuals may choose to extend their break to 6-8 weeks, or even longer. It is important to consult with a medical professional before starting any type of SARM cycle. They can help you determine the best dosage and schedule for your individual needs.

What is the Best Over the Counter PCT for SARMs

When it comes to SARMs, or selective androgen receptor modulators, there is no one-size-fits-all answer to the question of what the best over the counter PCT is. The reason for this is that each individual will have different goals in mind when they start using SARMs, and as such, will need to tailor their post cycle therapy accordingly. However, there are a few key factors that should be considered when selecting an over the counter PCT for SARMs.

First, it is important to choose a product that contains high-quality ingredients that have been proven to be effective in clinical trials. Second, the product should be designed specifically for SARMs users, as generic PCT products may not be as effective. Finally, it is important to select a product that is easy to use and that will not cause any unwanted side effects. By taking all of these factors into account, you can be sure to find the best over the counter PCT for your specific needs.

Best PCT for SARMS - Do I need a Really Need One - Conclusion

The short answer is yes. While some may believe that they do not need a post-cycle therapy (PCT) when using selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs), this is incorrect. PCT is necessary in order to ensure the safety of the user as well as to prevent any negative long-term effects. SARMs are often compared to steroids, and while they are not as potent, they still carry many of the same risks.

These risks can be minimized with the use of an after cycle supplement. Some of the best PCT for SARMS include preventing muscle loss, preserving gains, maintaining sexual health, and in some cases, helping the organs recover from the cycle. While there are some drawbacks to using a PCT, such as the cost and the length of time it takes, these are outweighed by the benefits. For anyone considering using SARMs, a PCT should be an essential part of their cycle.