Best Pre Workout Bodybuilding Supplement for Men, Pre Workouts for Bodybuilders

A good Pre-Workout supplement can make the difference between a tired workout where you might simply wear yourself out even more and make no gains at all - OR - a massive session in which you crush every lift, squat, press and pull in your program.

Furthermore, a good pre-workout can assist the post-workout recovery, the muscle growth, the fat burning and the mental strength to get on with everything else life throws at you, including going and killing it in the gym again the next day.

Best Pre Workout for BodyBuilding

We can’t tell you how important it is to fuel your body properly for the physical stress you are going to put yourself through. It quite literally adds a whole other dimension to your physique.

That’s essentially what drives us in our search for the best pre workout supplements available. In the case of pre-workout powders, we have forgotten more about them than most people know. About the ingredients, the blends of those ingredients and their effective dosages.

It’s not easy to narrow down the epic list of pre-workouts we have tested, to show a few that have stood out, and still stand out, as being the best of them…

…but by God, we’ve done it ;-)

The Best Pre-Workouts for Bodybuilding

#1 - Crazy Nutrition Pre Workout Intensive Pre-Train

Intensive Pre Train is part of a range of high-potency sports supplements developed by CrazyNutrition.

As you have probably already gathered from the name, Intensive Pre-Train is a pre-workout supplement.

Like a lot of pre-workouts, Intensive Pre-Train is a powder you mix with water and consume as a pre-workout drink. It comes in a choice of three fruity flavors. The options are Blue Raspberry, Fruit Punch, and Green Apple.

Although the Blue Raspberry and Fruit Punch options provide a small amount of caffeine, CrazyNutrition has opted to keep its Green Apple flavor pre-workout stimulant-free.

Key Benefits

Provides a crash-free energy boost

Clears brain fog so you can train with extra focus

Helps you to experience a more powerful pump

CrazyNutrition Intensive Pre-Train Vs Alternative Pre-Workout Supplements

Compared to most of the alternative pre-workout supplements on the market, CrazyNutrition Intensive Pre-Train is like a breath of fresh air.

A lot of manufacturers load their supplements with high doses of stimulants. This is a good way of boosting energy and focusing on the cheap but stimulants can cause jitters, heart palpitations, and other undesirable side effects that can be very distracting when you are trying to train.

Although two of the CrazyNutrition Pre-Train flavors contain caffeine, they only provide 200 mg per dose. That's no more than you would get from drinking a couple of standard cups of coffee. It's enough to be beneficial without going over the top.

However, CrazyNutrition Intensive Pre-Train gets most of its power from nitric oxide boosters and ingredients that enhance energy metabolism.

#2 - Crazy Bulk D-Bal - Best Pre Workout Supplement

Crazy Bulk D-Bal is the flagship product of the legal steroid manufacturer, Crazy Bulk. It was also the first one of theirs that we tried back when we heard of the company a few years ago.

After using it in multiple bulking cycles since, we have developed a thorough understanding of its capabilities and feel suitably knowledgeable in all things D-Bal.

The first thing you notice about D-Bal is the name. Its similarity to DBol - one of the most powerful anabolic androgenic steroids of all time - is unavoidable.

Intentional as well, if you ask the Crazybulk designers. It’s not rocket science to them. They are selling legal steroids, so naming them in this way is about the closest you can get without infringing on some sort of law somewhere.

Legal steroids exist on this fine line, and will do forever, but they will always remain legal one way or another; it’s what the entire business model is predicated on, after all.

The reason they are legally manufactured, sold and used? - We’d say it’s 90% down to safety. There are zero lasting or serious side effects experienced when you use Crazybulk legal steroids.

What are the Benefits of Crazybulk D-Bal?

It’s no good just calling a product something similar to the original anabolic androgenic steroid. That would only get it so far. No, Crazybulk D-Bal should have some of the same beneficial effects as DBol - Dianabol.

One of the reasons DBol was the father of oral steroids was the fact that it was synthesized early on in the steroid timeline. In fact, testosterone itself - the basis of all anabolic steroids - was the only other synthetic steroid in circulation at the time of DBol’s discovery.

It wasn’t called DBol in the late ‘50s though. That came later after pharmacies like the British Dispensary got hold of it and started manufacturing it in bulk. Dianabol and Anabol were just a couple of the brand names it was sold under.

The steroid was, and still is, universally known as methandrostenolone.

None of this answers the question in the sun-heading though: What are the Benefits of Crazybulk D-Bal?

Well, the benefits of the original steroid, and Crazybulk’s version are touted to be similar, albeit brought about in different ways, Crazybulk D-Bal being much safer than its counterpart.

The benefits of both the legal and synthetic steroid are as follows:

Increased Protein Synthesis rate Enhanced Nitrogen Retention Improved Glycogenolysis

Protein Synthesis is the manufacture of the individual amino-acid chains which ultimately form muscle tissue. Increase the rate and you’re directly increasing muscle and strength growth.

Nitrogen Retention refers to the nitrogen content of muscle tissue. Some percentage - around 15% - of our muscles are composed of nitrogen. A “positive nitrogen balance”, i.e an environment where the muscles are retaining more nitrogen than they expend is synonymous with anabolism, aka muscle growth.

Glycogenolysis is the conversion of complex sugars into basic sugars via metabolic breakdown, although glycogenolysis can be used to refer to the whole process and relationship between the carbohydrates in the food we eat and the energy we draw from it. Higher efficiency again leads to an anabolic environment within the body.

It is important to recognize here that all of the above benefits are really only optimally beneficial when the user engages in a resistance training program, an appropriate diet and adequate rest schedule.

For example, the conversion of carbohydrates to energy can only remain efficient if there is a biochemical demand for it, initiated by training and sleeping properly.

What are the Negative Side Effects of Crazybulk D-Bal?

This is probably the area where the Crazybulk Legal Steroids and Synthetic illegal steroids split in similarity and become entirely different discussions.

Crazybulk legal steroids do not cause any lasting, or serious side effects. We can personally attest to that considering the amount of cycles we have and continue to run with their products.

With some of the more potent cutting steroids that Crazybulk offers, there may be a short period of adjustment by your body as the initial adaptation phase plays through.

All of the inclusions in Crazybulk legal steroids are natural and tested for impurities before they are put into capsules.

Obviously, there are some people who should not use these products, including pregnant and breastfeeding women, kids under 18 years old and elderly people. Anyone taking prescription medication, or that has a medical condition, should consult with their doctor before using any supplement or legal steroid.

Our Experience With Crazybulk D-Bal

Our experience with Crazybulk in the whole has been excellent…better than excellent. We’ve had some of the best years on the weights we’ve ever had, and we aren’t new to this game either.

It takes a lot for a product to kick a veteran’s muscle growth and fat burning rates into another gear, and Crazybulk’s concoctions have done it for us time and again.

D-Bal itself will always have a place in our rotation because (a) it works to kickstart a bulking cycle and helps get us onto another level in the short term; and (b) because it has been there from the start for us. And it has never disappointed me.

Customer Feedback on D-Bal

Crazybulk is big on feedback. In fact, if you send in a selfie showing your progress, they will send you a FREE Crazybulk Legal Steroid STACK and a FREE T-SHIRT.

Here’s some of the feedback:

Can I Buy D-Bal - Where to Purchase?

The majority of our readers are based in the United States but the following information is relevant to anybody looking to buy Crazybulk D-Bal or any of their other products.

Crazybulk Legal Steroids can be bought from one place: the official website. The reason for this is that the company can control the distribution of its own product, rather than relying on third party resellers, who are susceptible to any number of problems like shipping delays, counterfeit schemes and so on.

This way Crazybulk can guarantee you are getting the genuine product, and they can also take ownership of any shipping and logistical issues. We should note that we have not experienced any delays in shipping since we have been customers of Crazybulk.

Customers in Australia, like those in the UK, USA, Canada, and most of Europe (and many more) can purchase Crazybulk Legal Steroids. In fact, if there are slightly different laws in your country, such as the quantity you can order at any one time, this will be taken care of by the automatic geo-location system that Crazybulk’s website has.

There’s also a lot of customer support in the form of live online chat with real people, as well as phone numbers and addresses (of actual buildings). Crazybulk is nothing like many of the other shady outfits in the supplement and legal steroid business.

You can also avail of the special offers on the official website. There is currently:

a Buy 2 Get 1 FREE deal on all Individual Products and Stacks! a FREE Bodybuilding Guide with some purchases FREE Shipping with some orders

Basically, the Crazybulk Official Website is the place to get your Crazybulk gear.

#3 - 4 Gauge Pre Workout

4 GAUGE is a pre-workout and muscle pump supplement manufactured by Roar Ambition.

It's designed to boost mental and physical performance and deliver "explosive" results in the gym.

Promised benefits include:

Push harder in the gym than ever before

Get massive swole muscle pumps

Feel more energetic and experience phenomenal size gains

Delivers extra focus without jitters or crash

NO artificial sweeteners

NO Gluten

NO dairy

NO soy

The product is packaged in tubs that resemble a 4 Gauge shotgun shell.

As any shooting enthusiast will be aware, the 4 Gauge shotgun cannot be beaten for power. Roar Ambition make the same claim for their 4 Gauge pre workout drink, so the choice of packaging is very fitting.

What is 4 Gauge and How Does it Work?

Maximum results require maximum effort, but many people find it hard to train with the focus and intensity needed to make their muscles grow.

This can be a particularly frustrating problem for people who wish to improve their physique, and/or level of physical fitness, and have already put in a full day at work.

4 Gauge contains a blend of natural ingredients that have been chosen for their ability to energize the body, help focus the mind, and enhance muscle growth.

Key Ingredients

Each 14g serving provides:

L-Citrulline Dl-Malate (6000mg): An amino acid taken from watermelons. It has the ability to boost nitric oxide levels and cause a slight dilation of the blood vessels (vasodilation).

This allows the brain and muscles to benefit from an increased supply of nutrients and oxygen, resulting in improved mental focus, enhanced stamina, and faster recovery times between sets.

Studies show 6000mg is the optimum dose. 4 Gauge provides this, so the results should be good.

Creatine Monohydrate (1000mg): A respected ingredient that has been shown to improve training ability and enhance muscle growth.

Acetyl L-Carnitine (500mg): An amino acid. Acetyl l-carnitine helps fight fatigue, protects against muscle damage, and delivers extra energy.

Red Beet Root Extract (300mg): A natural vasodilator that ensures the muscles are well fed, and should provide a good "pump" in the gym.

Coconut Water Powder (300mg): Coconut offers so many health benefits is it often called a "super food". It's a good inclusion, and medical experts believe coconut water is a superior option to sports energy drinks.

Caffeine Anhydrous (150mg): Caffeine is renowned for its ability to increase mental focus and deliver extra energy. It's used in most energy drinks and can also be found in a lot of mind sharpening smart drug formulations.

L-Theanine (200mg): A compound obtained from tea leaves. It is a mild stimulant that can help energize the body and deliver improved mental focus. A number of studies show that pairing L-Theanine with caffeine can deliver maximum energy and focus without the jitters or crashes that can sometimes result when caffeine is used alone.

Rhodiola Rosea (Root) Powder (100mg): A versatile herb. According to Life Extension Magazine. Supplements that provide rhodiola can boost physical performance and provide numerous other health benefits.

Usage Instructions: 4 Gauge is designed to be taken 15 to 45 minutes before a workout. Some people may begin to feel the benefits after just 15 minutes. Others may need a little longer. Individuals are advised to find the time that works best for them.

Each (2 scoop) shake provides a 14g charge of 4 Gauge and anyone who wishes to do so has the option of taking a double dose.

The manufacturer suggests all users take a week off after every 6 to 8 weeks of supplementation. This will give the body a break and help ensure the formulation continues to deliver maximum results.

4 Gauge Pre Workout Customer Feedback

"After a hard day at work, finding the extra energy needed for a workout can be hard. 4 Gauge gives me the extra go I need to get things done in the gym and I've seen some good gains. It tastes pretty good too, so I am happy."

"Good for taste, excellent for energy, and is helping my muscles to grow. Top marks all around."

"4 Gauge has helped me improve my workouts no end. I have a lot more energy and focus now."

"This is a great product. I have no hesitation in recommending it. If you want to train with intensity, you need 4 Gauge."

Side Effects & Health Issues

Side effects are unlikely, but 4 Gauge will not be a suitable option for women who are pregnant or nursing a child.

People who have existing health problems should always check with their GP before they start using any brand of dietary supplement.

The same advice holds true for people who are using medication.

Purchasing Options & Considerations

4 Gauge is only available from the manufacturer’s website and the cost is £30 per "Shell". Customers who place an order for three shells secure a £15 discount.

#4 - Blackwolf

BLACKWOLF is a premium workout supplement brand that offers complete packages of PRE-, POST-, and INTRA-workout supplements.

They go a step further in making a Male and Female specific version: the HUNTER pack is for the guys and HUNTRESS for women.

Each pack consists of 3 tubs of supplement powder you can mix with the liquid of your choice to make pre-workout, intra-workout and post-workout shakes.

For people looking to cover all bases, this might be the perfect option, especially considering the prices, the free shippingand the other free stuff that comes with each package.

Of course, they offer the individual supplements to customers so that you can select just a pre-workout if that is what you need.

And, by the way, these are massive 30 gram scoops per serving, which allows for a fully dosed shake.

Follow the link below to see the prices and special offers (and free stuff), or continue reading for our complete review…

What are BLACKWOLF Supplements All About?

If you’re reading this, then doubtless you are well aware of pre / intra / post-workout supplements and the advantages they can bring you when you are in the gym, hitting a circuit, or whatever physical damage gets you up in the morning.

Some of those products on the market are total crap, some are good, some are great, and maybe one or two you’d choose over and over again because they just work for you - and you can’t find anything better.

BLACKWOLF have made a bunch of complete workout supplements, and offer them as packages or as individual products.

The packages, HUNTER (for men) and HUNTRESS (for women) contain 3 supplements for BEFORE, DURING and AFTER your workout:

Pre-Workout - TRACK (men) or TRAIL (women)

Intra-Workout - HUNT

Post-Workout - ELIMINATE

When you order Hunter or Huntress, you will also receive a free Blackwolf shaker cup and 5 x free workout guides, which are a kind of a complete lifestyle program, so you can look to them for training, diet, supplement and maintenance advice / structure.

Key Ingredients

You can imagine there’s quite a few ingredients in each package as a whole, given there are 3 supplements in both Hunter and Huntress.

Here, we’ll name some of the key inclusions across the supplements:

BCAAs, Taurine, D-Aspartic Acid, Green Tea extract, Creatine, Ubiquinone, Zinc Citrate, Seleno L-Methionine, Whey Protein Isolate, L-Glutamine, Electrolytes, Kelp T60, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Vitamin C

As mentioned before, each of the servings are 30 grams, which means you are getting full sized shakes rather than sparing any ingredients.

That means effective amounts of creatine, BCAAs, protein isolates and so on.

Side Effects and Health Considerations

There will be no jitters or crashes that can usually be associated with supplements like this because they have kept those types of stimulants out of the formulas.

We experienced no negative effects from Blackwolf.

Pregnant and breastfeeding women should not use these products, and people with medical conditions and those taking medication should check with their doctor first.

Purchasing and Shipping

Orders can be made on the official BLACKWOLF site only (link at the bottom of this review).

Removing middle men is a way to keep the prices down, and to allow for FREE international shipping to destinations, including the US, Canada, Australia, UK, Ireland, Europe and more.

You will also receive a FREE shaker cup and 5 x FREE workout/nutrition guides with orders of the Hunter and Huntress packs.

The special offers at the time of writing this report were as follows.

The prices below reflect the cost of the HUNTER or HUNTRESS, comprising 3 tubs of supplement powder each:

US - $79 (USD)

UK - £64 (GBP)

Aus - $104 (AUD)

Can - $106 (CAD)

EU - €74 (EUR)

Shipping is also FREE to ANYWHERE on all orders of these packs.

The Bottom Line

This is a no-brainer to be honest. Huge dosages of proven ingredients with free global shipping and some free goodies on top.

No other company is putting out supplements of this quality and strength at these prices, and certainly not with the added perks that Blackwolf tack on.

If you need a complete supplements solution, whether you are male or female, you couldn’t do better than this.

Let the results speak for themselves.

BLACKWOLF makes a specific pre-workout for Men and another one for Women.

TRACK is for men.

TRAIL is for women.

Each 30 gram scoop - wait, WHAT?!

That’s right - each 30 GRAM SCOOP contains a massive cocktail of some of sports nutrition’s most proven and effective ingredients.

30 grams per scoop is massive and it means each shake contains great quantities of nearly all the other supplements people usually buy separately for a million times the price of Track or Trail.

Blackwolf didn’t stop at making quality pre-workouts either. They’ve put together packages with a PRE, INTRA and POST workout in them…and for a fraction of the price you’d pay for separate products by most common supplement brands today.

They’ve called these packages HUNTER (for men) and HUNTRESS (for women). These consist of 3 tubes each and all contain huge doses of excellent sports supplements, vitamins and nutrients.

Naturally, for the best bang for buck, you should go with the Hunter or Huntress package. Oh, and you’ll also get FREE SHIPPING, a FREE Shaker Cup and 5 FREE Workout Guides with those orders!!

What to Look for in A Pre Workout Supplement for Bodybuilding

The preworkout job is to get you amped up and powerful for the whole duration of your workout. Anything less than that, and it shouldn’t even be considered.

A significant boost to both physical and mental energy is an absolute must. One without the other is quite pointless.

Safety is a primary concern also. Do the ingredients hurt you in the long run? Can they cause unwanted effects in the short term? How much is too much?

With these points and questions in mind, we have examined, used and reviewed these products so that you can get a comprehensive perspective, before laying down your cash.

Scientific support is important, but so is empirical data and peer opinion. We have taken all of into account when we determine which products make the final 3.

A product might be new or it might have been on the circuit a while. That doesn’t matter. If it still gets the job done, then it deserves its place.

Here are the 3 best pre-workout supplements of the year…

Creatine

It has become increasingly evident that pre-workout manufacturers are putting a token offering of creatine in their products, usually in the amount of 1g (1000mg).

Firstly, 1 gram of creatine is not enough to give the user much in the way of its ergogenic effects.

Second, Creatine Monohydrate is so cheap that you can purchase about 6 months’ worth of the stuff for about the same money as one of these pre-workouts.

So why don’t they put more creatine in?

Well, real estate is one thing. A decent daily dose of creatine monohydrate should be about 3 to 6 grams. That would take up too much room in one of these pre-workouts.

So, why don’t they just do away with it?

People who don’t use creatine need to understand that there is no reason to avoid it. It is the safest and most effective muscle supplement ever. Putting 1 gram in a pre-workout is the companies’ offering to give you at least something for your body to work with.

Our advice is to go and buy a big tub of creatine monohydrate and add 5 grams daily to water and take it…no breaks, no cycling, just every day.

Lastly, There is no better form of creatine than creatine monohydrate.

Know this. Know this, so well that whenever you are reading something about creatine malate or creatine-hydro-whatever getting into your system 10 times faster, it doesn’t make a blind bit of difference to you.

Creatine Monohydrate is the most bioavailable form. When you take 5 grams, almost all of it is used by the muscles. No other form can be this way. It’s bio-chemistry.

It is a supplement which works if levels are topped up daily, no matter when you take it in the day. Speed of absorption is absolutely irrelevant. Muscle saturation is.

On that note: happy lifting!