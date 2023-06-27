Best Precious Metals IRA Companies We Are Investing in for 2023

The global economy was rocked by the Covid-19 pandemic a couple of years ago, and its outlook has been bleak. Investors who have trusted their paper assets and stock portfolios for decades are now beginning to feel the heat.

With such uncertainty surrounding the majority of investment portfolios, investors are now turning to precious metals as a haven for their funds.

This tried and tested means of safeguarding one's wealth has been used successfully for centuries, and gold coins will once again be the best way to invest in your future.

Gold IRA companies have mushroomed nationwide to meet this sudden demand for precious metals, offering a wide range of services to would-be investors.

While this is a good thing in the face of the oncoming financial upheaval, it does cause many complications for those wanting to invest in precious metals.

One of the biggest problems is choosing the best gold IRA companies of 2023 to invest in when you are presented with many different options. The benefits of opening precious metals IRAs can only be enjoyed by those intelligent enough to invest in a reliable precious metals IRA company.

With that in mind, we have compiled a list of four of the best gold IRA companies for 2023 investors to consider.

These are gold IRA companies that, over time, have proven to be reliable, trustworthy, efficient, and dedicated to helping investors meet their investment goals in the best way possible.

Four Best Gold IRA Companies Taking 2023 by Storm!

If you keep your ear to the ground, you will know that the global demand for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium coins and bars has increased rapidly over the last few years.

A reflection of this demand is the increase in gold IRA companies peddling their services to investors.

Unfortunately, not all of them are trustworthy. In this article, we will look at the following four precious metals IRA companies that we strongly endorse as worthy gold IRA custodians:

Goldco

Augusta Precious Metals

Noble Gold

Birch Gold Group

These are the companies that the most experienced gold IRA investors have been turning to when investing in gold and other precious metals.

Without further ado, let us look at what it takes to be considered the best gold IRA company and why you should consider opening gold IRA accounts with any of these top gold IRA companies:

#1 Goldco (Best Overall Gold IRA Company)

The first company on our list is Goldco, widely regarded as one of, if not the best precious metals IRA company to invest in gold IRA. With that in mind, it is only fitting that Goldco sits at the top as our best overall pick for 2023. We had a great experience setting up up gold ira account with Goldco.

Goldco at a Glance

Offers a buyback commitment

Prestigious awards, such as INC 5000 and Stevie Awards Company of the Year 2022

Stellar A+ BBB rating

Company Overview

With more than 15 years of providing excellent gold IRA services to clients far and wide, Goldco has firmly established a reputation as the go-to custodian in Woodland Hills, California.

The company owes its prosperity to the great team of Goldco employees that work hard to provide all the essential services expected from the top gold investment companies in the US.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced investor in gold and silver IRAs, you will find what you need among the diverse inventory of precious metals the company provides.

Why Goldco Stands Out

Stability and commitment form the backbone of Goldco and set it apart from other custodians in an industry populated by many unreliable and dishonest companies.

In particular, investors know how volatile the economy can be and value having their funds managed by a stable investment house such as Goldco. Combined with its commitment to providing investor educational resources for beginners, Goldco is a unique company that is a worthy option for any investor.

What Customers Say

All in all, Goldco has one of the best reputations among customers that invest in gold IRAs. The A+ rating from the BBB is a testament to that stellar reputation. On Consumer Affairs, consumers have awarded Goldco with an impressive 4.8/5 stars.

Pros

One of the best in gold and silver IRAs

Excellent source of educational material

Top gold IRA company based on customer ratings and reviews

Cons

High minimum investment of $25,000

It needs more precious metal options

#2 Augusta Precious Metals (Get FREE Gold When You Learn About Gold IRAs)

In the silver and gold IRAs industry, Augusta Precious Metals is a name that needs no introduction. It has been a reliable platform for beginners to learn the art of gold investing for years.

And with their current promotion of giving away free gold, it's a no-brainer to schedule a free video conference. Our video conference with their team was very informative, and they really helped us pick the best investment for our needs.

Augusta Precious Metals at a Glance

Lots of educational resources

Regarded highly by industry experts

Easy and direct buying of precious metals for gold IRAs

Best Overall Precious Metals Company award from Money Magazine

Company Overview

Growing into a company that can handle over $1 billion in assets takes time and effort. It has taken over a decade of industry experience for Augusta Precious Metals to become the industry giant it is today.

As CEO and founder of Augusta Precious Metals, Isaac Nuriani has spearheaded this great company from its headquarters in Casper, Wyoming.

Why Augusta Precious Metals Stands Out

You can never run out of great things to say about Augusta Precious Metals, but one of the main things that make this company unique is its commitment to investor education. This makes Augusta Precious Metals an excellent choice for beginner investors yet to develop the confidence and expertise needed to make good decisions.

The director of education at Augusta Precious Metals, Devlyn Steele, has dedicated many years of his career to helping create an environment dedicated to educating and assisting investors with their gold IRA investments.

Services, Fees, and Storage

Augusta Precious Metals has everything you need if you are looking for gold bullion, coins, and other products for your gold IRAs. Its comprehensive services include selling top-quality precious metals to investors and helping them invest in their retirement accounts.

While the annual custodial fees charged by Augusta Precious Metals, about $250 in total, are comparable to similar gold IRA companies, it does require a minimum of $50,000 as a minimum investment, which is beyond the reach of many investors.

Like Goldco and other gold IRA companies, Augusta Precious Metals has an agreement with Delaware Depository that allows investors to store their precious metals with a reputable investor.

If you would rather store your gold with another depository, Augusta Precious Metals will arrange the shipping so you do not have to worry about transportation.

What Customers Say

As expected from a reputable company such as Augusta Precious Metals, the customer reviews about the company are very positive. Better Business Bureau, Consumer Affairs, and Google Reviews all highly rate the company.

One of the things Augusta Precious Metals does very well is interacting with its customers and responding to queries online, a practice that its clients appreciate.

Pros

Unapparelled focus on investor education

Reliable insurance

Wide selection of precious metals

Top-notch reviews across many reliable platforms

Cons

A costly minimum investment requirement

#3 Noble Gold (Best for a Limited Budget/Smaller Investments)

Do investors on a limited budget not get to invest in gold IRAs? No, that is not the case, according to Noble Gold Investments. When we reached out the Noble Gold, our representative was very knowledgeable and guided us through the entire process of transferring our 401k into a gold ira.

Noble Gold at a Glance

One of the youngest precious metals IRA companies

Highly regarded for its affordable minimum investment opportunities

Stellar online customer reviews

Company Overview

Considering that Noble Gold is one of the youngest precious metal IRA providers in the industry, it is outstanding that the custodian is so highly regarded and has managed to grow so quickly.

Noble Gold manages an impressive $20 billion investment in gold and silver IRA. Customers can easily purchase precious metals for their gold IRAs, even with limited funds. The reputation of the company has grown so much that it has been featured in many famous publications, such as Forbes and the Wall Street Journal.,

Why Noble Gold Stands Out

Besides this company being very young, it is already trending much more than other industry giants. One of the reasons for this is the offer of just a $2,000 minimum investment.

In such as challenging economy, not many can afford the high cost of investing with companies such as Augusta Precious Metals or Goldco. Noble Gold has maximized this niche of middle-income clients to grow its management portfolio to such impressive figures.

Services, Fees, and Storage

The services offered by Goldco allow investors to not only invest in precious metals but also to take the option of buying the Noble Gold Survival Pack, which is a convenient investment in times of emergency.

As mentioned earlier, the fee structure of Noble Gold benefits greatly from having a low minimum investment requirement, which makes it one of the most affordable gold IRA companies. Besides that, all you will need to pay is $80 in annual fees and $150 for storage.

What Customers Say

The service team at Noble Gold is adored by its many clients for offering stellar services to complement its low minimum investment. By making the investment process easier for clients, Noble Gold has gained a loyal customer base that is not shy to publicly endorse the company on BBB and similar platforms.

Pros

Low minimum investment

Great educational resources

Competitive custodial and storage fees

A stellar selection of services

Cons

It is a new gold IRA company with a limited track record

#4 Birch Gold Group (Trusted and Reputable Gold IRA Company)

No list of reputable precious metal companies would be complete without including one of the most reputable companies of all, Birch Gold Group. In an industry filled with scammers and disreputable companies, the Birch Gold Group makes investors feel that their money is safe and secure.

Birch Gold Group at a Glance

A+ Better Business Bureau rating

Long-time precious metals IRA custodian

Competitive pricing and constant annual account fees

Company Overview

This year marks the 20th that the Birch Gold Group has been a part of the precious metals industry. Over the last two decades, the company has grown to include a panel of industry experts who know all there is to know about gold and silver coins and other precious metals investments.

Why Birch Gold Group Stands Out

Reputation is everything in this industry, and the Birch Gold Group has that in spades! Birch Gold Group has made a trusted name by providing 20 years of reliable services on everything related to precious metals investments, such as conducting a gold IRA rollover or choosing suitable IRS-approved precious metals.

The $10,000 minimum investment Birch Gold Group requires is comparable to other gold IRA providers in the industry, but the extensive list of services you get stands out. Birch Gold Group will assist its clients with the private placement, asset management, and consultancy for all things related to precious metal IRAs.

Services, Fees, and Storage

By paying just $80 to cover account setup and wire transfer fees, $100 for insurance, and a management fee of just $80, you get access to some of the best services in the industry. Birch Gold Group also offers to cover your first year's costs if you invest $50,000 or more.

Brink's Global Services and Delaware Depository Service provide all Birch Gold Group customers with two of the most trusted storage facilities in the industry.

What Customers Say

A quick look across many of the largest and most reliable customer review platforms, such as Better Business Bureau and Consumer Affairs, will show that Birch Gold Group has a great reputation from clients, such as its A+ BBB rating.

Pros

An impressive two-year history with a stellar reputation

Transparent pricing

Affordable minimum investment

Positive customer reviews

Cons

No buyback commitment

Custodial fees are higher than some of its competitors

More on Gold IRA Investments - What Are They?

Knowing which precious metals IRA to choose is only possible with close knowledge of how gold IRAs work.

Even the best gold IRA companies cannot stop you from making the wrong decisions because, ultimately, control of your account rests solely on you and not the gold IRA company you choose.

The first step to entering the precious metals industry is knowing what a precious metals IRA is and why you need a gold IRA custodian to invest in gold and silver coins and bars.

A precious metals IRA is a retirement account that allows you to diversify your portfolio by investing in physical gold bullion and other precious metals. It is a self-directed IRA that offers substantial tax benefits to its holders and allows them to invest in special metal coins and bars that are protected from inflation and global economic uncertainty.

However, unlike other ways of investing in gold bars and coins, a precious metals IRA is closely regulated by a set of stringent IRS rules, which lead to serious tax penalties for those who abuse the system. One such rule concerns the requirement for all would-be investors to buy physical gold only through IRS-approved gold IRA custodians.

A gold IRA custodian can be a gold IRA company, bank, credit union, brokerage firm, or other approved financial institution. These custodians are licensed to oversee each step of your precious metals IRA investment portfolio diversification, from your gold IRA rollover to the storage of your physical precious metals.

How To Open a Precious Metals IRA Account

Before opening a gold IRA account, you need to sit down with a financial advisor and discuss your goals for your precious metals IRA investment portfolio. This will guide you when it comes to choosing the right custodian and deciding on the size of your precious metals investments.

However, with the right custodian by your side, the process of opening a gold IRA account is very simple. You can either do it the old-fashioned way by walking into a gold IRA company or embracing technology and opening a gold IRA account online.

Whichever method you choose, the following steps will apply:

Decide on the scope, goals, and limits of your precious metals IRA investment

Consider a list of reputable gold IRA companies to invest in

Open your precious metals IRA in person or online

Fund your precious metals IRAs

Select the gold, silver, and other precious metals you want to buy

Choose IRS-approved depository services

Continue investing in silver and gold coins and bars

Opening a Gold IRA Account Has Many Benefits

If you are not new to investing and you have had success in paper assets and similar investment options, you might be wondering why it is worth your while to invest in gold bullion coins and bars.

Well, over the years, physical gold has shown itself to be one of the most reliable investment options available. Consider the following benefits of owning gold or any other precious metal:

The global demand for physical gold is on the rise, with many of the world's leading economies buying as much gold as they can

Gold has a lot of medical, technological, industrial, and aesthetic uses, which give it real intrinsic value

Precious metals are not negatively impacted by economic uncertainties making them an effective hedge against inflation

Gold prices have historically done very well in turbulent times

In times of emergency, gold, and silver bullion are easy to liquidate and provide a source of funds

Regarding gold IRA accounts, investors can also look forward to the many tax benefits of being the holder of such a tax-advantaged retirement account. Depending on whether you open a traditional IRA or Roth IRA, you will receive benefits when you deposit or withdraw funds from your account.

Investing in a gold IRA also increases your portfolio diversification, which allows you to spread the risk over many different accounts. A well-diversified portfolio enable you to rest assured that whatever happens globally, your financial future will be well protected.

How To Select The Best Precious Metals IRA Companies of 2023

With so many gold IRA companies, it is easy to get lost in the sea of seemingly great options and end up with a gold IRA company that fails to live up to your expectations.

However, there is a science to choosing the right gold IRA company, and it only requires the following steps and considerations:

Research and Due Diligence Are a Must

Whatever you do, do not cut corners when researching a company. Unfortunately, it is not enough to rely on what you find on the company's website because much of the information there may be designed to market the company rather than educate the consumers.

In that regard, you need to do proper research and due diligence by looking for as much information as possible on your chosen companies. Reviews, such as this one, can help you compare each company and evaluate its attributes.

Look Closely at the Credentials

Whenever you come across a company with a host of positive credentials, always take a step back and look closely at what the company has to offer. The best gold IRA company can meet all your needs when it comes to precious metals investing.

All gold IRA companies require certain licensing and accreditations before they can conduct business, and these serve to separate the legitimate companies from the scammers and unreliable gold IRA providers.

Affiliations with trusted storage providers, such as the Delaware Depository, are also a great indication that the precious metal IRA custodian you are considering has everything in order.

History of Customer Support and Services

It takes years for a precious metals IRA custodian to be regarded as the best gold IRA company in the industry. Such a reputation only comes from consistently providing reliable and efficient customer services to all its clients.

If you look back at a company's history and find that it has always transparently conducted its business, chances are that this is a reliable gold investment company.

Don’t Fall For Marketing Gimmicks

Gold investing can take up a large portion of your retirement account portfolio and, as such, should not be undertaken lightly or based on a few commercials you happen to come across.

The competitive nature of the precious metals industry is such that many gold investment companies have been known to make grandiose claims regarding what investors can gain from investing with them.

However, a real investor knows not to fall for such marketing gimmicks when weighing gold investments. Reliable gold IRA companies, such as Goldco and Augusta Precious Metals, focus on investor education rather than claims of easy wealth from precious metals IRAs.

Fees

One area where most gold IRA companies need more is regarding their fee structures. Many of these companies either charge exorbitant custodial fees for their services or have an unclear fee structure that sometimes contains hidden costs that investors will have to pay.

Choosing a gold IRA company that charges higher fees than necessary puts your investment at risk because you could lose money rather than grow your portfolio. While annual custodial and storage fees are the norm for any gold IRA custodian, these should not be so high as to cripple your precious metals IRA.

Customer Reviews

Online reviews can be a lifesaver if you know where to go for reliable information. Platforms such as Better Business Bureau and Business Consumer Alliance have long since been trusted sources of customer reviews for local and foreign companies.

Before opening precious metal IRAs, consider what former customers have been saying about their experiences with a particular custodian. If you come across one or two negative reviews, take your time to dismiss the company, but instead, check to see how well the issue was resolved.

Another more accessible and more reliable option is to ask your close friends and family to recommend reliable precious metals IRA companies. Although this has the potential of being biased at times, it is a great way to get honest feedback that you can trust.

Pros and Cons of Precious Metals IRAs

As with all forms of investment options, there is strong debate over the virtues or lack thereof of precious metals investments. Some firmly believe that this is the best way to invest for retirement, while other investors lean more towards other investment opportunities.

However, your choice should rely on your investment needs more than what the court of public opinion considers. Having said that, there are specific pros and cons of investing in a gold IRA that you need to consider, such as:

Pros

You cannot overlook the attractive tax benefits offered by precious metals IRAs

In general, self-directed IRAs give investors much control over their investments.

Gold prices are very stable, and the more gold coins you have, the more secure your finances are

In terms of security, your precious metals are kept in a secure storage facility that is, in most cases, insured against theft and destruction.

Cons

There are no capital gains or tax-favored income from gold IRA investments

Buying gold, silver, platinum, and palladium bullion costs a lot of money compared to, say, buying a few shares in a company

You cannot keep your precious physical metals or transfer any existing ones to your gold IRA

Consider Alternative Investments

If opening a precious metals IRA is not for you; there are many other ways to invest in gold and silver products. The following are four alternative ways to invest in precious metals:

Buy Gold Bullion Coins and Bars

You could purchase precious metals from a gold dealer and find your means of storing them. However, you will have to report your gold transactions to the IRS and likely have to pay taxes on any short-term or long-term capital gains.

Mutual Funds

Another popular investment option is to buy gold mutual funds or gold ETFs. Many brokerage firms will allow you to invest in gold this way, and your financial advisor can help you with this.

Trading on the Commodities Exchange

The price of gold, although relatively stable, does change daily. You can profit from "buying low and selling high" as you would in, for example, forex trading. Many online platforms provide investors with access to trading on the gold price.

Invest in Mining Companies

Another overlooked but potentially lucrative option is to buy stocks and shares in a gold mine and benefit from the dividends and profits of the mine. With this option, however, you may have to consider geopolitical impacts on your chosen mine.

A Look at IRS Storage Rules

Lastly, before rounding up this article, we have to talk about the IRS rules and regulations regarding the storage of gold by IRA gold account holders. Simply put, you are not allowed to keep IRA gold anywhere else except an IRS-approved depository.

Any gold that is not kept in such storage facilities will be regarded as distribution and will result in IRS penalties that can be as much as 10% of the value of your portfolio.

While this limitation and the accompanying storage fees are enough to dissuade many potential investors, there is a silver lining. All gold kept in depositories is safe and insured at all times during transportation and storage.

Physical Precious Metals Are the Future! Invest in a Reputable Gold IRA Company Today!

Now that we have covered the A-Z of all things precious metals, and have looked at the four best precious metals IRA companies in 2023, you are in a great position to make an informed decision regarding your retirement account setup.

Gold investments, as well as those based on silver, platinum, and palladium, are the future of retirement investments. Visit the webpages of Goldco Precious Metals and the other gold ira companies mentioned in this article and take the first steps towards a more secure financial future.

