Best Private Instagram Viewer: Top 4 Sites to View Private Instagram Accounts

Recently, more and more Instagram users began encrypting their accounts. The purpose: hide their private photos and videos from prying eyes.

With these privacy features come challenges like which apps you can use to view private Instagram accounts without violating the terms of service. We decided to spend the month researching this question and found the perfect solution: private Instagram viewer apps.

Like other apps, private Instagram viewer apps allow you to view private Instagram feeds without using your phone. But, there are now some better free apps out there that we have recently had the chance to try, and they beat previous versions, hands down.

With social platforms like Instagram and Tumblr, people can view celebrities' private accounts to get a peek at their lives. But, which apps are best for enabling this access?

Top 4 Private Instagram Viewer Apps in 2022

Glassagram: Best Private Insta Viewer App Overall, Top Choice uMobix: Top-Rated Private Instagram Profile Viewer mSpy: Most Popular Private Instagram Viewing Spy App eyeZy: Best Premium App for Private Instagram Viewing

#1. Glassagram : Best Private Insta Viewer App Overall, Top Choice

Glassagram's Private Instagram Posts Viewer App is a free application that allows you to see all of the private posts from your favorite Instagram account and keep track of your feed.

It is a great way to get a glimpse into how other people use their social media accounts, and it is also a great way to keep tabs on what is happening in your own life.

So, if you are tired of scrolling through the public accounts of your friends, family members, and co-workers and are feeling like you are missing out on something important or interesting, then this app is for you.

The best part about this app is that it is easy to use. Just click on any post in your feed, and Glassagram will pull up all of the details about it — like when it was posted, who posted it, and where they posted from. The Glassagram app has many other features as well.

For example, you can save posts for later viewing and view them without having to open up the browser again (click on the save icon).

Highlights

Quick Installation Process:This is a straightforward app to install and use. You do not need to be an IT expert to set it up and use it. The app requires you to give your user ID and password. Once you do that, you can start using the app right away.

You can easily customize the app's settings to work with your account. For example, if you want to view private Instagram posts from your friends' profiles, you have to turn on this option in the app's settings.

Real-Time Updates: Glassagram's Private Instagram Posts Viewer App allows you to view your friend's private Instagram posts in real-time. When you use Glassagram's app, you can see your followers' private Instagram posts as soon as they are posted on the social media app.

If a user posts a private message, you will know about it immediately. This feature is great for Instagram users who want to monitor their competition or check up on their friends while away from their phones. In addition, it can also be helpful for businesses that want to keep an eye on their customers' activity on Instagram.

Fully Anonymous IG Story Watching: Glassagram's Private Instagram Stories Viewer App is a great way to check out your favorite users' stories without having to go through the trouble of logging in. It does this by taking advantage of the fact that you can only view a user's story if you have their username, which you can obtain via their public posts or from someone who follows them.

The app also allows you to see other users' stories that are currently active on Instagram. The feature is excellent because it lets you keep tabs on what is happening in your friends' lives without following them.

Pros

Great value for price

View direct messages

User-friendly interface

Location tracker feature

Real-time updates

Cons

Certain features are limited on the Android OS

#2. uMobix : Top-Rated Private Instagram Profile Viewer

uMobix's private Instagram viewer app is a great way to keep up with your favorite brands and influencers. The app allows you to view the private Instagram posts of any account, including those of celebrities, companies, and other well-known people. You can even rate their posts and leave comments on them.

You can also create collections of your favorite users' posts, so you do not miss out on new content from them as it comes out. The app also has an archiving feature that lets you save all of your favorite posts, making them easily accessible anytime.

You can view multiple accounts at once, change the view of the app by swiping left or right, and save any post by tapping on it. You can also delete any post you do not want any more by tapping on it and then swiping left or right until all the posts disappear from the list.

You can use uMobix's private Instagram posts viewer app for viewing public and private Instagram posts from users who have been granted permission to see them. That includes celebrities, athletes, journalists, influencers, and brands.

Highlights

Full Instagram Access: We love that uMobix's private Instagram posts viewer app gives you full access to all the private accounts you want. This way, you can see what your followers are up to and get a sneak peek at the lives of your favorite celebrities.

The app will then show you precisely what posts that user makes — and that is it. You can scroll through their feed as much as you want and even make direct messages from them if they allow it. It is like having your assistant (or an excellent friend) keep an eye on your favorite celebs' social media accounts 24/7.

Real-Time Information Update: The uMobix private Instagram posts viewer app is a real-time information update that helps you get the most out of your experience on the social media platform. With this app, you can get notifications whenever new content is posted to an account.

You can also see who has been following your account and who has unfollowed you, which can help you gain more followers or get more engagement from existing ones. The app lets you see how many people view your profile at any given time to know how popular it may be for potential advertisers or sponsorships.

Local Save Feature for Photos and Videos: The local save feature for photos and videos is one of the main reasons we love uMobix's private Instagram viewer app. It makes it super easy to save a photo or video from within the app, which means you can use it whenever you want, and you do not have to worry about messing up your computer or phone with all those extra steps.

The Local Save feature gives you access to all the photos and videos your favorite accounts have posted on Instagram, so you can keep track of what your friends post without having to go through many different apps.

Pros

Advanced features available

Full integration with all social media apps

Well-designed user interface

No root access required

Cons

Not all iOS features are replicated on Android

#3. mSpy : Most Popular Private Instagram Viewing Spy App

The mSpy private Instagram viewer app allows you to keep an eye on your loved ones. It will show you their private Instagram posts from their phone, allowing you to see what they are posting and when.

You can also use the mSpy app to keep an eye on their location and see what apps they have installed on their phone. That can help you determine whether or not they are cheating on you or want to be alone.

With this software, you will see who your partner talks to online and where they have been going. You will also be able to see what kind of apps they have installed (and remove those if necessary) so the information on the device itself is not stored. It is an excellent way to keep track of one another and make life easier.

The mSpy private Instagram viewer app has a free trial period before it charges for full functionality. So if you decide it is not worth the money after trying it out for a few weeks, there is no harm.

Highlights

Installation and Setup Process: The installation process is straightforward. The application requires no additional setup because it has a detailed user guide that includes step-by-step instructions on how to use it.

You will be able to get mSpy in just a few minutes, and it takes only a few more minutes to connect your phone to the app. That means you do not have to wait around while you install the app, which is excellent. It also means you will not have any problems during installation, so you will not need to worry about getting everything set up correctly.

Multiple OS Compatibility: The mSpy private Instagram viewer app is compatible with iOS and Android devices. That means you can use this app to view private Instagram posts on any device that has access to the internet. Your phone or tablet should be able to connect to the mSpy proxy server through Wi-Fi or cellular data.

You can also opt for a paid subscription if you want access to additional features, such as viewing multiple accounts at once and seeing when someone unfollowed or blocked a user.

Supports Multiple Social Media Apps: One of the most impressive features of mSpy is its ability to support multiple social media apps. This way, you can use the same monitoring tool on all your devices, no matter what kind of social media account they have access to.

You also do not have to switch between different programs for different platforms constantly. You can use mSpy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, or even Snapchat. You can also track text messages sent and received by your target phone or tablet. This app is easy to use and allows you to monitor everything with just a few clicks of a button.

Pros

Free demo option

Access to shared media and links

Live location update

Remote access to Instagram activity

Competitively priced paid version

Cons

Some functionalities on iOS are not fully replicated on Android.

#4. eyeZy : Best Premium App for Private Instagram Viewing

eyeZy is a private Instagram posts viewer app that gives you access to all the posts from your favorite accounts. You can see all the photos and videos your friends and other followers posted and comment on them. You will be able to see all of this in one place without having to navigate through multiple apps or websites. We think that is pretty cool.

The app is simple to download on your smartphone and will allow you to view any private Instagram post or story you have received from an account that is not connected to a public profile. It is available for iOS and Android devices, and you can use it to follow your friends and family on Instagram without worrying about seeing their posts in the public feed.

Among its many other features, the eyeZy app lets you view all kinds of private accounts, including those run by celebrities, brands, and businesses. You can also easily find friends currently not active on Instagram and search for them. And if you are worried about someone hacking into your account, there is no need. InstaViewer uses unique symmetric encryption technology to keep your passwords safe.

Highlights

Easy Instagram Activity Monitoring: One of the best parts about the eyeZy app is that it is super easy to monitor what your kids are doing on social media. You can set up alerts for when they upload new posts or stories, so you will be able to see everything from their day-to-day activity.

And if you want to follow them, that is easy too. Just tap on their profile picture, and it will take you directly to their profile. You can also set up alerts that notify you when someone posts something of interest or when something happens in the world of Instagram, like when a new follower is added.

Supports Multiple Social Media Platforms: What we liked about eyeZy's private Instagram viewing app is that it supports multiple social media platforms. You can use it on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. It is a great way to reach out to your audience and provide them with the information they need more personally.

You can create a list of your favorite accounts, but you can also choose to view all the posts from any single account at once. This way, you will never miss out on that perfect post by your best friend or that cute Instagram cat picture.

Live Location Updates: The second feature we loved about eyeZy is that it lets you see where a user uploaded a post and where it has been viewed. It is beneficial if you are following someone living in a different part of the world because the map shows you where they live. It can also be helpful for businesses that want to show their location on Instagram.

For example, if they are in front of you, it will show that on the map. In addition, you can see any user's location in real time as well. This great feature makes it easy for people to follow and keep up with what they are doing.

Pros

Easy installation process

Social spotlight feature

Multiple installation options

Magic Alerts for live notifications

Works with Android, iOS, and web browsers

Cons

No free trials offered

How We Picked Our Top 4 Private Instagram Viewer Apps

We started by looking for private Instagram viewer apps that have been recently released. We only consider apps released within the last year because, as private apps, they are especially good at attracting followers who want to see posts from a particular account.

Here IS a look at some key areas we focused on during our evaluation process.

Speed

Speed is an issue that must be considered when evaluating the top four private Instagram viewer apps in 2022. The bandwidth speed at which these private Instagram viewer apps load is vital. If the app takes a long time to load, it will be annoying for users, and it can also lead them to have a bad experience when using the app.

Therefore, we have made sure all of the private Instagram viewer apps in our list have been tested for their speed so you can make sure they are working correctly before choosing one over another.

Reliability

The reliability of these apps is also a factor that should be considered when evaluating them. After all, if an app does not work correctly or constantly crashes, it can ruin your experience and make life difficult for you.

To evaluate the Instagram viewers' reliability, we tested them on different devices (mobile phones and tablets). In addition, we made sure all of the private Instagram viewer apps in our list have been thoroughly tested.

Ease of Use

The ease of use is one thing that sets apart the best Instagram viewer apps from the rest. It has to be easy to use and deliver an impressive UI/UX experience. Therefore, it needs to be simple, easy to use, and have a straightforward design.

Many different types of viewers are available in the market today, making it hard for users to find something that works for them. A good app should be easy to use and provide everything you need without complications or confusion.

Compatibility

Compatibility is essential when looking at private Instagram viewer apps because some only work with specific devices or operating systems. In contrast, others may work with multiple devices or operating systems.

We looked at how compatible each one was with different types of devices and operating systems to ensure we got the best possible experience out of our selected app.

Security

Security is of the utmost importance when it comes to your Instagram account. As such, we considered this when selecting our top four private Instagram viewer apps. All of these apps were designed with security in mind, and they all have unique features that allow you to create a safe and secure account.

Price

The price of a private Instagram viewer app can vary depending on the features it offers. All the apps have free versions that allow you to view private feeds but not post or comment on them.

For example, if you want one that allows you to post from within the app without leaving it, you may have to pay a bit more than if all you need is access to your profile page. However, if you want advanced features like the ability to shop using your account data or use different hashtags for each day of the week, then those will cost more money.

Advanced Features

We scoured the internet to find the best Instagram viewer apps that allow you to view private Instagram accounts without creating an account yourself. We only included premium apps in our list because we believe that if you are looking for a free app, there are plenty of other options out there.

Buying Guide: How to Find the Best Private Instagram Viewer App for Your Phone

Quality and Reputation

When finding the best private Instagram viewer app for your phone, you need to look at the quality and reputation of the app. Many different apps are available today, and some may not be worth your time or money.

We recommend looking for apps that have a reputation for providing high-quality service. If a company has not been around long enough, then you will not find much value in using their services, as they have not yet gained much trust from their users.

iOS and Android Compatibility

The second thing you need to consider when looking for a private Instagram viewer app is whether it is compatible with your device. That is because many people use both platforms, so if you want to ensure your app will work for them, you will need to find one that supports both.

The best apps will be available on Android and iOS so you can take advantage of whichever suits you best. If the app only supports one, it is essentially useless to you.

Design and Appearance

The design and appearance of an Instagram viewer app can vary from one person to another. Some people like having a straightforward interface, while others prefer having something more stylish in design and appearance. If you want something stylish, you should consider using an app that offers more features than just viewing posts from your friend's timeline.

On the other hand, if you like minimalism, you might want an app that looks neat and clean rather than cluttered with too much information. You will also want an app that looks professional.

Value for Money

The best Instagram post viewer app offers you excellent value for money. So, it is advisable to go through the different features offered by each app in order to choose the best one for yourself.

Some apps charge a monthly fee, while others offer more features as part of their basic package. If you use it regularly, it is worth paying the extra few dollars each month rather than paying an upfront cost when you first purchase it.

User Reviews

User reviews are the most crucial aspect for deciding on which Instagram post viewer app to use. The more user reviews, the better it is. If you find many user reviews, that is a good sign that people have been using the app in question and had positive experiences.

The number of positive ratings should be higher than the number of negative ratings if you want to get a good idea about how good this app is. That can help you decide which one is best for your needs and what kind of results you can expect from it.

Security and Privacy

Security and privacy are two important factors when choosing a private Instagram post viewer app. The app should have a sound security system and privacy features. In addition, you should make sure the app is secure and safe to use.

The best way to ensure your privacy is protected is by using an app with features like private browsing and a bit of encryption. This way, your data cannot be accessed by anyone else but you.

Anonymity Features

No matter which app you choose, you must ensure it has privacy settings that allow you to remain anonymous. In addition, several features make an app more reliable and efficient than others.

One of the best features of using a private Instagram viewer app is that it allows you to remain anonymous. When you are using an official Instagram account, anyone can see and comment on your posts. But, of course, the same goes for any public Instagram account you follow.

Customer Service

When looking for a new Instagram viewer, you should consider the level of customer service offered by each one. Good customer service will ensure you get the answers to your questions as soon as possible. This feature can be vital when you are exploring different options and want to know whether a company has an excellent reputation in the industry.

This feature is crucial to ensure your account remains safe and secure. For example, if you have any problems with the app, you should be able to contact customer support easily without worrying about having your information stolen or compromised.

FAQs: Private Instagram Account Viewer Applications

Q1. What is a private Instagram account viewer application?

A private Instagram account post viewer application is a free application that allows you to view the posts of your favorite Instagram accounts on your phone. It has multiple features like viewing the photos and videos of your friends, following their updates, liking them, and commenting on their posts.

You can use this application to see photos, videos, and posts that other users on their profiles have shared. This feature comes in handy, especially when such profiles have been set to private and can ordinarily be viewed by existing followers on the account.

Q2. Who can use this application?

Anyone who wants to see what their friends are posting can use this app or software program. It does not require special permissions or access rights for viewing content on your private Instagram account. This application is available to all users of the Instagram website, regardless of whether they are iOS or Android mobile app users.

Q3. How does it work?

These applications connect to any Instagram account and automatically fetch all the latest photos posted on it, with no need for you to do anything other than ensuring the app is running in the background.

Note that while the applications connect through encrypted connections, they do not use any special permissions on your device. Therefore, they do not affect any other applications on your device or access any of your personal information or data.

Q4. How do I use a private Instagram account viewer app?

Anyone can easily follow any other individual user on Instagram by using a private Instagram account viewer application. They need to enter the username and password of their target user to view their profile page or story.

To access your private Instagram account, go to your mobile device's settings and enable the "Unknown Sources." Then download the private Instagram account viewer application from the website and install it on your device. After that, navigate to the App Store on your device and download the private Instagram account viewer application from there.

Q5. What are the benefits of private Instagram viewers?

The benefit of using a private Instagram viewer is that you do not need to worry about your followers knowing who you are following. This feature is great because you can use it to follow people who are not interested in seeing your posts but are often very relevant and interesting to other people.

For example, if you follow a lot of fashion designers, this application would be perfect for you to follow them all privately without revealing too much information about yourself or your interests on social media.

Q6. Is it safe to use applications like these?

Yes. If you do not share personal information about yourself, there should not be any problems using these applications for private viewing on Instagram. They use anonymous IP addresses, and no personal information about you or your friends is stored on their servers.

However, it is essential to remember that these applications do not have access to any personal data from your account. So, if something happens while using them, they will not be able to help you rectify any problems that may arise from their use.

Q7. How do I know if an app is reliable?

There are several things to look for in an Instagram post viewer app that can help you decide whether or not it is a good fit for your needs and preferences. To start, check out the user reviews and ratings on the app's official page. If they are positive, you should feel comfortable using their product.

Another vital thing to consider is how easy it is to download and install the app on your phone. The last thing you want is to find out halfway through that your phone is not compatible with the app’s software and will not work correctly. Make sure the company has a good reputation for customer service and that they will work with you if there are any issues after you have downloaded their software onto your phone.

Q8. What kind of phone do I need?

If you use the Instagram private account viewer app, you will need to ensure your phone is compatible with their service. Different types of phones are available in the market today, but some may help you more than others, depending on your needs and requirements.

For example, an iPhone will work best as an Instagram account viewer because it has many features that make it easier for you to use. It also allows you to access all features of Instagram on your phone, including posting photos and videos and viewing them from anywhere at any time.

Conclusion: Instagram Surfing Made Easy with Private Instagram Viewer

Instagram is an excellent platform for sharing your photos with the world. It is also a great tool for social media marketers, bloggers, and white-collar workers to promote themselves and their products.

To get the most out of this popular social network, you need to have the right tools at your disposal.

Feel free to use any of our top four recommended private Instagram viewers to improve your experience on this social media platform. These are excellent tools, and we are positive you will likely find them helpful, too.