Best Probiotic for Weight Loss, Probiotic Supplements to Lose Weight and Belly Fat

Do probiotic bacteria promote weight loss, and, if so, which probiotics work best to help you lose weight and burn belly fat?

If you are hoping to reduce your BMI, get in shape and stay slim by giving your gut regular top-ups of this type of "good bacteria," this article will help you to decide if doing so will be the best option.

Although a high quality probiotic supplement can help people to burn their belly fat and lose weight, some probiotics are better than others. As with so many other things in life, using certain probiotics to reduce weight has pros and cons. We compare the best probiotics for weight loss for both men and women to use.

What Are Probiotics?

The term "probiotic" refers to useful microbes that are naturally occurring in the human gut. Also known as good bacteria and gut flora, probiotics help to control levels of undesirable pathogens present inside the gut. By doing so, they help maintain a healthy balance that supports overall gut health.

However, the benefits probiotic bacteria (healthy bacteria) provide extend far beyond the confines of the gut.

Although there is a common misconception that all probiotics are bacteria, this is not the case. Certain other gut microbes are friendly too. For instance, Saccharomyces Boulardii (S. boulardii) is a probiotic strain and species of probiotic yeast.

These days, when people speak about probiotics, they may also be referring to dietary supplements that provide these health-boosting gut microbes. Gut health supplements that do this are very popular but that's not surprising, ongoing research continues to reveal an ever-growing number of ways probiotic treatments and dietary supplements can have a positive impact on human health.

Top 3 Probiotics for Weight Loss

Here are the three probiotic supplements that work best for weight loss:

YourBiology Gut+ - best weight loss probiotic for women Biotics 8- best male probiotic for weight loss 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum

YourBiology Gut+ is the best probiotic supplement for women who want to burn their belly fat and lose weight.

Also a probiotic powerhouse, Biotics 8 is a better option for men.

Although it is not as specialized as the top 2 options, 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum is an excellent general-purpose probiotic product that's suitable for most men and women and contains probiotic strains and species that can help people to meet their weight management goals.

YourBiology Gut+ and Biotics 8 are very popular supplements so stocks may occasionally run low. If this happens and you want to avoid sitting on the waiting list, 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum is the next best supplement to buy.

#1 - YourBiology Gut+ (Best Probiotic Belly Fat Burner for Women)

YourBiology Gut + provides a carefully chosen combination of probiotics that give the female gut a good tune-up while also providing additional benefits many women may appreciate.

Needless to say, every woman likes to look her best so one of the benefits this probiotic supplement provides is weight loss. With continued daily use, YourBiology Gut + can also help with weight maintenance.

Yourbiology is particularly effective for women over 50 experiencing menopause symptoms.

If you have ever struggled with yo-yo dieting, you will be able to appreciate how useful this type of support can be.

Here are the weight loss benefits and other health benefits women can expect from YourBiology Gut +:

Better weight management

Stress reduction

Less bloating and weight gain

Balanced vaginal flora

Improved immune system

Glowing skin

Improved bowel elimination

As with all the best probiotic supplements, YourBiology is a no-risk option because it has a 60-day money-back guarantee.

YourBiology Gut + Weight Loss and Health Benefits

YourBiology Gut + is designed for women of all ages and, with 40 billion culture-forming units (CFU) per dose, it's not lacking in power. Many alternative options don't provide such a high CFU.

YourBiology Gut + is a shelf-stable option too. That means you don't need to worry about the probiotic bacteria dying due to a lack of refrigeration.

In addition to that all-important probiotic bacteria, the pills also contain prebiotic fiber. These days, all the best probiotics do.

The human digestive organs cannot process prebiotic fiber. It has no nutritional value and does not provide any calories. However, although it offers no value to gut pathogens, to probiotic bacteria, it is food.

The prebiotic fiber in YourBiology Gut + will support gut health by helping the probiotics that live there to thrive and multiply.

Some people take prebiotic supplements instead of probiotics. Research shows doing so can have a remarkable influence on human health. [1]

Supplements that are solely probiotic offer much benefit too but combining prebiotics and probiotics is the best option and always offers superior results.

It's not just the capsule contents that make this probiotic so good. The capsule casing is pretty special too. it's made from a proprietary seaweed extract called Maktrek.

Maktrek can resist the digestive enzymes in the stomach. This helps transport the probiotic bacteria safely to the gut, helping to prevent any reduction in CFU.

Thanks to Maktrek and the prebiotic fiber, the probiotics in YourBiology Gut + have a survival rate that is 250 times greater than it is in standard probiotic products.

Key Probiotics for Weight Loss

YourBiology Gut + contains Bifidobacterium lactis (B. Lactis). Research shows Strains from this species of probiotic bacteria can be good for targeting visceral fat (belly fat). [2]

Many women find belly fat hard to shift. So do a lot of men but, for women, this type of fat presents greater health risks.

Research published in NatureMedicine in 2019, suggests women who are carrying around excess belly fat have a significantly higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes. [3]

According to Dr. Torgny Karlsson, who headed the study, women who have two pounds of deep belly fat become more than seven times more likely to develop the disease.

In the case of men, the same two pounds of excess body fat mass and body weight only causes the risk to double.

Lactobacillus plantarum (L. plantarum) is another notable inclusion. Research shows strains from this probiotic bacteria species rank among the best options for supporting weight loss.

Data from a study involving obese mice suggests one of the main ways L. plantarum supports fat loss is by increasing the production of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) in the gut. These, in turn, regulate lipid metabolism. [4]

Another key player when it comes to enhancing weight loss, Lactobacillus paracasei (L. paracasei) reduces the risk of obesity by regulating metabolism and decreasing fat storage. [5, 6]

Lactobacillus Acidophilus is another of the bacterial strains that can support weight loss, promote healthy digestion and treat irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

#2 - Biotics 8 (Best Probiotic Belly Fat Burner for Men)

Biotics 8 is a high-performance probiotic supplement for men. Although there are a few other probiotic products aimed at men, this one is easily the best. It's a quality male gut health supplement through and through.

Easily the best probiotic supplement for men seeking weight loss, Biotics 8 helps promote male health in many other areas as well. It's a very sophisticated product and should never be mistaken for a standard probiotic treatment.

Used daily, Biotics 8 provides men with the following benefits:

Aids weight loss and belly fat reduction

Supports healthy testosterone levels

Improves digestion

Strengthens the gut-brain axis

Fortifies immune function

Enhances the gut microbiome

Promotes easier bowel movements

Improves focus and mental well-being

Biotics 8 is another top-ranking probiotic dietary supplement that you can try risk-free thanks to its 60-day money-back guarantee.

How Does Biotics 8 Work - Health Benefits

Biotics 8 provides 20 billion CFU per dose. Although its CFU is not nearly as high as YourBiology Gut+, it's sufficient to provide notable improvements in gut health and general well-being as well as helping with weight loss.

All the best probiotics provide 20-55 billion CFU per dose. However, few of them provide probiotics that can influence body weight. Biotics 8 is one of the few that does.

Like YourBiology Gut +, Biotics 8 is a shelf-stable probiotic that does not require refrigeration. It also provides prebiotic fiber and, although it's not Maktrek, each capsule boasts a special protective coating that works in a similar way.

One of the most interesting things about this option is it contains vitamin D. Research suggests men who are vitamin D deficient are more likely to suffer from low testosterone. [7]

Testosterone is the male sex hormone. When men don't have enough, it can cause many unwanted issues such as fatigue, weak bones, loss of muscle mass, and sexual problems such as low libido and ED (erectile dysfunction).

However, vitamin D offers more than a testosterone boost. Research shows supplements that provide vitamin D can deliver notable improvements in gut microbial diversity. [8]

Key Probiotics for Weight Loss

Biotics 8 provides L. plantarum. As you may recall, YourBiology Gut + has this probiotic too. It supports fat loss by enhancing the production of the short-chain fatty acids that help regulate lipid metabolism. [4]

Saccharomyces Boulardii (S. Boulardii) is a very interesting inclusion because clinical evidence suggests it reduces fat mass and supports modest improvements in vitamin D at the same time. [9]

Lactobacillus rhamnosus (L. rhamnosus) is another one of the best probiotic weight loss aids. Research shows it can deliver a significant reduction in fat mass by alleviating leptin resistance. [10]

Leptin is a hormone that's produced in adipose tissue. Higher levels of body fat result in corresponding increases in leptin.

Leptin decreases appetite. It's part of the body's inbuilt weight management system. Unfortunately, you only have to take a look at how many obese people are wandering around to realize the system often does not work.

When it doesn't work for someone, they are said to be leptin resistant.

Several factors appear to contribute to leptin resistance but experts agree there is still a lot to learn about why it occurs. [11]

#3 - 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum (A Healthy Digestive System)

1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum is a probiotic supplement that's primarily marketed on its ability to improve gut health, digestion, and immunity.

However, due to the diverse range of gut bacteria species it provides, this supplement does a lot more on top including supporting weight loss.

Used daily, 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum provides the following benefits:

Helps support nutrient digestion and absorption

Helps alleviate occasional indigestion, gas, and bloating

Enhances the gut microbiome

Aids immune function

Maintains bowel movements

Like the other two top probiotics for weight loss, 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum has a money-back guarantee. It lasts for 90 days.

Health Benefits of IMD

1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum provides 51 billion CFU per dose, making it the most potent option we have mentioned so far. However, the CFU consists of strains from 11 different probiotic species, most of which offer no support to people who want to lose weight.

Nevertheless, it does provide a couple of probiotics that do offer this type of help.

By now, you probably won't be surprised to learn, 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum also provides prebiotic fiber and has a special coating to delay capsule disintegration.

Key Probiotics for Weight Loss

In common with YourBiology Gut + and Biotics 8, 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum provides L. Plantarum, which regulates lipid metabolism by enhancing the production of short-chain fatty acids. [4]

1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum also provides Lacto gasseri (L. gasseri). It's one of the few probiotic species that actually appears to target belly fat. It's been shown to deliver significant reductions in waist size in as little as 12 weeks. [12]

How Gut Imbalances Affect Body Weight and Body Fat Mass

The human gut is home to a variety of microorganisms. Some of them are helpful (probiotic), while others are pathogens that can cause disease and other problems if their numbers become too high.

Collectively, this thriving micro-colony is known as the gut microbiome and it's very important. So important scientists have called it a virtual organ.

One of the things probiotic bacteria do is keep pathogen levels down. However, certain factors including bad diet, alcohol abuse, and using antibiotics can disrupt the natural balance inside the gut microbiome, allowing pathogens to start gaining ground.

This imbalance is known as dysbiosis and one of the problems it can cause is weight gain.

It mainly does this by causing cravings for sugar and carbs and by retarding metabolism.

Probiotic Foods for Weight Loss

It's no secret that fermented foods are incredibly healthy, and include some of the most nutrient-rich items on grocery store shelves. But there's an additional benefit to opting for a regimen based on fermented cuisine: it can help you reach or maintain your ideal weight! Fermented foods boast probiotics, which promote gut health and beneficial bacteria —something essential to balanced weight management. Also, the act of fermentation reduces natural sugar content in vegetables like cabbage and zucchini, while adding helpful minerals and vitamins at the same time. With so many options out there like kimchi, miso, and sauerkraut, eating your way to better health (and a better number on the scale) has never been tastier—or easier!

Cravings for Sugar and Carbs

Foods that are high in sugar and carbs provide quick energy. They are full of easily accessible calories. That's why you may find yourself craving them but these cravings often have nothing to do with a genuine need for food.

Several things can trigger these cravings. One of them is dysbiosis.

Dysbiosis can affect the delicate balance that exists between blood sugar and insulin. The fluctuations it causes may lead to a blood sugar crash.

When the brain senses low blood sugar it initiates cravings for foods that are high in sugar and carbs to restore normal blood sugar as rapidly as possible.

That's not good when your body has no legitimate need for food. Start giving in to such cravings and you will see your waistline expand.

The other bad thing about this situation is it can be self-supporting because foods that are high in sugar nourish gut pathogens. So do foods that are high in fat.

That's another reason why, if you are serious about weight loss, these types of food should be avoided and not included in a healthy diet. Unfortunately, that's very hard to do when you keep craving them.

Slow Metabolism

Dysbiosis also slows down metabolism. This causes you to burn fewer calories per day, meaning you have more excess calories to store as fat.

Even if you are keeping active and getting plenty of exercise, when your metabolism slows it can hamper your ability to lose weight because you will not be burning as many calories as you should be.

Dysbiosis can further contribute to weight gain (but not fat gain) by causing water retention.

Who Can Use Probiotics for Weight Loss?

Although probiotics dietary supplements have a lot to offer and are beneficial to most people, some people are better off avoiding using this type of health and wellness product.

People who have impaired immune function will definitely need to avoid using probiotics. So, if you are HIV positive, have AIDS, or are undergoing certain types of cancer treatment, such as chemotherapy, probiotics won't be a suitable option.

As with any other type of supplement, if you have existing health issues of any kind or are taking medications, it's a good idea to get a doctor's advice before using products that modify the gut microbiome.

Mixing probiotics with antibiotics can be an especially bad move. However, contrary to popular opinion, there are benefits to doing it as well but the timing is crucial.

It's necessary to leave at least 3-4 hours between probiotic and antibiotic doses. If you don't, the medication will kill much of the good bacteria in the probiotic capsule.

That will make the probiotic less effective. It will also rob the antibiotic of much of its power. So it will offer lesser benefits as well.

However, when doses are timed correctly, probiotics can be very useful for preventing antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

Probiotic Side Effects When Used to Help Lose Weight

Although probiotics offer many benefits, they may cause a few minor side effects as well. However, unfavorable responses such as bloating, diarrhea, and intestinal gas generally only occur during the early days of treatment.

It's just a case of allowing the body to adjust to the changes happening in the gut microbiome.

However, if issues persist for a couple of weeks or more, it's a good idea to seek medical advice in case you have existing gut issues you are unaware of.

How We Ranked the Best Probiotics for Weight Loss

Whether you are looking for the best probiotic for assisting weight loss or simply want to improve your gut health, these days, there are plenty of options available.

Unfortunately, many probiotic supplements are not as good as they may initially appear to be. It's very easy to make the wrong choices and end up feeling let down.

Nevertheless, there are a number of excellent probiotics available to buy over the counter and online. All of them are produced by reputable companies that are experts in gut health and most of them have money-back guarantees, along with excellent customer reviews.

However, we have prepared this article to help people who are seeking a probiotic supplement that supports weight loss. Few of the top brands excel in this area. The three gut health products we have detailed above do.

We did not choose these supplements based on the claims the manufacturers make for them, though in the case of YourBiology Gut + and Biotics 8, weight loss is one of the benefits customers are told to expect.

We selected these three options based on the abilities of the probiotic strains they provide. That's why 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum is on our list even though the manufacturer does not claim it will help anyone to lose weight.

Whether the benefits are highlighted or not, two of the probiotics in the formulation (L. plantarum and L. gasseri) have research-backed potential as weight loss aids. When we are ranking supplements, we always follow the science.

Customer feedback is another ranking factor. As is product pricing. All three of the probiotic brands that made the grade have excellent customer reviews and using them won't cost you a fortune.

Probiotic Supplement Buying Tips

Before you buy any brand of probiotic supplement and use it to support your weight loss efforts, you need to ask yourself if you plan to continue using the supplement long-term.

Are you likely to reach your ideal weight and cease providing your gut with probiotic top-ups, or continue enjoying all the benefits they provide?

The top 3 probiotics can enhance health and improve quality of life in many different ways including increasing vitality, and strengthening immune function.

That's why many people use them and, once they have enjoyed the benefits, they want to continue doing so.

Even if losing weight is your main reason for seeking a good probiotic product, you will not fail to notice the other benefits. After you do, you may want to continue to enjoy them too so buying two or more bottles at a time can be a good investment.

Without exception, all the leading manufacturers provide discounts and/or special deals when customers place larger orders.

For instance, when you order three bottles of Complete Probiotics Platinum, the manufacturer applies a 28% discount at checkout.

When you order three bottles of YourBiology gut + or Biotics 8, it's even better because the manufacturers will ship you five bottles for the price of three.

Regardless of which option you choose, deals like these can make a huge difference to your yearly probiotics budget. When you choose to order only one bottle at a time, you are paying full price time and time again.

Best Probiotic for Weight Loss FAQ

How often should I consume probiotics?

For best results, you need to consume this type of supplement every day. There are strong arguments for picking a time and then sticking to it. For instance, many probiotic users take them at breakfast.

Picking a time and sticking to it will make it easier to develop a habit and lessen the risk of missing doses. It will also make it easier to maintain a consistent level of "visiting" bacteria inside your gut.

Are probiotics suitable for babies and young children?

There are no good reasons why babies and young children should not use probiotic supplements. The benefits are universal.

However, it's always best to be extra cautious where young children are concerned so we suggest not giving your child probiotic supplements without consulting a doctor first.

What does CFU mean?

Most supplements provide ingredients in measured doses that are based on weight. In the majority of cases, the weights are displayed in milligrams.

Bacteria is too small to define in this way, so manufacturers measure probiotic potency in CFUs (Colony Forming Units) instead. These are generally stated in billions.

CFU refers to the amount of viable, living bacteria present inside the supplement. This bacteria has to be capable of dividing and forming colonies.

Is it safe to take probiotics long-term?

Yes. In fact, it's the best way to use this type of supplement and that's what people tend to do.

By adding fresh colonies of probiotic bacteria, the supplement changes the gut microbiome for the better. If the top-ups are stopped, the gut microbiome is likely to gradually return to its former state. Improving digestive health, immune system and other health benefits are for long term .

Are probiotics FDA-approved?

No. The FDA does not get involved in the supplement industry unless there are obvious breaches in conduct such as lacing supplements with illegal drugs.

However, probiotics are GRAS (generally accepted as safe). The GRAS classification is given to products that provide ingredients that are natural and/or have been used for many years without any safety issues.

Research Sources

