Best Probiotic Supplements for Leaky Gut and SIBO: Most Effective Probiotics for Leaky Gut Syndrome

The gut is home to a vast ecosystem of bacteria. Some of them are beneficial, while others are harmful. Imbalances in the composition of this microbial population can lead to a wide range of health problems, from constipation and gas to more serious conditions like leaky gut syndrome and SIBO. Both of the aforementioned conditions can be extremely unpleasant.

Probiotic supplementation can be an effective way to treat leaky gut syndrome and SIBO. Many people go this route and attain excellent results. However, finding the most appropriate probiotic supplements is no easy task. With so many choices available, it's easy to get it wrong. But don't worry. We can help. We've evaluated all the most popular options and found the three probiotic supplements that work best for leaky gut syndrome and SIBO.

Best Probiotic for Leaky Gut Symptoms - Quick Look

Used consistently, all three of the above options can provide natural relief from leaky gut symptoms and SIBO. Each of them is also capable of delivering many additional benefits including better digestion, improvements in the immune system, and greater vitality. What's more, they are all produced by reputable companies that provide money-back guarantees.

#1 - Yourbiology Gut+

Yourbiology Gut+ is a high-quality probiotic supplement developed by Wolfson Brands. The company maintains manufacturing facilities in the US and UK, has several decades of experience in the supplement industry, and has a reputation that is second to none.

Yourbiology Gut + is formulated especially for women. It's designed to provide these key benefits:

Less bloating

Reduces gut inflammation

Glowing skin

Stress reduction

Balanced vaginal flora

Improved weight management

Eases inflammatory bowel disease

However, all the probiotic species in the supplement are very versatile. Each of them provides numerous health benefits, so perhaps more by chance than by planning, Yourbiology Gut+ is also one of the best probiotic products for treating a leaky gut.

The supplement is equally useful for controlling SIBO so, given its value in so many appropriate areas, we consider this option to be the overall best choice for women who are struggling with issues related to intestinal permeability or SIBO.

Key Probiotic Species

YourBiology Gut+ contains some of the most well-researched probiotic bacteria species including Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus plantarum, and Lactobacillus paracasei. Furthermore, each dose provides a whopping 40 Billion culture-forming units (CFU), so this product is not lacking in potency.

L. acidophilus offers many health benefits and is useful for controlling the symptoms of menopause. Researchers endorse its use as a natural alternative to hormone replacement therapy (HRT). [1]

Additionally, L. acidophilus is one of the best probiotics for reducing bloating, flatulence, and abdominal pain. It's also associated with weight loss and helps maintain intestinal barrier integrity. [2, 3]

This probiotic does a lot more as well. However, its ability to maintain the integrity of the intestinal barrier will be of greatest interest to women suffering from impaired intestinal permeability and leaky gut syndrome.

Strains from the L. plantarum bacteria species have also proven to be effective in improving human gut health. Research shows these strains are very good for controlling symptoms of IBS including inflammation, abnormal gut-brain interactions, abdominal pain, bloating, and altered intestinal permeability. [4]

Another versatile probiotic, L. plantarum offers a plethora of additional benefits including reducing stress and anxiety. [5]

Not to be outdone, L. paracasei also boasts a proven ability to provide relief from the symptoms of IBS and may also help prevent obesity. [6,7]

As you can see, Yourbiology Gut+ offers much value both as a gut health product and a supplement for women. It's also worth pointing out that all the Lactobacillus bacteria the supplement provides have something in common because Lactobacillus strains rank among the best for improving vaginal flora and preventing infections. [8]

Other Things to Know

In addition to providing some of the best probiotics for leaky gut syndrome, Yourbiology Gut+ also provides a generous dose of fructooligosaccharides (FOS).

FOS is one of the best prebiotic fibers. When it enters the gut, FOS feeds the good bacteria that live there, helping to provide a healthy gut microbiome. Even acting alone, FOS supplements can be an effective treatment for poor gut health.

In this case, it's not just what is inside the capsules that count. It's what surrounds them. Yourbiology Gut+ utilizes a special seaweed-based coating that protects the beneficial bacteria inside the pills from the stomach acid. Thanks to this additional pill feature, the good bacteria is delivered directly into the gut.

Pros

Specially formulated for women

Shelf-stable and does not require refrigeration

Provides probiotic strains proven to improve gut health

Contains high-quality prebiotic fiber

The capsules have a special protective coating

Offers a wide variety of health benefits

When you order 2 or more bottles you get extra bottles for free

The manufacturer offers free shipping and a 60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available from the official website

Very popular product - may have to go on waiting list order during times of high customer demand

#2 - Biotics 8

Bioticis 8 is another top-ranking supplement manufactured by Wolfson Brands. However, the company has developed this option, especially for men. If you are a guy who is struggling with symptoms of leaky gut syndrome, SIBO, irritable bowel syndrome, or other gut health issues, Biotics 8 is the best supplement to choose.

Not to be confused with standard gut health products, Biotics 8 also provides ingredients you do not normally find in probiotic supplements. It's a highly specialized option that's tailored to optimize health and wellness in men.

Benefits include:

Improves digestion and gut health

Strengthens the gut-brain axis

Fortifies the immune system

Supports healthy testosterone levels

Improves focus and mental well-being

Increases muscle mass

Aids weight loss

As is the norm with supplements manufactured by Wolfson Brands, Biotics 8 is a high-quality probiotic that has the backing of a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Key Ingredients

Like YourBiology Gut+, Biotics 8 contains L. Plantarum and L. Paracasei, both of which are good natural treatments for IBS, leaky gut, bloating, and other intestinal issues. [4, 6]

Let's not forget strains from these probiotic species also provide many additional benefits including stress reduction, and, in the case of L. paracasei possible protection from obesity. [7]

Research suggests L. paracasei may also improve sperm quality by helping to reduce oxidative stress in the testicles. [9]

Meanwhile, L. plantarum has been shown to enhance fertility by increasing sperm motility and viability. [10]

Biotics 8 is also one of the few probiotic supplements that provide Saccharomyces boulardii. It's a probiotic yeast that can be very useful for controlling gastrointestinal disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome and diarrhea. [11, 12]

Biotics 8 also provides two of the best forms of prebiotic fiber - FOS and inulin - to further enhance probiotic activity and overall gut health. The formulation has digestive enzymes and vitamin D as well.

Supplements that provide digestive enzymes, improve nutrient absorption and overall digestion by aiding the breakdown of food that passes through the gastrointestinal tract. These enzymes are generally fruit-based but function in a similar way to the enzymes that are naturally occurring in the stomach.

Some people's stomachs don't produce enough of these important enzymes, leading to symptoms such as bloating and stomach cramps. Many of the symptoms are similar to those people experience due to leaky gut or SIBO. This can lead to people believing they have one or both of these conditions when they are actually suffering due to enzyme deficiencies. [13]

Vitamin D is an equally valid inclusion. Most people are aware that it boosts immunity and aids testosterone production. However, fewer are aware vitamin D can improve the state of play in the gut microbiota. [14]

Pros

Specially formulated for men

Shelf-stable

Contains 2 powerful prebiotic fibers

Provides well-studied probiotics

Boosts testosterone

Provides many desirable health benefits

When you order two or more bottles you get extra bottles free

The manufacturer offers a 60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

You can only buy it from the official website

Possibility of stock shortages during times of high demand

#3 - Health Nutrition 40 Billion

Another one of the best probiotic supplements presently available to buy online, Health Nutrition 40 Billion is a uni-sex option that's a great choice if Yourbiology Gut+ or Biotics 8 becomes unavailable.

Although it's mainly marketed on its gut health benefits and ability to enhance the immune system, this option also contains some of the best probiotic strains for treating irritable bowel syndrome, helping to seal a leaky gut and providing relief from the symptoms of SIBO - Lactobacillus acidophilus and Bifidobacterium lactis.

Bifidobacterium lactis (BB-12) is a well-studied probiotic. However, although it was once classed as a probiotic species in its own right, experts later reclassified it as a subspecies of Bifidobacterium animalis.

Regardless of its classification, Bifidobacterium lactis is a versatile probiotic that enhances the gut lining and provides many additional benefits including better immunity, and improvements in bowel function. It also increases resistance to respiratory infections. [15]

Health Nutrition 40 Billion is a solid choice that's far better than most of the other probiotic supplements we reviewed. However, due to the specialized benefits it provides, Yourbiology Gut+ remains the best option for women, while Biotics 8 is the superior choice for men.

Pros

Provides some of the best probiotics for leaky gut

Improves gut flora, immune function, and digestive health

Contains FOS prebiotic fiber

Has a long money-back guarantee

Cons

You can only buy it from the manufacturer's website

What Is Leaky Gut Syndrome?

Leaky gut syndrome is a condition that causes inflammation in the gut and intestines. It occurs as a result of an impaired or weakened barrier between the intestinal lining and the rest of your body. This can lead to toxins, bacteria, fungi, and other substances entering your bloodstream and traveling throughout your entire body. This can have detrimental effects on both physical health (including fatigue, headaches, depression, and other physical symptoms) as well as mental health.

Fortunately, it's possible to manage leaky gut syndrome with a combination of lifestyle modifications (including diet changes) and supplements that contain probiotics.

Probiotic supplements can help restore balance in the gut microbiota and reduce inflammation. They also help strengthen the intestinal barrier and promote healthy digestion.

What is SIBO?

SIBO stands for Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth. It is a condition in which abnormal amounts of bacteria are present in the small intestine, leading to a variety of symptoms such as bloating, constipation, abdominal pain, and cramping. Various factors can cause or contribute to SIBO, including poor diet, medications, and stress.

Treatment usually involves dietary changes, antibiotics, and/or probiotics. Probiotic supplements provide healthy bacteria that help to restore balance in the gut microbiota. They can help reduce inflammation and improve digestion as well as strengthen the barrier between your intestines and the rest of your body.

Research shows multi-strain probiotic products can be very effective for controlling IBS and SIBO, with Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus plantarum, Bifidobacterium lactis, and Saccharomyces boulardii being the best species to use. [16]

As you may have noticed, all three of the top options contain two or more strains taken from the aforementioned probiotic species. Although none of them are marketed on their value for treating SIBO or leaky gut, due to the ingredient choices the manufacturers have made, they tick all the right boxes.

The Importance of Probiotics in Gut Health and Overall Well-Being

Probiotics play a crucial role in maintaining and improving gut health. Numerous studies have also highlighted the significant impact probiotics have on our overall well-being, particularly in relation to the digestive system.

Here are five key reasons why probiotics are essential for a healthy gut:

#1. Balancing Gut Microbiota

Probiotics help maintain diversity and balance in the gut microbiota.

This equilibrium is vital for optimal digestion, absorption of nutrients, and overall gut function.

#2. Enhancing Digestive Processes

Probiotics assist in breaking down complex carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, facilitating their efficient digestion. They also produce enzymes that aid the breakdown of certain substances, such as lactose. This can be particularly beneficial for people with lactose intolerance.

#3. Boosting Immune Function

A significant portion of our immune system resides in the gut. Probiotics help strengthen the gut barrier, preventing harmful pathogens from entering the bloodstream and causing infections.

They also stimulate the production of antibodies and immune cells, promoting a robust and effective immune response to the presence of pathogens in the body.

#4. Reducing Digestive Discomfort

Probiotics have been found to alleviate symptoms of various gastrointestinal conditions, including bloating, gas, antibiotic-associated diarrhea, and constipation.

By restoring microbial balance and reducing inflammation in the gut, probiotics can provide effective relief for people suffering from these discomforts.

#5. Supporting Mental Health

Emerging research suggests a strong connection between the gut and the brain, often referred to as the "gut-brain axis." Probiotics have shown promising results in positively influencing mood, reducing anxiety, relieving depression, and improving overall mental well-being.

How to Get the Best Results from Probiotic Supplements

To get the best results from probiotic supplements, it's important to follow a few key steps:

Choose the Right Strains: Different probiotic strains offer specific health benefits, so it's essential to select a supplement that targets your specific needs. For example, Lactobacillus plantarum, Lactobacillus acidophilus, and Saccharomyces boulardii, have been proven to be effective probiotic treatments for leaky gut syndrome and SIBO. Additionally, look for supplements that contain a high number of live and viable bacteria. Good probiotic supplements need to be at least 20 Billion CFU.

Check for Viability: Probiotics are delicate microorganisms that can be easily affected by temperature, moisture, and exposure to air. Ensure that the supplement you buy is shelf-stable and shows the CFU.

Follow the Recommended Dosage: It's important to stick to the dosage the manufacturer recommends. Taking higher doses does not necessarily result in greater benefits and may even disrupt the delicate balance of the gut microbiome.

Be Consistent: Consistency is also important, as regular consumption allows the probiotics to establish and maintain their presence in the gut.

Consider the Dose Timing: Although there is no specific time of day that is universally recommended for probiotic supplementation, some people prefer to take their probiotics with meals. Doing so can reduce the risk of digestive discomfort.

Combine with Prebiotic Foods: Prebiotics are dietary fibers that serve as nourishment for probiotics, helping them thrive in the gut. Including prebiotic-rich foods in your diet will support the growth of beneficial bacteria and enhance the effectiveness of your probiotic product.

Be Patient: It takes time for probiotics to colonize and exert their effects on the gut. While some people may experience noticeable changes within a few days, it can take several weeks for others. Consistency is key!

Additional Steps You Can Take to Optimize Gut Health

In addition to taking probiotic supplements, there are a few other steps you can take to optimize your gut health:

Eat a Healthy Diet: Eating a balanced diet rich in plant-based foods like fruits and vegetables, legumes, nuts and seeds, whole grains, and fermented foods will ensure optimal gut health. Avoid processed and sugary foods that provide little nutritional value and may disrupt the balance of your gut microbiome.

Manage Stress Levels: Stress can have a negative impact on digestive health, so it’s important to find ways to manage your stress levels. Regular exercise, meditation, yoga, and spending time in nature are great ways to relax and restore mental well-being.

Reduce Alcohol Intake: Excessive alcohol consumption can have a detrimental effect on gut health and the beneficial bacteria in your digestive tract. To maintain optimal gut health, limit your alcohol intake to one drink per day or less.

Get More Sleep: Sleep deprivation has been linked to an imbalanced gut microbiota and impaired digestion. Aim for at least 7-8 hours of quality sleep every night, and if possible, try to maintain a consistent sleep schedule.

Keep Active: Regular exercise is essential for optimal gut health. It helps maintain a healthy weight, reduces inflammation, and strengthens the immune system. Aim to get at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity every day.

By following these simple steps and incorporating probiotic supplements into your diet, you can ensure good digestive health and overall well-being. It’s never too late to start looking after your gut. However, it's best to see probiotic supplements as one part of the solution instead of relying on them completely.

Probiotics for Leaky Gut and SIBO FAQs

Is leaky gut dangerous?

Leaky gut syndrome is a condition in which toxins, bacteria, and undigested food particles pass through the intestinal barrier and into the bloodstream. In the long term, this can lead to systemic inflammation that may contribute to autoimmune diseases and other health problems.

Therefore, it’s important to take steps to prevent leaky gut syndrome and ensure optimal gut health. Eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, managing stress levels, and taking probiotic supplements can all help to strengthen the intestinal barrier.

If you suspect that you may have leaky gut syndrome or any other digestive issue, it’s important to consult your doctor for advice. Early diagnosis and treatment is key for preventing the development of serious illnesses.

What are the dangers of SIBO?

SIBO is a condition caused by an excessive number of bacteria in the small intestine. This can lead to a variety of gastrointestinal symptoms, such as bloating, abdominal pain, diarrhea, constipation, and nausea.

In addition, SIBO can cause nutrient deficiencies due to the disruption of normal digestive processes. Long-term, this can lead to serious health complications such as vitamin and mineral deficiencies, malabsorption, and autoimmune diseases.

Probiotic supplementation is an effective way to reduce the symptoms of SIBO and restore balance in the gut microbiome. When combined with dietary modifications, probiotics can help manage SIBO naturally and prevent any long-term damage to your digestive system.

What is CFU and why is it important?

CFU stands for "colony forming units" and is a measure of the number of viable bacteria in probiotic supplements. The CFU count is crucial as it ensures that an adequate quantity of live bacteria reaches the gut to exert their beneficial effects and restore microbial balance.

It's important to make sure that the supplement you buy contains at least 20 billion CFU, as this will ensure that it provides enough live bacteria to be effective.

Can probiotic supplements cause side effects?

In general, probiotics are safe for most people. However, some users may experience mild digestive discomfort when first starting a probiotic supplement. If you experience any severe or persistent side effects, stop taking the supplement and consult your doctor immediately.

Are some probiotics more beneficial than others?

Each probiotic strain provides a variety of health benefits and ongoing research is likely to discover even more. When you are looking for a probiotic product that can tackle specific issues such as digestive symptoms, ulcerative colitis, celiac disease, SIBO, IBS, or inflammatory bowel diseases, it's important to choose a supplement that provides appropriate probiotic species or strains.

While we were doing the research for this article, we concentrated on probiotics that have research-backed value as natural treatments for leaky gut syndrome and SIBO. However, due to the versatile nature of the probiotics in each option, and of probiotics in general, each supplement also offers untold value in additional areas.

Why is consistency important when taking probiotic supplements?

Consistency is key when it comes to probiotics, as regular consumption allows the beneficial bacteria to establish and maintain their presence in the gut. Taking a break from your supplementation regimen may disrupt the balance of microbes in your digestive tract. Therefore, if you need to take a break from your supplement for any reason, it’s important to resume as soon as possible.

Can you get probiotics from food?

Yes! Probiotics can be obtained from a variety of food sources, such as yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, miso soup, and tempeh. Eating probiotic foods regularly will help maintain your gut health and support the colonies of healthy gut bacteria in your digestive tract.

What is the intestinal barrier?

The intestinal barrier is a protective layer of mucus and cells that line the digestive tract. It helps prevent toxins, pathogens, and undigested food particles from entering the bloodstream. When it’s functioning properly, this barrier allows essential nutrients to pass through while keeping out harmful microbes and substances.

Probiotics can help strengthen the intestinal barrier by maintaining microbial balance, reducing inflammation, and promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria. In turn, this helps prevent leaky gut syndrome and other digestive issues.

In Conclusion

This article provides information about the top two probiotic supplements for treating leaky gut syndrome and SIBO. It also provides the next best alternative if either one becomes temporarily unavailable.

If you are currently suffering from either of these conditions, we hope this article has helped open your eyes to the options available and the value the various species of good gut bacteria provide. However, as we have already pointed out more than once, if you want to get the best overall benefits, it's a good idea to use the supplement you choose alongside healthy lifestyle habits.

