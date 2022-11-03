Best Probiotics for Acid Reflux, Probiotic Supplements for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

Do probiotics help with acid reflux and GERD? It's a popular question among people who have to regularly endure this type of unpleasant gastrointestinal discomfort.

The good news is, research suggests that probiotics may be effective for relieving acid reflux symptoms and GERD, along with the side effects caused by certain acid reflux medications.

However, research into the value of using probiotics in these areas is ongoing. Although the evidence so far is extremely promising, experts stress the need for further placebo-controlled clinical trials.

If you presently suffer from GERD or acid reflux and are considering using a daily probiotic treatment, the information this article provides will help you to decide if it's an avenue you want to pursue.

However, let's not be too quick to put the cart before the horse. Before we begin evaluating the value of probiotic bacteria, it may be a good idea to take a look at the difference between normal acid reflux and GERD.

This is a topic that causes a lot of confusion. A lot of people are unsure if acid reflux and GERD are the same.

Best Probiotic Supplements for Gastrointestinal Symptoms

The following two supplement brands are available to order directly from the manufacturer. They are both covered by a strong guarantee and refund policy and can offer free shipping to certain countries.

Acid Reflux and GERD: It Isn't the Same

Also known as gastroesophageal reflux (GER), acid reflux happens when stomach acid flows up from the stomach and enters the tube that connects it to the throat. As you may be aware, this tube is known as the esophagus.

When stomach acid enters the esophagus it causes the burning sensation that's commonly known as acid reflux or heartburn.

Acid reflux often occurs after large meals. Drinking coffee or drinks that contain alcohol can cause acid reflux too, and some people find it happens when they lie down.

Normal acid reflux is an occasional problem most people will have experienced at one time or another. Although it's unpleasant, acid reflux is generally not a cause for concern.

However, when acid reflux occurs two or more times per week, it may be a symptom of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Other symptoms of GERD may include difficulty swallowing, regurgitating food or sour liquid from the stomach, wheezing, and chest pain. [1]

Sometimes making dietary changes, such as avoiding spicy or greasy foods, may be all it takes to avoid heartburn. Eating smaller portions at mealtimes may help too, as will avoiding common heartburn triggers such as alcohol or strong coffee.

Failing that, over-the-counter (OTC) acid reflux medications can be good for providing heartburn relief.

GERD is a different matter. The condition may require prescription medication or, in severe cases, surgical intervention.

However, these days, many people prefer not to use pharmaceutical options. Fewer still would relish the idea of going under the knife.

More and more people are seeking natural remedies for treating acid reflux and GERD. Although probiotics are not the only option available, they are one of the most popular ones and plenty of research supports using probiotics in this way. [2]

Recommended Probiotic Supplements for Acid Reflux and GERD

Most good probiotic supplements provide Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium probiotic bacteria. So do a lot of the poorer options. These two probiotic bacteria families are very popular because of the diverse range of benefits they provide.

The truth is, any quality probiotic supplement that provides strains from these families has the potential to reduce acid reflux and other symptoms of GERD.

However, if you are going to take a probiotic supplement every day, it makes sense to choose one that offers the maximum benefits to your overall health and well-being.

Based on their probiotic bacteria content and positive customer reviews, we believe the top two options are Yourbiology Gut+ and Biotics 8.

Both supplements come from reputable companies that provide money-back guarantees, but neither one is a basic "one size fits all" probiotic product.

Yourbiology Gut+ is designed to work best for women. Biotics 8 is a probiotic supplement made for men.

Each one contains probiotic species that have been shown effective for treating acid reflux and GERD as well as offering protection against bacterial overgrowth in the gastrointestinal tract.

Yourbiology Gut+ (Best for Women)

CLICK to view YourBiology Website and Pricing

A popular probiotic product with women of all ages, Yourbiology Gut+ provides a combination of premium Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium bacteria strains that were chosen by a team of top scientists and nutritionists due to their ability to support overall female gut health.

No run-of-the-mill product, Yourbiology Gut+ utilizes a special coating that slows pill disintegration to prevent the probiotics from being released into the stomach instead of the gut.

It's also worth noting the bacteria is not traveling alone. The pills also provide prebiotic fiber to help get your new probiotic colonies off to a good start.

Although you can only buy Yourbiology Gut+ from the manufacturer's website, the price is fair, there are no hidden charges for shipping, and women who buy this product have the additional benefit of a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Made for women

High-potency 40 billion CFU capsules

Special protective pill coating

Reduces stress

Eliminates bloating

Helps provide glowing skin

Balances vaginal flora

Improves elimination

Supports improvements in weight management

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

You can only buy it from the manufacturer's website

Biotics 8 (Best for Men)

CLICK to view Biotics8 Website and Pricing

Biotics 8 is a high-quality supplement for men. It provides a mixture of probiotic bacteria, prebiotic fiber, digestive enzymes, and vitamin D.

All the top probiotic products provide prebiotic fiber because it nourishes the good bacteria in the gut, helping them to multiply.

However, probiotic supplements don't normally contain digestive enzymes or vitamin D.

The digestive enzymes present in supplements are sourced from various species of fruit. When you consume them, the enzymes work alongside your homegrown variety helping to improve digestion.

When digestive capabilities improve, the body gets additional nutrients and energy from food. This helps optimize overall health and supports improvements in energy and vitality.

Although it may seem an unlikely inclusion, vitamin D is still a good inclusion. Many men are vitamin D deficient. So are a lot of women. It's a very common problem that can hinder normal immune function and also has the potential to cause weak bones.

However, lack of vitamin D in men can present additional issues by hindering testosterone production. [7]

In addition to providing some of the best probiotics for controlling acid reflux and other symptoms of GERD, Biotics 8 can also provide many other benefits men are likely to appreciate.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Specially formulated to improve men's overall gut health

Provides 10 key probiotic strains (20 CFU)

Supports calm digestion

Helps reduce intestinal gas and bloating

Boosts immune function

Promotes extra energy and mental focus

Provides Vitamin D to support healthy testosterone production

Cons

Exclusive to the manufacturer's website

What are Probiotics?

Probiotics are friendly bacteria that live inside the gut. They are identified by their family, species, and strain.

Probiotic bacteria are considered friendly or "good bacteria" because they support improvements in health instead of causing us to become ill.

The benefits probiotics provide are not confined to the gut. They also improve digestion, support immune function, and enhance overall good health in many other ways.

Although all probiotics support gut health, their value in additional areas varies from species to species and, on a lesser level, from strain to strain.

However, these things need not concern us here. Let's concentrate on the best probiotics for treating and preventing acid reflux and GERD.

The name "Probiotics" was once only used to refer to good bacteria strains. These days, it also refers to supplements that provide top-ups of live probiotic bacteria.

All of the best OTC probiotic supplements predominantly consist of bacteria from the Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium bacteria families.

Species from these probiotic families are known to provide the widest range of benefits, including easing acid reflux and other symptoms of GERD. [2]

Probiotics for Treating GERD: What the Research Shows

The human gut isn't just home to probiotic bacteria, it contains viruses, yeasts, and other forms of microbial life. Collectively, this microscopic community is known as the gut microbiome and the more researchers discover about it the more inspired they become to learn more.

The potential of using probiotics to influence acid reflux and GERD is just one of many areas researchers continue to explore.

The results of a systematic review published in Nutrients (scientific journal) in January 2020, highlight the value of using probiotics to treat GERD. [2]

In the interests of clarity, we need to point out that systematic reviews are expert evaluations of data from several clinical studies in the same area.

In this case, the researchers examined the data from 13 studies, 11 of which were found to be supportive of using probiotics to control the symptoms of GERD.

Collectively, the studies showed improvements in several areas:

Reductions in regurgitation and/or acid reflux/heartburn

Improvements in dyspepsia (indigestion)

Improvements in nausea and other upper gastrointestinal problems

Reductions in abdominal pain and intestinal gas

Probiotic Supplements to Treat GERD Symptoms

Research suggests probiotics also work well alongside GERD medications, such as proton pump inhibitors (PPIs).

With a name like that, it's easy to presume proton pump inhibitors are machines but they are not. PPIs are medicines that reduce stomach acid production.

Some PPIs, such as Omeprazole (Prilosec) and Lansoprazole (Prevacid), are available OTC, while others, such as Rabeprazole (AcipHex) and Pantoprazole (Protonix) are only available with a doctor's prescription.

PPIs are oral medications that you generally take 30 minutes before eating your first meal of the day.

Although side effects are rare, PPIs are known to be capable of causing a "significant bacterial overgrowth in the gastrointestinal tract."

Symptoms of this may include nausea, headache, constipation, diarrhea, or itchy skin. With long-term use, PPIs also have the potential to weaken bones, making them more susceptible to fractures. [3, 4]

Research involving Lactobacillus bacteria, suggests probiotic supplements that provide strains from this family may be effective for controlling bacterial overgrowth. [5]

Other research suggests strains from the Lactobacillus family may also strengthen bones and help prevent osteoporosis. [6]

As you can appreciate, when using a PPI, there are strong arguments for using Lactobacillus probiotics as a companion treatment.

What are the Best Probiotics for Acid Reflux?

Research suggests strains from the Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium probiotic families work best for controlling acid reflux and GERD. [2]

Future studies may highlight the value of using strains from other families as well. However, current knowledge suggests that, if you want a probiotic supplement that will work for controlling acid reflux and GERD, you should choose one that contains a mixture of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium bacteria.

Can You Take Probiotics and Antacids Together?

There is no reason why most people should not be able to take antacids and probiotics together, but there may be no need to do so.

The results of a study published in 2021 suggest that, in addition to improving the effectiveness of antacid medications, probiotics may also function well as replacements.

The study participants were split into four groups. Each group got a different treatment.

Probiotics alone Probiotics with antacids Probiotics with PPIs Probiotics with prokinetics

We haven't mentioned prokinetics before so should explain these are drugs that help ease the movement of food through the gastrointestinal tract.

All four groups experienced reductions in their indigestion symptoms but the group that received only probiotics showed the greatest improvements of all. [8]

Research Sources

1. Acid reflux and GERD: The same thing?: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/heartburn/expert-answers/heartburn-gerd/faq-20057894

2. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease and Probiotics: A Systematic Review: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7019778/

3. Proton Pump Inhibitors: https://medlineplus.gov/ency/patientinstructions/000381.htm

4. The Association Between Prolonged Proton Pump Inhibitors Use and Bone Mineral Density: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6914803/

5. Correlation between chronic treatment with proton pump inhibitors and bacterial overgrowth in the stomach: any possible beneficial role for selected lactobacilli?: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25291126/

6. Lactobacillus plantarum GKM3 and Lactobacillus paracasei GKS6 Supplementation Ameliorates Bone Loss in Ovariectomized Mice by Promoting Osteoblast Differentiation and Inhibiting Osteoclast Formation: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32605314/

7. Effect of Vitamin D Supplementation on Testosterone Levels in Men: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21154195/

8. Evaluation of Main Functional Dyspepsia Symptoms After Probiotic Administration in Patients Receiving Conventional Pharmacological Therapies: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33472489/

Should You Use Probiotics as a Treatment for Acid Reflux and GERD?

The decision to use probiotics instead of a pharmaceutical alternative is a personal one. Many people who use probiotic supplements in this way do so through a desire to avoid chemicals or drugs and keep things natural.

Others choose to use probiotics because they have experienced side effects while using prescription or OTC GERD medications and are seeking a better alternative.

Although there is no denying the value of pharmaceutical products, research shows probiotics can also be effective in treating acid reflux and GERD.

In compiling this article, it is not our desire to sway your decision in one way or another. We are only providing information.

We have provided information about the probiotic bacteria, suggested a couple of excellent probiotic products, and included links to studies published on credible sites.

The science shows probiotics can work well in this area, but so can the pharmaceutical options. However, none of the pharmaceutical options have money-back guarantees. Both the supplements we suggest do.

Related Content