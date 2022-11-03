Best Probiotics for Anxiety, Stress and Depression, Probiotic Supplements for Mental Health

Scientists have been aware of the connection between mental health and gut bacteria for more than two decades. Taking probiotics is clinically documented to help a multitude of mental illnesses that include anxiety and stress. This article details the best probiotic supplement to take for anxiety, stress and depression.

Best Probiotics for Anxiety and Stress - Quick Look

Probiotics for Anxiety, Stress and Depression

The fact that you have searched out an article about the best probiotics for anxiety and stress suggests you may already have heard about the gut-brain axis. However, just in case you have not, before we go any further we'd better explain.

The gut-brain axis is the system that makes it possible for your gut and brain to communicate.

These two organs share a physical connection and a biochemical one as well. The physical connection is made possible via the nerves. The biochemical connection relies on neurotransmitters.

Probiotics and Mental Health Disorders

Research shows that gut microbiota plays an important role in the gut-brain axis and highlights the value of using probiotics to treat mental illnesses including stress, anxiety symptoms, and depression. [1, 2]

This is not a recent discovery. Scientists have been aware of the connection between mental health and gut bacteria for more than two decades.

However, although certain species of probiotic bacteria are good for relieving anxiety and stress, there are plenty more that are not. Probiotic supplements need to contain the correct strains to function well in this role.

All probiotic bacteria species offer multiple benefits. The most obvious thing they do is optimize gut health. Most of the top probiotics are primarily sold on their abilities in this area.

They may also be marketed on their ability to boost immune function, aid digestion, and provide certain other benefits. Unfortunately, the gut-brain connection barely gets a mention. Even when it does, the focus is generally on enhancing mood rather than relieving anxiety and stress.

In a moment we are going to introduce you to the three probiotic supplements that have the most to offer in these areas. Although none of them are marketed as probiotic anxiety and stress reducers, they contain bacteria that work well in this role.

The Top 3 Probiotics for Relieving Anxiety and Stress

These are the three probiotic supplements that work best for Anxiety and stress:

All three are high-quality supplements produced by reputable manufacturers with decades of experience in the supplement industry.

Now the introductions are out of the way, let's take a closer look at these three premium probiotics and why they rank among the best for reducing anxiety and stress.

#1. Yourbiology Gut+ - Premium Probiotics for Anxiety

Gut+ is a probiotic product manufactured by Yourbiology. It's popular with men and women all over the world and has excellent customer reviews along with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Each bottle of Yourbiology Gut+ provides a 30-day treatment and the dose is two capsules per day.

The main benefits are:

A well-balanced gut

Better digestion

Relief from irritable bowel syndrome

Stress and anxiety reduction

Boosted energy and focus

Stronger immunity

Feeling lighter and slimmer

Like all the best probiotic products, Youbiology Gut+ provides a combination of probiotics and prebiotic fiber. As you may already know, this type of fiber nourishes the good bacteria in the gut, helping them to thrive and multiply.

Each capsule also utilizes a special coating that slows down its disintegration. It's called Maktrek and it's made from seaweed. Maktrek is so good at withstanding the stomach acids, the capsule does not disintegrate until its enters the gut.

This improves the probiotic potency because none of the bacteria are lost during transit.

Unfortunately, Gut+ is only available via the Yourbiology website. However, the price is reasonable and the site has a couple of very good, ongoing, special deals:

Order 2 bottles, get 1 free bottle

Order 3 bottles, get 2 free bottles

Key Probiotic Strains

These are the probiotic strains and bacteria species that allow Yourbiology Gut+ to be so good for controlling anxiety and depression:

Lactobacillus Plantarum (L. Plantarum)

L. plantarum is one of the best probiotics for alleviating stress and anxiety. It's also one of the best-researched probiotic species.

The results of one 12-week study, conducted in early 2019, show L. plantarum was effective in reducing stress and anxiety in adults. However, the results further suggest it may take around 8 weeks before the benefits become apparent.

Data from the study also reveals some of the ways the probiotics achieved these benefits.

One of the things the probiotic treatment did was lower cortisol. This is a stress hormone that has been linked to many negative issues including cardiovascular problems and weight gain.

The probiotic also increased serotonin. Often known as the "feel-good hormone," serotonin plays a key role in mood, digestion, sleep, bone health, sexual desire, and many other areas of health.

Regardless of what was happening behind the scenes, in addition to showing value as a stress and anxiety reducer, the probiotic improved cognitive function in several areas including memory and basic attention, and learning. [3]

The results of a more recent study, published in Clinical Psychopharmacology and Neuroscience in August 2022, are also very supportive of this probiotic's ability to reduce anxiety.

Two hundred anxiety patients took part and, in this case, the study ran for two months.

The most interesting thing about the study was, instead of a placebo, the researchers gave the control group citalopram. It's an antidepressant.

Strangely, although the L. plantarum group showed a significantly greater reduction in Anxiety, the researchers recommend using the probiotic alongside the drug instead of as an alternative. [4]

Lactobacillius Paracasei (L. Paracasei)

L. paracasei is another popular probiotic species that appears to reduce stress and anxiety. Unfortunately, its value in this area can only be supported by one study and it was animal-based not human.

The study was conducted on rat pups experiencing anxiety due to separation from their mother. The researchers concluded supplementation with L. paracasei has " a significant beneficial effect on anxiety-like behavior" in young rats. [5]

PROS

Reputable manufacturer

Provides probiotics with proven stress/anxiety relieving capabilities

Provides prebiotic fiber

The probiotics are delivered directly to the gut

Fair pricing and special deals

Excellent customer reviews

60-day money-back guarantee

CONS

Only available via the official website

#2. Biotics 8 - Probiotic Supplements for Men

Biotics 8 is a top-ranking probiotic supplement for men. Like Yourbiology Gut+, it has excellent customer reviews and a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Men who choose this probiotic supplement will need to take three capsules per day but each bottle contains enough capsules to provide a 60-day treatment.

The main Biotics 8 benefits are:

A healthier gut

Better digestion

Less gas and bloating

Relief from irritable bowel syndrome

Stronger immunity

More energy and mental focus

Improvements in mood and overall mental health

Bitotics 8 is a little different than any of the other top probiotics that help relieve anxiety and stress because it is not solely a probiotic. In addition to probiotics and prebiotic fiber, the capsules provide digestive enzymes and vitamin D.

The enzymes, which are sourced from fruits, enhance the digestive process. By doing so, they help the body absorb extra energy and nutrients from food.

Vitamin D is a useful inclusion too because it boosts immunity. Many people are vitamin D deficient and the deficiency may cause additional problems for men because a lack of this important nutrient is associated with low testosterone. [6, 7]

Not surprisingly, many of the best testosterone-boosting supplements provide vitamin D.

However, vitamin D may have additional value in a gut health product such as this because research suggests vitamin D deficiency may worsen the state of the gut microbiome. [8]

As we already established, problems in the gut microbiome may interfere with mood via the gut-brain axis [1, 2]

Unfortunately, Biotics 8 is only available via the official website. However, it's not unduly expensive and the site offers some good money-saving deals:

Order 2 bottles, get 1 free bottle

Order 3 bottles, get 2 free bottles

Key Probiotic Species

These are the probiotics that relieve anxiety and depression:

Lactobacillus Plantarum (L. Plantarum)

You may remember this probiotic strain is also in Yourbiology Gut+. Research shows it boosts brain function while also relieving anxiety and depression. [3, 4]

However, Biotics 8 provides 2 billion culture-forming units (CFUs). That's a good amount but, with an overall CFU of 40 billion instead of 20 billion, spread across only 4 species, the amount of L. plantarum in Yourbiology Gut+ is bound to be more.

Research suggests L. plantarum is the top probiotic for reducing anxiety and stress and also depressive symptoms. That reason alone is enough to cause us to rank Yourbiology Gut+ higher than Biotics 8 for mental health disorders.

Lactobacillius Paracasei (L. Paracasei)

Again, this probiotic species is also present in Yourbiology Gut+. Animal-based studies suggest it has a favorable influence on anxiety levels but although the 2 billion CFU Biotics 8 provides is adequate, Yourbiology Gut+ will likely provide more. [5]

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus (L. Rhamnosus)

Some research suggests strains of probiotic bacteria from the L. rhamnosus family may help to reduce stress.

In one study, involving healthy adults, the probiotic was effective in reducing academic stress. [8]

PROS

Reputable manufacturer

Provides probiotics with proven value for relieving stress and anxiety

Contains prebiotic fiber

Provides useful complementary ingredients (prebiotic fiber, digestive enzymes + vitamin D)

Fair pricing and special deals

Excellent customer reviews

60-day money-back guarantee

CONS

You can only buy it from the official website

#3. Complete Probiotics Platinum by 1MD Nutrition

Complete Probiotics Platinum is a popular probiotic supplement that is mainly marketed on its ability to improve gut health, digestion, and immunity.

Like the previous two products, Complete Probiotics Platinum is distributed by a reputable company (1MD). It also has a money-back guarantee.

With a 90-day duration, the guarantee period is very generous but unless you explore the IMD website well you may never realize that it's there.

The dose is one capsule per day and these are the main benefits 1MD tells its customers to expect:

Improvements in digestive health and nutrient absorption

Better immune function

Reductions in occasional digestive upset

Healthier bowel movements

Fewer problems with bloating, gas, and indigestion

However, the formulation contains a diverse range of probiotics that can do very much more including reducing stress, depression and anxiety.

1MD don't over emphasize the mental health benefits of their product, Make no mistake it can relieve anxiety disorder and benefit all round brain health.

As you would expect from any good probiotic supplement, Complete Probiotics Platinum contains prebiotic fiber. In common with Yourbiology Gut+, the capsules also have a special slow-release coating that delivers the good bacteria and prebiotic fiber directly into the gut.

This is another option you have to buy directly from the manufacturer's website. You won't find Complete Probiotics Platinum at your local pharmacy or in any of the popular online supplement stores.

The cost per bottle is a little cheaper than that of the top two products, but you have to invest in more than a couple of bottles to qualify for a special deal.

Buy a 3-month supply, save 28%

Buy a 6-month supply, save 40%

Key Probiotic Strains and Beneficial Bacteria

Here are the probiotics that will help fight anxiety and stress:

Lactobacillus Plantarum (L. Plantarum)

No surprise here. We've seen this popular probiotic strain a couple of times now. Both of the top two options have it as well and human-based research supports its ability to reduce anxiety and stress. [3,4]

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus (L. Rhamnosus)

L. rhamnosus is also a key ingredient in Biotics 8. It's the ingredient that was shown to be effective in reducing academic stress. [8]

PROS

Reputable manufacturer

Provides probiotics that reduce stress and anxiety

Contains prebiotic fiber

Slow capsule disintegration that releases the probiotics inside the gut

Slightly cheaper than the other top options

Good customer reviews

90-day money-back guarantee

CONS

You can only buy it from the official website

