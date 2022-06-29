Best Probiotics for Constipation: Top Probiotic Supplements for Constipation Compared

If you are constipated, finding the best probiotic for constipation can make all the difference. Not all probiotics are created equal, and some strains are better suited for relieving constipation than others. We will review the best probiotic brands and strains for constipation relief. We will also compare their features and benefits so that you can find the right probiotic for your needs.

Best Probiotics for Constipation: Quick Look

4 Best Probiotic for Constipation and Easier Bowel Movements

Here are the most effective probiotic supplements for constipation over the counter or online. All 4 brands are from reputable manufacturers and have a money back guarantee.

#1 - Probiology Gut+

There are many different probiotic supplements on the market today, but Probiology Gut+ is one of the most effective at relieving constipation and other digestive issues.

Probiology Gut+ contains a high concentration of live bacteria, as well as prebiotics which help to encourage the growth of good bacteria.

In addition, it is specially formulated to withstand stomach acid so that more live bacteria reach your intestines. This makes it one of the most effective probiotic supplements on the market for constipation, IBS and digestion.

Improves digestion and stool elimination

Support digestive health and leaky gut

Strengthens immune system, protects against illness

Reduced stress and anxiety

Provided energy and focus

Helps improve skin

#2 - 1MD Complete Probiotics

1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum helps promote the digestive tract’s normal microbial balance, promoting gut, and immune system health.

Can also help encourage the growth of friendly bacteria in your gut to prevent and relieve constipation.

IMD Complete Probiotics is also great for balancing a healthy gut microbiome and gut flora.

Guaranteed 51 Billion Powerful Colony-Forming Units (CFUs)

11 Probiotic Strains

Delayed-release capsules ensure probiotic ingredients safely reach intestines

Nutraflora Prebiotic nourishes probiotics to optimize effectiveness

Dairy-Free, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, Preservative-Free

#3 - Biotics 8

Biotics 8 is an effective synergy of probiotics, prebiotics, digestive enzymes, fiber, and vitamin D to help support overall gut health, digestion and or other health issues.

Biotics 8 is targeted towards men but there is nothing stopping women using it. It is highly effective at solving a multitude of digestive, stomach and bowel complaints.

Supports calm digestion

Helps eliminate gas & bloating

Strengthens immunity

Promotes energy and focus

Promotes beneficial bacteria

#4 - Probiotics 40 Million

Probiotic 40 Billion contains four top-quality strains that are suitable for both men's and women’s health.

These helpful microbes contribute to the detoxification process as well as natural supplement benefits like replenishing digestive flora, promoting weight loss or increased energy levels!

Supports the immune system

Balances gut flora

Addresses digestive issues

Replenishes good bacteria

Populates gut microbiome

What is Constipation?

Constipation is a condition in which you have fewer than three bowel movements in a week, hard stools, or both.

While it’s normal to have days when you poop more or less, constipation lasting more than a couple of weeks could be a sign of an underlying health condition. Most people experience constipation at some point in their lives.

It’s usually not serious and can be treated with home remedies and of course a good probiotic supplement. However, severe constipation may require medical attention.

There are many potential causes of constipation, including poor diet, lack of exercise, medications, and certain medical conditions.

A sedentary lifestyle and diets low in fiber are among the most common causes. Constipation can also be caused by medications like painkillers, antacids, and iron supplements.

Less common causes include pregnancy, stress, and anal fissures. Some medical conditions that can cause constipation include Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), hypothyroidism, Diabetes Mellitus type 2, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis.

Constipation is usually treated with home remedies like drinking plenty of fluids and eating more fiber-rich foods.

If these measures don’t work after a couple of weeks, you may need to see a doctor. They can prescribe laxatives or other medications to relieve constipation. In rare cases, surgery may be necessary.

Latest Clinical Data on Probiotics for Constipation

How Probiotics Can Help Constipation

Probiotics are live bacteria that are identical to the ones naturally found in our bodies. They can be found in some fermented foods like yogurt, but they are also available in supplement form. They have other benefits aside from treating constipation.

Probiotics work by restoring the balance of good bacteria in the gut, which is important for overall digestive health.

Studies have shown that probiotics can be effective in treating a range of digestive problems, including constipation.

Probiotics help to increase the amount of water in the stool and reduce the time it takes for waste to travel through the intestine.

In addition, they help to stimulate bowel movements and reduce inflammation. As a result, probiotics can be a helpful treatment for constipation.

Best Probiotic Strains for Constipation

There are many different probiotic strains that can be beneficial for constipation, but some strains are more effective than others.

One of the best probiotic strains for constipation is Lactobacillus acidophilus. This strain is known for its ability to help food move through the digestive tract and also helps to break down food products that can lead to constipation.

Another good probiotic strain for constipation is Bifidobacterium lactis. This strain helps to regulate bowel movements and also helps to reduce inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract.

If you are suffering from constipation, it is important to choose a probiotic supplement that contains one or both of these strains.

Here is some detail of the most effective probiotic strain that relieve constipation by breaking down food for easier bowel movement.

Lactobacillus acidophilus - reduces IBS symptoms

Lactobacillus acidophilus is a “friendly” bacteria that inhabits the human digestive tract. Acidophilus helps the body to break down food, synthesize vitamins, and fight off harmful bacteria.

The Lactobacillus acidophilus bacterium also produces lactic acid, which makes the intestines more acidic and creates an environment that is unfavorable for the growth of harmful bacteria.

Lactobacillus acidophilus has been shown to reduce constipation and symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). The mechanism by which Lactobacillus acidophilus reduces constipation and IBS symptoms is not completely understood, but it is thought that the probiotic bacteria may help to regulate motility in the intestines and/or improve gut barrier function.

Additional research is needed to confirm these effects. Nevertheless, Lactobacillus acidophilus is a safe and effective probiotic that can be used to improve digestive health.

Bifidobacterium lactis - for easier bowel movements

Bifidobacterium lactis is a type of friendly bacteria that helps keep the digestive system healthy.

This probiotic has many benefits, including relief from constipation. B. lactis helps to soften stools and makes them easier to pass. It does this by producing short-chain fatty acids that increase the moisture content of stools.

B. lactis also helps to increase the number of bowel movements per day. In a study of constipated adults, those who took a probiotic supplement containing B. lactis experienced an increase in bowel movements per day, compared to those who took a placebo.

Bifidobacterium lactis may help to relieve other symptoms of constipation, such as abdominal pain and bloating. The probiotic works by reducing inflammation in the gut and restoring normal gut motility.

If you're struggling with constipation, adding a supplement containing B. lactis to your diet may help to ease your symptoms.

Lactobacillus plantarum - promotes healthy bowel elimination

Lactobacillus plantarum is a probiotic bacterium that is found in the human gut. This bacterium has many different strains, each with its own unique set of properties.

One strain, Lactobacillus plantarum 299v, has been shown to be particularly effective in combating bloating and stomach upset. This strain of Lactobacillus plantarum produces a protein called class IIa bacteriocin, which inhibits the growth of other bacteria in the gut.

In a study on rats, Lactobacillus plantarum 299v was shown to reduce stomach bloating by up to 50%. Moreover, this strain of Lactobacillus plantarum also helps to promote healthy bowel elimination by increasing the production of short-chain fatty acids in the gut.

These short-chain fatty acids help to keep the colon healthy and prevent constipation. Thus, Lactobacillus plantarum 299v is an effective probiotic for combating bloating and stomach upset and promoting healthy bowel elimination.

Lactobacillus paracasei - reduces inflammatory response

Lactobacillus paracasei is a probiotic that has many benefits for gut health. One of the main ways it helps is by making bowel movements easier.

This is because it helps to increase the amount of water in the intestine, which softens stool and makes it easier to pass.

It also helps to reduce inflammation in the gut, which can lead to painful and difficult bowel movements. In addition, Lactobacillus paracasei produces short-chain fatty acids that have anti-inflammatory properties.

This makes it an effective treatment for inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Probiotics are live microorganisms that are similar to the ones naturally found in the gut.

They are available in supplement form or can be found in fermented foods such as yogurt and sauerkraut. Including Lactobacillus paracasei in your diet is a simple and effective way to improve gut health and improve stool frequency.

What is Gut Microbiota?

Our gut microbiota is the collection of trillions of microbes that live in your gastrointestinal tract. These microbes are mostly bacteria, but they also include viruses, fungi, and protozoa. The majority of your gut bacteria lives in your large intestine, where they outnumber human cells by a factor of 10 to 1.

The gut microbiota has a major impact on human health. It helps to digest food, synthesize vitamins, and protect against pathogens.

If you suffer from chronic constipation a healthy gut bacteria will contribute immeasurably towards regular stool frequency and healthy gut transit time.

It also plays a role in immunity, inflammation, and metabolism. In fact, the gut biome has been linked to a wide range of health conditions, including obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

Best Probiotic for Constipation Conclusion

Probiotics are live microorganisms that are similar to the good bacteria found in your gut.

When taken in large enough quantities, they can help to restore the balance of bacteria in your gut, which can lead to a wide range of health benefits.

One of the most common uses for probiotics is to relieve constipation.

This is because probiotics help to increase the number of good bacteria in your gut, which can help to break down food and move it through your digestive system more efficiently. Probiotics can also help to reduce inflammation in the gut, which can further contribute to relief from constipation.

If you're struggling with constipation, taking a probiotic supplement may be a helpful solution.