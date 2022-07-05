Best Probiotics for IBS: Top Probiotic Supplements for IBS Compared

Top probiotic brands for IBS reviewed, compared and rated

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), is one of the most commonly diagnosed digestive disorders. Estimates suggest it may affect 10% to 20% of the general population and is twice as common in women than it is in men. [1]

Symptoms of IBS typically include abdominal pain or discomfort. Constipation or diarrhea are two more symptoms of IBS. It's not unusual for people who have IBS to have fluctuating bowel habits with periods of constipation following on from periods of diarrhea, and vice versa.

The good news is that there are probiotics for IBS that can alleviate symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and other gastrointestinal disorders extremely quickly.

Best Probiotics for IBS: Quick Look

Here is a snapshot of the most effective probiotic brands for IBS available over the counter and online.

Some sufferers of IBS successfully manage their symptoms by making dietary changes and learning to avoid foods that trigger the condition. Others use doctor-prescribed medications such as laxatives, smooth muscle relaxants, and antibiotics.

There are also a variety of other options available to people seeking relief from the symptoms of IBS. Improving gut health with probiotic dietary supplements is one of them and that is what we are going to focus on here.

However, the best probiotic for treating IBS can vary. There are many different strains of probiotic bacteria and each one offers a range of individual benefits. The probiotic strain(s) that work best for some IBS sufferers may offer little or no relief to others. No one size fits all and there is a reason for this ‒ there is more than one form of IBS.

The main focus of this article is finding the best probiotic treatment for IBS but, due to the varying nature of the condition, before we introduce the most appropriate supplements, it may be helpful if we provide a brief introduction to the different types of IBS.

IBS Types and Differences

There are four main types of IBS:

IBS-C – Constipation predominant

IBS-D – Diarrhoea predominant

IBS-A – Alternates between constipation and diarrhea (also known as IBS-M)

IBS-U – Unspecified (has varying symptoms)

As scientific understanding of the condition expands, it becomes clear IBS is not a single disease. It is an umbrella term that covers several patterns of symptoms that occur due to other underlying medical issues. [2]

The first three types of IBS shouldn't require an explanation. Their names are based on the main symptoms and their frequency.

In the case of IBS-U, things are not so clear-cut. Your doctor may use this classification if they feel you have met the criteria for IBS but your symptoms are not typical for IBS-C, or IBS-D.

There are also two additional IBS classifications:

Post-infectious IBS

Post-diverticulitis IBS.

The first results from gastrointestinal symptoms, such as gastroenteritis. The second is due to diverticulitis (an inflammatory bowel disease).

Due to the favorable changes they produce in the gut microbiota, appropriate probiotic treatments can be very useful for treating IBS in all its forms.

Top 4 Probiotic Supplements for Controlling the Symptoms of IBS

Probiology Gut +

Biotics 8

1 MD Complete Probiotics Platinum

Probiotic 40 Billion

#1 - Probiology Gut +

Probiology Gut + is a versatile daily probiotic that provides a range of benefits including improvements in digestion, stronger immunity, and reductions in anxiety and stress. It also contains one of the best probiotic strains for controlling the symptoms of IBS‒C.

As we have already explained, people who have IBS‒C are prone to constipation. Probiology Gut + is one of the most effective probiotic brands for treating constipation and this form of IBS because it provides the Bifidobacterium lactis bacteria strain.

The results of a clinical review comparing the abilities of various probiotic strains shows several of them were good for increasing bowel movement. However, Bifidobacterium lactis produced the most significant improvements. [3]

Like all the best probiotic supplements, Probiology Gut + provides a mix of probiotic bacteria and prebiotic fiber. The presence of prebiotic fiber is beneficial because it feeds the good bacteria present in the gut, helping it to thrive. [4]

It's not just the contents of the capsule that makes this formula so good. The capsule casing is good as well. It utilizes a special "MAKtrek" coating that delays disintegration. This enables the capsule to deliver its shipment of live probiotics directly to the gut.

Many probiotic pills dissolve too soon. When this happens, some of the gut bacteria are killed by the digestive enzymes in the stomach. A similar thing happens with probiotic foods, such as yogurts.

Customer reviews show that Probiology Gut + is an extremely effective supplement that offers many benefits, including relief from constipation and the other symptoms of IBS.

Probiology Gut + Pros and Cons

Pros

40 Billion CFU

Provides prebiotic Fiber

Contains one of the best probiotics for constipation and IBS‒C

Relieves IBS symptoms

Has a special protective coating

Shelf-stable probiotic (no need to refrigerate)

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available from the manufacturer's website

High-demand product ‒ may need to wait for restocking if the available stock sells out

#2 - Biotics 8

Biotics 8 provides a more complex combination of probiotic bacteria strains. This gives it greater potential than Probiology Gut + as a treatment for bloating, indigestion, and various other aspects of gut and digestive health.

Like Probiology Gut +, Biotics 8 contains Bifidobacterium bifidum. That gives the potential to be a useful treatment for IBS-C.

However, Probiology Gut + provides a greater CFU, making it a more useful treatment for anyone whose IBS is marked by bouts of constipation.

Biotics 8 comes into its own as a probiotic treatment for IBS‒D and post-diverticulitis IBS.

Both these forms of IBS mainly involve diarrhea. If you suffer from either one, Biotics 8 is the best probiotic brand to choose because it provides Saccharomyces boulardii.

It's rare to find Saccharomyces boulardii in probiotic dietary supplements formulation. It's a surprisingly undervalued ingredient.

However, Saccharomyces boulardii differs from other probiotics because it's not a live bacteria as such, it's a gut-friendly yeast. There are other types of yeast present in the human gut too but Saccharomyces boulardii is the only one that's beneficial enough to be considered probiotic.

Saccharomyces boulardii also holds the distinction of being one of the most researched probiotics. Numerous studies prove it's a good natural treatment for diarrhea and IBS‒D.

The results of one clinical trial prove this under-exploited probiotic not only reduces the frequency of acute diarrhea; it supports improvements in stool consistency too. [5]

Purely for marketing reasons, the manufacturer of Biotics 8 is targeting men with this product. The manufacturer makes this claim based on the presence of Vitamin D, stating it helps support "men’s overall gut health and well-being." However, the research that proves this shows it does the same for women as well. [6]

Biotics 8 Pros and Cons

Pros

20 Billion CFU

10 Probiotic strains

Contains prebiotic fiber

Provides one of the best probiotics for treating IBS-‒D and post-diverticulitis IBS

Relieves IBS related symptoms

Provides Vitamin D

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only 20 servings per bottle

Exclusive to the manufacturer's website

High-demand product ‒ may need to wait for restocking if the available stock sells out

#3 - 1 MD Complete Probiotics Platinum

Complete Probiotics Platinum is a versatile probiotic product manufactured in the USA by 1MD Nutrition. Although it is not as good as Probiology Gut + for targeting the symptoms of IBS‒C and comes second to Biotics 8 as a treatment for IBS‒D, Complete Probiotics Platinum is the best probiotic supplement for IBS‒U.

Designed to function as a one-stop treatment for overall gut and digestive health, Complete Probiotics Platinum has a reputation for providing rapid benefits. Some users notice a difference within a matter of hours.

However, most of the main benefits become apparent after a few months of use. This can vary from one individual to the next. It depends on how long it takes your body to adjust to the changes in gut microbiota.

Complete Probiotics Platinum provides 11 strains of probiotic bacteria. Some of them are good for relieving constipation, others are better for diarrhea.

The formulation also has several IBS probiotics that control bloating and flatulence and help reduce abdominal pain.

If you have already been diagnosed with IBS‒U or often switch between periods of constipation and diarrhea, Complete Probiotics Platinum is a great option to choose.

The line-up of ingredients includes Lactobacillus rhamnosus. Research involving 123 IBS patients proves it's one of the best probiotic bacteria strains for getting the symptoms under control. [7]

Complete Probiotics Platinum Pros and Cons

Pros

51 Billion CFU

11 Probiotic strains

Delayed release capsules

Best probiotic treatment for IBS‒U

Relieves specific IBS symptoms

Relief from gastrointestinal disorder

Provides high-potency prebiotic fiber

90-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available via the manufacturer's website

#4 - Probiotic 40 Billion

As the name suggests, Probiotic 40-Billion is a high-potency probiotic dietary supplement that provides 40 billion CFU in every dose.

Although many people use this product as a basic probiotic for supporting good gut health, it can also tackle the symptoms of Post-infectious IBS.

The symptoms of Post-infectious IBS are similar to other forms of the condition. They can include abdominal pain, bloating, gas, and mucus in the stools. Both diarrhea and constipation are possible but the latter is most common.

Probiotic 40-Billion provides bacteria strains that can tackle some of these issues. However, it also tackles the cause of the problem by going after the pathogens that triggered the condition.

One of the probiotics, Lactobacillus plantarum, is so good at killing pathogens it has been shown capable of preventing salmonella infection. [8]

Probiotic 40-Billion Pros and Cons

Pros

40 Billion CFU

4 Probiotic strains

Delayed release capsules

Can work well for post-infectious IBS

Relieves IBS symptoms

Provides prebiotic fiber

Costs less than the other top probiotics

Cons

No money-back guarantee

What Are Probiotics?

The term Probiotic refers to helpful microbes that live in the gut. Although most of them are gut bacteria, the grouping is not exclusively so. Saccharomyces boulardii is a probiotic yeast.

The gut also contains less desirable types of organisms, many of which can impair immune function and cause disease. The entire group of microbes (good and bad) is known as the gut microbiome. Some things, such as poor diet, can impair the gut microbiome allowing the bad microbes to gain the upper hand.

Other things, such as probiotic dietary supplements and prebiotic foods, boost probiotic activity. This changes the gut microbiome for the better, providing many benefits including better general health and improvements in IBS.

Probiotics are very versatile. They affect the mind and body in many ways. People who initially start taking the best probiotic supplements to control IBS often notice other improvements as well.

Common reactions include feeling more energetic, improvements in mood, and finding it easier to maintain a healthy weight.

Can Everyone Use Probiotics for IBS?

Although probiotics work well for most IBS sufferers, both as a general health supplement and a treatment for IBS, some people may not be able to use them.

If you are suffering from HIV, AIDS, or any other condition(s) that reduce immune function, taking probiotics may not be a good move. Before doing so, you will need to seek expert medical advice.

Taking Probiotics for IBS Symptoms During Pregnancy

Using probiotics during pregnancy or while nursing a child may also be unwise. Again, the best thing to do is seek expert medical advice.

It's also unwise to consume probiotic supplements or food alongside certain medications in case there are adverse reactions. Abdominal pain, abdominal bloating, bacterial overgrowth and abdominal cramps are some of the common side effects.

Using Probiotics With Antibiotics

Using probiotics alongside antibiotics is especially unwise because the medication will target the probiotics. In addition to nulling the benefits of the probiotics, this will also rob the antibiotic of much of its power.

Even without the intervention of a supplement, antibiotics have a reputation for wiping out many of the microbes (good and bad) present in the gut microbiome.

Because of this, some people follow a course of antibiotics with probiotic treatments. There is wisdom to this because it helps restore the gut microbiome faster.

Are Probiotic Supplements the Best Option for Treating IBS Symptoms?

There are many ways to treat IBS symptoms. Using probiotics is just one of them, but many people find it's the method that works best for them.

Some people suffering from the condition control it solely by monitoring their diets. However, going this route often takes a long time and can involve a lot of trial and error.

The best way to begin is to keep a food journal. In addition to tracking the foods you eat, you would need to also log any symptoms of IBS whenever they occur.

Over time, this method may reveal your IBS trigger foods, allowing you to avoid them.

Adopting a healthier lifestyle can also help improve IBS. This would typically involve making healthier food choices and exercising too.

Many processed foods contain compounds that can trigger IBS. The same is true for fast food options.

Processed foods and fast foods tend to be high in sugar and/or fat, both of which can irritate IBS. Sugary foods can be especially bad because they nourish the harmful bacteria in your gut.

On the other hand, certain natural foods, such as asparagus, oats, onions, and wheat bran provide prebiotic fiber to your existing probiotic colony. There's a lot to be said for healthy eating.

Although exercise has the potential to upset the bowels of a minority of people, it isn't a typical trigger. Research shows low to moderate-intensity aerobic exercise is more likely to help control the condition. [9]

Using medications is another way to control IBS. However, many of the options have side effects, and finding one that works for you may take some time.

Because they are natural and easy to use, many people prefer to use probiotics to control their IBS and find they work well.

Does Taking Probiotics for IBS Cause Side Effects?

Although side effects are rare, some people may experience minor gut upsets when they begin using probiotic supplements for the first time. If you are thinking of using this type of supplement to control your IBS, it's important that you be aware of this.

Typical reactions include bloating, flatulence, constipation, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

When and if these types of side effects occur they are the results of changes to the existing gut microbiome. Things normally settle down within a few days.

Most of the best probiotic brands have special coatings that prevent the probiotic bacteria from being released into the stomach. This helps reduce the likelihood of unfavorable reactions.

The best probiotic brands can provide health benefits for small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, gastrointestinal disorders and other ibs symptoms

How We Ranked the Best Probiotics for IBS

Probiotics supplements are very popular. They have value in many areas. Controlling the symptoms of IBS is only one of them.

Some people use this type of supplement solely through a desire to improve their gut health, others have more specific requirements, such as aiding digestion or losing weight. Many more use them as a general health and wellness supplement.

One way or another, there is a huge demand for good probiotic supplements. This makes it a lucrative field and some manufacturers are only in it for the money.

The bottom line is that many probiotic supplements perform poorly. To make matters worse, they are also often overpriced. When we were researching and reviewing probiotics in preparation for this article, we encountered many such options. Needless to say, none of them made our list.

The four options we chose for inclusion earned their place due to their ability to beat the other brands in several areas.

Best Probiotic for IBS Manufacturer Credibility

We only selected probiotics from reputable manufacturers with a history of providing effective products and excellent customer service. We also needed to see plenty of experience in the supplement industry, especially with probiotics.

The Right Probiotic Strain

This article is aimed at a very specific readership ‒ people who are seeking relief from IBS. Because of this, during our product evaluations, we were specifically looking for probiotic bacteria strains that offer value in this area.

Suitably High CFUs

We also paid attention to the CFUs. This is an important area when you are considering probiotic products. It indicates their strength by stating the level of viable bacteria present in each dose.

Probiotics with higher CFUs are capable of delivering a greater volume of beneficial bacteria into the gut.

We began our product evaluations with a target of 1 billion CFU or higher. Anything lower would have too poor a potency. We rejected many options for this reason.

All the probiotic supplements that made our list have CFUs that exceed our lower target by a considerable amount.

However, a high CFU alone would not have swayed us. We still needed to see appropriate bacteria strains.

Customer Feedback on Best Probiotic for IBS

Customer feedback is another ranking factor we always pay heed to. We like to see plenty of positive experiences shared in customer reviews. In the case of our four top products, a lot of people are saying very good things.

The lack of customer complaints is equally important.

Best Probiotic for IBS Final Thoughts

IBS is an unpleasant condition that affects many people. Although it's generally regarded as a specific medical condition, IBS actually has several forms.

Some forms of IBS make you more prone to diarrhea while, with others, constipation is the predominant issue.

Regardless of what form of IBS you are suffering from, it will also likely entail issues other than bowel movement frequency, such as bloating, stomach cramps, or intestinal gas.

There are many ways to control the symptoms of IBS. We have touched on some of them, such as diet and exercise, earlier on in this article.

Using probiotic supplements is another option some people use and, when they contain the right probiotic strains, these supplements can be extremely effective.

After a thorough evaluation of all the most popular probiotic supplements, we have found the four options that offer the most value for treating the various types of IBS.

We have also provided information about why they stand out as being better than the alternatives.

If you are currently struggling with IBS, we stand behind these products 100% and are happy to give them our complete, unreserved recommendation. We are confident we have the 4 best probiotics for IBS listed above.