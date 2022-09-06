Best Probiotics for Men, Probiotic Supplements for Men's Gut Health, Top Brands Reviewed

Are you looking for the best probiotics for men? This article reviews the best probiotic supplements for men's health. We will also discuss how taking a specific probiotic for a man can help gut health, regulate testosterone levels, increase muscle growth and overall well being - even prostate health!

The Best Probiotics for Men: A Quick List

After reviewing dozens of the most popular probiotic brands for a man and evaluating the abilities of the bacteria species they provide, we were able to pinpoint the three brands that are best for men. Here they are:

What are the Most Beneficial Probiotics for Men's Health

We have placed Biotics 8 at the top of the list because, for most men, it's the best probiotic supplement for men overall. That's not surprising. The manufacturer created a high quality probiotic supplement with men in mind.

If you are in a hurry and don't have time to read this entire article, we suggest you choose Biotics 8. However, each of the other two probiotic supplements are almost as good and it's possible that, due to their bacteria content, one of them may be a better fit for your needs.

So, unless you really have somewhere else you need to be, the best thing to do is to stick around and learn the pros and cons of all three of these high-quality probiotic supplement brands.

Later, in this article, we are going to provide an overview of each probiotic and the man-friendly probiotics it contains. However, before we do that, we will share a little extra information about some of the things you need to know when you are looking for the best probiotic for men.

Skip ahead if you want to, but knowledge is power. It's always good to be informed.

What Mens Probiotics are Popular

Probiotics are incredibly popular these days. An ever-growing number of people choose to use supplements that provide daily top-ups of various species of this friendly type of gut-living bacteria.

Although the main thing all good probiotics do is improve gut health, there are always additional benefits. It's never just a case of reducing intestinal gas, easing gut pain, and providing similar help such as relief from the symptoms of IBS. Probiotics are also great for relieving constipation and other digestive problems.

Certain probiotic species and strains are known to boost immunity, while others may improve bone health and/or help with weight loss.

Probiotics are also very versatile, each species offers value in several areas and, just as certain probiotics may offer greater value to women, there are also probiotics that have added value for men. In this article, we are going to concentrate on the best probiotics for men.

Choosing the Most Effective Probiotic for Men

When it comes to choosing the most effective probiotic supplements, it's always the known abilities of the probiotic species that count, not the marketing angle. Probiotics don't have to be made for men to provide the right kind of results.

The best probiotic supplement for each man will depend on which areas of male health matter to him the most. For instance, some men are mostly interested in finding a probiotic that supports good prostate health. Others may prefer a probiotic that raises testosterone levels or helps increase fertility.

But, hey man! Regardless of your personal goals, be assured there are probiotic supplements that can help.

Should Men Take Probiotics?

There are many good arguments for taking a daily probiotic (dietary supplements), regardless of your sex.

Although it's impossible to say how many people have a sub-optimal gut microbiome, it's safe to say this problem is shockingly common. Due to the popularity of fast foods, processed foods, and other poor dietary choices, gut issues and their knock-on effects also appear to be becoming more common.

These days, everyone is aware of the importance of a good diet, regular exercise and "healthy living" but, with too many people, it's a case of in one ear and out the other. It's also surprising how many people will say, "I don't have time for any of that."

Taking a daily probiotic is one of the best ways to improve the state of your gut microbiome and enjoy all the benefits that entails. However, if you really care about being more virile and healthy, it's best to adopt a healthy lifestyle as well.

Instead of relying on high quality probiotics to compensate for a poor lifestyle, use your probiotic to enhance the effects of healthy living! That's our advice.

Daily probiotics are a good health option for most men. However, if you are HIV positive or have other issues that may impair your immune system (or already weakened immune system), we suggest not using any brand of probiotic supplement without first obtaining a doctor's advice.

It's also important to be aware that some men (and women) who are new to taking probiotics experience minor side effects, such as intestinal gas or bloating, during the initial stages of treatment.

However, such problems tend to be short-lived. It all gets better after a few days when the body adjusts to the presence of a healthier gut microbiome.

Probiotic Benefits for Men

Research into the value of probiotics is ongoing. There is still much to learn. However, data from numerous clinical trials suggests the gut microbiome can influence various aspects of male health.

Support testosterone levels

Mood improvement

Better Sleep

Prostate health benefits

Immune function

Support gut health

Healthy digestive system

Relief from stomach acid

Improve gastrointestinal health

Weight gain/weight loss

Help food allergies

For many men, testosterone levels and prostate health are probably the top two issues of concern.

Testosterone production in men dwindles steadily after adolescence. Each year, most men have a little less. After the age of 30, many men are suffering from low testosterone.

When testosterone levels are low, it can lead to fatigue, loss of libido, erectile dysfunction (ED) and weight gain. Low testosterone can also make it very hard for men to gain or retain muscle. It can reduce bone strength as well.

Surprisingly, low testosterone can also impair concentration and make men more susceptible to mental fog.

If any of these symptoms sound familiar to you, your testosterone level may be low. If so, taking a daily probiotic may help.

Although some men never give their prostate gland a second thought, many more of them do. Prostate health can be particularly important to men who are aged 50+.

Many men suffer from an enlarged prostate as they get older. The reason for this is, as yet, unknown. Some experts speculate low testosterone may be a contributing factor.

Some of the symptoms of an enlarged prostate may include:

Dribbling after urination

Incomplete emptying of the bladder

Inability to urinate

Incontinence

Pain during urination

Blood in the urine

Weak urine stream

Sudden urges to urinate

These days, a growing number of men (young and old) use natural supplements, such as probiotics, to help improve overall prostate health.

The Top 3 Probiotic Supplements for Men

Here are 3 of the best probiotic supplements for a man to take. The 3 brands listed below are all high quality formulated probiotics that are available directly from the manufacturers website and have a long guarantee (money back) period.

1 - Biotics 8 - Formulated Probiotics for Men

Although Biotics 8 is mainly marketed on the strength of its probiotic bacteria content, there is a lot more to this brand than that. It is a hybrid probiotic supplement that contains additional beneficial ingredients. Working together, the probiotic strains and other ingredients in Biotics 8 support male gut health and overall well-being.

Main Benefits of Biotics 8

Improves gut health

Relieves digestive disorders

Boosts immunity and immune system

Enhances mood

Promotes energy and focus

Helps eliminate gas and bloating

The Key Ingredients and Their Value

Prebiotics

Inulin (from chicory)

Fructooligosaccharide (FOS)

Inulin and FOS are both high-quality forms of prebiotic fiber.

Prebiotics are included in all the best probiotic supplements because they nourish probiotic bacteria, helping them to multiply and grow strong. FOS is generally the most popular option but it's good to see inulin present here as well to give the probiotics an added boost.

Probiotic Strains

Lactobacillus acidophilus

Lactobacillus casei

Bifidobacterium longum

Lactobacillus fermentum

Lactobacillus paracasei

Bifidobacterium breve

Lactobacillus rhamnosus

Lactobacillus plantarum

Bifidobacterium bifidum

Saccharomyces Boulardii

As you can see, Biotics 8 contains a rich variety of probiotic bacteria species. Most of them are taken from the Lactobacillus family but there are several bacterial strains of Bifidobacterium bacteria as well.

Saccharomyces boulardii is a notable inclusion because it's not a bacteria. It's a probiotic yeast. Not many probiotic brands contain it.

Most of the benefits Saccharomyces boulardii provides begin and end in the bowel.

Lactobacillus acidophilus is a very interesting species of probiotic strains. It offers a huge range of benefits, in and out of the gut. Research shows that one of the things this probiotic appears to do is enhance testicular tissues and male fertility hormone levels. [1]

Lactobacillus casei is one of the best additions to this probiotic product for men. Research shows strains from this family can be very good for tackling chronic bacterial prostatitis. [2]

Chronic bacterial prostatitis is a prostate infection that can cause pains in the pelvic area, fever, chills, and/or pain during ejaculation.

Lactobacillus plantarum is another good inclusion. Research involving this probiotic bacteria species and inulin (also present in Biotics 8) suggests Lactobacillus plantarum may improve male fertility by enhancing testicular tissue along with sperm motility and viability. [3]

Some research shows Lactobacillus paracasei may improve sperm quality by protecting the testicles from oxidative stress so it's another potentially good probiotic for men. [4]

Additional Ingredients

Vitamin D3

Lipase

Amylase

Protease

Vitamin D is an important fat-soluble vitamin. Many men are vitamin D deficient, so it's an excellent addition to any probiotic dietary supplements aimed at men.

One of the things Vitamin D does is support testosterone production. Most of the top testosterone-boosting pills have it on their ingredient lists. Adequate vitamin D is also necessary for effective immune function and strong bones.

Some studies suggest there may also be a link between vitamin D deficiency and prostate cancer so there are strong arguments for getting plenty of vitamin D. [5]

Lipase, amylase, and protease are the digestive enzymes responsible for breaking down fats, carbohydrates, and proteins. The forms present in supplements come from fruits and similar plant-based sources.

Their presence in Biotics 8 should help men using it get more benefits from their food such as extra energy and superior nutrient absorption.

2 - YourBiology Gut+

One of the top and high quality probiotic brands but not the best probiotic supplement for men, YourBiology Gut+ is another supplement that provides a mix of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium bacteria.

As is the case with all the best probiotics strains and species from the Lactobacillus family have the upper hand.

Although YourBiology Gut+ has fewer probiotics than Biotics 8, it still provides some of the best bacteria strains for men.

One of the best things about this probiotic is it boasts a special protective coating that encases the capsules. It's derived from brown seaweed extracts and Maktrek is its name.

This coating is a very useful design feature because it delays capsule disintegration and does not release any of the probiotics until they reach the gut. This helps the probiotics inside deliver the maximum benefits.

Main Benefits of Gut+ Probiotic Supplement

Optimizes gut health

Improves digestive and immune health

Creates beneficial bacteria

Relieves inflammatory bowel disease

Reduces stress

Increases energy and focus

YourBiology Gut+ may also assist in weight loss but it's important to be aware good results in this area will also require a suitable diet plan.

The Key Gut+ Ingredients and Probiotic Strains

Here are the main ingredients in the formula

Prebiotics

Fructooligosaccharide (FOS)

Unfortunately, in this formulation, FOS is acting alone but that's okay. It still ranks as one of the best prebiotics for feeding your existing probiotic bacteria.

Probiotics

Lactobacillius Acidophilus

Bifidobacterium Lactis

Lactobacillus Plantarum

Lactobacillius Paracasei

Lactobacillius Acidophilus

Bifidobacterium Lactis

Lactobacillus Plantarum

Lactobacillius Paracasei

As you can see, the formulation provides Lactobacillus acidophilus. That's one of the reasons this probiotic supplement is such a good option for men. Its ability to support improvements in testicle tissue quality and fertility hormones allows YourBiology Gut+ to be one of the best supplemental probiotics for men who want probiotic dietary supplements that improve fertility. [1]

As with Biotics 8, YourBiology Gut+ also provides Lactobacillus plantarum and Lactobacillus paracasei. The presence of these two probiotic species will further enhance the supplement's ability to improve male fertility. [3, 4]

Bifidobacterium lactis is one of the most studied probiotic species. Strains from this species are associated with numerous benefits including improving gut lining integrity and enhancing immune function.

Research suggests Bifidobacterium lactis also ranks among the best probiotic species for preventing and treating metabolic syndrome. [6]

"Metabolic syndrome" is an umbrella term that covers a cluster of conditions that happen together, making weight gain, diabetes, heart disease, and strokes more likely. [7]

Unfortunately, metabolic syndrome is increasingly common and, in recent years, has been more prevalent in men than it is in women. [8]

3 - 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum

Complete Probiotics Platinum is a universal probiotic manufactured and distributed by 1MD. The company specializes in making gut health products and, not surprisingly, this one is exceptionally good.

1MD has formulated Complete Probiotics Platinum to deliver a broad spectrum of improvements in digestive health and, like YourBiology Gut+, each pill has a special coating that delays its disintegration, helping to retain the potency of the probiotic strains locked inside.

Main Benefits of 1MD Probiotic Supplement

Enhances nutrient absorption

Relieves discomfort of stomach acid

Reduces bloating, gas, and indigestion

Relieves irritable bowel syndrome (IBS symptoms)

Reinforces the gut lining to help prevent toxins from entering the blood

The Key Ingredients and Their Value

These are the key ingredients in the probiotic supplement

Prebiotics

Fructooligosaccharide (FOS)

Again, with this brand, FOS is all on its own but its presence still adds a lot of value

Probiotics

Lactobacillus acidophilus

Lactobacillus casei

Bifidobacterium lactis

Lactobacillus plantarum

Lactobacillus gasseri

Bifidobacterium longum

Lactobacillus salivarius

Lactobacillus rhamnosus

Bifidobacterium bifidum

Lactobacillus bulgaricus

Lactospore (bacillus coagulans)

Complete Probiotics Platinum provides several probiotic species that are particularly beneficial to men.

Working as a team, Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus plantarum and Lactobacillus plantarum will help enhance fertility. [1, 3]

Meanwhile, although very much a lone soldier, Lactobacillus casei will help support male prostate health. [2]

Thanks to the presence of Bifidobacterium lactis, the formulation also has the potential to lower the risk of metabolic syndrome along with all the associated risks such as weight gain, type-2 diabetes, and strokes. [6]

Probiotic Foods for Men

A high quality probiotic supplement is thoroughly recommended - but is also very beneficial for men to add some prebiotic and probiotic fermented foods to their daily diet. Here are a selection of fermented foods that are great for good gut bacteria.

Yogurt

Yogurt is made by fermentation of milk by bacteria, which breaks down lactose and other milk sugars to produce lactic acid. This process gives yogurt its characteristic tart taste and thick consistency. Yogurt is a rich source of several strains of probiotics, including Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus. These probiotics have been shown to improve digestion and boost immune function. make sure to choose yogurt that contains live cultures for the greatest benefit.

Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut is another fermented food that contains high levels of probiotics. It is made by fermenting cabbage with bacteria such as Leuconostoc, Lactobacillus, and Pediococcus. These probiotics can help improve digestive health and immune function. Sauerkraut is also a good source of vitamins A, B6, and C, as well as iron and magnesium.

Kombucha

Kombucha is a fermented tea that has been used for centuries for its health benefits. It is made by adding a symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY) to sweetened tea. This fermentation process produces probiotics, as well as organic acids and enzymes that can help improve digestion. Kombucha is also a good source of B vitamins and antioxidants.

Pickles

Pickles are cucumbers that have been soaked in vinegar or brine (water, salt, and spices). Like other fermented foods, pickles are a good source of probiotics. The fermentation process also increases the level of vitamins A and K in pickles. Some research has shown that pickles may also help improve blood sugar control in people with diabetes.

These are just a few examples of probiotic foods that can help improve men's gut health. Adding these foods to your diet is a simple way to promote digestive health. Probiotics may also help boost immunity and fight inflammation.

Best Probiotics for Men Summary and Conclusion

The relationship between probiotic bacteria and gut health has been well documented. As have the various ways the gut microbiome can influence overall good health and well-being.

Research into the value of specific probiotic species and strains shows certain brands offer benefits of particular interest to men. The most important ones are improvements in fertility and good prostate health.

In compiling our list of best probiotics for men, we concentrated solely on the value of each probiotic species on an individual level. Above all else, we needed to see research-backed abilities that made the probiotic formulations beneficial for male health.

Based on intensive research, we believe Biotics 8, YourBiology Gut+, and Complete Probiotics Platinum are the three best probiotic supplements for men.

Although we prefer to concentrate on the science, we feel it important to point out all three top probiotics for men are reasonably priced, offer excellent value for money, and have lengthy money-back guarantees.