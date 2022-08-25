Best Probiotics for Menopause: Top Probiotic Supplements for Women Over 50

The symptoms of menopause can be distressing and unpleasant. It's not just a case of a few hot flushes, menopausal women often have problems with irregular periods, memory and concentration, moodiness, anxiety, and difficulty sleeping. Taking probiotics can really help a woman going through. This article reviews best probiotics for women over 50 - women that are going through the change.

Menopause can also reduce the desire for sex or make intercourse uncomfortable due to vaginal dryness.

However, not all the changes that happen are so easy to notice. Menopause can also decrease bone mineral density causing osteoporosis.

When that happens, women may not discover the problem until they take a fall or have some other form of accident and break one or more of their bones.

Menopause is the result of hormonal changes. When their ovaries begin to produce fewer eggs, women become more resistant to follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH).

Menopause also causes a severe drop in estrogen production. Testosterone and progesterone production dwindles too.

These changes affect women in many different ways. However, the drop in estrogen causes the majority of the difficulties menopausal women face.

Doctors usually treat the symptoms of menopause by prescribing hormone replacement (HRT).

Estrogen pills are by far the most common form of HRT. However, there are also estrogen patches, creams, gels, and sprays.

Unfortunately, although HRT is effective, it is not without risk. Nevertheless, research suggests the benefits outweigh the risks for the majority of women.

The main risks of HRT are breast cancer, blood clots, and stroke. Despite what the experts say, some women find these risks unacceptable and choose to go with natural alternatives to HRT instead. Probiotic supplements are one of the most popular options.

Top Probiotic Supplements for Menopausal Women Over 50

We have evaluated and reviewed dozens of probiotic pills. After researching the probiotic species each one provides and taking on board the experiences women are sharing in their reviews, we were left with just four.

These are the probiotic for women - supplements that offer the most help to a menopausal woman.

Before going any further, we should point out that all four probiotic supplements provide four or more species of probiotic bacteria from the Lactobacillus family.

This is a notable point because research shows species from the Lactobacillus family are good for fighting vaginal infections such as bacterial vaginosis and vulvovaginal candidiasis. [1]

These infections occur due to imbalances in the vaginal microflora and are very common among postmenopausal aged 50 or older.

Lactobacillus probiotic bacteria is very versatile, it's a key player in gut health and strains from certain species are known to be very useful for controlling the symptoms of menopause.

Now let's take a closer look at the four top products, some of the bacteria species they provide, and the things they can do.

#1. Probiology Gut +

Probiology Gut + is a probiotic for women. It's good for women of all ages and, although the manufacturer does not make any product claims relating to menopause, several of the probiotic species in Probiology Gut + have value in this area. It's easily the best probiotic supplement for menopausal women,

As is the case with all the top probiotic products, Probiology Gut + provides a mix of probiotic bacteria and prebiotic fiber. This type of fiber nourishes the colony of healthy bacteria in the gut, helping it to flourish and multiply.

One of the cleverest things about this supplement is the special Maktrek coating that covers the tablets. It contains complex marine polysaccharides taken from brown seaweed.

This special coating is impervious to stomach acid and does not break down until the tablet has reached the intestines.

Without the benefit of the Maktrek coating, some of the probiotic bacteria would be killed in the stomach. With it, all of the bacteria makes it safely to the gut and, of course, this is where it needs to be.

Key Probiotic Species

Lactobacillus acidophilus is easily one of the most important inclusions. Research published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine in July 2020, shows strains from this probiotic bacteria species can reduce the symptoms of menopause significantly.

The researchers who conducted the study point out the lack of side effects and potential value to women who are ineligible for HRT. [2]

Probiology Gut + also provides Lactobacillus plantarum and Lactobacillus paracasei. Strains from both of these probiotic species have been shown to be useful for preventing the imbalances in the bone-forming process that result in osteoporosis. [3]

We must point out that these strains have value in other areas as well. For instance, Lactobacillus paracasei enhances the skin barrier. [4]

By doing this, it can make the skin less susceptible to irritants. This is another notable benefit because the menstrual cycle appears to influence skin reactivity. [5]

Meanwhile, not to be outdone, Lactobacillus acidophilus helps the body to resist viruses. [6]

Plus, let's not forget, as with all probiotics, the bacteria species present in Probiology Gut + can do wonders for your gut health.

Probiology Gut+ Pros & Cons

Pros

40 Billion CFU

Contains some of the best probiotics for reducing the symptoms of menopause

Provides a benefit for yeast infections, urinary tract infections and gut health

Support vaginal health and vaginal flora

Provides FOS prebiotic fiber

Special protective coating

30 servings per bottle

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available from the official website

#2. 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum

Complete Probiotics Platinum is a probiotic pill distributed by 1MD Nutrition.

Unlike Probiology Gut +, Complete Probiotics Platinum was not developed especially for women. However, thanks to the manufacturer's choice of probiotic bacteria, it's still one of the best probiotic supplements for menopausal women who are aged 50 or older.

Complete Probiotics Platinum is also one of the top gut-health supplements on the market. It provides a rich and varied combination of probiotic bacteria strains, along with some prebiotic fiber to give them a head start.

The pills also have a special slow-release coating. It's not Maktrek but it does the same thing.

Key Probiotic Strains

Complete Probiotics Platinum provides 11 probiotic bacteria species. Nine of them are from the Lactobacillus family. As you may recall, probiotics from this family are very good for improving vaginal health. [1]

As with Probiology Gut +, Lactobacillus acidophilus is one of the key players. Due to its proven value as an alternative to HRT, there can be no doubting this supplement's ability to improve the life of menopausal women. [2]

Lactobacillus gasseri is another valuable inclusion. Research shows strains from this species can be good for relieving mild menopausal symptoms in middle-aged women.

A recent study, published in Nutrients journal, in May 2022, is highly supportive of using Lactobacillus gasseri in this way.

Eighty women (aged 40-60) took part. Some of them got the probiotic in a tablet. Others were in a placebo control group.

Data from questionnaires filled in by the women of both groups shows the probiotic delivered significant relief from the symptoms of menopause. [7]

Research suggests Lactobacillus gasseri may also be one of the best probiotic species for reducing cramping and other symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). [8]

1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum Pros and Cons

Pros

51 Billion CFU

11 Probiotic strains

Delayed release pill coating

Treats yeast infections

Contributes to a healthy gut microbiome

Contributes to a healthy digestive system

Provides prebiotic fiber

30 Servings per bottle

90-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available from the manufacturer's website

May provide more probiotic species than the average woman needs

#3. Probiotic 40 Billion

Probiotic 40 Billion is a popular probiotic for women and men. Although it's not specifically designed for women and does not have tackling the symptoms of menopause as a primary aim, Probiotic 40 Billion is still one of the best options for menopausal women who are seeking a natural alternative to HRT.

Probiotic 40 Billion is another top-ranking probiotic supplement that provides FOS prebiotic fiber. Like Probiology Gut +, Probiotic 40 Billion utilizes the Maktrek special coating to deliver the probiotics safely to the gut.

The special coating and prebiotic content are two of the main factors that contribute to this product's success.

However, Probiotic 40 Billion is marketed on the back of its ability to replenish gut bacteria, support immune function, and naturally promote digestive health. We must point out that the manufacturer makes no claims that are related specifically to the symptoms of menopause.

Key Probiotic beneficial bacteria

Probiotic 40 Billion provides Lactobacillus plantarum and Lactobacillus paracasei. As we previously pointed out, research suggests strains from these two probiotic species may improve the bone-forming process and help prevent osteoporosis. [3]

Probiotic 40 Billion also provides Bifidobacterium lactis. Although this bacteria species is unlikely to offer any menopause-related value, it is good for improving gut health.

Some research suggests Bifidobacterium lactis may also be a good probiotic for reducing the risk of food allergies. [9]

Although this is unlikely to be an issue for most women in their fifties, there may be a link between menopause and food allergies.

As with all the other issues menopausal women and post-menopausal women have to endure, when food allergies become apparent in later life, the source appears to be hormonal. [10]

Probiotic 40 Billion Pros & Cons

Pros

40 Billion CFU

Contains probiotic bacteria that can reduce the symptoms of menopause

May lower the risk of food allergies

Provides FOS prebiotic fiber

Maktrek coating

30 servings per bottle

100-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available from the official website

#4 Biotics 8

Biotics 8 is another Probiotic supplement that may be a valuable dietary aid during and after menopause but it's best not take the marketing claims to heart because the manufacturer claims to have developed it to improve male gut health.

Does a probiotic for men deserve a place on a list of the best probiotic supplements for menopausal women? We feel that it does. Its place on our list is not based on the manufacturer's claims, it's based on the probiotic bacteria and other ingredients it contains.

Needless to say, FOS is one of the additional ingredients. All the best probiotic supplements have prebiotic fiber in them and, more often than not, it is FOS.

However, Biotics 8 contains Vitamin D as well. There are some digestive enzymes in the formulation too. This is anything but a basic probiotic supplement and it has a lot of credibility as a probiotic for menopausal women.

Unfortunately, Biotics 8 has no special coating. Because of this, some of the probiotic bacteria may not make it through the stomach alive. However, a good percentage of them will and the FOS the capsule provides will help them to flourish.

But let's not forget each serving of Biotics 8 contains digestive enzymes. This is somewhat of a double-edged sword. Although the enzymes in the pills may further reduce the probiotic CFU, they have the potential to be beneficial as well.

Many menopausal women experience digestive problems. You may not be surprised to learn these problems are hormone-related too.

Menopausal fatigue is another common problem. By improving digestive capabilities, the enzymes in Biotics 8 may help alleviate digestive issues and fight fatigue by helping the digestive organs to obtain more energy from food.

Key Probiotic Species

Biotics 8 is another probiotic that provides Lactobacillus plantarum and Lactobacillus paracasei. So, as with the other supplements that contain it, Biotics 8 could be useful for warding off osteoporosis. [3]

As stated earlier, the formulation is also a source of Vitamin D. Although it's not a probiotic, Vitamin D offers so much value it makes sense to provide a few more details about the things this nutrient can do.

Vitamin D is often associated with improvements in immune function. The link is valid but it has value in other areas which have greater relevance here.

For one thing, research shows Vitamin D is a gut microbiota modifier that can help enhance overall gut health. [11]

More importantly, Vitamin D also appears to be good for improving the vaginal health of menopausal women. [12]

Biotics 8 Pros & Cons

Pros

40 Billion CFU

Provides probiotics that may tackle menopause-related issues

Provides FOS prebiotic fiber

Contributes to a healthy gut microbiome

Contains Vitamin D

30 servings per bottle

100-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Questionable use of digestive enzymes

Only available from the official website

Probiotic Supplement Usage Considerations

Although probiotics are suitable for most women and can be a good alternative to HRT, this type of supplement is not viable for everyone.

Women who have impaired immune function would do well to seek medical advice before using probiotic supplements or foods.

AIDS, HIV, or similar diseases may make probiotics a poor option. Certain medical procedures, such as chemotherapy, can do this too, and needless to say, anyone who is using immunosuppressants will probably need to stay clear of products that contain live bacteria strains.

Presuming there are no medical issues that make their use unwise, the best probiotic supplements can offer many health benefits. However, if you want to get the most from this type of supplement it's important to be consistent and not skip any doses.

Although side effects are rare, some people who begin using probiotics for the first time may experience minor gut issues, such as bloating or gas. Reactions such as these typically disappear after the gut adjusts to changes in the microbiome.

If you have never used probiotics before and are unsure if they are the most appropriate option for your needs, it may be useful to discuss your intentions with a nutritionist or speak to your doctor. There is no substitute for professional advice.

Other Health Benefits of Probiotics

Women that are experiencing the symptoms of menopause may also have other conditions. A good probiotic supplements can provide health benefits for the following ailments and conditions.

Recurrent urinary tract infections

Constipation

Yeast infections

Digestive and vaginal health

inflammatory bowel disease

Boost immune health and provide a healthy immune system

FAQs

Can I take probiotics when I'm using antibiotics for menopause?

No. Antibiotics kill all bacteria. Even the beneficial kind. If you use probiotics at the same time as antibiotics, your medicine will lose a lot of its potency by fighting the probiotics. This will reduce its value and may slow your progress in getting better.

Are probiotics better than prebiotics for menopausal women?

It's not a case of one being better than the other. Both play important roles in the gut.

Probiotics are good bacteria. Prebiotic fiber is the food probiotic bacteria require to thrive and multiply. All the best probiotic supplements provide both.

Is it safe to drink alcohol while using probiotics?

Although there is no reason why you should not drink alcohol while using probiotics, moderation is best.

Alcohol can disrupt your gut microbiome. Especially with heavy or consistent use.

