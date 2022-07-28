Best Probiotics for Vaginal Health: Probiotic Supplements for Healthy Vagina Flora

This article lists the three best probiotics for vaginal health. The strains of bacteria they provide have been shown to increase vaginal pH to create an environment that is less welcoming to vaginal infections such as candida and bacterial vaginosis.

However, none of the top probiotic supplements are one-shot wonders. All of them do a lot more than provide a healthier vagina. The bacteria they contain can enrich your life in other ways as well and can be an excellent investment in your overall future health.

Top 3 Probiotics for Supporting Vaginal Health

Although there are numerous alternative options available, three probiotic supplements stand out as being a step above the rest:

The probiotic bacteria in the vagina control the less friendly microbes, preventing them from having a disruptive influence on vaginal health. As you no doubt know, probiotic bacteria serve a similar role in the gut, which has a much larger microbiome.

Prevention is better than cure, so many women take daily probiotic supplements to help optimize their vaginal flora and vaginal health.

However, the quality of probiotic supplements can vary considerably. Many options lack potency, while others, though potent, may not contain enough of the best probiotic strains for optimizing vaginal health.

In this article, we are going to take a looks at three probiotic supplements that offer the most value to the vaginal microbiome and some of the options may surprise you.

We will also shed light on the reasons why these three products are so much better than any of the other probiotics we reviewed.

Now we have revealed the identity of the three products that earned a place on the podium, the next thing to do is explain why they were good enough to get there.

#1. ProBiology Gut+ - Best Probiotic for Women

Click for Probiology price and special offers

Although the other two probiotics are very good, we are rating ProBiology Gut+ #1. In addition to providing several of the best probiotic strains for supporting good vaginal health, this probiotic also offers benefits in other areas women are likely to appreciate. It is one of the best probiotics for women in the US and Canadian market.

There is no mystery about this. It didn't happen by accident. ProBiology Gut+ is a very specialized probiotic that is tailored for women.

Most probiotics are not gender-specific. They are designed to be used by women and men. However, although there is nothing wrong with unisex probiotics none of them are capable of offering women the same level of support as ProBiology Gut+.

Creating a winning probiotic formula is not an easy task so Probiology did not attempt to go it alone. It enlisted the help of a team of top scientists and nutritionists who helped it to find the best combination of premium bacteria strains for optimizing female gut and vaginal health.

Choosing the most appropriate bacteria strains was only the first part of the story. The team also had to find a way to transport the bacteria through the stomach.

In the end, they chose to use a Patented ingredient called MAKtrek. It's a seaweed derivative that forms the capsule coating. By preventing the capsule from breaking down before it reaches the guts, MAKtrek protects the probiotics from being harmed by harsh stomach acids, ensuring their safe arrival in the gut.

Each capsule also provides a high-quality source of prebiotic fiber to help the probiotics to thrive and multiply.

ProBiology Gut+ Benefits

Balances vaginal flora

Controls bloating

Controls frequent yeast infections

Treats recurrent urinary tract infections

Reduces stress

Boosts immune health

Helps provide glowing skin

Assists weight management

ProBiology Gut+ is also good for controlling the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Many women won't need help in this area, but there are plenty that will. IBS is a surprisingly common condition and research shows it is more prevalent in women than men. [1]

Probiotic Supplement Content and Value

ProBiology Gut+ provides four of the best probiotic strains for helping support good vaginal health:

Lactobacillus acidophilus

Bifidobacterium lactis

Lactobacillus plantarum

Lactobacillius paracasei

Each dose also provides a generous dose of fructooligosaccharide (FOS) prebiotic fiber.

As you can see, this is not an overly complicated formulation. It only consists of four strains of bacteria. However, when you are dealing with probiotics, it's the quality that counts and, collectively, these four strains provide 40 billion culture-forming units (CFU). That's enough to secure some major improvements in both gut and vaginal health.

Three of the strains come from the Lactobacillus family. As a whole, Lactobacillus dominates the vaginal microbiome, helping to create an acidic environment that helps protect women from sexually transmitted pathogens and opportunistic vaginal infections. [2]

Lactobacillus acidophilus is an especially useful inclusion. It's one of the best probiotics for treating bacterial vaginosis. [3]

As with all probiotic strains, Lactobacillus acidophilus is very versatile and can be very useful for enhancing immune function and controlling the symptoms of IBS.

It's great to see that Probiology chose to pair Lactobacillus acidophilus with Bifidobacterium lactis. Both these strains are good for controlling bloating. A lot of women suffer from this problem. It can be especially prevalent during menstruation.

Lactobacillus paracasei is an equally good inclusion, in addition to helping provide a healthy vagina, it's also good for providing glowing skin.

ProBiology Gut+ Pros & Cons

Pros

40 Billion CFU (colony forming units)

Contains some of the best probiotics to benefit vaginal health

Provides FOS prebiotic fiber

Healthy yeast balance

Utilizes a special coating to protect the probiotics from harm

30 servings per bottle

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available from the official website

Not available in some countries

Click to see more on Probiology Gut+

#2. 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum

Click for 1MD Probiotics price and special offers

Complete Probiotics Platinum is a daily probiotic pill created by 1MD Nutrition. Although it's not primarily aimed at women and is designed to function as a multi-purpose probiotic, it's still one of the best options for supporting good vaginal health.

Like ProBiology Gut+, 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum provides Lactobacillus acidophilus. As we already explained, research shows Lactobacillus acidophilus is one of the best probiotic strains for providing a healthy vaginal microbiome and treating bacterial vaginosis. [3]

Complete Probiotics Platinum has nearly three times as many probiotic strains as Probiology Gut+. This is largely due to the fact that it's not a specialist product. Our top pick is specifically designed to provide benefits to women. Complete Probiotics Platinum is aimed at men too. It's also intended to function as somewhat of a probiotic cure-all so it needs a busier formulation to get things done.

1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum Benefits

The 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum sales page on the manufacturer's website says people who use the supplement daily can expect the following benefits:

Helps support nutrient digestion and absorption

Supports improvements in overall gut health

Improves urinary tract health

Maintains healthy bowel movements

Helps alleviate occasional gas, bloating, and indigestion

Supports immunity

You may have noticed that 1MD Nutrition makes zero claims about its probiotic supplement's ability to influence vaginal health. Nevertheless, every dose provides several Lactobacillus strains that have value in this area. More importantly, women who have experience using the supplement say it works well.

Probiotic Strain Content and Value

Complete Probiotics Platinum provides 11 versatile probiotic bacteria strains:

Lactobacillus acidophilus

Bifidobacterium lactis

Bifidobacterium bifidum

Lactobacillus casei

Lactobacillus gasseri

Bifidobacterium longum

Lactobacillus plantarum

Lactobacillus salivarius

Lactospore (bacillus coagulans)

Lactobacillus rhamnosus

Lactobacillus bulgaricus

As you would expect from any top-ranking probiotic supplement, Complete Probiotics Platinum provides a dose of FOS prebiotic fiber to help get your new beneficial bacteria off to a good start.

Lactobacillus rhamnosus is another notable inclusion. Research suggests certain strains of it may inhibit the growth of candida. [4]

Candida is a common vaginal yeast infection that affects women of all ages and it's not very pleasant. Complete Probiotics Premium may not be tailored to support good vaginal health but it's still one of the options that offer the greatest level of value.

IMD Complete Probiotics Platinum Pros and Cons

Pros

51 Billion CFU (colony forming units)

11 Probiotic strains

Delayed release capsules

Provides high-potency prebiotic fiber

30 Servings per bottle

90-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available from the manufacturer's website

May provide more probiotic strains than the average woman requires

Click for 1MD Probiotics price and special offers

#3. Biotics 8

Click for Biotics8 price and special offers

Biotics 8 is a probiotic supplement that's allegedly formulated especially for men.

So, what's it doing on a list of best probiotic products for good vaginal health?

As with 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum Plus, Biotics 8 has earned its stripes by providing enough of the right kinds of probiotic bacteria.

Like Complete Probiotics Platinum Plus, Biotics 8 contains several strains of bacteria from the Lactobacillus family, including Lactobacillus acidophilus and Lactobacillus rhamnosus. As we already explained, these two strains are two of the main movers and shakers when it comes to helping provide a healthy vagina.

The interesting thing about this product is it's pretty much a victim of its own marketing. Somebody somewhere fumbled the ball. Biotics 8 offers far greater value to women than it does to men.

The manufacturer says the product is for men because it provides some Vitamin D to "help support men’s overall gut health and well-being."

Research shows Vitamin D is good for gut health. However, the research also shows it does this for women too. The benefit is not solely applicable to men. [5]

Interestingly, we found a study that flips the "made for men" claim on its head. Research published in the Journal of Menopausal Medicine, in December 2019, suggests Vitamin d is very good for improving vaginal health and may be especially beneficial during menopause. [6]

Seriously! How crazy is that? The manufacturer succeeds in making one of the best probiotics for women and vaginal health and then decides to market it exclusively to men ‒ and it offers men lesser value! You couldn't make it up.

Biotics 8 Benefits

According to the manufacturer's website, the supplement provides the following benefits:

Improved gut health

Stronger immune system

Better mood

Improved digestion

More energy and vitality

Biotics 8 will surely do these things for women as well as men and will improve their vaginal microbiome as well.

Probiotic Strains, Content and Value

Biotics 8 provides 10 potent probiotic bacteria strains:

Lactobacillus acidophilus

Lactobacillus casei

Bifidobacterium bifidum

Bifidobacterium breve

Lactobacillus fermentum

Lactobacillus paracasei

Bifidobacterium longum

Lactobacillus rhamnosus

Lactobacillus plantarum

Saccharomyces Boulardii

As you can see, the formulation contains plenty of Lactobacillus strains to optimize the pH level in the vagina, making it a more hostile environment for pathogens and yeast. [2]

As with the two previous options, Biotics 8 doesn't just provide a hit of useful bacteria. It provides some FOS as well.

The formulation also contains digestive enzymes. We are not sure about the wisdom of this. On the one hand, their presence will improve nutrient absorption, and that's good. On the other hand, their presence may reduce the potency of the probiotics. That's the main reason we are rating Biotics 8 lower than 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum.

Nevertheless, digestive enzymes or not, Biotics 8 still has far greater potential than most of the other options we reviewed as possible entries for our list.

Biotics 8 Pros and Cons

Pros

20 Billion CFU

10 Probiotic strains

Relieves urinary tract infections

Promotes healthy vaginal flora

Contains FOS

Provides Vitamin D to further enhance gut (and vaginal) health

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available via the manufacturer's website

Mismarketed product that targets men instead of women

There may be a slight loss of potency due to digestive enzymes

Only 20 servings per bottle

Click for Biotics8 price and special offers

Are Probiotics Good for Vaginal Health?

Whether we realize it or not, bacteria are a big part of our lives. We carry them with us everywhere we go. Although the probiotic bacteria that plays such an important role in gut health tends to get the most attention, this type of "good bacteria" is present in other areas of the body too.

Some of the main locations include the skin, mouth, lungs, urinary tract, and, of course, the female vagina.

Regardless of their location, probiotics help you to maintain a healthy balance by supporting immune function, controlling inflammation, and doing a ton of other useful stuff.

Probiotics supplements and food don't trigger this activity. It happens naturally, however, when you use any of the best probiotic products it's like sending in some reinforcements to lend a helping hand.

As we pointed out earlier in this article, research shows strains of bacteria from the Lactobacillus family can be particularly useful. [2]

However, research into the value of probiotic treatments is ongoing. As knowledge continues to advance, it's possible that scientists may discover more and better probiotic strains. Until then, we can only work with what we have got. Tomorrow is another day.

Balancing the Vaginal Microbiome

Estimates suggest the average human body plays host to more than 1000 trillion microbes, many of which reside in the gut. Bearing in mind how small the vagina is in comparison to the human intestines, to have more than 50 microbes present seems quite a lot.

When anything happens to disrupt the normal balance of the vaginal microbiome, it can cause problems such as yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis.

Bacterial vaginosis is a very common vaginal infection that occurs when bacterial disruptions alter the pH in the vagina creating an environment that's less hostile to pathogens.

Several factors can cause or contribute to these imbalances.

Some of the most common ones include:

Hormonal changes

Having unprotected sex

Menstruation

Poor personal hygiene

Regardless of the causal imbalance, yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis can be very unpleasant.

Symptoms of vaginal yeast infection may include:

Irritation and/or itching of the vagina and vulva

Inflammation and redness of the vulva

A burning sensation while urinating or having sex

Vaginal rash

Soreness and pain in the vagina

Vaginal discharge

Vaginal discharges caused by candida and similar yeast infections can have a variable appearance and texture.

Sometimes the discharge is watery. However, it may also be so thick and white that it resembles cottage cheese. Fortunately, neither type of discharge is normally accompanied by an odor.

Bacterial vaginosis is a different matter. The discharge it causes is generally thin and water and emits a strong smell of fish. The smell may become even more intense after sex or during mensuration.

Vaginal yeast infections are traditionally treated with antifungal medications. However, certain Lactobacillus probiotic strains have proven to be very useful as an alternative remedy.

More importantly, by harmonizing your existing vaginal microbiome, they can also prevent yeast infections from occurring.

How Probiotics Affect Vaginal pH Balance

The pH balance varies from one part of your body to the next. As you may remember from your high school chemistry classes, pH is the scale that measures acidity. It runs from 0 to 14.

Anything that has a pH value of 7 sits in the middle ground and is neither acidic nor alkaline. It's neutral. A pH value between 0 and 6 is acidic. Eight to 14 is alkaline.

The best probiotics may be able to help you to maintain a vaginal pH of 4.5 or higher. Research suggests when your vagina is within this range, it is more resistant to bacterial vaginosis and yeast infections.

Lactobacillus bacteria produce lactic acid. [7] This, in turn, produces hydrogen peroxide, which is slightly acidic and can lower the pH of your vagina.

Will Probiotics Be Right for Me?

Probiotics are suitable for most people. However, they may not be a good option if you already have issues with immune function be it due to disease, medical procedures, or something else. If you are unsure if probiotics are suitable for you, the best thing to do is consult a doctor and get some professional medical advice.

If you have a history of vaginal infections and want to reduce or prevent any recurrences, presuming you are in otherwise good health, probiotics may be a good option.

They may also help rid you of existing infections but there's a lot to be said for avoiding problems instead of treating them.

Taking probiotics are a great way to restore your vagina's probiotic balance after a course of antibiotics. Many women use them for this and doing so can help prevent problems further down the line.

There are a lot of good arguments for using probiotic supplements to support good vaginal health. However, you are the only person who can decide if it's the best route for you to take.

Additional Probiotic Benefits for Women's Health

Probiotic bacteria are very versatile. This is especially true for most of the best Lactobacillus strains. Although your primary reason for using a probiotic product may be to protect yourself from vaginal infections, you will undoubtedly notice additional benefits on top.

All the best probiotic supplements have the potential to enrich your life in many different ways.

Let's take a look at some of the most obvious ways they may help.

Fighting Fatigue and Obesity

Probiotics can be very good for boosting energy levels. Many people who experience this benefit say they never realized how bad things had become until their probiotics caused things to change for the better.

One of the most obvious ways probiotics boost energy is by enhancing digestion. This allows you to absorb and make the most of the energy in your food.

When your gut microbiome falls out of sync, it can slow metabolism. This can cause fatigue. It can lead to weight gain as well. [8]

Probiotics can remove these issues by restoring your gut's natural equilibrium. Supports digestive health and gut health.

Controlling Bloating and Intestinal Gas

Although there may be other forces at play, bloating and gas often signify problems in the gut microbiome. The best probiotics can tackle these issues by vanquishing the microorganisms that cause them.

Maintaining Good Bowel Health

As we mentioned earlier in this article, IBS is a problem that is more common in women than it is in men. [1]

This is an unpleasant condition that may involve bloating, gas, constipation, diarrhea, and/or many other symptoms.

Certain strains of probiotic bacteria work well for treating IBS. They may also solve issues such as constipation and diarrhea that are not due to IBS.

Research Sources

1. Sex-Gender Differences in Irritable Bowel Syndrome: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6175559/

2. Lactobacilli Dominance and Vaginal pH: Why Is the Human Vaginal Microbiome Unique?: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5143676/

3. Acidophilus: https://www.mayoclinic.org/drugs-supplements-acidophilus/art-20361967

4. Interplay Between Lactobacillus Rhamnosus Gg and Candida and the Involvement of Exopolysaccharides: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5658588/

5. The Potential Role of Vitamin D Supplementation as a Gut Microbiota Modifier in Healthy Individuals: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-020-77806-4

6. Effect of Vitamin D on the Vaginal Health of Menopausal Women: A Systematic Review: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6952708/

7. A Special Fondness for Lactobacilli: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC427720/

8. The Influence of the Gut Microbiome on Obesity in Adults and the Role of Probiotics, Prebiotics, and Synbiotics for Weight Loss: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7333005/

Best Probiotic for Vaginal Health Final Thoughts

Taking probiotics is one of the most popular ways to improve digestive health. However, the "friendly" bacteria probiotic foods and supplements provide do not exclusively benefit the gut. They aid good health in other areas of the body as well. One of them is the vagina.

Just like the human guts, the female vagina has a microbiome, and it's very active. Believe it or not, the vaginal microbiome consists of more than 50 different species of microbes including yeasts and bacteria.

A strong probiotic is essential for recurrent bacterial vaginosis, urinary tract infection and digestive and vaginal health.