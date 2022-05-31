Best SARMs for Bulking: Top SARM Stack for Bulking Cycles

Looking to bulk up? Check out our guide on the best SARMS for bulking and muscle growth. We compare Testolone RAD 140, Ibutamoren mk677, Ligandrol LGD-4033 and Ostarine MK2866. They are considered to be the most effective bulking SARMs for building lean muscle mass in the bodybuilding industry. We also discuss the benefits of each SARM and offer advice on how to cycle them for optimal results. So whether you're a beginner or an experienced bodybuilder, this article has something for you!
SARMS for Bulking Up in Bodybuilding
The bodybuilding community is using SARMS, or selective androgen receptor modulators as a substitute for steroids. They offer many benefits of traditional anabolic steroids such as increased muscle mass and strength with less side effects. This makes them popular among men and women looking to bulk up.
If you're looking to bulk up and pack on the lean muscle mass, then SARMS are a great option. Here are the most effective selective androgen receptor modulators.
Top 4 SARMS for Bulking - Legal Brands
The following are legal in the USA, Canada, Australia, UK, and many other countries around the world.
The above muscle growth accelerators can be combined to form a bulking stack. The four SARMS compliment each other and build lean muscle growth exponentially.
View BULKING STACK - incorporates and combines all of the best SARMs for bulking.
#1 - RAD-140 (Testolone)
Testol 140 is a legal Rad-140 brand. It can increase lean muscle tissue, boost testosterone and can also help burning fat.
RAD-140 is a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) that has shown great promise in early clinical trials for the treatment of muscle wasting and osteoporosis. RAD-140 works by binding to androgen receptors in muscle tissue, which results in anabolic (muscle-building) effects. In one study, RAD-140 was shown to increase lean body mass and bone mineral density in rats. Additionally, RAD-140 has been shown to stimulate myofibrillar protein synthesis (MPS), which is the process by which muscles grow larger and stronger.
While RAD-140 is still in the early stages of research, its potential for increasing muscle mass and strength is very promising. For athletes and bodybuilders looking to bulk up, RAD-140 may be worth considering as part of their supplement regimen. However, it is important to remember that SARMs are still experimental drugs and should be used with caution. As always, consult with a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any new supplement regimen.
#2 - Ligandrol LGD-4033
Ligan 4033 is a legal LGD-4033. It increases your muscle pump, reduces fatigue and helps reduce body fat. Not only is it great for building muscle but it is also one of the best SARMS for cutting as well as it is effective at accelerating fat loss.
Ligandrol, also known as LGD-4033 is also commonly used by bodybuilders to bulk up and gain muscle mass. LGD-4033 binds to the androgen receptor with high affinity and selectivity, making it ideal for use as a muscle-building agent. In animal studies, LGD-4033 has been shown to increase muscle mass and strength, as well as improve bone density. In addition, LGD-4033 appears to be very safe and well tolerated in humans, with few side effects reported. Therefore, LGD-4033 is an attractive option for athletes looking to gain an edge in their training.
Like RAD-140, LGD-4033 is still in the early stages of research and should be used with caution. As always, consult with a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any new supplement regimen.
#3 - Ibutamoren MK677
Ibuta 677 is a legal MK 677. It naturally increases HGH, boosts vascularity and helps build muscle mass. Not only is it great for building muscle but it is also one of the best SARMS for cutting as well.
Ibutamoren, also known as MK-677 is a growth hormone secretagogue that has shown promise for the treatment of muscle wasting and osteoporosis. Ibutamoren works by increasing levels of growth hormone and insulin-like growth factor (IGF-I) in the body. In animal studies, Ibutamoren has been shown to increase muscle mass and bone density. Additionally, Ibutamoren has been shown to stimulate myofibrillar protein synthesis (MPS), which is the process by which muscles grow larger and stronger.
Ibutamoren has also been shown to be safe and well tolerated in humans, with few side effects reported. Therefore, Ibutamoren is an attractive option for athletes looking to gain an edge in their training.
Like RAD-140 and LGD-4033, Ibutamoren is still in the early stages of research and should be used with caution. As always, consult with a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any new supplement regimen.
#4 - Ostarine MK2866
Osta 2866 is a legal MK 2866. Great for enhanced muscle growth, creates more muscle mass and prevents muscle loss.MK 2866 is a popular SARM for Women.
Ostarine, also known as MK-2866 is commonly used by bodybuilders to bulk up and gain muscle mass. Ostarine binds to the androgen receptor with high affinity and selectivity, making it ideal for use as a muscle-building agent.
In animal studies, Ostarine has been shown to increase muscle mass and strength without causing any significant side effects. MK2866 appears to be a safe agent for gaining lean muscle tissue in humans, with few side effects reported. Therefore, Ostarine is an attractive option for athletes looking to gain an edge in their training.
Like RAD-140, LGD-4033, and Ibutamoren, Ostarine is still in the early stages of research and should be used with caution. As always, consult with a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any new supplement regimen.
Best SARMs Stack for Bulking
The best SARMS stack for bulking and gaining muscle mass would ideally include a combination of RAD 140, LGD-4033, MK 677 and Ostarine (MK-2866). These are considered the 4 best SARMS to buy in the United States.
RAD 140 is a powerful SARM that has been shown to increase lean muscle mass, strength, and stamina. LGD-4033 is an endurance-enhancing SARM that can help you work out for longer periods of time.
Ostarine is a versatile SARM that can help you bulk up while also preventing muscle wasting. When used together, these three SARMS can provide dramatic results.
What are the Best SARMs for Bulking?
Most bodybuilders who have experience using SARMs for bulking state four options work best:
Testolone RAD 140
Ligandrol LGD-4033
Ibutamoren MK 677
Ostarine MK 28663
Testolone RAD 140 Review
Testolone is an investigational SARM developed by Radius Health, Inc. as a possible alternative to testosterone replacement therapy (TRT). Like other SARMs, it's often referred to by its development code name. In this case, RAD 140.
If you want quick muscle growth Rad 140 is arguably the best SARMs for Bulking. It can also boost testosterone levels (without testosterone therapy).
Some research suggests that Testolone may be safer for rats than TRT. The SARM also slightly increased the muscle mass of primates in another clinical trial.
The first human-based study ran from October 2017 to September 2020. It was conducted on postmenopausal women with breast cancer. Although information about the study is available online, the researchers have not published the results.
The fact that the results of the study are unavailable is hardly confidence-building. If the results showed Testolone to be safe and effective, surely the researchers would want to shout it from the rooftops. As it is, you have to wonder if there is something to hide.
Testolone was licensed to Ellipses Pharmaceuticals in 2020. The company is currently exploring its value as a possible treatment for diseases that cause muscle wastage or bone loss.
One way or another, Testolone received quite a lot of attention in 2020. Not all of it was good. A spring edition of Hepatology Communications published two cases of bodybuilders who suffered liver damage by using the SARM.
Many bodybuilders who are currently using Testolone or considering using it, may be unaware of the possible dangers. It's not a topic that gets a lot of lip service within the confines of the locker room or gym.
If and when people talk about this SARM, it's generally to share tales of fantastic muscle gains and/or enhancements in training capability.
Regardless of the possible risks its use may entail, Testolone remains one of the most popular SARMs for bulking.
Rad 140 Testolone Results
Several benefits are associated with this SARM:
Improves athletic performance
Increases stamina
Enhances muscle growth and muscle tissues
Increases strength
Reduces body fat (fat loss)
Provides a better pump
Improves vascularity
Best Rad 140 Testolone Cycle
The recommended dose for injection is 10-20 mg per day. Injections should be evenly spaced throughout the day in order to maintain consistent levels of Rad 140 in the bloodstream. Cycling Rad 140 is also important for maximizing its efficacy.
Most users will cycle Rad 140 for 8-12 weeks, followed by a 4-week break. This allows the body time to adjust to the Rad 140 and minimizes the risk of side effects.
When used correctly, Rad 140 is an incredibly effective tool for building muscle mass and strength. Rad 140 can also increase testosterone levels (anabolic steroids can lead to testosterone suppression).
Ligandrol LGD-4033 Review
Ligandrol is another popular bulking SARM that has more than one development code name. Although most people use the code name LGD 4033, this SARM is also known as VK5211.
LGD 4033 is the code name provided to the SARM by its creators – Ligand Pharmaceuticals. The second name was applied by the company that was entrusted with the SARM's further development – Viking Therapeutics.
Ligandrol is one of the few SARMs that have been tested on humans. In January 2013, The Journals of Gerontology published the results of a 21-day study involving 76 healthy men (21-50 years of age).
The LGD-4033 successfully delivered improvements in lean body mass and muscle strength. Although the results of this study are promising, 21 days is not a long time. Before Ligandrol can secure production approval it will need to demonstrate a strong safety profile over a period that is much longer than that.
Testosterone suppression also appears to be a major issue with this SARM. The participants in the study were given doses of 0.1-1 mg of Ligandrol per day. Data shows the men who got the higher dose experienced significant reductions in their free testosterone levels.
Ligandrol also presents other health concerns. One pre-clinical trial on monkeys had to be halted after 48 days due to toxicity problems.
Unfortunately, an incident involving a bodybuilder presents an even greater reason for concern.
The June 2020 issue of ACG Case Reports Journal includes a case report from the Baylor College of Medicine, in Houston, Texas. The report provides details of a 32-year-old man who suffered severe liver injury after using Ligandrol he attained to use as a muscle building aid.
Ligandrol Results
Increases energy
Improves athletic performance
Increases muscle growth hormone levels
Enhancing muscle recovery
Increases lean body mass gains
Ligandrol LGD-4033 Cycle
When cycling Ligandrol, it is important to start with a low dose and increase gradually over the course of several weeks.
The typical dose range for Ligandrol is 2.5-10 mg per day. Some users may experience side effects such as headaches, nausea, and dizziness at higher doses, so it is important to start slowly and increase the dose gradually. This is the best way to increase muscle tissue and make massive muscle gains.
Once the desired dose is reached, it can be maintained for the duration of the cycle, which is typically 4-8 weeks. For best results, Ligandrol should be cycled with other SARMs such as Testolone or Ostarine.
Ibutamoren MK 677 Review
When you ask SARMs users about the best bulking options, Ibutamoren is another one of the most popular answers. This SARM has several development code names. The most commonly used one is MK677. However, it's also known as MK 0677 and L-163,191.
Ibutamoren also boasts a tentative brand name, Oratrope. However, promising as this sounds, there is no evidence to suggest the SARM will ever gain approval for distribution under that or any other brand name.
One of the main things Ibutamoren does is increase human growth hormone (HGH) secretion rates. Like Testosterone, HGH is highly anabolic, so it's not surprising Ibutamoren has gained a reputation for being one of the best bulking SARMs.
Lots of bodybuilders favor this SARM and often combine it with similar investigational drugs in SARM bulking stacks. However, although many of them may boast about incredible muscle gains, the possible safety issues the SARM may present remain unknown.
Although its possible Ibutamoren may be developed into a future treatment for HGH-related conditions, there is still a long way to go and the risk of potential health issues is a primary concern.
Researchers exploring the SARM's potential as a bone-healing aid were forced to cut the study short due to indications of dangerous side effects.
Ibutamoren Results
Increases lean muscle mass
Reduces muscle protein breakdown
Reduces fat mass (aids fat loss)
Aids sleep
Decreases bad cholesterol
Improves skin and hair health
Improves mental health
May boost longevity and reduce joint pain
Ibutamoren MK 677 Cycle
Ibutamoren is most commonly used by bodybuilders and athletes in order to gain lean muscle mass and strength.
It is usually taken in cycles of 4-8 weeks, with a break of 2-4 weeks in between cycles. The recommended dose is 25 mg per day, taken with or without food.
Ibutamoren should be taken consistently at the same time each day in order to maintain stable blood levels.
Ostarine MK 28663 Reviews
Ostarine is an experimental SARM developed in 1997 by the GTx pharmaceutical company. It's also known as Enobosarm. Like many other SARMs, it was developed as a potential treatment for muscle wasting diseases and osteoporosis.
Ostarine entered Phase II trials in 2007. Four years later, GTx conducted a Phase II trial involving elderly men and menopausal women. The SARM delivered significant improvements in lean body mass and physical function. It did these things without causing any of the side effects steroids normally present.
In 2013, Ostarine failed a Phase III trial where it was being tested as a treatment for lung cancer.
Since then, GTx has explored the SARMs value in several other areas but it continues to fail to meet its primary endpoint in clinical trials.
Largely due to the success of the trial conducted in 2007, Ostarine has become a popular illegal muscle-building aid.
As is the case with SARMs in general, the internet contains a lot of inaccurate claims about Ostarine.
For instance, some sites claim that Ostarine is a prescription drug. This is untrue. As we already explained, Ostarine has never progressed further than Phase II and Phase III clinical trials.
Ostarine Results
People who use Ostarine claim the SARM offers several benefits:
Improvements in athletic performance
Delivers significant muscle gains
Visible reductions in body fat
Greater strength
Faster recovery between workouts
Ostarine Mk 2866 Cycle
The ideal MK 2866 Ostarine cycle will vary depending on the individual's goals, but a common cycle lasts between 8 and 12 weeks.
During this time, users will take 25-50 mg of MK 2866 Ostarine per day, divided into two or three doses.
If you are new to using SARMs for muscle growth, it is important to start with a lower dose and increase it gradually over the course of the cycle. Once you have completed the MK 2866 cycle, it is recommended that you take a break for at least 4 weeks before starting another.
What are SARMs - A Detailed Review
SARMs (Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators) are a class of experimental therapeutic compounds that have anabolic qualities that are similar to steroids.
Originally created to treat muscle wasting diseases, osteoporosis, and bone density, SARMs are now widely used in the bodybuilding community.
SARMs can:
Help build lean muscle tissue
Increase lean muscle gains
Help lose body fat
Aid muscle recovery
Prolong muscle building workouts
Although SARMs may offer similar improvements in muscle gain and physical performance, they are not so androgenic.
To put it another way, SARMs are a little less likely to produce male characteristics.
Androgen receptors in the cells are activated when they bind with androgens such as testosterone.
Anabolic steroids are also capable of binding with androgen receptors. They do this with androgen receptors throughout the body. They are not selective.
SARMs are selective. They bind with the androgen receptors in certain tissues but ignore many others. SARMs mainly bind with the androgen receptors in the muscles and bones.
When used in medical settings, SARMs have the potential to be very useful for treating conditions such as osteoporosis or muscle wastage due to disease.
Because they are selective, SARMs should not cause side effects in other tissues such as the liver or skin. That's the theory anyway. Hospital reports suggest otherwise.
Although researchers are still evaluating the value and safety profile of certain SARMs, to date, none of them have been approved.
Dangers of SARMS
Selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) are experimental drugs that are becoming increasingly popular with bodybuilders. They have been shown to provide significant benefits to muscle tissue without too many side effects - unlike anabolic steroids.
As with anabolic steroids, some SARMs are generally considered to be best for bulking cycles while others are deemed a better option for cutting.
Using SARMs for bodybuilding can be illegal in some countries and can cause some side effects but many people are willing to accept the risk. Some SARMs users even play down the risk stating the negative issues have been blown out of proportion.
Social media has played its part in promoting the use of SARMs by bodybuilders. This article from May 2022 highlights the impact of SARMs.
However, none of the SARMs have been subjected to adequate testing, some have not been tested at all, and some are no longer being developed due to significant safety risks.
Bear these things in mind next time someone tells you SARMs are safe. If you choose to use SARMs to build muscle, there is no way to be certain what the risks may be. It's playing a dangerous game.
Nevertheless, many SARMs users claim the drugs work well. It's not our place to tell you not to use SARMs or to encourage you to do so. This article only provides information about the SARMs that are generally considered to be the best options for bulking.
However, before we begin listing the pros and cons of the most popular options, we will provide a brief SARMs overview.
If you already understand what SARMs are and the things they can do, feel free to skip ahead to the list of best options for bulking.
SARM Safety Concerns
Although some SARMs have stronger associations with side effects than other ones do, all of them are experimental. There is insufficient research to show what level of risk they may present and none of them can be considered safe.
The FDA is so concerned about the use of SARMs in bodybuilding and sports that it issued a warning detailing the possible dangers.
The warning points out that SARMs do not have FDA approval. It also highlights concerns about dangerous side effects including heart attacks and strokes.
How WADA Views SARMs in Sports
Like steroids and similar performance-enhancing drugs, SARMs are included on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) prohibited list.
Testing positive for SARMs is a surefire way of getting a quick competition ban.
Best SARMS for Bulking In Summary
Although some SARMs may have the potential to be developed into viable treatments for certain diseases, such as osteoporosis and muscle wastage, it is still early days. Before this can happen, the companies that are developing them will need to provide sufficient proof that SARMs are safe.
Even if this were to happen, it would still be illegal to use SARMs for bulking, cutting, or athletic enhancement.
The general opinion is that SARMs are a safer option than steroids. This is probably true. Unfortunately, even if they are a safer option they are still a far cry away from being safe.
As we pointed out earlier in this article, more than one bodybuilder has already been hospitalized due to SARM-induced organ injury.
However, you need to remember that there are no official guidelines for using any of the SARMs for bulking or cutting. How could there be? That's not the role they were created for.
Bodybuilders generally listen to the advice of other people who have used SARMs or else make it up as they go along. That being the case, it's not surprising that some people using these drugs have suffered harm.
At the moment, the only role SARMs have is as an investigational drug. It's unfortunate that so many people appear to be able to obtain them so easily and use them for conducting personal experiments into muscle growth. And, of course, that some people have caused themselves harm.
Legal SARMs for Bulking
There are several manufacturers that have created legal SARMs. They may be detailed as SARM alternatives. They are made from natural ingredients and do not contain any banned substances.
SARMS for Bulking FAQs
Are SARMs approved by the FDA?
No. SARMs are only intended for experimental use.
Do you need to do a PCT after SARMs cycles?
Most SARMs suppress normal testosterone production so a post-cycle therapy (PCT) will be necessary.
Can you stack SARMs with steroids?
Although some people have done this, there are strong arguments against it. Doing so will greatly increase the risk of side effects.
Can you stack SARMs with testosterone boosters?
In theory, this should be okay. However, it would make more sense to use a testosterone booster post-cycle as part of a PCT.
What is THE best SARM for bulking?
If there were to be a single best bulking SARM it would be RAD 140. It is viewed as the most effective SARM for building muscle. For best results a Bulking Stack is highly advised - combing the 4 most powerful and potent muscle growth SARMs. They will deliver muscle gain results quickly and efficiently
