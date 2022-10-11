Best Sleep Apnea Mouthpiece: OTC Mouthpieces and Mouth Guards for OSA

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a condition that causes people to stop breathing during their sleep. Respiration ceases when the airway closes at the back of the throat. This is often due to the tongue relaxing and dropping backward.

The situation is similar with people who snore but, in the case of normal snoring, the blockage is only partial. It is not severe enough to stop breathing.

However, the blockage is enough to cause air turbulence at the back of the throat. This creates vibration in the soft throat tissue which produces the noise we call snoring.

People suffering from OSA may snore for a little while too. Then the airway closes completely. causing them to rise out of slumber. When they do this, the tongue and the muscles at the back of the throat become less relaxed, opening up the airway to restore normal respiration.

Each pause in breathing is known as an apnea - hence the name obstructive sleep apnea.

OSA is a dangerous condition and there are several ways to manage it. The first is to use a CPAP machine. Unfortunately, this can be expensive and many people find it hard to sleep with a mask on their face.

The next best alternative is to use a mouthguard or a tongue-stabilizing device (TSD). These are also two of the best mouthpieces for controlling normal snoring.

Top 4 Mouthpieces for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)

These are the four mouthpieces that work best for controlling OSA:

All four sleep apnea mouth guards are available over the counter and produced by reputable companies, are reasonably priced, and have excellent customer feedback.

They also have money-back guarantees. One of them is also available via a 30-day trial. So, one way or another, when you decide to control your OSA with any of these four top-ranking mouthpieces you have nothing to lose.

Now the introduction is out of the way, it's time to explain the pros and cons of each mouthpiece in a little more detail.

Depending on your circumstances and previous experience (if any) using mouthpieces to control your OSA, certain options may be more suitable or appealing than others.

#1 - Airsnore - anti snoring and sleep apnea mouthpiece

Airsnore is a high-quality anti snoring mouthpiece that's primarily marketed on its ability to control snoring (best anti snoring mouthpiece 2022 in recent poll) but is also one of the best options for people who have sleep apnea.

Like most of the best mouthpieces for tackling sleep apnea, Airsnore is a mouthguard. It's a no-fuss option that's easy to set up at home via a system that's known as boil and bite.

Mouthguards can take a little getting used to because you need to place them inside your mouth before going to sleep. However, although it may take a few nights to get used to the new sensation, this type of device is very popular and has proven value as a treatment for OSA. [1]

Boil and bite mouthpieces utilize thermoplastics and/or resins that become soft when they are exposed to heat. So, not surprisingly, the first thing you need to do is warm them up by placing them inside a bowl or pan of hot water.

After the plastic has softened, you place the device in your mouth and bite into it. This allows the mouthpiece to mold to your teeth, ensuring a firm fit that will help prevent the device from falling out of your mouth during the night.

A sleep apnea mouth guard will work by pulling the lower jaw forward. When the jaw advances in this way, the tongue is pulled forward, opening up the back of the throat to prevent apneas during sleep.

There are several ways to obtain the necessary advancement and some are more technical than others. We have already pointed out that Airsnore is a no-fuss option. It does not require the use of special screw mechanisms or other design features. All you need to do is push your lower jaw forward during the boil and bite.

Airsnore also produces aromatic drops that customers can purchase and use as well. It's an optional extra that many Airsnore customers appreciate.

The aromatic benefits the drops provide are two-fold. Firstly, they help to clear nose and throat mucus. This encourages better respiration. The second thing they do is aid restful sleep.

However, when it comes to controlling sleep apnea, it's the mouthpiece that does most of the work. The Airsnore drops are only an optional enhancement that may be useful to you if you normally have difficulty sleeping or have problems with congestion.

Where to Buy Airsnore

Unfortunately, you cannot buy Airsnore over-the-counter (OTC). As is the case with all the best OSA mouthpieces, it's only available via the official website.

However, there are no additional charges for shipping and the manufacturer backs its mouthguard with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

It's always great to see a guarantee but, in this case, it's unlikely to be necessary. The Airsnore mouthpiece has already helped more than 80,000 people to sleep better at night. Granted most of them only had a problem with snoring but many of them were suffering from OSA as well.

Airsnore also has the advantage of competitive pricing on its side. It's a little cheaper to buy than any of the other top-ranking mouthpieces. So, if you want top-dollar quality at a reasonable price, Airsnore is the best mouthpiece to buy.

Airsnore Pros and Cons

Pros

Uses technology that has proven value for controlling moderate sleep apnea

Easy home set-up via boil and bite

Cheaper than any of the other best OSA mouthpieces and mouthguards

Optional companion product (Airsnore Drops)

Excellent customer reviews

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

You can only buy Airsnore from the official website

Unsuitable for people who have dentures, crowns, or gum disease

May cause or worsen drooling during sleep

Possibility of jaw discomfort during the initial stages of use

#2 - Vitalsleep - anti snoring mouthpiece to control sleep apnea

If you suffer from OSA and are looking for a good alternative to CPAP, Vitalsleep is another mouthpiece that deserves careful consideration. Like Airsnore, it's a mouthguard but we already pointed out most of the best options are.

This option is also easy to set up via boil and bite. However, the mouthguard also has a special mechanism called Accu-Adjust that permits further refinement of the lower jaw position up to a maximum of 8 mm. That's probably one of the reasons why this option costs a little bit more.

The Vitalsleep mouthpiece also boasts a low-profile design that allows it to be one of the most comfortable mouthguards to wear during sleep.

Another good thing about this mouthpiece is you are not limited to one size. The manufacturer produces two versions. The standard size is suitable for most men. The other option is slightly smaller. It's intended for women.

The size difference is minimal and may appear unnecessary. However, the availability of two sizes furthers the manufacturer's mission to provide a mouthguard that offers maximum comfort during sleep.

The impartial reviews on Vitalsleep are good - a lot of people who choose this mouthpiece use it to control their snoring but it works well for OSA as well and has already more than 40,000 people to open up their airways at night and enjoy better sleep.

Where to Buy Vitalsleep

Vitalsleep is only available from the official website.

Although the standard size is aimed at men and the smaller option is best for most women, it's not a problem if you discover you require the smaller or larger size. Customer reviews suggest this happens from time to time. They also show the manufacturer is happy to replace the mouthpiece free of charge.

One of the things all the best OSA mouthpieces offer is a money-back guarantee. In this case, the guarantee is good for 60 days. The manufacturer also backs this mouthguard with a 100-day warranty.

Vitalsleep is built to last and often provides up to two years of use, but it's still nice to have a warranty. It provides extra peace of mind.

Vitalsleep Pros and Cons

Pros

Uses technology that has proven value for controlling OSA

FDA-approved and doctor-recommended

Choice of two sizes

Easy to set up via boil and bite

Accu-Adjust mechanism for precision fine-tuning of the lower jaw position

Durable mouthpiece that lasts up to 2 years

Excellent customer reviews

60-day money-back guarantee

100-day warranty

Cons

Only available from the Vitalsleep website

Unsuitable for people who have dentures, crowns, or gum disease

May cause or worsen drooling during sleep

Possibility of jaw discomfort during the initial stages of use

#3 - Good Morning Snore Solution - oral appliance

Most of the best mouthpieces for OSA are mouthguards. Good Morning Snore Solution (GMSS) is the only exception. It's a tongue-stabilizing device (TSD).

Like mouth guards, TSDs have proven to be effective in treating OSA. [2]

TSDs are also the best option for people who wear dentures or whose teeth are not strong enough to allow them to use mouth guards.

Although there are any number of TSDs available to buy OTC and online, none of them can match Good Morning Snore Solution for quality. Or for delivering good results.

TSDs employ a suction cup that sits over the lips. Once the vacuum has pulled the tongue inside, by its tip, it is unable to drop backward during sleep to restrict normal breathing.

The problem with most TSDs is they are made from cheap plastics and often have poor finishes that make them harsh on the tongue. In addition to making using such options uncomfortable, these low-quality builds seldom provide or maintain adequate suction to retain the tongue all through the night.

Good Morning Snore Solution is a high-quality item through and through. Instead of basic plastics, the manufacturer chose to use a special resin that's ISO-certified for use in medical devices. It doesn't get any better than that.

The mouthpiece was created by an expert in oral appliances technology and sleep medicine who refined the basic TSD design so that Good Morning Snore Solution sits on the lips more comfortably while also maintaining a better grip on the tongue.

Where to Buy Good Morning Snore Solution

Good Morning Snore Solution is another mouthpiece that's exclusively available via its official website.

Unfortunately, this mouthpiece costs a little more than the other best options to control sleep apnea and stop snoring. It won't break the bank though and is an excellent investment if your quality of life is being reduced by OSA or snoring.

This option also comes in a choice of two sizes. However, in this case, the smaller size is designed for younger or smaller adults.

Like the other best sleep apnea devices we list on this page, Good Morning Snore Solution has a money-back guarantee. It's only good for 30 days but that's plenty long enough to try out the mouthpiece at home and see how well it works.

Good Morning Snore Solution Pros and Cons

Pros

Utilizes technology that has proven value for controlling OSA

Manufactured from superior-quality resin

Unique innovative design

Doctor-recommended

FDA-cleared for over-the-counter use

Excellent customer reviews

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available from the Good Morning Snore Solution website

May not be suitable for people who have unusually short tongues

Unsuitable for anyone who cannot breathe through their nose

#4 - ZQuiet - anti snoring mouthguard

ZQuiet is an anti-snoring mouthpiece that's a little different from the other two on our list, and from this type of device in general, because there is no need to boil and bite.

Nor is there any need for any alternative initial set-up. All you need to do is pop the ZQuiet mouthpiece into your mouth and you are good to go.

Like some of the other anti snoring mouthpieces that made our list of best options for people with mild sleep apnea, ZQuiet is available in two sizes. The standard version fits most men and the smaller version is generally better for women.

The Zquiet reviews are very good generally and most people have found a high level success using the mouthpiece to stop snoring and treat their sleep apnea.

In this case, though, there is zero need to worry about sizing issues or waiting for a replacement to be delivered if you get it wrong. Both options are included inside the box.

The set-up requirement is not necessary because ZQuiet utilizes a unique feature called Living Hinge Technology.

This special hinge at the back of the device also allows the ZQuiet to continue working if your mouth opens during the night. If this happens, the hinge opens too, making sure the mouthguard maintains its grip on both sets of teeth and, of course, continues to advance the lower jaw.

Lighter and less bulky than any of the alternative options, ZQuiet also boasts a robust medical-grade design and construction.

If you have already tried controlling your OSA with mouthguards but didn't like the way that they feel, ZQuiet may be the best mouthpiece to buy. It's certainly going to be the "best fit" for your needs if you want all the benefits a mouthguard provides but need to sleep with your mouth open because you cannot breathe through your nose.

Where to Buy ZQuiet

ZQuiet is only available from the official website so, if you go looking elsewhere, you will be disappointed.

As we already pointed out, it comes in two sizes and both are present in the pack. One size advances the lower jaw by 2 mm. The other one advances it by a further 4 mm.

If you want to try ZQuiet, you have two options. The first one is to buy the mouthpiece outright safe in the knowledge that it has a 60-day money-back guarantee.

The second option is to take advantage of the offer of a 30-day trial. This involves a small payment of just under $10 to cover the shipping. The initial outlay is smaller but customer reviews are so good it's probably a better idea to pay for the mouthpiece upfront and get all of the financials out of the way.

ZQuiet Pros and Cons

Pros

Uses technology that has proven value for controlling OSA

FDA approved

Made from high-quality medical-grade plastic

Works out of the box (No initial set-up)

Works regardless of whether the mouth is open or closed

Easy to clean and maintain

Does not obstruct breathing

Excellent customer reviews

60-day money-back guarantee or 30-day trial period

Cons

Only available from the ZQuiet website

Not appropriate for people who have dentures, crowns, or gum disease

May cause or worsen drooling during sleep

Possibility of jaw discomfort during the initial stages of use

What are the Different Types of Sleep Apnea

Sleep apnea is a common condition that affects millions of people worldwide. There are three main types of sleep apnea:

obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)

mild sleep apnea

central sleep apnea.

OSA is the most common form of sleep apnea, and it occurs when the throat muscles relax and block the airway. This can cause snoring and interrupted breathing during sleep.

Mild sleep apnea occurs when there is a partial blockage of the airway. This can cause brief periods of shallow breathing or pauses in breathing during sleep.

Central sleep apnea occurs when the brain fails to send signals to the muscles that control breathing. This can cause periods of shallow breathing or no breathing at all during sleep.

Complex sleep apnea syndrome is a combination of OSA and central sleep apnea. This condition is more difficult to treat than either condition alone.

Treatment for controlling sleep apnea depends on the severity of the condition, but it may include lifestyle changes, such as avoiding alcohol and losing weight; medical devices, such as mouthpieces and mouthguards or CPAP machines; or sleep apnea surgery.

Severe sleep apnea will almost always require medical attention.

Sleep Apnea Mouth Guard Vs CPAP

CPAP stands for continuous positive airway pressure. If you haven't experienced CPAP, there's a good chance you will have heard of it. CPAP is generally considered to be the gold-standard treatment for OSA, and quite rightly too. It's very effective and works for most people.

The CPAP system utilizes a small electric pump (CPAP machine) that pumps air through a tube into a face mask that is worn during sleep.

The constant flow of air pressurizes the airway at the back of the throat, preventing the flesh from sagging. Like wind through a windsock, this pressure keeps the airway open.

However, some people do not like the idea of sleeping in a mask. It can be especially difficult for anyone who tosses and turn a lot during the night or prefers to sleep on their side.

People who have these issues often look for alternative options. Sooner or later they usually discover mouthpieces are among the best CPAP alternative options for people who have OSA. They may discover this via research or a recommendation from their doctor or a friend.

The other advantage mouthpieces offer is they have greater portability and are, therefore, a good option for people who travel a lot.

The fact that mouthpieces work independently of electricity is also attractive to many people. So, although CPAP is generally the best option, it's not the only option. There are other routes you may be able to take and mouthguards and TSDs are among the best options available.

How Mouthguards and Tongue Stabilization Devices Control OSA

Although most people should be able to get custom-built mouthguards via their dentists, these days it's far more common for people to buy these devices over-the-counter (OTC) or online.

The correct name for this type of device are mandibular advancement devices (MAD) but, because they resemble the mouthguards fighters use, many people prefer to call MADs mouthguards.

However, in the case of OSA mouthguards, the device doesn't just cling to the top teeth, it attaches to the bottom set of teeth as well.

Due to the way the mouthguards are set up. the lower teeth are unable to enter their tray unless the lower jaw is pushed slightly forward. This advancement of the jaw pulls the tongue forward, helping to keep the back of the throat clear.

TSDs don't advance the jaw but they still drag the tongue forward. They do this by pulling it into a suction cup that houses the tongue during sleep.

Although CPAP is generally the preferred option, research shows anti snoring mouth guards and TSDs can be effective for OSA too. [1, 2]

The Advantages of Using Anti Snoring Mouthpieces to Treat Sleep Apnea

As we have already pointed out, mouthpieces are among the best options for controlling mild to moderate OSA. One of the advantages we have not yet mentioned is they do not require a prescription so are easy to obtain.

We have also made brief comparisons between using mouthpieces and CPAP, but have not yet covered any of the other alternative OSA treatments.

One other option is surgery but many people, quite rightly, see this as a last resort. Surgery that involves anesthesia always has risks and there is also the possibility of dangerous complications.

Even if the surgery is successful, there are no guarantees it will work. The chances that it will happen are good but it's not nice for anyone who goes through the expense and discomfort of surgery if they discover it has all been for nothing.

Compare that with an anti-snoring mouthpiece. All you need to do is pop it into your mouth and see what it can do. Then, if the results fail to meet your expectations, you can claim your money back via the guarantee.

Mouthpieces are effective for many people who suffer from sleep apnea. Their ability to prevent apneas and promote restful sleep can result in several benefits including:

Waking up feeling refreshed

Having extra energy throughout the day

Better immune function

Feeling less stressed

Improvements in memory and reflex speed

Freedom from headaches or reductions in their frequency

Stop snoring - controlling snoring so you do not keep other people awake

However, we are not doctors. In no way are we saying that mouthguards are the best option for people who have OSA (mild sleep apnea or central sleep apnea). We are only pointing out that mouthpieces work well for many people and list the best options available.

The Disadvantages of Using Mouthpieces for OSA

An article like this requires balance. It's no good just listing the reasons why you may want to use mouth guards or tongue retaining devices to control OSA. It also needs to let you know about the reasons you may not. If you don't know the negative aspects as well as the good, you will not be able to decide if a mouthpiece is the right option to choose. So let's jump right in and look at some of the issues that may put some people off.

Drooling

Drooling during sleep is a pretty common problem. Regardless of whether or not you normally do it, a mouthpiece may cause it or make it worse.

Mouth guards are generally worse for this than TSDs but both options can do it.

However, even when this is an issue, due to the level of benefits mouthpieces can provide, most users find drooling is the lesser of two evils. It's also important to be aware some people who use mouthpieces do not experience any drooling at all.

The chances of drooling also reduce when you use high-quality options such as the ones we suggest.

Sensitivity - Aches and Pains

Discomfort in various forms may also be an issue for some people. This is generally more of a problem during the early stages of use.

For instance, TSDs have the potential to irritate the tongue, while mouth guards may irritate the gums or inside of the mouth. Again, though, the chances of these things reduce when you are using higher-quality options.

Because they adjust the position of the jaw and place it in an advanced position overnight, mouthguards have the potential to cause jaw ache. They sometimes cause headaches as well but issues like these generally do not last long. After a few nights, the jaw becomes accustomed to the change in position and the aches and pains (if they were ever an issue) should disappear.

Due to their high build quality and superior designs, the top mouthpieces are less likely to cause these problems. More importantly, because they all have money-back guarantees that last 30 days or more, there is plenty of time to see how well you respond to them. Nobody is going to take your money and run.

Best Mouthpiece for Sleep Apnea Conclusions

The article you have just read provides well-rounded information about the pros and cons of using mouth guards and tongue retaining devices to open up the airway during sleep to help the pauses in respiration which are a defining symptom of OSA. It also makes suggestions regarding the best mouthpieces to use.

We chose these options based on the quality and availability of customer reviews. All the mouthpieces we selected also boast superior build quality and/or innovative designs.

More importantly, the mouthpieces we suggest have money-back guarantees.

Many people who search for this type of product have bought similar options in the past which failed to meet their expectations. Although we believe in all four products and give them our highest recommendation, it's important that you can buy them safely in the knowledge that you have nothing to lose.

