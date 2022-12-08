Best Stack for Building Muscle, Top Bodybuilding Supplements Stacks for Muscle Growth

At its most basic, the muscle-building process only requires adequate training, an appropriate healthy diet, and sufficient sleep. However, there is only so far this can take you. That's why so many bodybuilders use supplements.

As you may be aware, "stacking" is a bodybuilding term that refers to the practice of using two or more supplements together. When you stack supplements effectively, it can help you to attain greater benefits than you could by using a single supplement on its own.

Some bodybuilding supplement stacks work better for bulking, while others offer more value during cutting cycles. In this article, we are going to concentrate on the best supplement stacks for maximizing muscle growth during bulking.

Although the supplement industry has many major players that try to be Jack of all trades, a few companies have chosen to specialize in specific areas, including bodybuilding. With these companies, creating safe and effective muscle growth enhancers is the primary focus.

All the leading bodybuilding supplement brands come from companies that specialize in this way and, because they understand the benefits of stacking, they have designed their supplements to work in harmony together, enhancing the overall benefits instead of clashing.

It is not an accident that all the top bodybuilding supplement stacks come from companies such as these.

Top 3 Bodybuilding Supplement Stacks: Quick List

Here are the three supplement stacks that work best for building lean muscle mass and bulking:

Each stack provides 4-5 powerful supplements that work great on their own and offer additional value when stacked.

The Best Bulking Stacks for Muscle Building - Deep Dive

Okay, you have had a quick introduction. Now it's time to take a look at the reasons why these three bulking stacks are so good.

#1. Crazy Bulk Bulking Stack

Topping our list, Crazy Bulk Bulking Stack is the best stack for rapid muscle gains. It contains four high-potency natural supplements that provide benefits that are similar to steroids yet are 100% safe and legal to use.

Here are the four supplements Crazy Bulk Bulking Stack provides:

D-Bal (safe and legal Dianabol alternative)

Decaduro (safe and legal Decadurabolin alternative)

Trenorol (safe and legal Trenbolone alternative)

Testo-Max (safe and legal Sustanon alternative)

These four muscle-building supplements are very popular with former steroid users. However, plenty of bodybuilders who use Crazy Bulk legal steroid alternatives have never used steroids at all. Customer reviews from both sides of the fence show, these Crazy Bulk muscle building supplements do the things bodybuilders want them to do.

One of the big problems with steroids is they suppress natural testosterone. That's not surprising because they take over its role in the body, pushing it out of the way.

Crazy Bulk steroid alternatives do not do this. Instead of putting natural testosterone on hold, they increase it. They also keep your circulating testosterone levels "free" to enhance muscle growth by preventing this important natural steroid hormone from being hijacked by sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG)

Crazy Bulk Bulking Stack: How to Use it and What to Expect

By helping you to maximize free testosterone, the four supplements in the Crazy Bulk Bulking Stack do a lot more than take your muscle-building capabilities to the next level. They also help you to train with greater intensity and focus and enhance your body's ability to burn fat.

Each supplement offers a slightly different level of support so timing the doses correctly is important.

The day begins with Testo-Max. You take it in the morning to increase your testosterone production and help juice you up for the day.

You take Trenorol and Decaduro together just before your workouts and D-Bal just after.

This trio of supplements provides the Crazy Bulk Bulking Stack with much of its power. Timing the doses in this way will enhance protein synthesis to support improvements in training capability, physical strength, and gain muscle mass.

Bodybuilders using this stack often comment on how well it enhances their workouts and helps them to keep upping the weights they are using.

Ingredients to Boost Muscle Growth

Some of the ingredients are common to more than one formulation. However, you need to remember, Crazy Bulk has planned everything carefully. It's the level of planning that makes this option the best stack for bulking and muscle building.

The dosing is timed so that the ingredients hit your system for the first time each day or replenish their levels at the times when they offer the maximum benefits.

Panax Ginseng

The chances are you may have heard of ginseng, but you might not be aware there are different types. Panax ginseng is the most powerful form and it has many alternative names including Korean ginseng and red ginseng.

If you have heard of ginseng, you will probably be aware it's an aphrodisiac. The herb's ability to increase libido and sexual potency is partly due to its testosterone-boosting capabilities. Research suggests this is due to the ginsenosides it provides, which may act upon the hypothalamus-pituitary-testis axis. [1]

Panax ginseng is a key ingredient in Testo-Max and Decaduro so, when you use the Crazy Bulk Bulking stack, you get the herb's benefits every morning and a quick top-up before training.

Multiple studies show the value of using ginseng to enhance muscle growth and training capability. In addition to offering these benefits, the herb also reduces exercise-induced muscle damage during training. [2, 3, 4]

Nettle Leaf

This is another ingredient the Crazy Bulk Bulking Stack provides two times per day. It's present in Testo-Max and is a key ingredient in Trenorol as well.

Although nettle leaf extract does not boost testosterone, it helps protect it from the binding effects of SHBG. [5]

When testosterone binds with SHBG, it is no longer free to bind with androgen receptors in the muscle. That means it cannot aid protein synthesis and muscle growth.

By helping to keep free testosterone levels higher, nettle leaf offers untold benefits, and let's not forget the stack provides two doses per day.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek is a testosterone-boosting herb. The results of several clinical trials prove its ability to elevate testosterone levels in men. [6]

Research is also highly supportive of using fenugreek to enhance physical performance while resistance training. [7]

Fenugreek is another natural testosterone booster that's provided in Testo-Max. Boosting testosterone is the main thing the supplement does. It's called Testo-Max for a reason.

D-Aspartic Acid

D-aspartic acid is an amino acid that stimulates the release of luteinizing hormone which, in turn, acts on the testes, encouraging them to step-up testosterone production. [8]

Beta-Sitosterol

This ingredient is present in Trenorol. It's a plant sterol that's often used in commercial meat production because it has such good bulking qualities and helps improve the quality of meat.

For instance, Beta-sitosterol is sometimes used for improving the growth performance and breast muscle meat quality of broiler chickens. [9]

Wild Yam

The Crazy Bulk bulking stack provides Yam via Decaduro. Yam is rich in diosgenin, which is a forerunner for several steroid hormones. Testosterone is one of them. DHEA (dehydroepiandrosterone) is another.

Research is highly supportive of using yam to improve lean muscle mass, strength and reduce body fat. If you want to grow your muscles, this ingredient can help you to do it. [11]

Tribulus Terrestris

Tribulus terrestris is another testosterone-boosting herb that has plenty of research behind it. Studies confirm its ability to increase hormone secretion and support improvements in physical and sexual performance. [12]

This is a key ingredient in Decaduro and D-Bal, so the Crazy Bulk Bulking Stack provides it before training to help enhance your workout, then delivers a second helping post-workout to accelerate muscle healing and growth.

L-Citrulline

L-citrulline is another ingredient provided by Decaduro. It's an amino acid that's an excellent choice for a supplement that you take pre-workout because it increases vasodilation. This is a relaxing of the blood vessels that allows the muscles to receive a better supply of blood.

The results of one study show L-citrulline was very effective in improving performance and reducing post-training muscle fatigue. [13]

Ashwagandha

This Crazy Bulk Bulking stack ingredient is provided post-workout by D-bal.

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) is an adaptogen herb that offers numerous health benefits including reducing anxiety and stress. It's also a natural testosterone booster that has been shown to increase testosterone levels by up to 22% in only 3 months. [14]

Crazy Bulk Muscle Building Essentials Stack In Summary

The Crazy Bulk Bulking stack provides several of the best natural testosterone boosters. It also contains additional ingredients that enhance physical performance and help stop free testosterone from binding with SHBG.

We rate this stack very highly and consider it the best option for anyone who is seeking a safe and natural bulking stack to enhance their workouts and muscle growth.

Crazy Bulk Bulking Stack Pros and Cons

Pros

Provides research-backed ingredients

Does not have any known side effects

Excellent customer reviews

Provides steroid-like benefits without any of the risks

Buy two bulking stacks, get one free

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available from the manufacturer's website

#2. Brutal Force Mass Stack

Now we have got the crazy out of the way, it's time to get brutal. Brutal Force Mass Stack is #2 on our list.

The stack provides five powerful supplements that boost testosterone to enhance your workouts and deliver notable improvements in muscle size and strength.

Here are the five supplements Brutal Force Mass Stack provides:

SBULK (Sustananon substitute)

HBULK (Somatropin substitute)

ABULK (Anadrol substitute)

DEKABULK (Deca-Durabolin substitute)

DBULK (Dianabol substitute)

As with Crazy Bulk Bulking Stack, Brutal Force Mass Stack provides several safe and legal steroid alternatives. However, it also provides a natural human growth hormone releaser that's designed for people seeking safer alternatives to Somatropin injections.

Brutal Force Mass Stack Benefits: How to Use it for Lean Muscle Mass

As with our top option, the supplements that make up Brutal Force Mass Stack are designed to work well together.

If you choose to grow your muscles with this bulking stack, you will need to take SBULK and HBULK daily, before breakfast. If you plan to train, you will need to take ABULK as well. That's a 9-pill breakfast but you drop to only 6 on your non-workout days.

You use DEKABULK as a pre-workout supplement. Then, when all the grunting and sweating is over, you take DBULK, post-workout.

The overall dosing schedule is tailored to the body's pre and post-workout requirements. In addition to delivering around-the-clock increases in testosterone and improvements in protein synthesis, the stack also increases vasodilation and nitrogen retention to help you to go that extra mile in the gym.

Ingredients for Lean Muscle Mass

You will already be familiar with some of the ingredients this stack provides because they are present in the Crazy Bulk Bulking Stack as well.

All the leading supplement manufacturers like to use the best proven ingredients, so when you read a list like this one there is always going to be some degree of repetition.

Korean Ginseng

Brutal Force goes with the name Korean ginseng, while Crazy Bulk calls it Panax. Either way, as we pointed out earlier, we are dealing with the same thing. Ginseng is a proven natural testosterone booster that works. [1, 2, 3]

Brutal Force Mass stack provides ginseng via SBULK and DEKABULK, so you will attain its benefits every morning and get a top-up pre-workout.

Nettle Leaf

Do you remember this ingredient? Hopefully, you do because it's very useful. Nettle leaf makes sure plenty of testosterone is available to your muscles by preventing it from becoming bound to SHBG. [5]

Unfortunately, only SBULK provides it. That's a pity. It's also one of the reasons we can't rate this supplement #1. Crazy Bulks' stack provides nettle leaf every morning and then delivers a pre-workout top-up.

Fenugreek

You should remember this ingredient as well. Fenugreek has clinically proven testosterone-boosting capabilities and has been shown to be good for improving physical performance during resistance training. [6, 7]

This is another ingredient Brutal Force Mass Stack provides via SBULK, once each day, at breakfast.

Ashwagandha

Always an excellent addition to any muscle-building stack, Ashwagandha has been shown to increase testosterone levels by up to 22%. [14]

Ashwagandha is one of the ingredients in DBULK so Brutal Force Mass Stack provides it alongside ginseng, just before breakfast.

Methylnaphthalene (MSM)

This is a sulfur compound provided in DBULK.

MSN is generally sourced from plants but synthetic versions are available to supplement manufacturers as well.

This ingredient has a reputation as a muscle mass booster. However, lots of other ingredients in the stack can do this too. MSM is more useful due to its ability to help reduce muscle damage. [15]

Puncture Vine

Puncture vine is another name for Tribulus terrestris. Again, we have seen this ingredient before. It has a proven ability to increase testosterone and enhance physical capabilities while training. [12]

Puncture vine is a key ingredient in three of the supplements in this Brutal Force bulking stack. It's in DBULK, DEKABULK, and ABULK as well.

So, on workout days, you get an initial dose of puncture vine at breakfast, another pre-workout, and a final hit after training.

L-Citrulline

DEKABULK provides L-citrulline pre-workout to increase vasodilation so you can train harder and have fewer issues with muscle fatigue and muscle recovery after your workouts. [13]

Bulbine Natalensis

Bulbine natalensis is a succulent plant. Extracts from it are commonly used in South African folk medicine. It has a longstanding reputation as an aphrodisiac and performance enhancer. That's not surprising because research conducted on male rats suggests Bulbine natalensis is a testosterone booster. [16]

Brutal Force Muscle Building Stack In Summary

If you are looking for a bodybuilding supplement stack for gaining muscle mass, Brutal Force Mass stack is great choice.

However, it's not the best stack for muscle growth. Crazy Bulk's bulking stack is superior, but Brutal Force backs its stack with a longer guarantee.

Brutal Force Mass Stack Pros and Cons

Pros

Provides research-backed ingredients

Does not have any known side effects

Provides steroid-like benefits without any of the risks

Enhances HGH secretion

Buy two bulking stacks, get one free

100-day money-back guarantee

Cons

You will be taking so many pills you may rattle when you walk on workout days

Only available from the manufacturer's website

#3. Juiced Upp Grow Stack

Juiced Upp Grow stack is another supplement stack that's good for enhancing muscle growth and strength. However, although it comes from a reputable company, it's considerably more expensive than the previous two muscle-building stacks.

Like Brutal Force, Juiced Upp provides a 100-day money-back guarantee but, in this case, you won't be able to claim a refund unless you have been using the stack for at least 50 days.

Juiced Upp Grow Stack consists of four muscle-building supplements, but two of them are the same so, as far as diversity goes, you are only getting three.

Power UPP

Hulkster 32

Beast Mix (x2)

Each muscle gain supplement stack covers two cycles (8 weeks). Once you know that, it becomes easier to forgive Juiced Upp for the higher-than-average cost of buying the stack.

Power UPP and Hulkster 32 are capsules. As you may have guessed from the name, Beast Mix is a powder you mix with water or juice to make a pre-workout or post-workout drink.

There are no hard and fast rules. The choice of whether to take Beast Mix before or after training is up to you.

Juiced Upp Grow Stack: How to Use It and What to Expect

The three supplement formulations provide a combination of muscle-growth-enhancing vitamins, minerals, and botanical extracts. Beast Mix also provides amino acids and is around 23 g of protein per serving. If you think of it as a glorified protein powder, you won't be far wrong but it's an impressive product that gets the job done.

Juiced Upp recommends using the three products in two 4-week cycles with a one-week rest in between.

Each cycle will require half a bottle of each of the two bodybuilding pills and one full tub of Beast Mix. That's why the stack provides two tubs instead of one.

As with the other two stacks, the ingredients work together to enhance endurance and training capability, while also accelerating muscle healing and growth.

Ingredients in the Muscle Building Stack

Panax Ginseng

Yep! Here we go again but the fact that all the best muscle-building stacks provide this ingredient shows how valuable it is. [2, 3, 4]

Ginseng is one of the ingredients included in Power UPP.

Tribulus Terrestris

Tribulus terrestris is another old friend that's present in the Power UPP formulation. It's in Hulkster 32 as well and its presence will certainly help these two supplements to boost testosterone and support improved workouts. [12]

Maca

Maca (Lepidium Meyenii Walp) is one of the ingredients present in Power UPP. It's a herb that's commonly used in ED remedies and fertility boosters. It's not so common to see it in bodybuilding supplements but research shows it can be useful for enhancing athletic performance and endurance. [17]

L-Arginine

L-arginine is an amino acid provided by Power UPP.

In addition to being a key component in muscle tissue, it also supports increases in HGH and insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) production. Both are important anabolic hormones. [18]

Tongkat Ali

Tongkat Ali (Eurycoma longifolia), is common to all three products in Juiced Upp's supplement stack and its presence should help support good improvements in muscle growth.

Research proves the ingredient's ability to boost testosterone and increase muscle power output during resistance training. [19]

Creatine Monohydrate

This is one of the key ingredients in Beast Mix.

There are several forms of creatine but creatine monohydrate has the greatest muscle-building potency.

Unless you are new to bodybuilding, you will probably already know about creatine and some of the things it can do. It's one of the best natural compounds for enhancing physical performance and muscle gains.

Bodybuilders who use creatine also mention its ability to deliver better muscle pumps during training.

Creatine is even endorsed by The International Society of Sports Nutrition. It recommends creatine as a safe alternative to anabolic drugs. [20]

Juiced UP Muscle Building Stack In Summary

Juiced Upp Grow Stack is a little different from the other top muscle building stacks for bulking and muscle growth because it provides fewer supplements and using it also entails a larger initial investment.

Although this stack is third on our list, we must point out it offers significantly more muscle-building value than any of the other popular bulking stacks we evaluated.

Regardless of its type, every list only provides one place at the top of the tree and, in this case, Juiced Upp Grow stack is a couple of branches down.

Nevertheless, it remains a good option and is worth bearing in mind if there are stock issues with the top-2 bulking stacks and they become temporarily unavailable.

Juiced Upp Grow Stack Pros and Cons

Pros

Provides research-backed ingredients

Does not have any known side effects

100-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Costs more than the other top options

Only available from the manufacturer's website

Other Ingredients for Muscle Building

Branched chain amino acids (BCAA)

Branched chain amino acids (BCAAs) are essential nutrients that the body needs to build protein and muscle. Leucine, isoleucine, and valine are the three BCAAs. They are considered essential because the body cannot make them on its own and must get them from food or supplements. BCAA supplements have been shown to increase muscle growth and recovery from exercise, but their exact mechanisms are not fully understood. It is thought that BCAAs stimulate muscle protein synthesis and help reduce exercise-induced muscle damage. BCAA supplements are available in powder, capsule, and tablet form. They can be taken before, during, or after exercise. Some people also take them throughout the day to ensure that they are meeting their needs. The recommended dosage varies depending on a person's weight, activity level, and goals. Speak with a doctor or dietitian to determine the best dosage for you.

Whey Protein Isolate

Whey protein isolate is a type of protein powder that is made from whey, the liquid that separates from milk during the cheese-making process. Unlike other types of protein powder, whey protein isolate is very low in lactose and fat, making it an ideal choice for people who are looking to build muscle. In addition to its high protein content, whey protein isolate also contains all of the essential amino acids that your body needs to repair and build muscle tissue. For these reasons, whey protein isolate is often used by bodybuilders and other athletes who are looking to gain muscle mass. If you are interested in taking whey protein isolate (or a protein supplement), be sure to talk to your doctor or a registered dietitian first to make sure it is right for you.

Is It Safe to Use Muscle Building Supplement Stacks?

Bodybuilders have been stacking supplements for decades. Before they were doing it with natural products they were doing it with anabolic steroids and performance-enhancing drugs such as Clenbuterol.

Needless to say, natural supplements are a ton safer than steroids but it's not surprising that the best natural bulking stacks provide supplements that were created to function as steroid alternatives.

To compete with steroids, supplements have to be good. If they don't deliver the goods, it's game over.

Stacking is a good way to increase the benefits natural supplements provide. Unfortunately, you can't just go out and buy any old supplements and stack them. Even natural ingredients can clash and cause side effects.

Of course, if you are extremely knowledgeable about muscle building supplements and their ingredients, you may be able to make your own customized bulking stack. But, if you need to read an article like this, the chances are you would be biting off more than you can chew.

The supplement stacks we are reccomending are specially formulated to work together and provide safe muscle growth. There seems little point in playing a supplement version of Russian roulette and trying to find which bulking supplements work best via a process of trial and error when industry experts have done all the hard work already by developing such clever supplements and stacks.

The safest bulking supplement stacks are the ones put together by reputable, supplement companies⸺don't doubt it.

To Stack or Not to Stack: Will Muscle Building Stacks Be Right for You

As we pointed out at the beginning of this article, It's possible to attain decent muscle growth without using bulking supplements or stacks. It depends on how big you want to get and how long you are willing to wait to see the results.

Training right, eating right, and getting sufficient sleep can do a lot but it can be life in the slow lane. A lot of bodybuilders prefer to use supplements and stacks that can shift things into top gear.

In addition to speeding up lean muscle growth, the best supplement stacks can be very useful for overcoming plateaus.

If you were previously making reasonable gains and then everything came to a stop, the best stacks can help you to get things moving again.

One of the main problems guys have is they find their muscle gains decrease as they get older and it becomes a lot easier to lose muscle mass than reclaim it.

This unfortunate scenario is inescapable and very natural. It occurs because testosterone production within the body decreases with age.

All the best stacks for muscle growth provide ingredients that boost testosterone production. The two top options also help keep it free so the muscles can use it.

For many men aged 30+, supplement stacks can be a godsend.

Supplement stacks are also an excellent muscle gain option for bodybuilders who are seeking safer options than steroids. The top two options were created especially for this purpose and Crazy Bulk and Brutal Force are brave enough to back their stacks with guarantees for a good reason⸺they know they are kick-ass options that deliver the goods.

All the top supplement stacks have guarantees. Ask yourself why next time you find yourself considering stacking options that don't.

