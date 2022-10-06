Best Steroids for Bulking Cycles, Top Steroid Stack for Muscle Mass

Bulking cycles are important for muscle gain. They help you to gain muscle mass and increase testosterone production.

If you want to gain the most from a bulking cycle you need to eat, exercise and take supplementation.

Anabolic steroids are incredibly effective at getting you where you want to be in terms of muscle building.

Here are the most effective bulking steroids that are both legal and effective.

Best Bulking Steroids: Quick Look

The 4 anabolic steroids can be combined into a bulking stack. The four legal steroids above when combined can accelerate muscle gains and testosterone levels

Bulking Steroids for Muscle Building

Although a lot of gym goers just train hard, eat plenty of protein, and hope for the best, serious bodybuilders alternate between cycles of bulking and cutting.

Bulking is all about gaining muscle. Because muscle growth requires a high-calorie diet, bodybuilders also gain fat during their bulking cycles. They attempt to lose the excess fat and refine their physiques during their cutting cycles.

Many bodybuilders bulk for a couple of months or so before they start a steroid cutting cycle but there are no hard and fast rules. Some people continue bulking for a year or more.

Rightly or wrongly, some bodybuilders use anabolic steroids to improve their muscle growth and help them to train harder. Certain steroids work best for bulking, while others are better for cutting. A few are popular during both cycles.

In this article, we are going to concentrate on the best steroids for bulking. However, we must point out it is not our intention to encourage you to use steroids. Nor is it our place to judge you if you do. All we can do is provide the pros and cons to help you to make an informed choice.

The pros are very attractive. Using the right steroids at the right time can deliver dramatic improvements in lean muscle mass.

Unfortunately, the cons are not so attractive. Steroids have nasty side effects and testing positive for them is a surefire way to get a competition ban. Using steroids for bodybuilding is illegal too so it might be hard to find a supplier.

In addition to providing information about the best bulking steroids, this article also contains information about the most effective alternatives. These have their pros and cons as well but the pros are many and the cons are few.

Introducing the Top 4 Steroids for Bulking

When you do a list like this, it's customary to place the best option at the top followed by the second best option, etc. That's not what we are doing here. We are listing the four best bulking steroids. Period. We are not saying one is better than the other, only that these four steroids are better for bulking than the other options are.

Many bodybuilders use these steroids to achieve massive increases in lean muscle mass. However, it's very common to use them together as a bulking stack.

When you stack steroids, it increases the benefits. That's why stacking is so popular. Unfortunately, when you stack steroids, it also adds to the risks.

Needless to say, it's fear of the side effects that causes many bodybuilders to choose safer alternatives instead. It's not just newbies that go this route, either.

Bodybuilders who have experienced steroid side effects often decide enough is enough and start using safe and legal alternatives instead.

Dianabol

Commonly referred to as Dbol for short, Dianabol is the best bulking steroid for muscle gain for bodybuilders who have an aversion to needles. However, as with all steroids you take by mouth, Dianabol is one of the worst steroids for causing liver harm.

When you put anabolic steroids into your body, they take over the role of testosterone. Options you can take by mouth are 17α-alkylated anabolic steroids. These are synthetic forms of testosterone that feature an alkyl group at the C17α position.

This isn't a science paper, so there is no need to get too technical. Suffice it to say, it's this modification that makes it possible for these steroids to still function when taken orally. If it was not for this modification, the liver would destroy the steroid, making it useless.

The flip side of this is, processing 17 alpha-escalated anabolic-androgenic steroids places a great deal of strain on the liver. [1]

What Is Dianabol?

Dianabol (DBol) is a branded version of the drug Methandienone. It was created in the 1950s by John Bosley Ziegler.

An American by birth, Ziegler was both a physician and a bodybuilder. He was inspired to create Methandienone after he discovered athletes from the Soviet Union were enhancing their abilities by using testosterone injections.

Wanting to go one better, Ziegler decided to create a synthetic hormone with greater potency. The rest, as they say, is history.

As you may be aware testosterone is an androgen hormone and an anabolic steroid. Above all else, it is the male sex hormone. Its androgenic capabilities are responsible for the biological changes that enhance the masculinity of little boys, turning them into men.

In its role as a steroid, testosterone enhances nitrogen retention and protein synthesis. In a nutshell, it makes your body better at building muscle. [2, 3, 4]

The capabilities of synthetic steroids are always measured by their anabolic rating in comparison to testosterone, which is 100.

Dianabol has an anabolic rating of 210 so Ziegler did a good job.

Dianabol Benefits

If you use Dianabol for bulking, these are the results you should expect:

Strength increases

Improvements in training capacity

Rapid gains in muscle mass and muscle tissue

Better muscle pumps during your workouts

The improvements in training ability and better muscle pumps will be largely due to the steroids ability to influence nitrogen retention.

Nitric oxide (NO) relaxes the blood vessels. This process is known as vasodilation and it is beneficial in many ways. [5, 6]

While you are training, vasodilation helps your muscles get a better supply of blood, filling up the muscles to deliver a better pump.

The blood carries oxygen to the muscles. Oxygen is required for efficient energy metabolism and the need for it increases during exercise.

By helping the muscles get extra oxygen, vasodilation slows the build-up of lactic acid. This helps you to work your muscles a little longer before experiencing that burning sensation that prevents further reps and forces you to take a break between sets.

Vasodilation also enhances lean muscle mass and growth by helping the muscles receive a better supply of amino acids and other important nutrients.

Dianabol Dosage

Bodybuilders using Dianabol often take doses of 30-50 mg per day over a 4 to 8-week bulking cycle.

For first-time users, it's best to begin with a low dose. Doing so will allow you to check how bad the side effects are. Jumping in at the deep end with any anabolic steroid is never the best way to go.

Dianabol Side Effects

Anabolic steroids suppress your body's ability to produce testosterone. Because of this, you have to follow your steroid cycles with a post-cycle therapy (PCT). If you don't you will lose muscle mass in rapid time. There will be many other consequences such as fatigue, low libido, and poor concentration as well.

You may also experience erectile dysfunction (ED).

A PCT is a treatment that involves drugs, supplements, or both. Needless to say, it also entails additional expense over and above the overall cost of your bulking steroids.

Unfortunately, you cannot avoid all of Dianabol's side effects by doing a PCT. There is a strong risk of negative issues while you are using the bulking steroid as well.

We have already mentioned one of them. This steroid is particularly hard on your liver. [1]

This is not a complete list of Dianabol side effects, but a few of the negative issues it can present include:

Acne

Insomnia

Blurred vision

Gynecomastia (man boobs)

Impaired immune function

Roid rage

Water retention

Cholesterol issues

High blood pressure

Heart attacks/strokes

The Best Legal Dianabol

If you want to get Dianabol-like benefits without having to worry about side effects or doing a PCT, D-Bal is the best steroid alternative to choose. It's part of a range of legal steroids produced by Crazy Bulk.

Instead of replacing your body's natural testosterone levels and suppressing its production, D-Bal provides a combination of natural ingredients that encourage your body to produce more testosterone than normal.

Putting it bluntly, D-Bal is a kick-ass product. Lots of bodybuilders use it. Some of them have no experience with steroids but plenty of others do and, regardless of which camp they are from, lots of them are heaping praise on D-Bal and its abilities via customer reviews.

As with all Crazy Bulk legal steroids, D-Bal has a 60-day money-back guarantee. You can buy it on its own or as part of the Crazy Bulk Bulking Stack, which is very popular and offers excellent value for money.

Deca Durabolin

Another one of the top steroids for improving muscle mass, Deca Durabolin is an anabolic steroid you have to take via injection. Although it's a powerful option, most bodybuilders incorporate it into a bulking stack.

Although it's very anabolic and good for improving muscle mass, Deca Durabolin is less androgenic than most other options. It also has a reputation for being milder. However, although Deca Durabolin presents less risk of side effects than many other options, using it for muscle growth enhancement still presents risks.

What Is Deca Durabolin?

Deca Durabolin is a brand name for the drug Nandrolone. It has FDA approval for treating certain medical conditions but is not intended for bodybuilding.

Doctors often use Nandrolone to treat muscle wastage due to disease or injury. It's also good for treating osteoporosis and anemia.

The results of a study involving HIV-positive men show the drug delivered significant improvements in muscle mass. [7]

With research like this behind the steroid, it's not surprising so many bodybuilders include it in their bulking stacks but there are still safer ways to go. Ways that do not suppress natural testosterone production or require a PCT.

Deca Durabolin Benefits

As with similar options, Deca Durabolin supports improvements in muscle growth by improving protein synthesis. It is also a good performance enhancer and has the distinction of being one of the first anabolic steroids to be banned from sports.

Some of the main benefits you can expect while using Deca Durabolin include:

Improvements in stamina and athletic capability

Rapid muscle gains and lean muscle mass increases

Faster recovery between workout

Improvements in bone density

Increases in red blood cell production

The red blood cells have the task of carrying oxygen around the body. So, by increasing their number, Deca Durabolin slows lactic acid build-up, helping you to work your muscles harder and longer before needing to stop and rest.

This steroid also has a reputation for easing joint pain. Resistance training is hard on the joints so this is something many bodybuilders find attractive.

Deca Durabolin Dosage

Deca Durabolin has a decent half-life so you only need to inject it once per week, typically over a 12-week cycle.

Some bodybuilders inject 600 mg per week. That's way too much. Doses as high as that often result in erectile dysfunction (ED).

Deca Durabolin has such a strong connection with ED, bodybuilders have even come up with a special name for this unfortunate condition. They call it Deca Dick and, if you are unlucky, the effects may last up to a year.

Using Deca Durabolin in doses of 300 mg to 400 mg per week is a much better idea but it's also possible to define the dose according to body weight. If you want to do the math, it's 2 mg of Deca Durabolin for each pound of lean body weight.

Deca Durabolin Side Effects

Now you know how to use Deca Durabolin and what kinds of results to expect, it's time to take a closer look at the steroid's negative aspects.

Of course, one of them is testosterone suppression so you need to finish every cycle with a suitable PCT.

Other Deca Durabolin side effects may include:

Acne

Itching

Nausea

Fluid retention

Gynecomastia (man boobs)

High blood pressure

Undesirable changes in cholesterol

Liver harm

Cardiovascular issues

The Best Legal Deca Durabolin

As with Dianabol, the best Deca Durabolin alternative is made by Crazy Bulk. The truth is, all of the best steroid substitutes are, so you may as well get used to hearing the name.

Having said that, if you have already spent significant time in the gym, the name may already be familiar to you. These days, a lot of bodybuilders are using Crazy Bulk legal steroids and are happy to share tales of improvements in training capability and phenomenal muscle growth.

what is the Crazy Bulk alternative to Deca Durabolin? It's called DecaDuro and, like all the best steroid alternatives, it enhances your ability to produce testosterone instead of suppressing it.

Thanks to some clever ingredient inclusions, in addition to boosting athletic capability and muscle growth like Deca Durabolin does, DecaDuro also improves joint health. It achieves this by delivering improvements in collagen synthesis that enhance the strength of your ligaments and tendons.

Trenbolone

Trenbolone is another steroid bodybuilders regularly choose as an addition to their bulking stacks. If you are not familiar with its full name, you may have heard people talking about it using the shortened version. It's "Tren" and, like most of the other steroids that work best for bulking, you need to inject it into one of your muscles.

We are tempted to use the popular bodybuilding phrase, "no pain no gain" but, in this case, it isn't true. Crazy Bulk has produced an oral alternative that many bodybuilders these days are using instead.

What Is Trenbolone?

You may be surprised to learn Trenbolone is a legitimate drug. However, it's approved for use on animals, not people. Vets use Trenbolone to make animals eat more and to enhance their muscle growth. It's very good at beefing up cattle and preparing them for the market.

As is the case with all steroids, most people just focus on Trenbolone's ability to provide anabolic enhancements, but needless to say, using this steroid presents several health risks.

Although people who use Trenbolone generally take steps to manage the dangers, when you are using a veterinary medication such as this, there is no way to know what it may be doing to your heart and other important organs.

Trenbolone Benefits

Trenbolone is a fast-acting steroid that can help bodybuilders beef up in record time. Bearing in mind that's what it's designed to do for cattle, that's hardly surprising.

If you decide to use steroids and add Tren to your cycle, these are the kind of results you could expect:

Rapid muscle growth

Greater endurance

Faster muscle recovery

Burn fat efficiently

Trenbolone also supports improvements in fat loss. For that reason, some bodybuilders include it in their cutting stacks as well. However, although Tren is a good steroid to include in a cutting stack, it offers far more value when you use it for bulking.

Trenbolone Dosage

Tren anabolic steroid is available in three different forms:

Trenbolone acetate

Trenbolone enanthate

Trenbolone hexahydrobenzylcarbonate

The best way to use Trenbolone will depend on which version you choose. Each form has a different half-life.

Trenbolone hexahydrobenzylcarbonate has been discontinued by its manufacturer so, although it may be available via certain underground labs, you are unlikely to encounter this form.

Although doses and cycle length are different for more experienced steroid users, Tren newbies who are using the acetate form often begin with doses of 300 mg per week, taken over an 8-week cycle.

However, beginners who start out with Trenbolone enanthate often take 400 mg per week and run it over a 12-week cycle.

Trenbolone Side Effects

Now you know the benefits of Tren, it's time to learn about the kind of negative issues it can cause and, yes, one of them is testosterone suppression. No big surprise there.

Some of the other side effects people experience during their Trenbolone cycles are:

Acne

Male pattern baldness

Elevated blood pressure

High cholesterol

Gynecomastia (man boobs)

Anxiety

Depression

Roid rage

Despite its usefulness as a cutting steroid, Trenbolone can also cause increases in visceral fat (weight gain). That's the body fat that's present in your mid-section and helps cushion your major organs.

Although this type of body fat is useful, when levels become too high, it presents many dangers including an increased chance of heart disease, cancer, and dementia. [8]

The Best Legal Trenbolone

Crazy Bulk Trenorol is the safest and most powerful legal Trenbolone. None of the competing products even come close.

Like the steroid it replaces, Trenorol delivers rapid results. You should notice the improvements in strength and stamina right from the start and will be amazed at the changes in body composition you experience within the first 30 days.

A lot of manufacturers make big promises for their legal alternatives but they know the claims won't hold water. They just take your money and run. That's not the case with Crazy Bulk. As we mentioned earlier, it stands by all of its legal steroids and backs them with its standard 60-day money-back guarantee.

Sustanon

Easily one of the most powerful steroids, Sustanon is also one of the most versatile. Its ability to enhance both muscle growth and fat burning make it as good for cutting as it is for bulking.

Sustanon is also one of the most popular performance-boosting steroids. It may be illegal to do so but lots of athletes use it. Sustanon offers value in many fields of sport. It's not only popular for bodybuilding.

What Is Sustanon?

Sustanon is a synthetic version of testosterone that was developed to help men suffering from low testosterone. It's not an experimental drug, it's one of the most popular options used in testosterone replacement therapy (TRT).

This is another steroid you need to inject and it's distributed in 250 ml ampules. That's why many people refer to it as Sus 250.

Sustanon provides a mix of four testosterone esters. An "ester" is a testosterone molecule that has a carbon chain.

The testosterone esters in Sustanon are:

Testosterone propionate

Testosterone isocaproate

Testosterone phenylpropionate

Testosterone decanoate

In each case, the length of the carbon chain is different. Short-chained esters are fast-acting. Their benefits also wear off quite quickly. Esters with longer chains are slower acting but remain active in the body for a greater duration of time.

Thanks to the abilities of this special mix of testosterone esters, Sustanon is a fast-acting steroid with long-lasting benefits.

However, let's not lose sight of the fact Sustanon is intended to be used as a medication, not for boosting muscle growth or improving performance in training and sports.

Sustanon Benefits

Sustanon does everything natural testosterone does.

When it's used in the intended way (for TRT) it provides men with a much-needed top-up. The average bodybuilder does not need a top-up though so their natural testosterone is pushed out of the way, suppressing its production and necessitating the need for a PCT.

However, if you use Sustanon as a bulking steroid, these are the kind of results you can expect:

Rapid improvements in muscle mass and muscle building

Improvements in physical stamina and energy

Acts as a testosterone booster

Enhanced fat-burning capabilities

Improvements in mental focus

Sustanon also has the potential to improve bone mineral density, helping to provide stronger bones.

Sustanon Dosage

Bodybuilders who use Sustanon normally inject it two times per week. More often than not, the doses they use are greater than the 250 mg provided in a single ampule. That's one of the reasons they are often hit by so many side effects.

Think about it for a moment. The 250 mg dose each ampule provides is correct for men who have such low levels of natural testosterone, they require TRT.

The average person using Sustanon for bodybuilding does not require TRT, so even a 250 mg injection provides a lot of extra testosterone enanthate their bodies do not need. Yet, they inject even more!

Is this likely to offer benefits? Obviously, it does. However, it can cause plenty of problems as well.

Even newbies often begin with 200 mg of Sustanon per week. This gradually increases to 350 mg by the end of a 7-week cycle.

As for bodybuilders following an intermediate cycle, they often inject up to 500 mg of Sustanon per week, while hardcore steroid users may go even higher.

Sustanon Side Effects

Sustanon suppresses your normal testosterone production. We've already mentioned that but now you have a better idea of the doses people are using it may be easier to understand why.

Other Sustanon side effects may include:

Acne

Oily skin

Testicle shrinkage

Hair loss and balding

Gynecomastia (man boobs)

Unnatural growth to the clitoris + developing masculine traits (women)

Unfavorable changes in cholesterol

Liver damage

Cardiovascular issues such as heart attacks and strokes

The Best Legal Sustanon

Again, the best substitute for this steroid comes from Crazy Bulk. It's called Testo-Max and, like all the company's legal steroids, Testo-Max increases natural testosterone instead of suppressing it.

The name says it all. Testo-Max is designed to take your testosterone levels up to the max and plenty of bodybuilders with experience using it confirm its ability to do so.

Some bodybuilders use it as a standalone muscle growth enhancer, but many more buy it as part of the Crazy Bulk Bulking Stack, and doing so is surprisingly cost-effective. It's much cheaper to buy the stack than it would be to buy the top 4 legal bulking steroids individually.

Best Steroids for Bulking FAQs

Here are a selection of some of the most commonly asked questions about anabolic steroids and their use to gain muscle mass.

What is a PCT?

A post-cycle therapy, or PCT, is an additional treatment that's required after a steroid cycle. It doesn't matter whether you have been bulking or cutting. Nor does your choice of steroids, there is always a need for a PCT.

Of course, this type of treatment will not be necessary after you cycle any of the top steroid alternatives. These leave your testosterone levels higher than normal instead of causing them to fall through the floor.

What happens if I don't do a PCT?

If you finish a steroid cycle and do not follow it with a PCT, you will be hit by symptoms of low testosterone. These will become apparent after the final traces of steroids leave your system.

Depending on the half-life of the steroid(s) you were using this may be within just a few days but could take up to a week.

One thing you can expect is rapid muscle loss. Fatigue is also likely to be an issue. As is depression and a lack of zest for life.

You will also very likely notice a deterioration in your ability to concentrate along with a lack of libido. There is also a good chance you will succumb to ED as well.

The bottom line is, you will probably end up in a worse position than you were in before you began bulking with steroids. Not only will you have wasted your time, you will have also wasted your money too.

Does it matter what I eat while I'm bulking?

In many ways, bulking is a lot easier than cutting. For one thing, you don't need to worry about feeling hungry. For another, unless your diet is stupidly low in protein and calories, you also don't need to worry about losing muscle mass.

Obviously, you need to get all the nutrients your body requires to maintain good health and build muscle. That includes adequate carbs and protein.

However, there is no need to become overly worried about gaining body fat because you should be able to lose this during cutting.

Some bodybuilders favor a technique called dirty bulking where they eat as much as they can and nothing is out of bounds. It's hard to see dirty bulking as a healthy option but there is no denying it can be very effective.

It's not unusual for dirty bulkers to consume 4000 to 5000 calories per day. Some of them even consume more. It's not for everyone and a diet like that must make it even harder to adjust to eating less during cutting, but dirty bulking is a quite popular option nonetheless.

What is the best bulking steroids cycle?

Using Dianabol, Trenbolone, Sustanon 250 and Deca in bulking steroid stack is most common and effective steroid cycle.

There is a synergy between the 4 anabolic steroids that can help bodybuilders to make significant muscle gains and gain lean muscle mass.

This is also the best steroid stack to use for athletes that require explosive power.

Although a cutting cycle is recommended after a bulking cycle this stack has potent fat burning properties to help bodybuilders and athletes lose body fat.

The best steroid cycle for bulking also requires a specialist diet and exercise or workout routine.

Are steroids legal for building lean muscle mass?

Steroids are a controversial topic in the world of bodybuilding. Some believe that steroids give athletes an unfair advantage, while others claim that they are a safe and effective way to improve performance. So, are steroids legal to use for bodybuilding?

The answer is complicated. In most countries, steroids are legal to purchase and use for personal use. However, it is illegal to sell or distribute steroids without a prescription. This means that if you purchase steroids from a dealer or online source, you could be breaking the law. Additionally, many professional sports leagues have banned the use of steroids, so if you are competing in a professional bodybuilding competition, you will likely be subject to drug testing.

There are legal steroids - supplements that can mimic the muscle building and fat burning effects of anabolic steroids. These supplements are made from natural ingredients and have many advantages over their chemical cousins. Natural, legal steroid alternatives are safe and do not cause side effects, they are also not banned by WADA or other administrative body in sport.

Best Steroids for Bulking and Muscle Gain Conclusion and Recommendation

There are plenty of steroids that are good for bulking but this article only details the four that work best. It also provides information about their natural alternatives.

As we stated right from the start, we are not trying to encourage anyone to use steroids. Nor is it our aim to judge anyone who does.

However, there are many good arguments for not using steroids and choosing natural and legal steroid alternatives instead. Products like D-Bal and Testo-Max may differ from anabolic steroids in that they boost testosterone instead of suppressing it, but the muscle building and fat loss results are the same.

With no side effects, zero need for a PCT, and no need to worry about competition bans or breaking the law, it's easy to understand why so many bodybuilders have switched to using Crazy Bulk legal steroids for bulking and cutting. All the pros are the same. The only con is you can only buy them directly from the manufacturer's website and may have to wait a day or two for them to arrive.