Best Supplement for Bloating 2023 - Top Supplements to Stop Feeling Bloated, Digestion and Gut Health

Bloating is a common problem that often occurs shortly after eating a meal. It can involve much discomfort and may also cause the belly to visibly extend.

Around 10-20% of otherwise healthy people have occasional problems with abdominal bloating and around 75% of those who are affected say the problem is moderate to severe.

People who have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) are even more susceptible to abdominal bloating. It's a problem that may affect up to 90% of IBS patients.

Bloating is generally a response to the digestive process but other factors can come into play. Fluctuating hormone levels are one example. Up to 75% of women report issues with bloating before and/or during their periods.

Regardless of the cause or the extent of the problem, lots of people are seeking dietary supplements that can help relieve the symptoms of bloating.

This article introduces the three supplements that work best for bloating (in 2023). All of them are capable of providing relief from bloating but, depending on your circumstances and personal preference, certain options may be more attractive than others.

After reviewing and evaluating the abilities of dozens of over-the-counter (OTC) supplements, we were able to eliminate the less helpful options and find the three supplements that work best to decrease bloating.

Each supplement provides multiple benefits and works slightly differently. All of them have strong ingredient profiles and excellent customer reviews.

#1 - YourBiology Gut + (Best Probiotic Supplement for Bloating)

YourBiology Gut + is a high-potency probiotic supplement that provides multiple benefits including relief from bloating.

As is the case with all good probiotic supplements, YourBiology Gut + also can support healthy digestion throughout, enhances gut health, and improves overall well-being.

YourBiology Gut + is the overall best supplement for bloating. Countless customer reviews confirm its value in this area. However, that's not surprising because the formulation contains probiotic species that are scientifically proven to be effective for bloating.

We rank this option the #1 choice for controlling and preventing bloating based on the science surrounding the probiotics it provides. However, it's also good to see so many customers confirming the supplement's value in this area.

YourBiology Gut + also has a money-back guarantee. Although other factors are more important than the ability to get a refund, the fact that this option has a money-back guarantee certainly works in its favor. It means you can try the supplement for 60 days and, if you are not happy with its ability to control bloating, you can claim for your money back.

YourBiology Gut + Benefits

YourBiology Gut + provides species of probiotic bacteria that are capable of providing multiple health benefits.

Some of the main benefits are:

Calmer digestion

Relief from the Bloating and the symptoms of IBS

Best probiotic for constipation

Stress reduction

Better immunity

Weight loss

Feeling more energetic

Enjoying better mental focus

Healthier-looking skin

Ingredients to Support Gut health

YourBiology Gut + provides a combination of probiotics from the Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium bacteria families. Bacteria species from these two families are renowned for their abilities to support good health.

Lactobacillus acidophilus (L. acidophilus) and Bifidobacterium lactis (B. lactis) are the two bacteria species that offer the most value as probiotics for controlling bloating. Research is highly supportive of using them in this way. [1]

As with the other probiotics in the formulation, L. acidophilus and B. lactis offer many other benefits.

For instance, L. acidophilus is one of the best probiotics for helping the immune system battle viruses. Meanwhile, B. lactis has been shown to be good for reducing abdominal fat. [2, 3]

In addition to providing two of the best probiotics for controlling bloating and digestive health, the supplement also contains Fructooligosaccharide (FOS).

FOS is a prebiotic fiber that nourishes probiotic bacteria, helping them to multiply. Although there are other natural ingredients that provide prebiotic support, FOS is widely acknowledged to be the best.

Maktrek is another important ingredient in YourBiology Gut +. It does not directly influence bloating or provide any other active benefits but it does enhance overall potency.

Maktrek is a proprietary blend of seaweed extract that's utilized in the capsule coating. It protects the capsule while it is in the stomach.

The enzymes in the stomach can be harsh on probiotic bacteria. Maktrek slows down the disintegration of the capsule so that the probiotics inside are released directly into the gut.

If it were not for this special coating, some of the probiotics would not make it through the stomach alive.

YourBiology Gut + Pros and Cons

Pros

High-potency probiotic supplement (40 Billion CFU)

Provides probiotics that have been proven effective for bloating

Contains FOS prebiotic fiber

Utilizes a special coating that ensures maximum probiotic potency

Provides multiple benefits

Shelf-stable (no need to refrigerate)

When you order 2 bottles you get an extra bottle free

Also possible to get 5 bottles for the price of 3

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

You can only buy it from the official website

It's such a popular product there are often limits on how many bottles you can buy

#2 - Digestive Enzymes (Best Enzyme Supplement for Bloating)

The name says it all. It's very clear and to the point. Digestive Enzymes is an oral supplement that provides the stomach with a daily top-up of digestive enzymes.

The idea of consuming digestive enzymes may sound a little unpleasant but don't worry. The enzymes the supplement provides are plant-based.

The enzymes in the supplement work alongside your existing digestive enzymes, enhancing the digestive process. This has many benefits including improved nutrient absorption.

Needless to say, the list of benefits to support digestive health also includes relief from bloating and intestinal gas.

Most of the benefits Digestive Enzyme supplements provide are related to better digestion. However, by helping to break down food and enhancing digestion, the supplement can indirectly boost energy and contribute to overall good health.

However, although Digestive Enzymes has already helped many people to escape the symptoms of bloating, YourBiology Gut + remains the best supplement to buy. The overall benefits it provides are far greater.

Unfortunately, some people have health issues, such as HIV, that prevent them from using probiotic supplements. Certain medical procedures, such as chemotherapy, can also prevent people from using probiotics.

If you cannot use a probiotic supplement or prefer not to do so, Digestive Enzymes is the best anti-bloating supplement to buy.

Digestive Enzymes Benefits

The manufacturer only makes one claim for this product:

Provides everyday digestive support

However, despite the modest approach to marketing, this type of support can provide many additional benefits. As we have already pointed out, reducing the symptoms of bloating is one of them.

Notable Ingredients to Promote Gut Health

Each serving of Digestive Enzymes provides enzymes that work alongside the three main digestive enzymes in the stomach:

Protease

Amylase

Lipase

Each enzyme has a specific task. Protease breaks down proteins, while amylase has the task of digesting carbohydrates.

Last but not least, lipase is responsible for breaking down dietary fats.

By supporting the activity of these three important digestive enzymes, the supplement helps stop partially digested food from progressing too far along the digestive tract, causing intestinal gas and bloating.

Digestive Enzyme's ability to enhance the activity of lipase can be particularly useful after meals that contain too much fat. Research published in Gut and Liver (journal) is highly supportive of using lipase supplements in this way. [4]

Digestive Enzymes Pros and Cons

Pros

Provides enzyme support that can prevent bloating

One of the best supplements for improving digestion

When you order 3 bottles, you an extra bottle free of charge

Cons

You can only buy it from the official website

There is no money-back guarantee

#3 - Pro X Digest (Best Hybrid Supplement for Digestive Discomfort)

Pro X Digest is an oral supplement that provides a combination of probiotic bacteria and digestive enzymes. Hybrids of this type are quite common but, due to the harsh nature of the enzymes, combining them with probiotics is not a great idea.

However, although the enzymes may diminish the probiotic potency of the supplement, they will not destroy it. And let's not forget digestive enzymes can offer relief from bloating when they are acting on their own.

This option has more in common with Digestive Enzymes than YourBiology Gut + but is incapable of providing the same broad range of benefits. However, Pro X Digest's ability to control bloating surpasses that of most of the other digestive supplements that we reviewed for this article and has the benefit of a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Pro X Digest Benefits

As with the previous product, the manufacturer makes only modest claims for Pro X Digest:

Supports healthy digestion

Enhances nutrient absorption

Notable Ingredients to Support the Digestive System

Pro X Digest is another food supplement that provides digestive enzymes that work alongside protease, lipase, and amylase.

However, it also provides three species of probiotic beneficial bacteria and one of them is L. acidophilus.

As you may recall from our YourBiology Gut + supplement evaluation, L. acidophilus is one of the best probiotics for controlling bloating. [1]

Unfortunately, the digestive enzymes in the supplement may render the daily probiotic less effective but some of the healthy bacteria will make it to the gut alive.

Nevertheless, most of this supplement's value will be due to the enzyme content, which is notably good. The role of L. acidophilus is largely supportive. Pro X Digest is best seen as an enzyme supplement that offers a few extra whistles and bells.

Pro X Digest Pros and Cons

Pros

Provides digestive enzymes that can control bloating

Contains probiotics to provide additional support

Discounts available for larger orders

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

You can only buy it from the official website

The probiotics are only likely to provide limited value

What Is Bloating?

Bloating is an unpleasant "full" sensation that results from a build-up of pressure inside the belly. The sensation may be accompanied by visible swelling of the abdomen.

Although bloating may only cause minor discomfort, it can also become extremely painful.

For some people, the bloat is only an occasional problem. Less fortunate individuals may have to endure the sensation more often. Possibly even on a daily basis.

What Causes Bloating?

Bloating generally occurs as a response to the presence of excess intestinal gas. When bloating or stomach pain occurs after meals, it may also indicate digestive issues. All three of the best supplements for bloating can help keep this type of problem under control.

Overeating or eating too fast may also cause your stomach to become bloated. Eating too fast and "gulping your food down" can be particularly bad. When you throw food into your stomach in this way it becomes easier to swallow air as well.

Although swallowing air may seem like an odd idea, it can and does happen. Fortunately, the body often tries to get rid of the unwanted gas early by burping.

When air enters the stomach and is not expelled in this way, it passes from the stomach into the intestinal tract. As well as causing a bloated sensation, this intestinal gas can be very painful.

As we pointed out earlier in this article, if you have IBS, you may be more susceptible to bloating.

Several other medical conditions have the potential to cause bloating too. Examples include gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), lactose intolerance, dumping syndrome, and Celiac disease.

More worryingly, regular problems with severe bloating may also indicate ovarian cancer or the presence of other abdominal tumors.

If you have a history of severe bloating, it makes sense to undergo a medical examination so that you can rule out the presence of a serious medical condition or get the appropriate treatment.

Bloating in women may also be a direct response to the hormonal changes that take place during their menstrual cycles. Again, though, if the problem is ongoing, it's best to undergo a medical examination.

Additional Causes of Bloating

Bloating can also happen due gut inflammation due to carbohydrate malabsorption.

This is a reasonably common problem that affects people who have difficulties processing specific types of carbohydrates such as fructose, lactose, or the carbohydrate in wheat or beans.

If your body is struggling to process one or more forms of carbohydrate, supplements that provide extra digestive enzymes may help. However, there is a lot to be said for identifying the offending foods and removing them from your diet.

This is also a common approach to controlling the IBS symptoms (another possible cause of abdominal pain).

If you have regular problems with bloating, suspect you may have IBS or have already been diagnosed with the condition, it may be helpful to begin keeping a food journal. Doing so will make it easier to pinpoint the foods that cause you problems and then stop eating them.

Constipation is another possible cause of bloating.

When you are constipated, feces becomes backed up in your colon. When this happens, it can cause a bloated sensation. This, of course, has nothing to do with the presence of intestinal gas.

5 Steps You Can Take to Reduce the Risk of Feeling Bloated

Although it can be hard to discern the cause of bloating, there are steps you can take to make it less likely to happen.

1. Drink Plenty of Water

If you don't drink enough water each day, it can increase the likelihood of constipation. When you maintain adequate hydration, it helps your poop to remain moist and continue its journey through your intestines as smoothly as possible.

2. Eat Enough Fiber

High-fiber foods help prevent constipation, along with the bloated feeling that may accompany it.

A high-fiber diet can further help prevent bloating by helping your body get rid of fecal matter that has become lodged and has started fermenting to produce excess gas..

Many types of fiber are also prebiotic foods. Where this is the case, the fiber can provide additional benefits by feeding your probiotic bacteria and enhancing its presence in your gut microbiome.

3. Keep Active

Be it walking, running, or weight training, exercise benefits the body in many ways. One of the things exercise can do is keep your bowels moving, helping to prevent constipation and bloating.

4. Avoid Processed Foods

Processed foods are low in fiber. They are also high in salt, sugar, and/or fat. There may be harmful chemical additives present as well. All these things can contribute to constipation and bloating.

5. Practice Mindful Eating

Mindful eating is not difficult. It's just a case of eating more slowly and taking time to savor your food.

When you practice mindful eating, you are less likely to swallow air with your food. Mindful eating habits can also be useful for preventing overeating and weight gain because it allows your stomach extra time to get a message through to your brain when it becomes full.

