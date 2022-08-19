Best Supplements for Muscle Growth: Top Muscle Building Pills for Workouts

If you are looking to find the best supplements for muscle growth this article is for you. We will list top muscle building supplements and also the best bulking stack to expedite your bodybuilding results.

There are many supplements, pills and products for rapid muscle growth on the market, we have commuted the list to just 4.

Top Muscle Building Supplements: Quick Look

D-Bal Max- best muscle growth supplement (top singular product) CrazyBulk Stack - best muscle building stack (combo stack for fast results) Prime Male - best testosterone booster (for over 40's)

Best Muscle Building Supplements Explained

If you are confused, D-Bal Max is the best overall choice. It is capable for producing excellent muscle growth results for beginners and professionals. If you are experienced and wanting to gain muscle mass quickly you will probably understand the importance of stacking. The Crazy Bulk Muscle Growth Stack is the best for you. The over 40's will most likely benefit the most from a testosterone booster - Prime Male is one of the leading testosterone boosters available.

Everyone will benefit from a mass gainer - this usually contains protein powder, branched chain amino acids and whey protein. A mass gainer can be used in tandem with any other muscle builder supplements.

#1 - D Bal Max - Best Muscle Building Supplement

Product: D Bal Max

Category: Anabolic muscle building supplement, alternative to the steroid, Dianabol (Dbol).

Benefits: More muscle growth, more muscle protein synthesis, more lean muscle mass.

Pros: Powerful anabolic, safe and natural for building muscles.

Cons: Not available in some countries.

Where to Buy: Online official site only.

Recommended?: YES absolutely

D Bal Max has been manufactured to provide a safe and legal substitute for one of the most powerful oral anabolic steroids of all time; Methandrostenolone, also known as Dianabol, the name it was traded under for years.

Dianabol (the steroid) can induce quick muscle growth in the user, but comes along with a bundle of negative side effects that are enough to make a grown man flinch: severe acne, shrinking testicles, man-boobs, liver toxicity, and high blood pressure, to name but a few.

An alternative product which can emulate some of the benefits of the synthetic steroid, but without the harmful effects, is therefore exactly what the muscle building masses need.

D Bal Max is the latest result of the company’s research and development process, looking into that scenario precisely. Can you really get what you want out of a muscle building dietary supplement like this? Let’s find out.

D Bal Max shows us that we are getting closer and closer to replicating the muscle building impact of steroids, without the negative side effects.

Legal and Safe - How?

You might be thinking, how is one thing safe and another not, and more importantly - fully legal for online purchase? The answer lies in how the two drugs are manufactured and how they interact with the body.

First, let’s look briefly at the synthetic steroid’s behavior:

Synthetic steroids, that are now banned, all have a similar chemical structure to one another. The oral ones like Methandrostenolone (Dianabol) require a slight alteration in order for them to survive the first pass through the liver. This doctoring of the physical structure of the steroid makes it quite toxic to the liver as it passes through. Dianabol happens to be one of the more toxic oral steroids. Still though, a lot of bodybuilders and athletes use it to promote muscle growth and lean body mass.

Another issue with exogenous steroids (those created outside the body) like Dianabol is that they heavily suppress the body’s release of its own steroid - Testosterone. Our natural testosterone is also known as endogenous testosterone, and its suppression leads to side effects such as testicular atrophy (shrinking balls). The body quits making its own testosterone because it is getting more than enough anabolic steroid influx from the Dianabol.

Also, some of the steroid aromatized to estrogen which can lead to estrogenic (female) effects like gynecomastia (man-boobs). All of this plus acne, high blood pressure and possible heart complications.

Still people do it…for muscle tissue.

Now let’s look at the alternative - D Bal Max:

Included in the formulation for this muscle building supplement are ingredients which are technically steroid derivatives from the natural world. These compounds mimic the effects of certain steroids by either raising our endogenous (natural) testosterone production or blocking excess estrogen production/aromatization. The result is more free testosterone or anabolic agents floating around the bloodstream, able to bind to receptors on the muscles and get to work building them up.

D Bal Max helps me get the best out of my workouts and my food intake. I just seem to keep adding muscle. Where I was struggling before, a little change made all the difference. - Marcus B.

These compounds may not have the sudden and dramatic impact of a synthetic steroid, but they will over time have a great effect in combination with a resistance weight training program.

And what’s more is that D Bal Max will come without the negative side effects.

Summary of the Benefits of D Bal Max

The company that manufactures this muscle growth product expect you to notice:

Gains in lean (fat free) lean muscle mass

Increases in strength and power

Reduction of fat mass

…all within the first cycle of D Bal Max. Different people will react differently but this is a very exciting time to be in the muscle supplement business and we can’t wait to see some of the results come back to us. We may update this post periodically with consumer comments and testimonials.

What Processes Does D Bal Max Use To Get Muscle Building Results?

Your body has many different means of producing the muscle gain benefits listed above. The main ones that D Bal Max will exert its power through are as follows:

Red Blood Cell traffic: by raising the RBC count, more oxygen can be shuttled to the working muscles. This has the effect of greatly improving power, strength and endurance during a workout but also quickens our recovery and preparation time between sessions.

Nitrogen retention: nitrogen is a major component of amino acids, and therefore protein - the raw material of muscle. Higher nitrogen retention means you are in an anabolic (muscle growth) state almost constantly.

Protein synthesis rates: speed this up and you speed up the results to gain more lean muscle mass. Protein synthesis is affected by so many factors that this article would be longer than the dead sea scrolls if we described them all. It’s safe to say that increasing it leads to better, faster gains in muscle mass and reduction of fat.

Note: the level to which D-Bal Max can exert influence on the above biological activities is largely down to the user and their/your willingness to exercise regularly.

Are There Any Side Effects with D-Bal Max?

This muscle supplement encourages your own system to work within the parameters controlled by your endocrine system, glands and ultimately your brain’s hypothalamus. By doing so, there are no ill effects on the liver because the vital organ doesn’t have to try and clean out any poison. Similarly, endogenous testosterone is not suppressed, it’s enhanced.

D-Bal Max will be entirely safe to use for muscle gain. We do however advise anyone who has a medical condition or pregnant/nursing mothers to consult their Doctor before using any training supplements of any sort.

Purchasing Options and Shipping

In order to get genuine muscle building pills , you must buy D-Bal Max online from the product site. The special offers and multiple purchase deals they have will only be available there as well. We have provided a secure link to the website throughout this post.

If someone told me I'd be getting these results from a pill, I would have laughed. I'm loving D-Bal Max more and more every time I catch myself in the mirror! - Joel S.

Shipping is free to the United States, The UK and Ireland and there are competitive rates for delivery to Australia and Europe. You can also view the prices in any currency you need.

Is D Bal Max Right for Me?

Our standpoint on steroid alternatives is fairly simple: the next best thing is real steroids, and they are neither legal, nor safe. Stacking D-Bal Max with other muscle mass supplements is going to be a great combination as well.

In fact, we advise taking at least a protein shake after training on top of a daily dose of D.Bal.Max. The increased protein synthesis and nitrogen retention will help you utilize a hell of a lot more of the dietary protein you take in.

In our opinion, D Bal Max is the top muscle building supplement available today.

#2 - Crazy Bulk Strength Stack for Rapid Muscle Growth

The Crazybulk Strength Stack is a 4-pack of the company’s most potent muscle hardening legal muscle building steroids.

When you order the Strength Stack you will receive:

D Bal (legal Dianabol) Testo Max (legal Testosterone/Sustanon 250) Trenorol (legal Trenbolone) Anvarol (legal Anavar)

You will also receive a FREE Guide to Strength, which together with the legal steroid stack should be all you need to start building dense, strong muscle tissue.

Each of the legal steroids are based on its illegal synthetic counterpart. Therefore, DBal is the legal version of Dianabol; Testo Max would be the legal version of synthetic testosterone (e.g. Sustanon 250).

Trenorol for Trenbolone, Anvarol for Anavar…the whole Crazybulk product line is built upon the same theme.

We’ll start breaking down the Strength Stack with Crazybulk’s flagship steroid, DBal.

Crazy Bulk D Bal

D bal is the legal version of Dianabol, aka methandrostenolone. What makes it legal? - Crazy Bulk D Bal is safer than the synthetic steroid Dianabol and it is made of 100% natural ingredients.

Some of the ingredients in muscle building legal steroids still have the same or similar effects as synthetic steroids but different mechanisms of action to cause them.

For example, synthetic Dianabol - the oral anabolic androgenic steroid - replaces natural testosterone in the body (to the point where it actually shuts down your natural testosterone production).

In contrast, D Bal from Crazy Bulk is formulated to actually boost your natural testosterone production, therefore avoiding all the problematic health issues that can arise from the testosterone suppression that synthetic illegal Dianabol causes.

D Bal is designed to increase:

Muscle Protein Synthesis

Red Blood Cell production

Nitrogen Retention

It should be noted that D Bal is taken orally, much like synthetic Dianabol. However, where some illegal synthetic steroids are injected intramuscularly, none of the Crazy Bulk legal steroids are injected. The whole Crazy Bulk product line are in capsule form.

Crazy Bulk Testo Max

Testosterone is the body’s natural anabolic hormone, and because of this, it is at the core of the steroid business.

All synthetic steroids are based on the testosterone structure. Testosterone itself is a steroid identifiable by its core of 4 rings of 17 carbon atoms.

By mimicking testosterone, the other synthetic steroids like Dianabol (discussed above) …Anadrol, Anavar or Trenbolone, can infiltrate our systems and exert their effects.

The only problem with most of the illegal synthetic steroids is that they are slightly altered to have a stronger effect. This makes their side effects more powerful as well.

Natural Testosterone, otherwise known as endogenous testosterone (made within the body) has its own side effects, so when synthetic oral or injectable steroids are used the balance of hormones can be so out of sync that the side effects come through thick and strong.

Testo Max from Crazybulk encourages the body to increase the production of its own endogenous testosterone. This allows the brain to regulate other hormones and processes in response. This in turn leads to balance, which is the major reason that these Crazy Bulk muscle gain supplements do not lead to negative side effects.

Testo Max is formulated to improve:

Muscle Strength and Stamina

Increase testosterone levels

Muscle Recovery times

Body Fat Burning

Testo Max is the pivotal component in any muscle gain stack, whether it’s a Bulking, Cutting or Strength stack.

CrazyBulk Trenorol

Trenorol is based on Trenbolone, one of the most controversial anabolic steroids of all time. People used to inject Trenbolone for a number of reasons but it was an excellent steroid for bodybuilding, if it wasn’t the safest.

Trenorol from Crazybulk is very safe, and is still as much of a fat burner and muscle builder as its illegal predecessor was.

While Trenbolone cannot be used on humans, or even animals, anymore, legal Tren is one of Crazybulk’s best sellers to this day.

It uses natural sterols and steroidal compounds to stimulate the production of your endogenous anabolic hormones.

Trenorol is particularly useful for:

Burning Fat Without Losing Muscle

Enhanced Vascularity

Increased Muscle Mass

Trenorol is a lot like super-testosterone in the ways that it burns fat and builds muscle simultaneously. However, it causes no unwanted side effects, and consists of only natural ingredients.

CrazyBulk Anvarol

Anvarol is the legal Anavar. “Var” is a serious contender for the cleanest anabolic steroid award. It is one of the bona-fide “cutting” steroids. So why is its legal equivalent in the muscle gain Strength Stack?

That’s because Anavar gave the user some of the best and longest lasting strength gains of all the anabolic steroids available.

Var was subtle in this way because while it reduced overall mass, it was actually cutting fat. And yet the user would not gain the same size in muscle in return. It would be dense, strong muscle which made the user look more defined but less massive.

The basic message here is that strength does not necessarily equal Size. And Mass and Size are not always the same thing.

Someone can have lots of muscle mass but be quite small because they have dense muscle.

Women used Anavar a lot because of this very reason. Women already add muscle mass differently to men. Left to time and training, men will add size and mass equally as they build muscle. It takes more careful training regimen design to cut fat while building muscle to get that strong and shredded look.

Women on the other hand tend to build this way naturally: strong, defined, compact muscle. Just like it takes more attention to make men do the opposite, it requires a different plan to make women build bulky muscle.

Crazy Bulk Anvarol is ideal for everyone looking to add strength and definition without necessarily adding size.

Increased Muscle Strength and Definition

Increased Fat Burning

Anvarol rounds out the CrazyBulk Strength Stack.

Do Legal Steroids Really Work for Muscle Growth?

We’ll need a scientific study to know for sure, but that isn’t likely to happen any time soon. There aren’t many studies into muscle and bodybuilding with synthetic steroids, because they were not originally intended for bodybuilding.

Most steroids were originally made with medical application in mind. They could be useful for all sorts of medical problems:

Muscle Wasting

Low Bone Mineral Density

Brittle Bones

Poor Respiration

Low Red Blood Cell manufacture

Slow Growth Rates

Autoimmune Diseases

Osteoporosis

…and so on.

The problem was that the negative side effects overshadowed the benefits that these synthetic steroids could provide. Most notable were the side effects like liver toxicity and low testosterone syndrome that synthetic anabolic steroids could cause.

Once this had been discovered as a pervasive problem amongst the synthetic steroid and hormone industry, many of them were banned if they weren’t already.

There were a couple of major crackdowns on steroids in the USA, and when they spread through the bodybuilding community due to the anabolic benefits, there was even more movement against them.

Bodybuilders the world over have used black market steroids to boost muscle growth ever since, and will continue to do so, despite the potential for negative health side effects.

Beyond steroids there are other drugs and agents which can be used - Prohormones are one type. These are like the parent hormone of the steroid, and they weren’t illegal for a long time. Eventually, though, the law caught up with them.

SARMs and SERMs - Selective Androgenic/Estrogenic Receptor Modulator - were the next wave of “steroids”, and they have been added to the controlled substances list in most countries as well. There are some SARMs for bulking that are incredibly effective.

What Is On-Cycle Therapy and Post Cycle Therapy?

When you use some muscle building supplements you may need PCT - post cycle therapy.

Synthetic Androgenic Anabolic Steroids like Dianabol, Sustanon, Trenbolone and Deca Durabolin can cause a variety of negative side effects between them.

These range in type and severity. from acne, erectile dysfunction, man-boobs and excess water retention to heart conditions, poor cholesterol balance, liver toxicity and mental instability.

To counter these potentially harmful side effects, steroid users need to take other drugs, usually prescription type drugs, which include:

Estrogen Blockers

Aromatase Inhibitors

Testosterone Replacement

Chief amongst those therapies is Testosterone Replacement. Synthetic Androgenic Anabolic Steroids suppress the production of natural testosterone because of a negative feedback loop whereby the body is saturated with androgenic hormones from the steroids and thus shuts its production down.

Many other side effects can arise from this state of Low Testosterone Syndrome, both during and after the cycle of steroids, which is why Testosterone must be taken during (on cycle therapy) and after as Post Cycle Therapy.

Do Crazy Bulk Muscle Supplements Have Any Side Effects Though?

The range of muscle supplements from CrazyBulk are formulated from natural ingredients, which include the natural steroids and steroids like compounds which exist in the natural world.

Found in various corners of the world, from the secluded to the highly accessible, the extracts of these plants, flowers, fruits, seeds, fungi and even insects can trigger processes within the human body that act in similar ways to anabolic hormones.

Legal steroids don’t have negative side effects because they do not interrupt and stop the body’s natural hormone production. Instead they boost it.

Where Can I Purchase CrazyBulk Muscle Building Stack

CrazyBulk muscle building pills are available worldwide with Free Global Shipping to over 100 countries. This includes all major destinations like the USA, Australia, Canada, UK, Ireland and virtually all of Europe.

Crazy Bulk special offers are also available:

Every 3rd Item is FREE Packages are Shipped for FREE Worldwide Products come with a FREE Strength Guide

There are even money saving deals if you buy more than one stack, which is great for people who are prepared for the long-term.

#3 - Prime Male - Boost Testosterone Levels for Over 40's

There aren't many Testosterone boosters I get too excited about; most of the products in high street supplement stores contain confusing ingredients which haven't been heavily researched yet, so no-one knows how useless they are. What makes it worse is the ingredients that DO work don't tend to be included at very relevant dosages. They're usually the really expensive ones, too.

A supplement called Prime Male got picked up by my radar, and the first thing I noticed was the whopping amount of stuff inside the pills. Like I said, most new big brands are going minimalist: one pill per day, with something like 500mg of herbs with complicated names that are hard to spell - that sort of thing.

Prime Male swaggers into the industry with 3000mg of active ingredients and acts like it's no big deal. Just quadrupling the nearest competition everybody, nothing to see here. So I thought I'd take a closer look at this leather-jacket-wearing infiltrator that's upsetting the rich kids in the prep school and see what's what.

When Muscle Supplements Go Primal

It's a little ironic that most of the big companies that make testosterone boosting supplements and pills for muscle growth have chosen profit margins over product power. In the very least, something ultimately connected to increasing the essence of our raw manliness should be packing some serious ammo.

In my opinion Prime Male is now the big Kahuna of testosterone boosters, leaving its competition to whimper in the shadows like a bunch of eunuchs at the Olympic Games.

I was looking into D-Aspartic Acid (DAA) recently and found that it can increase testosterone levels within just a week of using it, and that at its peak efficacy, it can boost the big T by up to 50%. Prime Male's main inclusion is D-AA, and it contains more of that single ingredient than most other supposed T boosters' entire formula.

This supplement is available in One, Two or Three bottle packages. Each bottle is a month's worth of the pills, and currently the 3 bottle deal gets you a 4th bottle andworldwide delivery for FREE.

Prime Male Benefits

This product's testosterone boosting power will benefit the user in different departments of life:

Body: improved body composition and muscle growth comes from the main natural anabolic hormone in the body, Testosterone being steadily increased

Mind: feelings of improved vitality will not only be experienced physically but in mood, focus, drive, attention, and so on.

Bedroom: naturally, testosterone is the main sex hormone of course

General well-being: from improved cardio-vascular health to sharpened insulin sensitivity

It's easy to overlook a lot of the natural mechanisms that Testosterone plays a role in maintaining, or is even the star player of. The 'raw manliness' comment earlier was no joke; testosterone is in many ways the fundamental substance that makes us men.

The Prime Male Blend

I mentioned D-AA already, and there's quite a few more ingredients in the blend to make up the 300mg total weight:

D-Aspartic Acid (D-AA) 1800mg

Nettle Root Extract 300mg

Mucuna Pruriens 200mg

Magnesium 200mg

Oyster Extract 125mg

Fenugreek 100mg

Siberian Ginseng 80mg

BioPerine 10mg

Zinc 11mg

Vit B6 - 6mg

Vit D3 - 5200 IU

Vit K2 - 20mcg

Of the 12 components here, all of them are known to in some way support or boost free testosterone levels and help build lean muscle mass, with the exception of BioPerine. This is a trademarked derivative of black pepper, capable of increasing the absorption rate and bioavailability of all the other ingredients within the blend.

There is a good balance of herbal, mineral and vitamin type compounds here, too. Many bodybuilders swear by nettle root and fenugreek to give them an androgenic rush. Mucuna Pruriens may even go above and beyond testosterone stimulation and give our growth hormone levels (HGH) a kick, adding even more anabolic muscle growth response.

Overall, it's a very comprehensive mixture, and there have been no compromises made on either the quality or quantity.

Safety and Side Effects

I have not encountered any side effects from this testosterone supplement and am yet to hear of any from people who use it. All the ingredients have a reputation for being safe at the amounts they have been included.

Guys with a pre-existing medical condition or taking any medication should consult their doctor before taking this or any other type of supplement.

How To Get The Best Results - Muscle Growth and Libido

Physical training, adequate sleep and nutrition are the keys to healthy testosterone levels and muscle growth, especially the latter two. If you burn the candle at both ends too often, or dine on too much fast food with little nutritional value it's going to catch up with you and could stimulate the release of higher than needed levels of cortisol, which actually counteracts the good work of testosterone.

Do yourself a favor, if you're purchasing Prime Male, then give yourself the chance to become just that.

You should take one capsule 4 times a day consistently with meals.

Where to Buy Prime Male

There are several purchasing options available for Prime Male but the most economical in the long run has to be the 3 bottle package. With it you'll actually get a 4th bottle for free, and worldwide shipping - also free.

Four bottles gives you 4 months of supplementation. In my opinion, that is a good length of cycle before you take a couple of weeks break from it, and then repeat the whole thing. Obviously if you're watching the pennies then there are one and two bottle packages as well, but the perks aren't the same.

Prime Male Conclusion

Anyone flirting with the big 40 and older will benefit from using this testosterone booster and muscle building supplement, as will people who think low levels of testosterone might be holding them back. So, whether you think you're over the hill, standing on the summit, or you can just make out its snowy peak in the distance, Prime Male is an excellent dietary supplement to give your testosterone a boost. There are no negative side effects of the ingredients and the blend is a fully dosed and proven formula.

Best Supplements for Muscle Growth Summary

If you're looking to build muscle, you might be considering taking a supplement. But with so many options on the market, it can be tough to know where to start. I hope our guide on what to look for in a muscle building supplement has been useful.

Here is a summary of what to look for when buying supplements for muscle growth.

First, consider what your bodybuilding and muscle gaining goals are. Are you looking to bulk up, or just tone your existing muscles? Your goal will help determine which ingredients to look for in a supplement. For example, if you're looking to bulk up, you might want a supplement that contains creatine. Creatine helps to increase energy levels and promote muscle growth. On the other hand, if you're just looking to tone your muscles, you might want a supplement that contains protein. Protein powder is essential for repairing and rebuilding muscles after exercise.

Second, take a look at the ingredient list. Some supplements contain proprietary blends of ingredients, while others list each ingredient and its dosage separately. If you're looking for a specific ingredient, such as creatine or protein, make sure it's listed on the label. Also, check the dosage to make sure you're getting enough of the ingredient to actually see results.

Finally, don't forget to read the reviews of muscle building supplements. Look for supplements that have been tested by third-party labs and that have positive customer reviews. These can help you narrow down your options and find a supplement for muscle growth that's right for you.