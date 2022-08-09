Best Testosterone Boosters for Men Over 50, Test Booster Supplements for Older Males

Testosterone levels decline naturally as men age. This begins after the testosterone peak that helps get young men through adolescence.

Although the drop is generally slow and steady, by the time the average guy reaches 30, his testosterone levels are likely to be falling by around 1% each year.

Once you understand this, it's not so surprising that so many men over 50 require the help of testosterone boosters.

Best Testosterone Supplements for Men Over 50: Quick Look

The dietary supplements above are suited to all men of all ages. The top 2 products are better suited to men that could be experiencing signs symptoms of the male menopause - or Andropause. Testo-Max is suited for muscle gains.

Testosterone Production as Men Get Older

Testosterone is both a sex hormone and a steroid. In its role as a hormone, it turns young boys into men, assists sperm manufacture, and fires up a man's sex drive.

In its role as a steroid, testosterone is a key player in muscle growth and protein synthesis. It also boosts athletic performance, and improves bone mineral density.

Testosterone is integral to many other biological processes as well, including fat burning and regulating weight gain, and even helps to provide a healthy state of mind.

Bearing in mind the hormone's far-reaching importance, it's not surprising that low testosterone production can cause men to experience so many problems.

By the time they reach 50, some guys who used to be muscular and virile are struggling with erectile dysfunction and increased body fat. It's one of Mother Nature's most unfortunate games, but when you have a good testosterone booster in your corner, you don't have to play by the rules.

This article lists the best testosterone boosters for men who are aged 50 or older. Finding them was not easy. There is a big demand for supplements that promote natural testosterone production. That means there are a lot of them. Many of them are not very good. Some are okay, but what man would settle for okay when it is possible to have the best?

Top 5 Testosterone Booster Supplements Reviews

After reviewing and evaluating the capabilities of all the testosterone boosters that are popular with men aged 50 or older, these are the five supplements that came out on top:

Now you know their identities, let's take a look at some of the things these five leading products can do, what makes them tick, and the benefits they can bring into your life.

#1. TestoPrime (Editor's Choice)

TestoPrime is one of the most popular testosterone booster supplements with men who are 50 or older. Customer feedback makes it clear that it's also the one that works best.

TestoPrime was designed especially for men who want to reverse the hormonal consequences of aging and the male menopause (andropause).

Reviews from men who use TestoPrime are highly praising of the supplement's ability to make older men look and feel better while also delivering improvements in physical and sexual performance.

As with all the supplements that made the grade and earned a place on our list of best testosterone boosters for men over 50, TestoPrime provides some of the best natural testosterone boosters known to man.

There are 12 ingredients in total and the formulation does not have any unnecessary binders and fillers. Working together the key ingredients in TestoPrime can deliver massive increases in circulating testosterone, helping the aging males feel younger, fitter, and more virile.

If you are being held back by low testosterone, TestoPrime can help. Since its launch in 20116, its already clocked up more than 143.000 satisfied customers. Make no bones about it, this all-natural supplement is exceptionally good. That's why we are rating it #1.

However, in addition to being the best testosterone booster for men who are aged 50+, TestoPrime is also the safest testosterone supplement and also the option with the best money-back guarantee. It's not just good for a month or two, it's good for life!

TestoPrime Benefits

TestoPrime provides a diverse range of benefits:

Boosts libido and fertility

Reduces effects of male menopause

Improves bone mineral density

Assists fat burning

Enhances muscle growth and repair

Improves memory and cognitive function

Protects against anxiety and fatigue

Supports good cardiovascular health

How to Use TestoPrime

TestoPrime is an easy test supplement to fit into your daily routine. You only need to remember to take four capsules each morning. Preferably before eating breakfast. When you take TestoPrime on an empty stomach, it helps your body to begin absorbing the ingredients right away.

TestoPrime Ingredients

Here are the 12 ingredients that make it possible for TestoPrime to provide such outstanding results:

D-Aspartic Acid

Panax Ginseng

Fenugreek extract

KSM 66

Green Tea Extract

Pomegranate Extract

Vitamin D

Zinc

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B5

Garlic Extract

Black Pepper Extract

Although some of the ingredients directly influence testosterone production, others have a more supportive role. It's also worth noting most of the ingredients in TestoPrime have value in multiple areas so, in addition to giving you higher free testosterone levels, they help enrich your life in other ways as well.

The role of black pepper extract is mainly supportive but it's still a valuable asset to the formulation. It provides an alkaloid called piperine that enhances the absorption of the other ingredients, helping to maximize the benefits.

However, D-aspartic acid, ginseng, and fenugreek are all potent testosterone boosters. As are some of the other ingredients.

KSM 66 is a respected brand of ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) extract that boasts unbeatable potency.

Ashwagandha is an adaptogen herb. As with other adaptogens, including ginseng, Ashwagandha is very good at reducing anxiety and stress.

More importantly (for this formulation, anyway) ashwagandha boosts testosterone. The results of one study show the herb produced 10-22% increases in testosterone in only three months.

Data from the same study also highlights ashwagandha's ability to increase fertility. After the treatment, 14% of the participants, who had been suffering from stress-related infertility, had successfully gotten their partners pregnant.

Zinc and Vitamin D are also good for supporting improvements in testosterone. Both nutrients are equally useful for improving immunity.

Research shows antioxidants can be useful for controlling and compensating for testicular aging. so, not surprisingly, TestoPrime also provides antioxidant-rich ingredients such as pomegranate and green tea.

TestoPrime Pros & Cons

PROS

Contains several of the best natural testosterone boosters

Provides a diverse range of benefits

Does not have any known side effects

Only one dose is required per day

100% satisfaction (lifetime) guarantee

CONS

Only available from the official website

#2. Prime Male

Another one of the best testosterone boosters for men who are 50 and over, Prime Male helps some men achieve a 42% improvement in testosterone production in as little as 12 days.

Obviously, just because some men achieve this it does not mean all men will do so. However, the results are still worth waiting for even when it takes a little bit longer.

Thousands of men rate this product very highly, including the Hollywood legend Dolph Lundgren. With more than 60 years on the clock, Dolph still practices martial arts and trains with weights every week. He finds Prime Male allows him to train harder and feel more positive and energetic.

Like countless other men who use this product, Dolph also points out Prime Male's ability to increase libido.

Prime Male Benefits

When you boost your testosterone with Prime Male, these are the kind of results you can expect:

Higher levels of circulating testosterone

Improvements in lean muscle mass

Feeling stronger and faster

Greater libido

More energy and greater resistance to fatigue

Finding it easier to burn fat and get lean

Better mood and greater self-confidence

Clearer thinking, better mental focus, and improvements in overall cognitive function

As with any other good testosterone supplements, Prime Male also has the potential to improve cardiovascular health.

How to Use Prime Male

As with TestoPrime, you need to take four capsules per day. However, in this case, you don't take them all at once. You take one capsule with each of your main meals and then swallow a final one just before going to bed.

Prime Male Ingredients

In common with TestoPrime, Prime Male contains 12 ingredients. The two natural testosterone boosting supplements also have several ingredients in common.

As you become familiar with all the best testosterone boosters, you will notice certain ingredients turn up again and again.

That's not surprising because all the leading supplement manufacturers favor using ingredients that have plenty of scientific proof that shows the kind of things they can do.

Here is a quick snapshot of Prime Male's 12 key ingredients:

D-Aspartic Acid

Korean Ginseng

Ashwagandha Extract

Zinc

Vitamin B6

Black Pepper

Boron

Magnesium

Nettle Root

Vitamin D3

Vitamin K2

Luteolin

As you can see, D-aspartic acid, ginseng, and ashwagandha are at the top of the list. All three of these ingredients are also in TestoPrime.

Although one formulation includes ginseng as Panax ginseng and the other as Korean ginseng, these are just two of several names commonly used for this famous Asian adaptogen herb. Asian ginseng and red ginseng are two more.

As you may be aware, ginseng has a longstanding reputation as an aphrodisiac. If you want fresh lead in your pencil, it can help to put it there.

Ginseng is equally valuable as a medicinal herb. It reduces stress, boosts immunity, and does a lot more besides.

Research suggests many of ginseng's abilities to boost testosterone naturally may be due to compounds called ginsenosides.

Unfortunately, Prime Male provides ashwagandha in its basic form instead of KSM 66. That's one of the reasons we cannot rate it as highly as TestoPrime. However, even in its basic form, Ashwagandha is still one of the best herbs for boosting testosterone.

One of the nice things about this formulation is it includes zinc and magnesium. It's a useful pairing. Both minerals increase testosterone but their value increases when they work as a team.

Prime Male Pros & Cons

PROS

Contains some of the best natural testosterone boosters

Provides a diverse range of benefits

Specially formulated for older men

No known side effects

CONS

Only available from the official website

You need to take four doses per day

#3. Testo Max

Although the previous two testosterone supplements are better for most men who are over 50, Testo Max may be the best option if you are serious about bodybuilding or sports.

Bodybuilders often use steroids for lean muscle mass and muscle gain, while athletes use them to improve performance and energy levels.

Steroids take over the role of testosterone. However, although they can deliver noticeable improvements in muscle growth, stamina, and performance, steroids also present many health risks.

Sustanon is one of the most popular bodybuilding steroids. It's also a prescription treatment for low testosterone. When used in this way, under the correct medical supervision, Sustanon can change men's lives for the better.

Unfortunately, people who use Sustanon for bodybuilding or sports inject overly high doses. They have to. It's the only way to get the kind of results they seek.

Testo Max is the leading bodybuilding alternative to Sustanon. It is safe, legal, and using it will not get anyone any competition bans.

Unlike anabolic steroids, Testo Max does not suppress natural testosterone or try to replace it. Testo Max enhances your body's ability to produce this important bodybuilding steroid hormone.

If you find it hard to believe a natural product such as testosterone boosting supplement can perform like a steroid, don't sweat it. You can test this one's ability to do so without risking your money because the manufacturer offers a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Testo Max Benefits

These are the kind of results the manufacturer tells its customers to expect.

Enhances physical performance

Reduces muscle recovery time

Delivers extreme muscle gains

Enhances strength and stamina

Men who have experience using this highly specialized testosterone booster confirm that it does these things. More importantly, many men who have relevant experience with steroids, confirm Testo Max's value as a safe and legal alternative to Sustanon.

How to Use Testo Max

The dose is four capsules daily. It's best to take them on an empty stomach.

Testo Max Ingredients

A slightly simpler formulation than the previous two products, Testo Max has 11 key ingredients, not 12:

D-Aspartic Acid

Panax Ginseng Root

Fenugreek Seed Extract

Vitamin D3

Magnesium

Zinc

Vitamin B6

Vitamin K1

Nettle Leaf Extract

Boron

Bioperine

This is the third time you will have encountered D-aspartic acid so it's probably a good idea if we explain why it's so popular.

D aspartic acid is an amino acid that stimulates the release of luteinizing hormone. This, in turn, stimulates the testes causing them to produce additional testosterone.

As you can see, this formulation also takes advantage of the testosterone-boosting abilities of magnesium and zinc.

With ginseng and Vitamins B6 and D3, once again, we are seeing a lot of the same important key players.

As with the previous two testosterone supplements, Testo Max takes advantage of the bioavailability enhancing capability of black pepper.

However, in this case, the manufacturer is using a branded extract, called Bioperine, that's standardized to be 95% piperine.

Nettle leaf is a notable inclusion as well. It doesn't boost your testosterone. Instead, it helps you to maintain the value of your existing circulating testosterone by preventing it from binding with sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG).

Vitamin K1 has similar protective capabilities, as does boron. Working together, these three Testo Max ingredients maximize the amount of testosterone that's "free" to bind with muscle receptors and enhance protein synthesis.

Testo Max Pros & Cons

PROS

You only need to take one dose per day

Safe alternative to Sustanon and similar steroids

No known side effects

60-day money-back guarantee

CONS

Only available from the official website

Works best for bodybuilding and sports people

#4. Testogen

As is the case with a lot of the best testosterone boosters for males, Testogen isn't primarily aimed at men aged 50 or older. However, customer reviews show it delivers very good results for men who are in this age bracket.

Always an excellent choice, this natural testosterone booster supplement has already helped more than 116,000 men, worldwide, enjoy higher testosterone levels along with all the benefits the hormone provides.

Men using Testogen often praise its ability to enhance muscle growth, give them extra energy and greater libido and generally improve their overall quality of life.

Just because you are getting older and experiencing symptoms of andropause, it does not mean you have to let aging slow you down. You can be in your fifties and still feel like you are in your prime. Like all the other top T-boosters, Testogen can help you to do it.

Testogen Benefits

If you choose to make your free testosterone levels higher with Testogen, these are the kind of results you should expect:

A natural increase in testosterone

Reversal of all the symptoms of low testosterone

Boost energy levels and better workouts

Less susceptibility to fatigue

Improvements in muscle growth and strength

Finding it easier to burn excess body fat

Improvements in libido and sexual performance

More zest for life

How to Use Testogen

The dose is four Testogen capsules per day.

As with some of the other top testosterone boosters, the manufacturer says it's best to take all four capsules at breakfast.

Testogen Natural Ingredients

The Testogen testosterone boosting formulation provides the following 11 ingredients:

D-Aspartic Acid

Fenugreek Extract

Nettle Leaf Extract

Korean Ginseng

Zinc

Magnesium

Vitamin D3

Boron

Vitamin K1

Vitamin B6

Bioperine

Once again, we are seeing a lot of the old favorites including D-aspartic acid, ginseng, and nettle leaf extract.

There is some vitamin K and Boron in there as well, so this is another option that's amply geared for breaking the bond between testosterone and SHBG.

In addition to helping keep your circulating testosterone levels free, boron also appears to work very well alongside Vitamin D.

Although we have already encountered fenugreek more than once, we have not yet explained its importance. This is a good time to put that right.

If you thought fenugreek was only useful for cooking, you got it very wrong. It's also a useful medicinal herb that has value in many areas, including helping to prevent skin aging. [9]

For many men aged 50 or more the anti-aging benefits of fenugreek may be interesting but that's not why it's in so many of the best testosterone booster pills.

It's present because research proves fenugreek has a significant effect on total serum testosterone levels.

Testogen Pros & Cons

PROS

Only need to take one dose per day

Delivers a natural testosterone boost

Provides many desirable benefits

No known side effects

100-day money-back guarantee

CONS

Only available from the official website

#5. TestoFuel

Like Testo Max, TestoFuel is primarily for men who are heavily involved in bodybuilding or sports. So, if you are aged 50 or more, love to train, and find it harder now you are older, TestoFuel is one of the best testosterone boosters to choose.

TestoFuel and its abilities are endorsed by Robby “The Black Prince” Robinson. A four-time Mr. Universe and five-time Mr. Olympia, Robbie was big in the 70s. He's still "big" now because he continues to follow a rigorous training regimen and is still lean and ripped at over 70 years old.

Robby admits training becomes more challenging as you get older and says he uses TestoFuel to help fuel his training effort and retain his still phenomenal physique.

The main difference between TestoFuel and Testo Max is it's not trying to compete with steroids but it's still a good alternative to use. The other difference is that TestoFuel does not have a money-back guarantee.

That threw us a bit. We always like to see good refund policies on a testosterone supplement so TestoFuel almost didn't make our list. However, with such a credible celebrity endorsement, along with so many good ingredients in its formulation, we decided to let TestoFuel scrape through.

TestoFuel Benefits

If you choose to power up your workouts with TestoFuel, these are some of the benefits you should expect:

More energy and stamina

Raises testosterone levels naturally

Strength increases and improvements in muscle growth

Reductions in body fat

Better mood

Greater self-esteem

How to Use TestoFuel

The dose is four capsules per day. Although the benefits begin to kick in straight away, the manufacturer states that, before you can really appreciate the improvements, you will probably need to continue supplementation for at least a couple of months.

TestoFuel Ingredients

With only nine active ingredients, TestoFuel is a somewhat less complicated product than the other testosterone boosters that made our list.

Vitamin D3

Magnesium

Zinc

Vitamin K2

Vitamin B6

D-Aspartic Acid

Ginseng

Fenugreek Seed

Oyster Extract

Once again, we are seeing a lot of old friends and this is another formulation that delivers that useful pairing of magnesium and zinc. [5]

However, when it comes to tackling SHBG, Vitamin K is pretty much having to go it alone.

Nevertheless, with D-aspartic acid, and fenugreek in the formulation as well, it's easy to understand why the Black Price finds TestoFuel works so well.

The formulation also provides oyster extract. This is a less popular ingredient in testosterone boosters but, popular or not, it gets the job done.

Many people eat oysters as an aphrodisiac and there are plenty of stories that suggest that they work. This may be because oyster flesh is so rich in zinc and, as we have already pointed out, zinc is a testosterone booster.

However, oyster flesh may also have additional value as a testosterone increaser.

Research suggests that oyster oligopeptides (short chains of amino acid monomers linked via peptide bonds) can boost testosterone production in older males by reducing oxidative stress in the testicular tissues.

Additional research suggests oyster peptides may also be good for helping men overcome erectile dysfunction (ED). [12]

TestoFuel Pros & Cons

PROS

Strong ingredient profile

Proven to raise testosterone levels naturally

Provides oyster peptides

One of the best testosterone boosting supplements for training and muscle growth

No known side effects

CONS

Only available from the official website

No money-back guarantee

Does the Male MenoPause Really Exist?

There is often confusion and misleading information about the male menopause (Andropause).

A testosterone deficiency or a drop in free testosterone levels develop later in life (known as late-onset hypogonadism) and usually affects men when they reach 50 years of age.

Although there is no real concrete proof that the drop in testosterone levels affects men the same way it affects women who experience a drop in estrogen levels.

So the jury is still out a to whether the whether the male menopause is really a thing.

Additional Ways to Increase Testosterone Production

Although all the products we have covered in this article can produce dramatic improvements in testosterone and quality of life, there are some additional steps you can take to help support the good effects.

One of the best things to do is make sure you are getting adequate sleep. Although younger men often burn the candle at both ends, lack of sleep can cause a lot of problems as you start to get older.

Even in younger men, lack of sleep can lead to reductions in testosterone. Lots of studies prove this is so. The results from one of them show reducing sleep to just five hours per night can result in a 15% decrease in circulating testosterone.

Getting more exercise is another good way to help maintain healthy testosterone levels.

Bearing in mind the way low testosterone can cause fatigue and steal your vitality, we understand that, at least in the early days, this may be hard.

However, once the benefits of your natural testosterone booster supplements become apparent, getting more exercise is a good way to utilize the extra energy. In addition to helping you burn more calories and improve muscle mass, the extra activity will help promote restful sleep.

HITT training can be particularly good. Research published in Endocrine Connections proves its ability to improve free testosterone in sedentary, aging males.

If you want to maintain high levels of circulating free testosterone, it's also advisable to reduce your use of plastics. Certain plastics and, in particular BPA, contain estrogen-like compounds that can cause your testosterone levels to plummet.

Best Testosterone Booster Supplements for Over 50's Conclusion

Many men are struggling with health and vitality issues that are due to low testosterone. Although the effects can be noticeable at 30, by the time the average guy reaches 50, things can be particularly bad.

Some men may be able to tackle the problem with testosterone replacement therapy but going this route may entail side effects. It also involves regular injections. A lot of guys don't want that.

Using natural supplements that boost testosterone levels is becoming an increasingly popular alternative to such treatments and the best options can be very effective.

Testosterone replacement therapy provides synthetic hormones and it's easy to argue that it's never going to be quite as good as your own.

The best testosterone boosting supplements encourage aging male bodies to step up their game and begin producing larger quantities of testosterone. Instead of interfering with nature, they provide a safe and natural biological tweak.

As you may have noticed all the supplements in our list of best testosterone boosters for men over 50 contain ingredients that have proven value. There is plenty of proof that the natural test boosters they provide can deliver the results.

You may also have noticed that we provide plenty of links to studies. We know you may not have time to do the extra reading but all the sources we used during our research are easy to access if you want to do some extra checks.