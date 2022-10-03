Best Testosterone Supplements for Women, Pills to Increase Female Testosterone Levels

Low testosterone levels in women can be just as problematic as they are to men. The t-booster market is heavily biased towards men though. The truth is, ALL testosterone booster supplements work equally well for women! With this in mind we have reviewed and compared the best testosterone boosters for women.

Best Testosterone Booster for Women - Supplements to Boost Low Testosterone in Women

Testo Prime (best overall testosterone booster supplement) Testo Max (for women who train) Testogen (for ardent gym going women) Testol 140 (best SARM and test stack) Testonine (best new testosterone supplement)

All 5 testosterone boosting supplements above are suitable for female use. The marketing and branding for t-booster supplements are more geared toward men and this reflects in the masculine website and product packaging.

Why Increase Testosterone in Females?

Testosterone is the male sex hormone but that doesn't mean women need to shy away from it. They need testosterone too. Just not as much as men do.

Men produce most of their testosterone via their testes. Women produce most of theirs via the hilus cells in their ovaries. These are very similar to the testicular Leydig cells. [1]

Both sexes also produce lesser quantities of testosterone via their adrenal glands. In men, adrenal testosterone production has little importance. However, in women, it supports hair growth around the genitals and under the arms. [2]

As with men, testosterone production in women decreases with age. It can also be influenced by other factors such as their menstrual cycles and even the time of day.

When women's testosterone levels become too low their bodies can struggle to produce red blood cells. This can trigger additional problems including anemia and fatigue.

Low testosterone can also result in a lack of interest in sex, weight gain, poor concentration, and many other undesirable issues.

These may include:

Sluggishness

Sleep disturbances

Muscle weakness

Fertility problems

Loss of bone density

Vaginal dryness

Irregular menstrual cycles

Some women fail to realize the cause of their low testosterone issues, while others simply try to grin and bear it. However, many women who have a better understanding of their predicament choose to control the situation by using an appropriate testosterone booster.

There are plenty of testosterone boosters you can buy over the counter but the quality of most of them leaves a lot to be desired. All the best testosterone boosters for women are only available online.

Top 5 Testosterone Boosters for Women

Here are the five testosterone boosters that work best for boosting low testosterone in women:

As you can see, the manufacturers haven't put much imagination into naming their products. It's "Testo" this or "Testo" that, all down the line.

Fortunately, all of them have put a lot more thought into choosing the right ingredients for their formulations to boost testosterone levels significantly.

With plenty of scientific evidence to show what the ingredients can do and excellent customer reviews, these are the only five options that made it through our product evaluations and earned a place on this list.

All five supplements are heavily marketed toward men but that's not surprising bearing in mind the extra importance testosterone has to the male physique.

#1 - Testo Prime

Testo Prime is a testosterone booster designed for anyone who is aged 18 or older and struggling with issues related to low testosterone. It's a natural supplement powered by a cutting-edge formulation of nutrients, herbs, and plant extracts.

All the ingredients in Testo Prime offer value in multiple areas, some of which will be of particular interest to women. It's not a difficult product to fit into your daily routine either. You only need to take one dose per day.

Testo Prime Benefits

Fights fatigue

Boosts libido and fertility

Assists fat burning

Improves bone mineral density

Enhances muscle growth and repair

Protects against anxiety

Improves memory and cognitive function

Supports good cardiovascular health

These are the benefits the manufacturer places the most focus on. However, as we already pointed out, thanks to the versatility of the ingredients, there will be bonus benefits as well.

Testo Prime Ingredients to Boost Testosterone Levels for Women

The Testo Prime testosterone-boosting formulation consists of 12 active ingredients:

D-Aspartic Acid

Panax Ginseng

KSM 66

Fenugreek

Pomegranate Extract

Green Tea Extract

Vitamin D

Zinc

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B5

Garlic Extract

Black Pepper Extract

So, now we know what the main players in the formulation are, let's take a look at some of the things they can do.

Main T Boosting Ingredients

D-aspartic acid is present in most good testosterone boosters. It doesn't sound like a natural ingredient, does it? Don't worry, though, it is. D-aspartic acid is an amino acid that's present in many foods including beef, chicken, asparagus, and eggs.

D-aspartic acid does not directly influence testosterone production but it stimulates the release of a hormone that does. It's called luteinizing hormone and it's produced by the pituitary gland.

After the hormone is released, the blood carries it to the testes where it acts on the Leydig cells, encouraging them to produce testosterone. [3]

D-aspartic acid is a good inclusion but it isn't acting alone. The Testo Prime formulation also provides several more natural testosterone boosters including Panax ginseng and Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera).

Ashwagandha is a potent Indian adaptogen herb that reduces stress and offers numerous other health benefits including higher testosterone.

Testo Prime provides Ashwagandha as KSM-66. It's a branded extract that's standardized to deliver a consistently high potency. When it comes to Ashwagandha extracts, KSM-66 is as good as it gets.

Even in its basic form, Ashwagandha has been shown to increase testosterone by up to 22%. [4]

There are many types of ginseng but Panax ginseng is the best. It has many alternative names including Asian ginseng and Korean ginseng.

Like Ashwagandha, ginseng is an adaptogen herb that offers multiple health benefits most of which appear to be due to compounds called ginsenosides. [5]

Fenugreek is another good inclusion. Although its ability to boost testosterone has made it an ingredient that's normally associated with supplements for men, it offers many benefits that are specific to women including relief from the pain of menstrual cramps. [6, 7]

A Fenugreek extract supplement is extremely worthwhile for a woman as it can highten sexual desire. For older women it can help increase DHEA, the steroid hormone found in the adrenal glands.

Vitamin D supplementation can improved sexual function and reduce symptoms of depression.

Testo Prime Pros & Cons

Pros

Provides several natural testosterone boosters

Natural testosterone supplement

Similar results to testosterone replacement therapy

Only one dose is required per day

Does not have any known side effects

100% satisfaction (lifetime) guarantee

Cons

Only available from the Testo Prime website

#2 - Testo Max

Testo Max is a little different from our top choice because it's designed to support the hormonal requirements of people who love to train. It's part of a range of legal steroids developed by a company named Crazy Bulk.

As you may be aware, the anabolic steroids used for bodybuilding are chemical synthetic equivalents to testosterone.

Such options can deliver notable improvements in muscle growth, training ability, and sports performance, but they can also cause serious health issues. Anabolic steroids also screw up your entire endocrine system, affecting your body's ability to produce testosterone.

It's illegal to use steroids for bodybuilding and they are banned from use in competitive sports. There are many reasons to avoid them and Crazy Bulk Testo Max is one of the best options to use instead.

Although it takes the #2 spot on our list, it's the best testosterone booster for women who want to perform better in sports or improve their muscle mass and overall physique.

Testo Max Benefits

Enhances physical performance

Speeds up muscle recovery

Delivers extreme muscle gains

Provides greater stamina and strength

Testo Max Ingredients

The Testo Max testosterone-boosting formula has 11 active ingredients:

D-Aspartic Acid

Panax Ginseng Root

Fenugreek Seed Extract

Nettle Leaf Extract

Vitamin D3

Magnesium

Zinc

Vitamin K1

Vitamin B6

Boron

Bioperine

You may have noticed Testo Max has many ingredients in common with Testo Prime. As you become familiar with the other supplements on our list of best testosterone boosters for women, you will notice certain ingredients are very popular.

There is no great mystery about this. All the top supplement manufacturers prefer to use ingredients that have researched-backed capabilities. That's why so many ingredients turn up again and again.

Main Ingredients to Boost Testosterone Levels Naturally

We have already covered the testosterone-boosting abilities of the first three Testo Max Ingredients (D-aspartic acid, Panax ginseng, and Fenugreek). We have also provided links to relevant studies via the resource section at the bottom of the page. [3, 5, 6]

It's pointless going over old ground so we will take a look at a couple of the other key ingredients instead.

Let's begin with nettle leaf. It doesn't increase testosterone but it's still a good ingredient because it protects the testosterone circulating in your blood from the binding actions of SHBG (sex hormone-binding globulin). It does the same for estrogen.

In order to be beneficial, testosterone and estrogen need to be "free" to bind with the androgen receptors in the body's tissues. Unfortunately, when they bind with SHBG, they are no longer available to the androgen receptors.

Extracts from the common nettle provide compounds that bind with SHBG. This makes it no longer able to bind with androgen receptors. How's that for a turnaround? [8]

Boron (vitamin B5) is a good companion to nettle extract because it also suppresses the actions of SHBG. [9]

Testo Max Pros & Cons

Positives

Provides several natural testosterone boosters

Specially formulated for bodybuilding and sports (safe and legal steroid alternative)

You only need to take one dose per day

No known side effects

60-day money-back guarantee

Negatives

Only available from the Crazy Bulk website

#3 - Testogen

Testogen is another testosterone booster that's heavily marketed toward men but is still one of the best options for women. Due to the striking similarities of the formulations, like Testo Max, Testogen is another option that's an excellent match for women who like to spend a lot of time in the gym.

Testogen Benefits

Increases testosterone naturally

Boosts energy and reduces fatigue

Improves muscle growth and strength

Enhances fat burning

Increases libido

Improves sexual performance

Testogen Ingredients

Testogen's testosterone-boosting ability is thanks to 11 key ingredients:

D-Aspartic Acid

Fenugreek Extract

Korean Ginseng

Nettle Leaf Extract

Zinc

Magnesium

Vitamin D

Vitamin B6

Boron

Vitamin K1

Bioperine

How the Ingredients Naturally Boost Testosterone Levels in Women

As we pointed out already, Testogen has much in common with Testo Max. Both formulations provide several proven testosterone boosters including D-aspartic acid and fenugreek. [3, 6]

Like Testo Max, Testogen also maintains high levels of free testosterone by using nettle leaf extract and boron to combat the binding actions of SHBG. [8, 9]

Both formulations provide zinc too. All the best testosterone boosting supplements do because research shows zinc is a key player in testosterone production. [10]

Women who don't get enough zinc each day may face undesirable issues, such as hair loss. Getting adequate zinc is especially important post-menopause because its ability to help support strong bones can reduce the likelihood of osteoporosis. [11]

There are many other arguments for guarding against zinc deficiency. However, supplement manufacturers tend to only focus on the mineral's ability to influence testosterone.

Testogen Pros & Cons

Pros of Testogen

Provides several natural testosterone boosters

Only one dose is required per day

Doesn't have any known side effects

100-day money-back guarantee

Cons of Testogen

You can only buy it from the Testogen website

#4 - Testol 140

Testol 140 is another top-ranking testosterone booster that has much in common with Testo Max because both options are made by Crazy Bulk.

The company created Testol 140 to provide bodybuilders with a safe alternative to Testolone.

There are many Testol 140 reviews from real customers - and ordinary people, not paid models or influencers.

Testolone is a performance-enhancing drug that binds with androgen receptors to deliver testosterone-like benefits. However, it's not an anabolic steroid, it's a SARM (selective androgen receptor modulator).

We won't bore you by explaining the difference between steroids and SARMs. Doing so offers little value to an article such as this one. All you need to know is that, like steroids, SARMs can deliver dramatic improvements in physical performance and muscle growth.

They can also present many risks, are illegal, and are banned from being used in competitive sports.

Thanks to Crazy Bulk's expertise in producing effective testosterone-boosting formulations, Testol 140 provides SARM-like benefits without presenting any of the risks.

Testol 140 Benefits

Safely increases muscle bulk

Boost testosterone naturally

Balance hormone levels

Supports fat loss

Helps reverse decreased sex drive

Helps expose your muscle mass

Increases energy

Testol 140 Ingredients

The Testol 140 ingredient list looks like this:

Zinc

Magnesium

Vitamin B6

Vitamin D3

Conjugated linoleic acid

Fenugreek

KSM-66

Pomegranate whole fruit powder

Senactive

How Testol 140 Can Increase Low Testosterone in Women

We have covered many of these ingredients before. You already know what they can do and we have provided links to studies in the resource section at the bottom of the page.

However, conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) isn't present in any of the other formulations that made our list of best testosterone boosters for women. It's a very good match for any supplement designed to enhance muscle growth, so we cannot just ignore it.

Research shows CLA supports improvements in body composition by enhancing fat burning and supporting improvements in muscle mass. [12]

Testol 140 Pros & Cons

Pros

Provides several natural testosterone boosters

Good for female healthy testosterone levels

Only one dose is required per day

Doesn't have any known side effects

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

You can only buy it from the Crazy Bulk website

#5 - Testonine

Our list of best testosterone boosters for women would be incomplete if we did not include Testonine. Like the other four female t-booster supplements we included, it's leagues ahead of the competition.

This option does not aim to replace steroids or SARMs, but it could easily do so. However, Testonine is marketed as a standard testosterone booster that improves performance and muscle growth.

"Lift, grow, recover" - the message on the front of the bottle says it all.

Testonine Benefits

Increases lean muscle mass, stamina, and strength

Enhances physical performance

Boosts your sex drive (female libido)

Testonine Ingredients

If you thought the name may suggest the Testonine formulation has nine key players, you got it wrong. With 18 ingredients, Testonine's formulation is the most complex so far.

Zinc

Tongkat Ali

Maca

L-arginine

Ginseng

Oat Straw

Sarsaparilla

Pumpkin

Orchic

Muira Puama

Nettle leaf

Cayenne

Astralagus

Licorice

Catuaba

Tribulus terrestris

Oyster extract

Boron

How Testonine Increase Low Female Testosterone Production

Although you will recognize many of the inclusions, such as ginseng and nettle leaf, there are many ingredients you will not. You may also notice some of the most popular natural testosterone boosters, such as D-aspartic acid and fenugreek, are missing.

However, in this case, the testosterone boosters are combined with ingredients that increase human growth hormone (HGH).

That's a powerful combination because HGH is also an important anabolic hormone. In fact, research shows testosterone and HGH work well together, so we are talking about a powerful team. [13]

L-arginine and Astralagus are two of the ingredients that can boost HGH secretion. [14, 15]

The first is an amino acid. The second is a medicinal herb, Both offer additional value in other areas and are key components in a variety of supplement types.

Tribulus terrestris has been shown to not only raise testosterone levels in women but also improve sexual function. It is often used to naturally treat hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Testonine Pros & Cons

Testonine Pros

Provides ingredients that boost testosterone and HGH

Raises low testosterone levels in females

Increases sexual desire

Enhances muscle growth and training capacity

No known side effects

100-day money-back guarantee

Testonine Cons

Only available via the official website

Testosterone Booster Supplements for Women Conclusion

Women can suffer from the adverse effects of low testosterone levels, it is not just men. Women can experience health issues such as chronic stress, fatigue, weight gain, irregular periods, muscle weakness, poor sexual health and many more related symptoms.

Low testosterone levels in women are just as debilitating as it is for men.

Thankfully there are several testosterone supplements for women available that address the balance.

We have reviewed the top 5 testosterone booster supplements that a woman can use and will really benefit for boosting testosterone levels naturally.