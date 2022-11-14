Best Time to Take Probiotics, Best Time of Day for Taking Probiotic Supplements

It's best to take probiotics on an empty stomach, so you need to time your dose accordingly. Ideally, you should try to take your supplement at least three hours after your last meal and no less than half an hour before your next one.

Not surprisingly, most people find the best time to take their probiotics is the first thing in the morning or just before going to bed.

Probiotics are good bacteria that live and co-exist with us humans. They are particularly prevalent inside the gut, where they help support healthy bowel movement, reinforce the intestinal walls to prevent pathogens from entering the blood, and support overall good health in numerous other ways.

A good probiotic supplement can benefit many health issues and not just connected to the digestive system - such as relieving stress, anxiety and even depression.

Unfortunately, environmental and lifestyle factors such as eating too much processed food or feeling under stress can reduce levels of probiotic bacteria.

When that happens, with fewer probiotics to keep them under control, harmful bacteria and other pathogens can multiply, throwing gut health and the gut microbiome out of balance.

This highly undesirable condition is known as dysbiosis. Getting regular top-ups of probiotics from supplements is one of the best ways to prevent dysbiosis from happening. However, as with so many other things in life, timing is everything.

It's also best to be consistent and take your supplement at the same time every day.

Why the Time You Take Your Probiotics Is So Important

When it comes to probiotic supplements, it's all about speed. You want to get the beneficial bacteria in the supplement into your gut as quickly as possible.

Why such a need for speed? It's because your stomach is a harsh environment. In addition to breaking down food to release the nutrients and energy inside, digestive enzymes are designed to kill any harmful bacteria and viruses that are present in your food.

Of course, bugs can still get through. If they didn't none of us would ever have to worry about getting food poisoning. However, the enzymes do kill a lot of bacteria and they don't differentiate between the bad and the healthy bacteria so the faster your probiotics can get out of there the better. Prolonged exposure will kill them.

If you already have food in your stomach, it will only get in the way and slow things down.

Our Recommended Probiotic Supplement Brands

Based on their overall high quality and abundance of positive customer reviews, the three probiotics we rate most highly are:

YourBiology Gut+ (Best Probiotic for Women)

Biotics 8 (Best Probiotic for Men)

Complete Probiotics Platinum by 1MD (A Good All-rounder)

All three products are manufactured by reputable companies that provide money-back guarantees. No matter which one you choose, you can order with full confidence you have nothing to lose.

The Role of Stomach Acid

There are three different digestive enzymes present inside the stomach:

Lipase

Amylase

Protease

Each enzyme is responsible for processing a different nutrient. Lipase breaks down fat dietary fats, amylase breaks down carbohydrates, and protease gets to work on proteins. Collectively, we tend to refer to them as stomach acid.

Although it can be deadly for probiotic bacteria that enter the body via the mouth, stomach acid plays an important role in digestive health.

If it were not for stomach acid breaking food down into molecules that are small enough to pass through the intestinal walls and enter the blood, we would get no nutritional value from our food at all.

Nor would we attain any energy and, without that, we biological machines would grind to a stop.

The pH level inside the stomach is generally around 1.7 to 2.0. That's very acidic. As you may remember from school, alkalies lie at the other end of the scale with pH 7 in the middle ground. [1]

The pH value of the gastrointestinal tract increases throughout the small intestine, becoming pH7 in parts of the large intestine. Much of the probiotic bacteria inside the gut, lives in and around this neutral ground.

When you consume probiotics, you need to try and get them to this part of the gut as quickly as possible.

Some Bacteria Strains are More Resilient Than Others

Certain strains of bacteria are more resilient and able to survive longer inside the stomach. Unfortunately, many of them are dangerous bugs such as E.Coli and H. Pylori. When these survive the stomach's acid bath it can be pretty bad news.

Maladies such as food poisoning and stomach flu are indications that bad microbes have got through in high enough numbers to present a serious challenge to the good bacteria that occupy the gut microbiome.

Whenever this happens, the body will try to execute a purge by emptying the stomach via vomiting or getting rid of the invading microbes at the far end of the line in the form of diarrhea.

Why the Size of Your Meals Matter

Where possible, you should try to make sure the first meal after your dose of probiotics is reasonably small. It's best to do the same with the meal you eat before it. However, this should not be a problem if you are taking your probiotics before eating your first meal of the day.

The human stomach is a very adaptive organ that produces less stomach acid to deal with small meals and much more of it when it senses a meal that is larger and will be harder to break down.

So, as well as becoming an obstacle that slows the probiotics' journey to your gut, large meals can also cause them to pass through a harsher environment.

That's another good reason why the best time to take your probiotics is just after waking and at least 30 minutes before eating breakfast. That 30-minute headstart will give your probiotics the time they need to get out of the way before the situation inside the stomach takes a turn for the worse.

Best Practices When Taking Probiotics Before Going to Bed

Although, for many people, the best time to take probiotics is before breakfast, taking them at night before bed time comes a close second. However, this is not suitable for everyone.

Some people have a late supper or like to have a light snack before going to bed. Doing either of these things will only cause larger numbers of your probiotics to arrive inside the gut dead.

Dead probiotic bacteria benefit nobody. Nevertheless, if you are someone who tries to avoid eating the last thing at night and your last meal of the day is three hours or more before bed, taking your probiotics at bedtime should be okay.

Leaving a gap of at least three hours between your last meal and going to sleep, is recommended practice for other reasons as well.

Experts say eating too soon before sleep can upset your circadian rhythm and prevent you from sleeping as soundly. It can also cause problems with acid reflux. [2]

If you make your last meal and early meal, you may feel all the better for it and you and your probiotics will be reading from the same page.

Tips to Help You to Get the Maximum Benefits from Probiotics

Quality is important, so always choose probiotics that are manufactured by respected suppliers, such as the ones responsible for the three supplements we recommend.

Regardless of the brand you choose, always check the label to see if there are any special storage instructions. Although most of the best probiotic supplements are shelf-stable these days, some manufacturers are still producing probiotic products that require refrigeration.

If you choose a brand that needs to be stored in the refrigerator, and fail to do so, you will find yourself flogging a dead horse. Long before they even get to your stomach, some or all of your probiotics will be dead.

Even with high-quality shelf-stable options, it's best to keep your probiotics away from sources of heat. Always store them in a cool, dark place.

This should go without saying by now but, always, always, always take your probiotics on an empty stomach, preferably first thing in the morning or last thing at night.

Even if the pills have a special slow-release coating ⸺ and many of the best probiotic supplements do ⸺ there will still be probiotic casualties, if you slow down the pills' journey to the gut.

If there is a protective coating, see it as a bonus but don't expect it to work miracles. It won't, and there will be no raising your probiotics from the dead.

It's also important to be consistent. It's no good, skipping doses. If you want to attain the maximum benefits, you need to top up your levels of probiotic bacteria every day.

Best Time to Take Probiotics Conclusion

When you are using probiotic supplements, timing is everything. If you get it wrong, the probiotics won't work as well as they should. You may still get some benefits but you won't get the maximum benefits.

As with any other supplement, you will need to follow the manufacturer's instructions but, when you check them you will see the suggestion is to take them in the morning or last thing at night.

Now, you are familiar with the way food can impair its function, you should find it easier to follow the instructions and take your probiotics at the best time of the day.

Best Time to Take Probiotics FAQ

When is the best time of day for taking probiotics?

It is best to take a probiotic supplement first thing in the morning or just before going to bed. Taking probiotics on an empty stomach is more beneficial.

Can I take a probiotic supplement every day?

Yes, it is advised that you do. It will boost your healthy gut bacteria and strengthen your immune system. Taking a daily probiotic regularly can benefit many digestive health issues such as irritable bowel syndrome, constipation and inflammatory bowel disease. Taking a high quality probiotic supplement will give a healthy balance to your gut flora and also create a healthy immune system function.