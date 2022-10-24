Best Viagra Alternatives OTC, Pills Like Viagra Over the Counter

If you are presently searching for the best natural alternative to Viagra over the counter, this article will help you to find the most appropriate brand. We have evaluated all the most popular pills like Viagra on the market and found the four most effective natural treatments for erectile dysfunction (ED).

All four of the top over the counter (OTC) brands of ED pills are only available online. Each of them has its own official website that provides information about it, options to buy, and special money-saving deals.

Best Over the Counter ED Pills That Work Like Viagra

Here are the top 4 OTC erectile dysfunction treatments that work like Viagra:

Performer 8- best Viagra alternative VigRX Plus - best male enhancement supplement Viasil - natural sexual performance enhancer Male Extra - best of the rest

Viagra Alternatives to Treat ED

If you are currently struggling with ED, you are not alone. Far from it. Some studies suggest up to 76.5% of men may suffer from erectile dysfunction.

The statistics and estimates about the prevalence of ED vary considerably but all sources show the condition is more common than a lot of people think. If it were not the name "Viagra" would not be so well known. Nor would there be such a big market for safer alternatives.

Although a lot of men with ED use generic Viagra to help them to get an erection, the popularity of the famous "Blue Pill" is anything but universal.

Some men have medical conditions that prevent them from using Viagra. Others refuse to use it because they find the risk of side effects unacceptable. Perhaps you feel the same way and that's why you are presently looking for the best Viagra alternative.

However, before going any further, we must point out that, although the Blue Pill has the potential to cause many side effects, some of them dangerous, many men who use Viagra don't experience any side effects at all. It's just the luck of the draw.

The risks Viagra can present are not the only thing that puts some men off. Viagra is a drug (sildenafil citrate) and, these days, a growing number of people are choosing to avoid pharmaceutical products and use natural OTC products to treat ED instead.

Even though ED is common and nothing to be ashamed about, many men prefer to use OTC alternatives that work like Viagra because they are too embarrassed to visit their doctor and ask for help.

Regardless of the reasons behind your decision, it appears you are looking for a good Viagra alternative. Moving forward, we will take a look at the top four natural ED medications and reveal why each of them is so good.

Best Viagra Alternatives to Treat ED

Here are the most effective natural Pills that work like Viagra that can be ordered over the counter or online without prescription.

“Performer 8 is completely without gimmick - it does what it says on the box!”

#1 - Performer 8 – A Natural Treatment for Erectile Dysfunction

Although Performer 8 has not been around as long as the other top OTC Viagra alternatives, it's quickly become the name to beat. Although the other three options are excellent, Performer 8 is still the best natural ED treatment to buy.

Performer 8 is manufactured and distributed by Wolfson Brands. It's a world-class supplement manufacturer with a reputation that's second to none. It is completely without gimmick - it does what it says on the box!

Although Performer 8 is a relative newcomer, Wolfson Brands is not. The company has been developing and manufacturing high-quality supplements for more than 30 years and Performer 8 is one of the latest additions to a long line of very successful health and wellness products.

Each (3-capsule) dose of Performer 8 can enhance sexual performance by eight times. That sounds like a pretty wild claim but Wolfson Brands has so much faith in its product's abilities it backs it with a lifetime money-back guarantee.

Performer 8 Benefits & Ingredients

Performer 8 increases sexual potency and performance by doing the following things:

Naturally Treat Erectile Dysfunction

Boosting Natural Testosterone Production

Revitalizing Sexual Stamina

Improving Sexual Focus

Enhancing Erection Quality

Increasing Penis Girth

Helping You To Avoid Premature Ejaculation

Boosting Sexual Desire

Increasing Confidence and Self-Esteem

These benefits are made possible by nine natural ingredients, the majority of which are plant extracts.

Panax Ginseng (6,000 mg)

Muira Puama Extract (3,000 mg)

Horny Goat Weed (1,000 mg)

Glucuronolactone (600 mg)

KSM-66 (500 mg)

Pine Bark Extract (300 mg)

Maca Root Extract (30 mg)

Grape Seed Extract (30 mg)

Ferrous Bisglycinate (12 mg)

Performer 8 provides a generous helping of Horny Goat Weed. That's one of the reasons it works so well.

Horny Goat Weed has a long and distinguished history as a sexual potency rejuvenator. Chinese herbalists have been using it to remedy ED for thousands of years and modern-day research reveals the secret of its power.

Horny Goat Weed provides a compound called icariin. Like Viagra, icariin is a PDE5 inhibitor. [1, 2]

Panax Ginseng is another excellent inclusion. Ginseng is one of the most famous aphrodisiacs on the planet and Panax is the superior form. It is included in most of the best male enhancement supplements on sale over the counter.

Ginseng improves erection quality by relaxing the blood vessels. This helps the erectile tissue get a better supply of blood, allowing the sex organ to get pumped up and become hard.

Ginseng's abilities as an adaptogen herb also help it to fight ED.

When men feel anxious or stressed, it can prevent them from getting hard. Like all adaptogens, ginseng reduces stress and anxiety.

In the interests of brevity, we have only highlighted the abilities of two of the ingredients in Performer 8. However, the other seven have just as much to offer. The formulation isn't carrying any dead weight.

Performer 8 User Experience, Comments, and Testimonials

Customer reviews for Performer 8 are excellent. Some of the most interesting comments are from men who have had poor experiences with alternative ED medications that let them down. They generally heap lots of praise on Wolfson Brands and say how glad they are to finally find an OTC Viagra alternative that works.

Performer 8 Purchasing Options and Considerations

You can buy a 30-day supply of Performer 8 for $64.99. It's only available from the official website but Wolfson Brands offers rapid, free, worldwide shipping as standard.

As we mentioned earlier. The company also provides its customers with a lifetime money-back guarantee.

As is the case with all the best Viagra alternatives, when you order an extra bottle or two, you get even better value for money.

Buy 2 Bottles, Get 1 Bottle Free

Buy 3 Bottles, Get 3 Bottles Free

#2 - VigRX Plus – for Male Enhancement

VigRX Plus is another popular OTC ED pill that works like Viagra. It's an established product that lots of men rely on to help them to treat ED and improve erectile function.

However, although VigRX Plus may work like Viagra, it does not look like Viagra. The pills are red in color instead of blue.

VigRX Plus is the creation of Leading Edge Health Inc. It's a respected company that has offices in Cyprus and Canada.

Leading Edge Health launched VigRX Plus in 2007. Since then, it has sold more than 1.2 million boxes and helped thousands of men to overcome ED and improve their performance in bed.

Like all the top OTC Viagra alternatives, VigRX Plus has excellent customer feedback. Many men who use it are quick to say they believe it's the best OTC supplement for treating erectile dysfunction.

The abilities of VigRX Plus have been evaluated in an 84-day clinical trial and the results were very impressive. Among other things, they show the supplement helped the study participants to achieve a 71.4% increase in sexual satisfaction.

VigRX Plus Benefits & Ingredients

If you choose to use VigRX Plus as an alternative to Viagra, you will need to take two red tablets per day. This will help you to overcome your ED and also help you to do the following things:

Supercharge your libido and sexual desire

Natural erectile dysfunction treatment

Amaze your partner with bigger, better erections

Have more control over your erections

Enjoy orgasms that have greater intensity

All these benefits are made possible by 12 natural ingredients and each (2-tablet) serving provides them in the following quantities:

Korean Ginseng Root (100 mg)

Hawthorn Berry (100 mg)

Damiana Leaves (100 mg)

Ginkgo Biloba Leaves(100 mg)

Pomegranate Extract (100 mg)

Maca (100 mg)

Luteolin (20 mg)

Cactus Seed Ext.41 PE (25 mg)

Zinc (75 mg)

Turmeric (50 mg)

Saffron Extract (10 mg)

Bioperine (5 mg)

As with the other brands that earned a place on our list of ED pills that work like Viagra, VigRX Plus contains a combination of very credible male potency boosters.

We've already mentioned the value of ginseng. However, to avoid any confusion, we need to point out that Korean Ginseng and Panax ginseng are the same. Regardless of which name you see it displayed under, Korean/Panax Ginseng has research-backed credentials as a natural remedy for ED. [3]

Hawthorn is another natural organic erectile dysfunction ingredient that's good for getting your penis hard. So is pomegranate. Both ingredients improve vasodilation. This is a relaxing of the blood vessels that allows the penis to get a better supply of blood.

Another good inclusion, Maca boosts virility in several ways. One of the things it does is increase sperm volume. It also enhances sperm production and sperm motility. [4]

Bioperine is an interesting addition. It's black pepper extract. Although Bioperine doesn't directly influence erection quality, it aids the absorption of the ingredients that do.

VigRX Plus User Experience, Comments, and Testimonials

Feedback from men who use this Viagra alternative shows it provides the results you would expect from a product like this. A lot of men admit to being surprised by how well it works.

Some reviews contain boasts about all-night sex sessions, while others mention increases in sperm volume and orgasm quality. There are also plenty of reports of improvements in penis size and girth.

VigRX Plus Purchasing Options and Considerations

You can only buy VigRX from the official website.

Certainly not the cheapest Viagra alternative that works, VigRX Plus costs $96.13 per box (30-day supply).

However, when you increase the size of your order it brings the cost per box down.

Buy 2 Boxes, Save $68.64

Buy 3 Boxes, Save $123.54

Buy 6 Boxes, Save $288.24

Buy 12 Boxes, Save $672.61

All orders include free international shipping and new customers have the protection of a 67-day money+back guarantee.

#3 - Viasil – for Erectile Dysfunction and Sexual Performance

Viasil is an OTC male potency product manufactured and distributed by Swiss Research Labs. It’s a reputable company that's known for providing an excellent level of customer support and offers its customers a 100-day money-back guarantee.

In addition to making you hard like Viagra, Viasil is another alternative that increases semen volume. It also enhances energy and stamina to help you to go that extra mile between the sheets.

As with all the other top OTC oral medications for ED, Viasil contains only natural ingredients and has a reputation for delivering excellent results for treating ED.

If you decide to use Viasil instead of Viagra, you will need to take one tablet per day. You take it 30 minutes before you plan to have sex.

Viasil Benefits & Ingredients

When you take Viasil, these are the kind of benefits you should expect:

Powerful, rock-hard, long-lasting erections

Improve blood flow

Increased stamina and endurance

Extra energy and sexual vitality

Greater levels of sexual desire and self-confidence

These above benefits are made possible by six high-potency ingredients.

Each (1-tablet) dose of Viasil provides them in the following quantities:

Horny Goat Weed [10:1 Extract] (100 mg)

Panax Ginseng [20:1 Extract] (20 mg)

Tribulus Terrestris [12:1 Extract] (25 mg)

Ginkgo Biloba [50:1 Extract] (4.8 mg)

Zinc Picolinate(1. 5 mg)

Actiful (700 mg)

When we said high potency, we meant it. The first four ingredients are provided in concentrated forms. For instance, Horny Goat Weed is a 10:1 extract. That means it's concentrated to 10 times normal strength.

We have already mentioned the erection-boosting abilities of Horny Goat Weed and this is a generous dose. [1, 2]

Thanks to the use of the high-potency concentrate the 100 mg provided is the equivalent of 1000 mg of standard extract. So, as far as this ingredient goes, Viasil and Performer 8 are level-pegging.

The formulation also contains a Panax Ginseng concentrate. However, in this case, the dose is a splash in the ocean compared to the 6000 mg in Performer 8.

Actiful is a branded ingredient that provides pomegranate and citrus fruit extracts. It's mainly used for enhancing vitality.

The pomegranate extract improves circulation, helping the penis get a better supply of blood. Meanwhile, the citrus fruit extract assists energy production by increasing ATP.

ATP (adenosine triphosphate) works at the cellular level. It's commonly called "the energy currency" of the cell. [5]

It's beyond the scope of this article to go into greater detail about ATP. Suffice it to say, Actiful is one of the Viasil ingredients that improve sexual performance and stamina.

Viasil User Experience, Comments, and Testimonials

Viasil is another OTC alternative to Viagra that gets plenty of praise from men who have experience using it. Most reviews mention its ability to provide rock-hard erections, many mention improvements in sexual stamina, a great many contain references to both.

Viasil Purchasing Options and Considerations

Viasil is only available from the official website. At $59.99 for a 30-day supply, this Viagra alternative is a little cheaper than VigRX Plus but not quite as cheap as Performer 8, which is the superior product.

To avoid the shipping charges you need to order two or more bottles. But doing so is a smart move. It also allows you to take advantage of additional incentives:

Buy 2 Boxes, Get 1 Free

Buy 3 Boxes, Get 2 Free

Buy 5 Boxes, Get 3 Free

Buy 8 Boxes, Get 4 Free

#4 - Male Extra – Natural Sexual Performance Enhancer

This top-raking alternative to Viagra is manufactured in the USA by Ssshh Limited. With a name like that, it's rather ironic that the company's supplement has become such a big noise due to its ability to give men a lift in a Viagra-like way.

Since its launch in 2009, Male Extra has clocked up more than 320,000 satisfied customers. We're guessing that's going to also mean there is at least the same number of satisfied sex partners as well. Customer reviews certainly suggest this is the case.

The original Male Extra was good, but the present version is even better. Ssshh gave the formulation an overhaul that enhanced its abilities and, as with the original, the new version has the backing of a 100-day money-back guarantee.

Male Extra Benefits & Ingredients

Male Extra is specially formulated to deliver the following benefits:

Bigger, better, and harder erections

Natural erectile dysfunction pills

Improved sexual function and performance

Greater levels of sexual stamina

Improved circulation

Enhanced libido

More powerful orgasms

The formulation that makes these sex benefits possible consists of seven key ingredients.

Each (3-capsule) dose provides them in the following quantities:

Pomegranate (500 mg)

L-Arginine HCL (600 mg)

Cordyceps (25 mg)

Zinc Citrate (45 mg)

Niacin (18 mg)

MSM (100 mg)

L-Methionine (100 mg)

As you can see, the formulation contains pomegranate to improve circulation and help the penis get plenty of blood. The formulation also has a very generous dose of L-arginine and it has this ability too.

L-Arginine is an amino acid that improves vasodilation by encouraging your body to produce extra nitric oxide (NO). [6]

Cordyceps is a mushroom that's often used in Chinese herbal medicines. Like Panax Ginseng, it has a longstanding reputation as an aphrodisiac. Some research suggests this may be because it stimulates the area of the brain that signals the penis to prep it for sex.

Zinc citrate provides the mineral zinc, which is one of the best natural testosterone boosters. Testosterone is the male sex hormone. When levels increase, it can have a dramatic effect on libido and sexual performance.

Many people believe the aphrodisiacal ability of oysters may be due to their naturally high levels of zinc.

Male Extra User Experience, Comments, and Testimonials

Male Extra is another OTC Viagra alternative that generates plenty of excellent customer reviews. Men love this product and all the sexual enhancements it provides.

Reviews suggest the improvements may take up to a couple of weeks to appear, but those who have experience using the product confirm the benefits are worth the wait.

Male Extra Purchasing Options and Considerations

This is another top over the counter Viagra alternative that's only available via the manufacturer. Using it instead of the Blue Pill will cost you $59.99 per month. There are no additional charges for shipping but there are some pretty good deals available if you want to take advantage of them.

Buy 3 Bottles, Get 1 Free Tube of Erection Gel

Buy 3 Bottles, Get 2 Free Erection Gels

Buy 12 Bottles, Get 4 Free Erection Gels

What is Viagra

Viagra is an FDA approved treatment for ED. The Food and Drug Administration approved its use in 1998.

The drug's name is Sildenafil citrate.

Latest Viagra Clinical Study and Research

The below is from April 2022 - A web-based survey of pharmacists to assess the effectiveness of Viagra compared to the risks. This is the latest google scholar article published (April 2022)

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11096-021-01339-7

How Viagra Works - Original and Generic Version

The ability to get a good erection is influenced by several factors. Some of them are physical, others are mental. Any one of them can fail, causing ED.

Viagra tackles the physical issues that cause erectile dysfunction by helping the penis to get extra blood. Unfortunately, the drug it provides is incapable of alleviating ED caused by anxiety or other psychological issues. The good news is some of the best natural alternatives can.

Sex is never going to be spontaneous with Viagra. You need to plan ahead and take your Blue Pill 30-60 minutes before you intend to have sex.

Viagra works well for most men and there is generally no need to be a one-hit wonder because the effects may last for up to 12 hours.

Viagra is a brand name. The drug it provides is called sildenafil citrate. It’s a phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor (PDE5 inhibitor). You may recall, the Horny Goat Weed in Performer 8 and Viasil is a PDE5 inhibitor too.

PDE5 is an enzyme in the blood vessel walls. Most of it is situated in the blood vessels in and around the corpus cavernosum (erectile tissue).

PDE5 breaks down a messenger that's also present in the walls of the blood vessels. It's called cyclic GMP (cGMP).

cGMP works alongside Nitric Oxide, helping to support vasodilation and improvements in blood flow.

When PDE5 breaks down cGMP, it can no longer deliver its benefits. This restricts the amount of blood available to the erectile tissue, causing erectile dysfunction.

Like Horny Goat Weed, Viagra inhibits PDE5. This allows cGMP levels to remain high enough to support healthy erections.

Why There’s a Demand for OTC Alternative Pills That Work Like Viagra

Although we already touched on this subject earlier, the reasons behind the demand for good Viagra alternatives are worthy of further discussion.

Even though the drug generally works well for ED that results from a physical cause, it offers no help when ED has a psychological cause. The machinery may be working fine but it will not matter if it does not receive the "turn on" signal from the brain.

In some cases, the problem can be both mental and physical. The best alternatives are more versatile than Viagra because they address all the issues that cause ED. That's one of the main reasons they are so popular.

OTC ED medication alternatives are also popular with men who have ED but are unable to get a Viagra prescription because they have medical problems that stand in their way. Issues involving the heart or liver are a couple of examples. Low blood pressure is another and Viagra is known to clash with certain prescription medications.

Earlier on we mentioned the risk of side effects and how it puts a lot of men off.

Fortunately, many Viagra side effects are quite mild:

Headache

Nausea

Dizziness

Upset stomach

Runny nose

Muscle pain

Skin rashes

Blurred vision

More worrying side effects can include heart attacks, strokes, and sudden loss of hearing or vision.

In many cases, it could be argued the potential benefits of Viagra outweigh the potential risks. However, when there are such good safe, and natural alternatives available, there is no need to take any risks at all.

Viagra Alternatives Over the Counter In Summary

ED is a problem that affects many men. Viagra is the prescription medication that's generally used to alleviate the condition. It works by inhibiting PDE5. This makes erections possible by improving the supply of blood.

However, Viagra does not work for ED that has wholly or partly a psychological cause. Fortunately, the best over the counter dietary supplements alternatives to Viagra are capable of removing this mental "block."

Like Viagra, the natural OTC alternatives are adept at improving blood flow to the penis. This greater versatility gives them additional value. As does the lack of any known side effects or a need to explain your predicament to a doctor.

This article provides information about the four best OTC options to use instead of Viagra. Not only are they high-quality products that have excellent customer reviews they also have money-back guarantees.

We put Performer 8 at the top of the list because it will be the best option for most men seeking a natural remedy for ED. It also has the advantage of being the cheapest option so, in our opinion, if you choose to use Performer 8 instead of Viagra, you can't go wrong.